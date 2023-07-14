89 Times People Described Suspiciously Specific Scenarios Online
Hypothetically, what would you do if your dog started speaking English? For example, you came home one day, and you heard your dog talking on the phone? Asking for a friend…
If you’re in the mood to read about some oddly detailed scenarios that might make you raise your eyebrows, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the Suspiciously Specific subreddit that might have you wondering what inspired people to post them. Enjoy reading about these hilarious, bizarre situations, and be sure to upvote the pics that make you wonder what these people have been through!
What Did The Frog Do?
Free The Frog!
Well Then
"The headphones are out on the tour bus by-and-by / And everyone's listening to Charlie on the sly / God help you if your tour bus crashes and you die / We'll all know you were listening to Charlie on the sly" - Nove on the Sly, Half Man Half Biscuit
We all know there’s no limits to what you can find online. Whether you want hard hitting news, adorable pictures of cats, shocking videos on TikTok or photos of your friends’ vacations, you can find it all! But one interesting niche of content is “suspiciously specific” posts. This genre contains all of the questionable tweets, Facebook posts and more that describe bizarre, sometimes “hypothetical,” scenarios that might have you wondering who in the world is actually experiencing these things.
And while this kind of content can be found in all of the different corners of the internet, one place that compiles plenty of this content is the Suspiciously Specific subreddit. This group was created in 2018 but has already amassed an impressive 1.3 million members. The community has more recently transitioned to focusing on Among Us fanart and memes, but lucky for us, members had already shared a variety of hilarious, oddly specific posts.
Apologise To Mr Hoskins
Til
If you're really desperate, and the "one last drink before you go?" didn't work, leave the room and change into nightwear and return to the room and say "oh well, we're off to bed now."
Guilty As Charged...
I think we’ve all been in a scenario where we asked a question “for a friend,” that was a bit too specific to ask if we didn’t actually have experience with the topic… “My friend is having relationship troubles,” or, “My cousin has a medical question that she’s too embarrassed to ask.” Well, many of these posts are the virtual equivalents of those, often used for comedic effect of course. And according to Candace Osmond at Grammarist, this is an easy way for us to save face when we’re worried about being judged.
While there’s no way of pinpointing exactly where the classic “asking for a friend” phrase came from, it doesn’t seem to be anything new. Anonymous advice columns have been popular in newspapers and websites for decades, so it’s no surprise that we’ve implemented a similar style of posting on social media as well. Even if something is shared “hypothetically,” if it’s too specific, it’s going to raise some eyebrows.
Ok Josh
Gracelynn, Where Art Thou?
Does Your Town Have A Horseback Jesus?
In my city, right on my block, we have Old Nessa. She is a lovely old lady who quietly drinks in the same spot every afternoon for about three hours. She knows everyone and every piece of gossip. If you want any gossip, give her a cigarette and she'll tell you everything. She is very kind.
Although many of the posts on this list were shared online for comedic purposes, regardless of whether they’re referring to real situations or not, this content got me wondering about whether we’re oversharing online. As much fun as posting on social media can be, we have to remember to have boundaries too. According to Van-Hau Trieu, Senior Lecturer in Information Systems at Deakin University, and Vanessa Cooper, Professor of Information Systems at RMIT University, there are personal and professional risks associated with oversharing. Research has shown that over half of us have anxiety surrounding our family, friends and coworkers sharing photos or videos that we don’t want public.
Nicknames
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Actually that is a fair point. Why do mobile games want access to photo galleries and camera on your phone?
Hmmmm
Oversharing often has innocent intentions, though, as it’s linked to how we’re feeling. “When we feel strong emotions, we often use social media to communicate with and get support from friends, family and colleagues,” Trieu and Cooper write. “We might share good news when we feel happy or excited, or anger and frustration might drive us to vent about our employers. When emotional, it is easy for us to cross the boundary between work and social life, underestimating the consequences of social media posts that can quickly go viral.”
Mood
Ratatat 2 E
114 Is A Lot Of Cats, For Sure
Why would you want to fight them off? Why not just accept what we all know to be true and bow down to our feline overlords? Pet some of the cats while you're down there.
To ensure that we aren’t oversharing too much online, Trieu and Cooper recommend that we all set defined boundaries between our personal and professional lives. Inform your friends, family and colleagues about these boundaries, and rethink your relationships with anyone who doesn’t respect them. It can also be wise to create separate social media accounts for personal and professional use, or to keep your pages private to ensure you know exactly who’s able to view your content.
Lovelighting And Gasbombing
Roosters Are The Best
Does This Go Here
It’s also important to make sure that you respect the boundaries of others. If you plan on posting photos or videos of friends, it’s courteous to ask for their permission before sharing them publicly. And if anyone asks not to be featured on your account, make sure that you don’t overstep. Trieu and Cooper also add to share consciously online, to avoid making mistakes. They recommend staying offline when you’re feeling emotional, especially when you’re upset, and to always consider who will see your content before publishing it. If there’s anything you don’t want family or colleagues to see, perhaps it shouldn’t be out there.
I Love It
Ok
My cat brought in a baby bird once, and I rescued it from the feline terrorist and nursed it back to health. I put it into a pizza box and named it Pizza.Two days later I released it back into the wild, and watched from the patio as a crow came and carried it away. But I knew the crows in the trees had babies. I was heartbroken but... that's nature. I am still unsure how I feel about that. Moral dilemma.
2020 Was So Easy Back Then
I... I hope that won't happen. Because I would die. Very quickly. Very very quickly
It’s always wise to do periodic clean ups on your social media accounts as well. If you find something from 5 years ago that doesn’t align with your beliefs anymore, just delete it. Yes, it’s possible that plenty of people have already viewed it, but you have the chance to minimize who else can or even eliminate anyone else from seeing it in the future. Especially for the average person who doesn’t have a huge following online, it can make a big difference to simply hit delete on questionable posts.
The Future People
Ska
It’s A Family Secret
If you’re worried about oversharing, Trieu and Cooper recommend treating social media like your own personal brand. “If you wouldn’t say it to your colleagues and managers, don’t post it online,” they write. “Social media can enrich our professional and personal lives, but ill-considered posts and oversharing can be damaging to yourself and others. Being smart on social media is something we need to get better at in our professional lives, just as much as our personal lives.”
Free Coffee
Seems Like He's Been Through A Lot
Highly Recommend 10/10
I'm aphantasic, so no, I can't sadly. No pictures in my brain
We hope you're enjoying all of these suspiciously specific posts from social media, pandas.
Just Some Guy
Shakespeare Of Our Time
Real Deal Breaker
Fyi
Jack Black
Who Says It Isn’t
Sky Bird!
You Have To Accept This
You Can't Put Them Anywhere
Holy moly it's true. Well I'm an anxious teen but still