Film director Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather definitely makes it to the list of the best movies of all time. The cult classic has set the tone for every mobster film since. With that in mind, it was only a matter of time until we collected some of the most iconic The Godfather quotes and presented them to you.

Hence, if you’re looking for a careful selection of the internet’s favorite quotes from The Godfather, including excerpts from books that never made it to the big screen, we hope the list below will fulfill that need.

Starring Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone, the head of a fictitious New York crime family, and Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, his youngest son, some of the most famous movie quotes on the list are credited to those two. However, a comrade of the family, Amerigo Bonasera, the consigliere, and head lawyer Tom Hagen, among many others, also make up a large portion of memorable lines throughout the story.

With the story’s focal point set on family relationships, it shouldn’t be surprising that some of the best Godfather quotes are also quotes about family. These short snippets from the movies’ dialogues and the books can give insight into all the essential issues presented in the story and the lessons the viewer may take from it. Be it family, power, crime, justice, or masculinity-related, the most famous Godfather quotes cover it all.

So without further ado, let’s hop into what you came here for and explore some of the most quotable lines sourced from the movies and the books. And while you are going through the list, don’t forget to upvote the quotes you liked the most. Also, let us know which movie (or part of the movie) was your favorite!

#1

Don Vito Corleone sitting in a chair

“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” - Don Vito Corleone

What's the most famous Godfather line?

The most famous Godfather line is also the most famous quote uttered by a gangster and one of the best movie quotes to this date. The line “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse,” delivered by Marlon Brando in the first movie, The Godfather (1972), is so powerful because it almost sounds innocent.

What does "an offer he can't refuse" mean?

“An offer he can’t refuse” sounds like a good deal. However, we soon learn that it’s not actually an offer that is too good to pass up but a command that, if not followed, may not end so well for the person on the other end.
#2

Don Vito Corleone looking down

“A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man.” - Don Vito Corleone

#3

Michael Corleone looking straight

“It’s not personal, Sonny. It’s strictly business.” - Michael Corleone

What was Michael Corleone's famous line?

“It’s not personal, Sonny. It’s strictly business” might be the most famous Michael Corleone line. The scene to which this renowned line belongs is arguably one of the most memorable of the entire Godfather trilogy: the moment Michael shoots McClusky and Sollozzo fundamentally alters his personality. 

How he changed people’s perceptions of himself while carrying out the plan was astounding. This Michael Corleone quote marked the beginning of the cunning leader Michael would become as the head of the family.
#4

Don Vito Corleone talking at a wedding

“Great men are not born great, they grow great.” - Don Vito Corleone

#5

Don Vito Corleone sitting with a cat

“A friend should always underestimate your virtues and an enemy overestimate your faults.” - Don Vito Corleone

#6

Don Vito Corleone standing at wedding

“Your enemies always get strong on what you leave behind.” - Don Vito Corleone

#7

Don Vito Corleone laying in bed

“I have learned more from the streets than in any classroom.” - Don Vito Corleone

#8

Michael Corleone looking to the corner

"Don't tell me that you're innocent. Because it insults my intelligence and it makes me very angry." - Michael Corleone

#9

Peter Clemenza opening the car doors

“Leave the gun, take the cannoli.” - Peter Clemenza

#10

Luca Brasi

"I hope their first child be a masculine child." - Luca Brasi

#11

Don Vito Corleone

"I have a sentimental weakness for my children and I spoil them, as you can see. They talk when they should listen." - Don Vito Corleone

#12

Peter Clemenza walking through door

"They should have stopped Hitler at Munich." - Peter Clemenza

#13

Don Vito Corleone

“The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, lies in its loyalty to each other.” - Don Vito Corleone

#14

Tom Hagen

"Mr. Corleone is a man who insists on hearing bad news at once." - Tom Hagen

#15

Don Vito Corleone walking through a garden

"Never tell anyone outside the Family what you are thinking again." - Don Vito Corleone

#16

Amerigo Bonasera pleading

"She was the light of my life. A beautiful girl." - Amerigo Bonasera

#17

Don Vito Corleone sitting with a cat

“You can do anything but never go against the family.” - Don Vito Corleone

#18

Don Vito Corleone discussing

"You talk about vengeance. Is vengeance going to bring your son back to you? Or my boy to me?" - Don Vito Corleone

#19

Don Vito Corleone looking forward

“Forgive. Forget. Life is full of misfortunes.” - Don Vito Corleone

#20

Don Vito Corleone sitting

“I’m not interested in things that don’t concern me.” - Don Vito Corleone

#21

Don Vito Corleone

“Some day and that day may never come, I will call upon you to do a service for me.” - Don Vito Corleone

#22

Michael Corleone

“If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it is that you can kill anyone.” - Michael Corleone

#23

Amerigo Bonasera looking at Don Vito Corleone

"I believe in America. America has made my fortune." - Amerigo Bonasera

#24

Michael Corleone

“My father assured him that either his brains or his signature would be on the contract.” - Michael Corleone

#25

Calo looking down to the bottle

"In Sicily, women are more dangerous than shotguns." - Calo

#26

Michael Corleone drinking wine at the table

“That’s my family, Kay. It’s not me.” - Michael Corleone

#27

Michael Corleone talking on the phone

"Fredo, you're my older brother, and I love you. But don't ever take sides with anyone against the Family again. Ever." - Michael Corleone

#28

Jack Woltz looking to the side

"A man in my position can't afford to look ridiculous." - Jack Woltz

#29

Virgil Sollozzo

"If I wanted you dead, you would be dead already." - Virgil “The Turk” Sollozzo

#30

Don Vito Corleone ill laying in the bed

“When they come… they come at what you love.” - Don Vito Corleone

#31

Tom Hagen

"You're getting a real reputation, Sonny! I hope you're enjoying it!" - Tom Hagen

#32

Don Vito Corleone

“Time erodes gratitude more quickly than it does beauty!” - Don Vito Corleone

#33

Michael Corleone

"Now we're talking business, let's talk business." - Michael Corleone

#34

Moe Greene speaking

"I made my bones when you were going out with cheerleaders!" - Moe Greene

#35

Don Vito Corleone drinking wine

"What's the matter with you? I think your brain is going soft with all that comedy you are playing with that young girl." - Don Vito Corleone

#36

Jack Woltz petting a horse

"Tell your boss he can ask for anything else, but this is one favor I can't grant him." - Jack Woltz

#37

Don Vito Corleone talking with Michael

"I swear, on the souls of my grandchildren, that I will not be the one to break the peace we have made here today." - Don Vito Corleone

#38

Santino Corleone talking and scratching head

"We don't discuss business at the table." - Santino "Sonny" Corleone

#39

Corleone family eating at the table

"Tom, this is business and this man is taking it very, very personal." - Santino "Sonny" Corleone

#40

Calo climbing up the hill

“Power wears out those who do not have it.” - Calo

#41

Don Altobello

“The richest man is the one with the most powerful friends.” - Don Altobello

#42

Michael Corleone looking forward and talking

“I respect those who tell me the truth no matter how hard it is.” - Michael Corleone

#43

Don Vito Corleone talking with Luca Brasi

“The lawyer with the briefcase can steal more money than the man with the gun.” - Don Vito Corleone

#44

Don Vito Corleone talking at wedding

“Never hate your enemies. It affects your judgment.” - Michael Corleone

#45

Michael Corleone sitting at a table

“Never let anyone know what you are thinking.” - Michael Corleone

#46

Amerigo Bonasera speaking with don vito corleone

“For justice, we must go to Don Corleone.” - Amerigo Bonasera

#47

Don Vito Corleone talking

"Revenge is a dish best served cold." - Don Vito Corleone

#48

Virgil Sollozzo talking

“I don’t like violence, Tom. I’m a businessman. Blood is a big expense.” - Virgil “The Turk” Sollozzo

#49

Peter Clemenza looking at the table

“Luca Brasi sleeps with the fishes.” - Peter Clemenza

#50

Virgil Sollozzo looking forward

"You think too much of me, kid. I am not that clever." - Virgil “The Turk” Sollozzo

#51

Jack Woltz looking to the side

"I bet Russian Czars never paid that much for a horse." - Jack Woltz

#52

Don Vito Corleone looking to the side holding his hat

"This war stops now." - Don Vito Corleone

#53

Don Vito Corleone sitting in a garden

"I refused to be a fool dancing on the strings held by all of those big shots." - Don Vito Corleone

#54

Peter Clemenza talking at the table

"Come on, kid, don't fool around." - Peter Clemenza

#55

Don Vito Corleone sleeping in bed

“I want you to use all your powers and all your skills.” - Don Vito Corleone

#56

Santino Corleone looking to the side

"We're going to the mattresses." - Santino "Sonny" Corleone

#57

Don Vito Corleone talking and gesticulating

“Friendship is everything. Friendship is more than talent. It is more than the government. It is almost the equal of family.” - Don Vito Corleone

#58

Luca Brasi talking with Don Vito Corleone

"I'm going to leave you now because I know that you are busy on this, the day of your daughter's wedding." - Luca Brasi

#59

Don Vito Corleone looking to the side

“I want reliable people, people who aren’t going to be carried away.” - Don Vito Corleone

#60

Don Vito Corleone talking and gesticulating

“You have to take time and trouble.” - Don Vito Corleone

#61

Michael Corleone talking on the phone

“Soldiers are paid to fight; the rebels aren’t.” - Michael Corleone

#62

Tom Hagen looking straight while holding his tie

“When a plot against the Emperor failed... the plotters were always given a chance... to let their families keep their fortunes. Right?” - Tom Hagen

