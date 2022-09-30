50 Times People Weirded Others Out With How Oddly Specific They Were (New Pics)
It's important to use the right words when you want to get your point across. Often, they're the only means of communication available to us.
But expressing nuanced thoughts and feelings through language can be difficult. So let's try to learn from the best!
There's a subreddit called r/OddlySpecific and as the name suggests, its 1.2 million members are dedicated to collecting distinct, precise phrases that strangely make perfect sense.
So continue scrolling to check the best ones they spotted and fire up our first publication on this awesome online community for more.
Aita?
Billionaires Are Boring
Exactly! I knew a very wealthy family with a 14,000 sq ft home and no roller skates to take advantage of it!
If you want your speeches to have a stronger impact, American author, columnist, keynote speaker, and former journalist and news anchor Carmine Gallo suggests replacing long words with short ones. "In his groundbreaking book Thinking, Fast and Slow, Nobel economist Daniel Kahneman writes, 'If you care about being thought credible and intelligent, do not use complex language where simpler language will do.' Effective leaders speak in simple language — and simple means short," Gallo explained.
He said this is especially true during a crisis, when attention spans are flagging and noise levels are high. "People are being bombarded by information, some of which is misleading or false. The clearer and more concise you are, the better your chances of getting your message across and persuading people to act on it."
Adult Books vs. Kids' Books
Kids books for the win!!!! Can I get some YA novel recommendations with decent plots and non-depressing endings???
Yes
Oh Mom
"As you think about how to share your next message, remember that language influenced by the Anglo-Saxon period has been used by many great leaders," Gallo highlighted.
Winston Churchill once said, "The shorter words of a language are usually the more ancient. Their meaning is more ingrained in the national character and they appeal to greater force."
In a memo titled Brevity, Churchill urged government administrators to replace long "woolly phrases" with single conversational words, pointing out that brevity equals clarity and that directness makes things easier to understand.
Quite A Lesson Indeed
Gay Rights!
This Reply
Brain
Next, Gallo thinks you should search for analogies. "Neuroscientists have found that our brains process the world by associating the new or unknown with something familiar. When presented with a novel idea, our brains don't ask, 'What is it?' They ask, 'What is it like?'"
"Analogies answer that question. They serve as mental shortcuts that help us understand complex events. Leaders who are great communicators in a crisis are skilled at finding analogies, because they have to persuade people to act quickly."
Rata2ie
Angry Avocado
Uuh... Fox Title?
Brad Bad
The human brain is wired for storytelling. In his best-selling book Sapiens, historian Yuval Noah Harari argues that it was only through stories that our species was able to take over the world.
Our advanced language skills — specifically, our ability to connect with one another through narrative — allowed us to cooperate in ways other species simply could not.
Even Average Sounds Extraordinary During Victorian Times
Humble Living As A Gnome
I didn't know that this was what I wanted from life until I read it here.
When You Get Flashbacks Of Working Retail
Meanwhile in other countries someone gets praised as a „normal“ or a „peoples person“ for not being born into money/ power.
I Can Feel The Hatred In His Words
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease at the National Institutes of Health, is widely admired for his straight, persuasive talk. CNN has even called him “a public force” who translates complex medical information into everyday language.
"You don’t want to impress people and razzle-dazzle them with your knowledge," Fauci said. "You just want them to understand what you’re talking about."
The Jeans Discount Is The Cherry On Top
This Will Be A Reality One Day
It Took Me Longer Than 66 Years
Not A Squirrel!
Keith should try bringing $5 with him to buy lunch instead of bringing his lunch. That is sure to keep the squirrels away
Because of that, Fauci often limits himself to just three key points. For instance, in an April 5 appearance on Face the Nation, he said the country would be able to relax social-distancing guidelines only when three things were in place: "the ability to test, isolate, and do contact tracing."
Fauci also pointed out that Americans must continue to “physically separate” from one another by doing three things: staying six feet apart, limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, and avoiding mass interactions, such as in restaurants, bars, and theaters.
Words are powerful, and the more mindful you are with them, the more they can offer you.
An Interesting Title
20-20-20 Noted
🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳
Pemmaphobia (Cake Phobia)
Sheeranphobia, An Interesting Disease
Rbdbdjddn
The Fact That This Is Not An Exaggeration Makes It Even Better. British Football Chants Are Fun
Same in Greece. And it varies from remarks for opponents' moms to seggsual insults to the team
Eminems More Positive Cousin
Smoke
My pointed this out to my dad and he said my grandad (RIP) pointed that out to his (Christian) teacher and got detention for saying that lol
Whale Sounds
Oh Cool
Just last month I saw a bird in the garden and thought...you know, I should get one of those books that bird watchers use.
Sushi No Like Tiktok
Road Trips Are So Nostalgic
Help Wanted
Wanted, small child. Or possibly a few in case this goes wrong.
Weird Way To Describe It But I Get The Idea
I Have Never Made A Doctor's Appointment By Myself
Can aforementioned Gen Z afford healthcare?
He Got A Real Good Point Tho
Found On Meirl
No Time To Bleed!
Hmm
Connor
That is an insult to Honda Accords. At least a Honda Accord will usually get you there.
I Can't Say As Though I Disagree
Interesting Quiz Options
Exactly! And you know which answer is for which, it's so obvious. Plus, only a small minority of people actually act like a stereotypical introvert/extrovert.
Living His Best Life
Vegas Ain't Ready For Them
Ok, Josh
As teens my friends and I would steal a few carved pumpkins off porches late Halloween night each year. We would write the address of the house they came from and put it in a Ziploc bag inside the pumpkins then put the pumpkins in a deep freezer. On the night before Thanksgiving we would then take them back to their porches and leave them. We would hear kids talking about it at school wondering about it. Good times!
I Also Feel This Way A Bit
Close to the end , but not yet... just a little bit more.
Don’t Steel My Food?
Driver Carries Only
I Dont *look* Like A R*pist Or Serial Killer
I live at night, I unfortunately cannot tell you the number of women I’ve seen looking scared to even be out or on public transports. I feel sorry and angry at the world at the same time.
