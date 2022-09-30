It's important to use the right words when you want to get your point across. Often, they're the only means of communication available to us.

But expressing nuanced thoughts and feelings through language can be difficult. So let's try to learn from the best!

There's a subreddit called r/OddlySpecific and as the name suggests, its 1.2 million members are dedicated to collecting distinct, precise phrases that strangely make perfect sense.

So continue scrolling to check the best ones they spotted and fire up our first publication on this awesome online community for more.

#1

Aita?

Aita?

verybadllama Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
12 hours ago

This is hilarious because it's so true 😂😂😂

#2

Billionaires Are Boring

Billionaires Are Boring

sgrstk Report

Tesla Sulu
Tesla Sulu
Community Member
12 hours ago

Exactly! I knew a very wealthy family with a 14,000 sq ft home and no roller skates to take advantage of it!

If you want your speeches to have a stronger impact, American author, columnist, keynote speaker, and former journalist and news anchor Carmine Gallo suggests replacing long words with short ones. "In his groundbreaking book Thinking, Fast and Slow, Nobel economist Daniel Kahneman writes, 'If you care about being thought credible and intelligent, do not use complex language where simpler language will do.' Effective leaders speak in simple language — and simple means short," Gallo explained.

He said this is especially true during a crisis, when attention spans are flagging and noise levels are high. "People are being bombarded by information, some of which is misleading or false. The clearer and more concise you are, the better your chances of getting your message across and persuading people to act on it."
#3

Adult Books vs. Kids' Books

Adult Books vs. Kids' Books

sketchesbyboze Report

Madison Feehan
Madison Feehan
Community Member
11 hours ago

Kids books for the win!!!! Can I get some YA novel recommendations with decent plots and non-depressing endings???

#4

Yes

Yes

Hrejuh Report

Avocado Toast
Avocado Toast
Community Member
12 hours ago

Awwww he's so cute!

#5

Oh Mom

Oh Mom

bocajr119 Report

Mz Phit
Mz Phit
Community Member
12 hours ago

We call it the "oh sh!t" handle

"As you think about how to share your next message, remember that language influenced by the Anglo-Saxon period has been used by many great leaders," Gallo highlighted.

Winston Churchill once said, "The shorter words of a language are usually the more ancient. Their meaning is more ingrained in the national character and they appeal to greater force."

In a memo titled Brevity, Churchill urged government administrators to replace long "woolly phrases" with single conversational words, pointing out that brevity equals clarity and that directness makes things easier to understand.
#6

Quite A Lesson Indeed

Quite A Lesson Indeed

PhotographOk1284 Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
12 hours ago

😂😂😂 🔥

#7

Gay Rights!

Gay Rights!

sourneonworms Report

ohjojo (you/your's)
ohjojo (you/your's)
Community Member
12 hours ago

Goes to show you, love is blind

#8

This Reply

This Reply

Sleepy_weeb_AOT Report

Kel_how
Kel_how
Community Member
10 hours ago

"Segregation themed amusement park" really tied that one together

#9

Brain

Brain

OmniscientOf Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
12 hours ago

Squidward, is that you?

Next, Gallo thinks you should search for analogies. "Neuroscientists have found that our brains process the world by associating the new or unknown with something familiar. When presented with a novel idea, our brains don't ask, 'What is it?' They ask, 'What is it like?'"

"Analogies answer that question. They serve as mental shortcuts that help us understand complex events. Leaders who are great communicators in a crisis are skilled at finding analogies, because they have to persuade people to act quickly."
#10

Rata2ie

Rata2ie

hamishsteele Report

wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
12 hours ago

I WHEEZED (It's funny because I'm german)

#11

Angry Avocado

Angry Avocado

nippeliito Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
12 hours ago

This is adorable!

#12

Uuh... Fox Title?

Uuh... Fox Title?

Yarklik Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
12 hours ago

Also looks like Russian Vlad, post plastic surgery!

#13

Brad Bad

Brad Bad

Hollowheart9 Report

Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
11 hours ago

Yeah, f*ck off Brad !

The human brain is wired for storytelling. In his best-selling book Sapiens, historian Yuval Noah Harari argues that it was only through stories that our species was able to take over the world.

Our advanced language skills — specifically, our ability to connect with one another through narrative — allowed us to cooperate in ways other species simply could not.
#14

Even Average Sounds Extraordinary During Victorian Times

Even Average Sounds Extraordinary During Victorian Times

ambernoelle Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
12 hours ago

Was he agreeable or not?

#15

Humble Living As A Gnome

Humble Living As A Gnome

sketchesbyboze Report

Spannidandoolar
Spannidandoolar
Community Member
11 hours ago (edited)

I didn't know that this was what I wanted from life until I read it here.

#16

When You Get Flashbacks Of Working Retail

When You Get Flashbacks Of Working Retail

AOC Report

Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
12 hours ago

Meanwhile in other countries someone gets praised as a „normal" or a „peoples person" for not being born into money/ power.

#17

I Can Feel The Hatred In His Words

I Can Feel The Hatred In His Words

marylandmudflap Report

girlsrock4ever
girlsrock4ever
Community Member
11 hours ago

Thanks a lot!

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease at the National Institutes of Health, is widely admired for his straight, persuasive talk. CNN has even called him “a public force” who translates complex medical information into everyday language.

"You don’t want to impress people and razzle-dazzle them with your knowledge," Fauci said. "You just want them to understand what you’re talking about."
#18

The Jeans Discount Is The Cherry On Top

The Jeans Discount Is The Cherry On Top

FruityNesa Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
12 hours ago

Now if a guy said

#19

This Will Be A Reality One Day

This Will Be A Reality One Day

AliKolbert Report

Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
12 hours ago

I‘d rather be able to delete a few files….

#20

It Took Me Longer Than 66 Years

It Took Me Longer Than 66 Years

musiccitylove Report

similarly
similarly
Community Member
10 hours ago

I never noticed that! Awesome!

#21

Not A Squirrel!

Not A Squirrel!

North_Inflation1710 Report

ohjojo (you/your's)
ohjojo (you/your's)
Community Member
12 hours ago

Keith should try bringing $5 with him to buy lunch instead of bringing his lunch. That is sure to keep the squirrels away

Because of that, Fauci often limits himself to just three key points. For instance, in an April 5 appearance on Face the Nation, he said the country would be able to relax social-distancing guidelines only when three things were in place: "the ability to test, isolate, and do contact tracing."

Fauci also pointed out that Americans must continue to “physically separate” from one another by doing three things: staying six feet apart, limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, and avoiding mass interactions, such as in restaurants, bars, and theaters.

Words are powerful, and the more mindful you are with them, the more they can offer you.
#22

An Interesting Title

An Interesting Title

ceejoyner Report

Olivier Caissy
Olivier Caissy
Community Member
11 hours ago

Damn it Rat Snitch Brian The Good Time Ruiner

#23

20-20-20 Noted

20-20-20 Noted

jacques_lakan Report

Madison Feehan
Madison Feehan
Community Member
11 hours ago

🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳🌲🌳

#24

Pemmaphobia (Cake Phobia)

Pemmaphobia (Cake Phobia)

TheAndrewNadeau Report

ohjojo (you/your's)
ohjojo (you/your's)
Community Member
12 hours ago

She is delicious

#25

Sheeranphobia, An Interesting Disease

Sheeranphobia, An Interesting Disease

JonCutress Report

Jul Chv
Jul Chv
Community Member
11 hours ago

Ma'm, I have a terrible news. It's only a scratch, They'll be fine but.... They are a secret Sheerfan.

#26

Rbdbdjddn

Rbdbdjddn

Mei_Shir Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
11 hours ago

As an avid book reader, this happens to me more times than I can count….lol

#27

The Fact That This Is Not An Exaggeration Makes It Even Better. British Football Chants Are Fun

The Fact That This Is Not An Exaggeration Makes It Even Better. British Football Chants Are Fun

daveloach2 Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
11 hours ago

Same in Greece. And it varies from remarks for opponents' moms to seggsual insults to the team

#28

Eminems More Positive Cousin

Eminems More Positive Cousin

Gogetbusy Report

James016
James016
Community Member
10 hours ago

He doesn't taste the rainbow, he IS the rainbow

#29

Smoke

Smoke

anonymousbwmb Report

tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
Community Member
9 hours ago

My pointed this out to my dad and he said my grandad (RIP) pointed that out to his (Christian) teacher and got detention for saying that lol

#30

Whale Sounds

Whale Sounds

blaisinsquad Report

Szirra
Szirra
Community Member
12 hours ago

I like to imagine they tell each other dirty jokes

#31

Oh Cool

Oh Cool

Idksonameiguess Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
9 hours ago

Just last month I saw a bird in the garden and thought...you know, I should get one of those books that bird watchers use.

#32

Sushi No Like Tiktok

Sushi No Like Tiktok

Faerlina Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
12 hours ago

What a world we live in.

#33

Road Trips Are So Nostalgic

Road Trips Are So Nostalgic

lisaxy424 Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
9 hours ago

Yes, every time. That's the only way to do it.

#34

Help Wanted

Help Wanted

ShawannaCzarnecki Report

ohjojo (you/your's)
ohjojo (you/your's)
Community Member
12 hours ago

Wanted, small child. Or possibly a few in case this goes wrong.

#35

Weird Way To Describe It But I Get The Idea

Weird Way To Describe It But I Get The Idea

NangSor Report

Gemma jones
Gemma jones
Community Member
10 hours ago

lol omg which is which lol

#36

I Have Never Made A Doctor's Appointment By Myself

I Have Never Made A Doctor's Appointment By Myself

tey_an Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
11 hours ago (edited)

Can aforementioned Gen Z afford healthcare?

#37

He Got A Real Good Point Tho

He Got A Real Good Point Tho

elijahdaniel Report

JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
12 hours ago

Because you do?

#38

Found On Meirl

Found On Meirl

acarboni Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
12 hours ago

I feel this, I had to fix my dishwasher last week, and now I'm missing important cat videos because I only get dishwasher videos.

#39

No Time To Bleed!

No Time To Bleed!

TheGreek420 Report

Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
12 hours ago

Same, but with cats. There‘s never time to bleed.

#40

Hmm

Hmm

primawesome Report

James016
James016
Community Member
10 hours ago

Did you find a hat suitable for your dog?

#41

Connor

Connor

Gamefreak_2438 Report

Hannah Hudson-Lee
Hannah Hudson-Lee
Community Member
11 hours ago

That is an insult to Honda Accords. At least a Honda Accord will usually get you there.

#42

I Can't Say As Though I Disagree

I Can't Say As Though I Disagree

elovaso Report

Richard Campbell
Richard Campbell
Community Member
11 hours ago

Cruella Deville

#43

Interesting Quiz Options

Interesting Quiz Options

philsadelphia Report

girlsrock4ever
girlsrock4ever
Community Member
11 hours ago (edited)

Exactly! And you know which answer is for which, it's so obvious. Plus, only a small minority of people actually act like a stereotypical introvert/extrovert.

#44

Living His Best Life

Living His Best Life

AshleyJPL Report

M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
7 hours ago

Dude's living life!

#45

Vegas Ain't Ready For Them

Vegas Ain't Ready For Them

thega1nz Report

Madison Feehan
Madison Feehan
Community Member
10 hours ago

(Insert the Hangover).

#46

Ok, Josh

Ok, Josh

Captain_TPT Report

Laura Jackson
Laura Jackson
Community Member
9 hours ago

As teens my friends and I would steal a few carved pumpkins off porches late Halloween night each year. We would write the address of the house they came from and put it in a Ziploc bag inside the pumpkins then put the pumpkins in a deep freezer. On the night before Thanksgiving we would then take them back to their porches and leave them. We would hear kids talking about it at school wondering about it. Good times!

#47

I Also Feel This Way A Bit

I Also Feel This Way A Bit

laureenbazzi Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
12 hours ago

Close to the end , but not yet... just a little bit more.

#48

Don’t Steel My Food?

Don’t Steel My Food?

usefulclam Report

Richard Campbell
Richard Campbell
Community Member
11 hours ago

Work lunch theft is real

#49

Driver Carries Only

Driver Carries Only

Abidingly Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
12 hours ago

Wait, 11 cabbages???

#50

I Dont *look* Like A R*pist Or Serial Killer

I Dont *look* Like A R*pist Or Serial Killer

peoplecallmeromy Report

Olivier Caissy
Olivier Caissy
Community Member
11 hours ago

I live at night, I unfortunately cannot tell you the number of women I’ve seen looking scared to even be out or on public transports. I feel sorry and angry at the world at the same time.

