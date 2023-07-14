Hypothetically, what would you do if your dog started speaking English? For example, you came home one day, and you heard your dog talking on the phone? Asking for a friend

If you’re in the mood to read about some oddly detailed scenarios that might make you raise your eyebrows, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the Suspiciously Specific subreddit that might have you wondering what inspired people to post them. Enjoy reading about these hilarious, bizarre situations, and be sure to upvote the pics that make you wonder what these people have been through! 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What Did The Frog Do?

What Did The Frog Do?

PHOTOCIDE4 Report

22points
POST
#2

Free The Frog!

Free The Frog!

asatoaf Report

19points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never have I heard something so true in my life 🤣

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

Well Then

Well Then

jaidon_c Report

18points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"The headphones are out on the tour bus by-and-by / And everyone's listening to Charlie on the sly / God help you if your tour bus crashes and you die / We'll all know you were listening to Charlie on the sly" - Nove on the Sly, Half Man Half Biscuit

0
0points
reply
View more comments

We all know there’s no limits to what you can find online. Whether you want hard hitting news, adorable pictures of cats, shocking videos on TikTok or photos of your friends’ vacations, you can find it all! But one interesting niche of content is “suspiciously specific” posts. This genre contains all of the questionable tweets, Facebook posts and more that describe bizarre, sometimes “hypothetical,” scenarios that might have you wondering who in the world is actually experiencing these things.

And while this kind of content can be found in all of the different corners of the internet, one place that compiles plenty of this content is the Suspiciously Specific subreddit. This group was created in 2018 but has already amassed an impressive 1.3 million members. The community has more recently transitioned to focusing on Among Us fanart and memes, but lucky for us, members had already shared a variety of hilarious, oddly specific posts.  
#4

Apologise To Mr Hoskins

Apologise To Mr Hoskins

rooooosa Report

18points
POST
#5

Til

Til

Strong_Boysenberry18 Report

15points
POST
Jill Bussey
Jill Bussey
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're really desperate, and the "one last drink before you go?" didn't work, leave the room and change into nightwear and return to the room and say "oh well, we're off to bed now."

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

Guilty As Charged...

Guilty As Charged...

polyfigirl Report

14points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can just say sorry use the one that looks like this : |

3
3points
reply
View more comments

I think we’ve all been in a scenario where we asked a question “for a friend,” that was a bit too specific to ask if we didn’t actually have experience with the topic… “My friend is having relationship troubles,” or, “My cousin has a medical question that she’s too embarrassed to ask.” Well, many of these posts are the virtual equivalents of those, often used for comedic effect of course. And according to Candace Osmond at Grammarist, this is an easy way for us to save face when we’re worried about being judged.

While there’s no way of pinpointing exactly where the classic “asking for a friend” phrase came from, it doesn’t seem to be anything new. Anonymous advice columns have been popular in newspapers and websites for decades, so it’s no surprise that we’ve implemented a similar style of posting on social media as well. Even if something is shared “hypothetically,” if it’s too specific, it’s going to raise some eyebrows.        
#7

Ok Josh

Ok Josh

jessasitis Report

13points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did something similar to prank one of my friends, but it was broccoli. She still talks about it, and has no idea it was me. I'll never tell.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#8

Gracelynn, Where Art Thou?

Gracelynn, Where Art Thou?

itchy_label Report

13points
POST
#9

Does Your Town Have A Horseback Jesus?

Does Your Town Have A Horseback Jesus?

just-me1995 Report

12points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my city, right on my block, we have Old Nessa. She is a lovely old lady who quietly drinks in the same spot every afternoon for about three hours. She knows everyone and every piece of gossip. If you want any gossip, give her a cigarette and she'll tell you everything. She is very kind.

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Although many of the posts on this list were shared online for comedic purposes, regardless of whether they’re referring to real situations or not, this content got me wondering about whether we’re oversharing online. As much fun as posting on social media can be, we have to remember to have boundaries too. According to Van-Hau Trieu, Senior Lecturer in Information Systems at Deakin University, and Vanessa Cooper, Professor of Information Systems at RMIT University, there are personal and professional risks associated with oversharing. Research has shown that over half of us have anxiety surrounding our family, friends and coworkers sharing photos or videos that we don’t want public. 
#10

Nicknames

Nicknames

dino_ski Report

12points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor Brian. But I'm thinking maybe he deserved it?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

YoloFighter12345 Report

12points
POST
Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually that is a fair point. Why do mobile games want access to photo galleries and camera on your phone?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#12

Hmmmm

Hmmmm

Thepopg Report

11points
POST

Oversharing often has innocent intentions, though, as it’s linked to how we’re feeling. “When we feel strong emotions, we often use social media to communicate with and get support from friends, family and colleagues,” Trieu and Cooper write. “We might share good news when we feel happy or excited, or anger and frustration might drive us to vent about our employers. When emotional, it is easy for us to cross the boundary between work and social life, underestimating the consequences of social media posts that can quickly go viral.”
#13

Mood

Mood

ErisWoodenWing Report

11points
POST
#14

Ratatat 2 E

Ratatat 2 E

thatguykeith Report

11points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sushi rat = Ratshimi

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

114 Is A Lot Of Cats, For Sure

114 Is A Lot Of Cats, For Sure

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

11points
POST
Cat Palmer
Cat Palmer
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would you want to fight them off? Why not just accept what we all know to be true and bow down to our feline overlords? Pet some of the cats while you're down there.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

To ensure that we aren’t oversharing too much online, Trieu and Cooper recommend that we all set defined boundaries between our personal and professional lives. Inform your friends, family and colleagues about these boundaries, and rethink your relationships with anyone who doesn’t respect them. It can also be wise to create separate social media accounts for personal and professional use, or to keep your pages private to ensure you know exactly who’s able to view your content.
#16

Lovelighting And Gasbombing

Lovelighting And Gasbombing

TheSuccesfulElevator Report

11points
POST
#17

Roosters Are The Best

Roosters Are The Best

asayy Report

10points
POST
#18

Does This Go Here

Does This Go Here

uaef19 Report

9points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had that when we first bought out toaster, our house was crowded around that toaster like it was a block of gold

1
1point
reply
View more comments

It’s also important to make sure that you respect the boundaries of others. If you plan on posting photos or videos of friends, it’s courteous to ask for their permission before sharing them publicly. And if anyone asks not to be featured on your account, make sure that you don’t overstep. Trieu and Cooper also add to share consciously online, to avoid making mistakes. They recommend staying offline when you’re feeling emotional, especially when you’re upset, and to always consider who will see your content before publishing it. If there’s anything you don’t want family or colleagues to see, perhaps it shouldn’t be out there. 
#19

I Love It

I Love It

Thedepressionoftrees Report

9points
POST
#20

Ok

Ok

Nic0487 Report

9points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My cat brought in a baby bird once, and I rescued it from the feline terrorist and nursed it back to health. I put it into a pizza box and named it Pizza.Two days later I released it back into the wild, and watched from the patio as a crow came and carried it away. But I knew the crows in the trees had babies. I was heartbroken but... that's nature. I am still unsure how I feel about that. Moral dilemma.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#21

2020 Was So Easy Back Then

2020 Was So Easy Back Then

memezzer Report

8points
POST
strange_dandelion (she/her)
strange_dandelion (she/her)
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I... I hope that won't happen. Because I would die. Very quickly. Very very quickly

2
2points
reply
View more comments

It’s always wise to do periodic clean ups on your social media accounts as well. If you find something from 5 years ago that doesn’t align with your beliefs anymore, just delete it. Yes, it’s possible that plenty of people have already viewed it, but you have the chance to minimize who else can or even eliminate anyone else from seeing it in the future. Especially for the average person who doesn’t have a huge following online, it can make a big difference to simply hit delete on questionable posts.      
#22

The Future People

The Future People

perfect_for_u Report

8points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trust Patrick. Or as I know him, Patch the Time Lord. Such a lad.

1
1point
reply
#23

Ska

Ska

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

8points
POST
#24

It’s A Family Secret

It’s A Family Secret

olbigbear Report

8points
POST

If you’re worried about oversharing, Trieu and Cooper recommend treating social media like your own personal brand. “If you wouldn’t say it to your colleagues and managers, don’t post it online,” they write. “Social media can enrich our professional and personal lives, but ill-considered posts and oversharing can be damaging to yourself and others. Being smart on social media is something we need to get better at in our professional lives, just as much as our personal lives.”
#25

Free Coffee

Free Coffee

IEnjoyCats Report

8points
POST
#26

Seems Like He's Been Through A Lot

Seems Like He's Been Through A Lot

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#27

Highly Recommend 10/10

Highly Recommend 10/10

Bmchris44 Report

7points
POST
strange_dandelion (she/her)
strange_dandelion (she/her)
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm aphantasic, so no, I can't sadly. No pictures in my brain

0
0points
reply
View more comments

We hope you’re enjoying all of these suspiciously specific posts from social media, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly intriguing, and feel free to share about your own oddly specific “hypothetical” situations in the comments below. Then, if you’re looking for even more bizarre and oddly specific posts, feel free to check out this Bored Panda article next! 
#28

Just Some Guy

Just Some Guy

Ontherecords Report

7points
POST
#29

Shakespeare Of Our Time

Shakespeare Of Our Time

TheDemolisherPlays Report

7points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was both funny, cringe and edgy all at the same time and honestly I'm impressed

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Real Deal Breaker

Real Deal Breaker

B12374 Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Fyi

Fyi

JE_DataLore Report

7points
POST
#32

That's Something

That's Something

Previous_Reporter_63 Report

6points
POST
#33

Jack Black

Jack Black

Bmchris44 Report

6points
POST
#34

Who Hasn't ?

Who Hasn't ?

UniversalGriever Report

6points
POST
#35

Who Says It Isn’t

Who Says It Isn’t

Cherrymus Report

6points
POST
#36

Sky Bird!

Sky Bird!

StarbuxIsGross Report

6points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I honestlly think this should be one of the plane rules now.

3
3points
reply
#37

But You Know, Just Hypothetically

But You Know, Just Hypothetically

InfluxDeluxe Report

6points
POST
#38

You Have To Accept This

You Have To Accept This

Bmchris44 Report

6points
POST
Pheolei
Pheolei
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know full well I am not a main character if there was an apocalypse.

3
3points
reply
#39

You Can't Put Them Anywhere

You Can't Put Them Anywhere

BrittanyCullins Report

6points
POST
strange_dandelion (she/her)
strange_dandelion (she/her)
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Holy moly it's true. Well I'm an anxious teen but still

0
0points
reply
#40

I Needed To Hear That. Thank You

I Needed To Hear That. Thank You

estherm12345 Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#41

Only A 7.5

Only A 7.5

AlanMO123 Report

5points
POST
#42

Could You Imagine

Could You Imagine

minefat Report

5points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is now a life goal for me. I didn't have any before. Thank you for this.

1
1point
reply
#43

I Want A Tree From This Guy

I Want A Tree From This Guy

skane110 Report

5points
POST
#44

21st Century Surnames

21st Century Surnames

Alarid Report

5points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My real name is Owen McJuggle. It's a family name. I can't juggle. (Not my actual name)

0
0points
reply
#45

There’s No One In Their Basement

There’s No One In Their Basement

agraw68 Report

5points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nobody is feeding my chickens right now. They got fed earlier.

0
0points
reply
#46

What Is Denny’s Even On

What Is Denny’s Even On

shinyhappyteacups Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

With Your Hair Softly Blowing In The Wind

With Your Hair Softly Blowing In The Wind

yasmin_k Report

5points
POST
#48

Ipod

Ipod

DJDuckVenom Report

5points
POST
#49

Sounds Like Someone Didn’t Have Fun

Sounds Like Someone Didn’t Have Fun

Upachompa Report

4points
POST
#50

Anyone Know The Meme?

Anyone Know The Meme?

WMDxJohnzo Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#51

Wamen

Wamen

Electro_Bear Report

4points
POST
#52

Depression On A Stick

Depression On A Stick

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#53

Suspicious And Wholesome!

Suspicious And Wholesome!

Krimson_Klaww Report

4points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually do this! Especially for games, when credits role I'll usually search the name of a person I found most interesting and search them up

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#54

Is There Something You Need To Tell Us?

Is There Something You Need To Tell Us?

Wallblaster Report

4points
POST
#55

Im Sorry I Didn't Quite Catch That

Im Sorry I Didn't Quite Catch That

several_watermelons Report

4points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone REALLY wants to lick a Himalayan salt lamp huh?

0
0points
reply
#56

Typical Shrimp Watch

Typical Shrimp Watch

chart7 Report

4points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm adding guesstimating into my dictionary of word I found funny but will probably never use

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Relatable

Relatable

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#58

Again?

Again?

Jarde15 Report

3points
POST
#59

Can't Say I Have

Can't Say I Have

LelahLedbetter Report

3points
POST
#60

Russian Back Flip Tomahawk Throw!

Russian Back Flip Tomahawk Throw!

whatisthehitler Report

3points
POST
#61

Gotta Love The Early 2000’s

Gotta Love The Early 2000’s

CenturioLingerus Report

3points
POST
#62

They Really Do Though

They Really Do Though

jediwillsmith Report

3points
POST
#63

Ok Elon

Ok Elon

Juhbell Report

3points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That may be false but you're still doing a bunch of other dumb stuff Edit: Typo

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#64

A Scholar And A Gentleman

A Scholar And A Gentleman

helvegr13 Report

3points
POST
#65

Kevin From Applebee's

Kevin From Applebee's

explorealways Report

3points
POST
#66

Would Be Interesting

Would Be Interesting