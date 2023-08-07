Film director Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather definitely makes it to the list of the best movies of all time. The cult classic has set the tone for every mobster film since. With that in mind, it was only a matter of time until we collected some of the most iconic The Godfather quotes and presented them to you.

Hence, if you’re looking for a careful selection of the internet’s favorite quotes from The Godfather, including excerpts from books that never made it to the big screen, we hope the list below will fulfill that need.

Starring Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone, the head of a fictitious New York crime family, and Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, his youngest son, some of the most famous movie quotes on the list are credited to those two. However, a comrade of the family, Amerigo Bonasera, the consigliere, and head lawyer Tom Hagen, among many others, also make up a large portion of memorable lines throughout the story.

With the story’s focal point set on family relationships, it shouldn’t be surprising that some of the best Godfather quotes are also quotes about family. These short snippets from the movies’ dialogues and the books can give insight into all the essential issues presented in the story and the lessons the viewer may take from it. Be it family, power, crime, justice, or masculinity-related, the most famous Godfather quotes cover it all.

So without further ado, let’s hop into what you came here for and explore some of the most quotable lines sourced from the movies and the books. And while you are going through the list, don’t forget to upvote the quotes you liked the most. Also, let us know which movie (or part of the movie) was your favorite!