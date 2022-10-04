98 Tongue Twisters Ranging From Funny To Exceptionally Hard
Tongue twisters are a genuine form of torture. Okay, so they allow you to practice pronunciation and speech fluency and also help you with your accent (whether you want to learn one or get rid of it). They are also excellent in strengthening the muscles you use to speak (turns out, you have to work them!). And they are also amazing at warming you up before you have to deliver that life-changing speech in front of an audience; thus they are beloved by actors, singers, politicians, and your uncle Steve who always talks way too much during family gatherings.
But they are torture nevertheless, albeit an amusing one. Was there ever an instance where you got a hard tongue twister perfect on your first try? Or did it look like you’d suddenly forgotten how to human? We bet on the second one because we’ve been there and felt the amusement/embarrassment, too. But isn’t that always the case with learning something new? At first, you’re as graceful as a cow on skates, but with time you get more nimble and poised, and it is exactly the same with these English tongue twisters. At first, it’s a terrible experience, but lo and behold, the center stage at a family gathering is now yours (yup, because you can say the hardest tongue twister ever), and uncle Steve hides in the bushes.
So, ready to check out these funny tongue twisters? If so, they are just a smidgen further - you should definitely scroll down there. Don’t forget to vote for the best tongue twisters and share this article with your friends (and uncle Steve).
How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? He would chuck, he would, as much as he could, and chuck as much wood as a woodchuck would if a woodchuck could chuck wood.
Six sick hicks nick six slick bricks with picks and sticks.
English can be understood through tough thorough thought, though.
Give papa a cup of proper coffee in a copper coffee cup.
I saw Susie sitting in a shoe shine shop. Where she shines, she sits, and where she sits, she shines.
The big bug bit the little beetle.
Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers;
A peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked;
If Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers,
Where’s the peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked.
Yellow butter, purple jelly, red jam, black bread.
Spread it thick, say it quick!
Yellow butter, purple jelly, red jam, black bread.
Spread it thicker, say it quicker!
Yellow butter, purple jelly, red jam, black bread.
Don’t eat with your mouth full!
Luke Luck likes lakes.
Luke’s duck likes lakes.
Luke Luck licks lakes.
Luck’s duck licks lakes.
Duck takes licks in lakes Luke Luck likes.
Luke Luck takes licks in lakes duck likes.
No need to light a night-light on a light night like tonight.
Betty bought a bit of butter. But the butter Betty bought was bitter. So Betty bought a better butter, and it was better than the butter Betty bought before.
I wish to wish the wish you wish to wish, but if you wish the wish the witch wishes, I won’t wish the wish you wish to wish.
She sells seashells on the seashore.
The shells she sells are seashells, I’m sure.
And if she sells seashells on the seashore,
Then I’m sure she sells seashore shells.
Thirty-three thirsty, thundering thoroughbreds thumped Mr. Thurber on Thursday.
Ingenious iguanas improvising an intricate impromptu on impossibly-impractical instruments.
These thousand tricky tongue twisters trip thrillingly off the tongue.
Twelve twins twirled twelve twigs.
I thought a thought.
But the thought I thought
Wasn’t the thought I thought I thought.
If the thought I thought I thought,
Had been the thought I thought,
I wouldn’t have thought that the thought I thought I thought wasn't the thought I really thought.
Something in a thirty-acre thermal thicket of thorns and thistles thumped and thundered threatening the three-D thoughts of Matthew the thug – although, theatrically, it was only the thirteen-thousand thistles and thorns through the underneath of his thigh that the thirty-year-old thug thought of that morning.
Lesser leather never weathered wetter weather better.
How many yaks could a yak pack, pack if a yak pack could pack yaks?
Through three cheese trees three free fleas flew.
While these fleas flew, freezy breeze blew.
Freezy breeze made these three trees freeze.
Freezy trees made these trees’ cheese freeze.
That’s what made these three free fleas sneeze.
Pad kid poured curd pulled cod.
A tutor who tooted the flute tried to teach two young tooters to toot. Said the two to the tutor, "Is it harder to toot, or to tutor two tooters to toot?"
How much ground would a groundhog hog, if a groundhog could hog ground? A groundhog would hog all the ground he could hog, if a groundhog could hog ground.
If you must cross a coarse, cross cow across a crowded cow crossing, cross the cross, coarse cow across the crowded cow crossing carefully.
How can a clam cram in a clean cream can?
Rory the warrior and Roger the worrier were reared wrongly in a rural brewery.
Any noise annoys an oyster but a noisy noise annoys an oyster more.
Can you can a canned can into an un-canned can like a canner can can a canned can into an un-canned can?
To sit in solemn silence in a dull, dark dock in a pestilential prison with a life-long lock, awaiting the sensation of a short, sharp shock from a cheap and chippy chopper with a big, black block.
Red lorry, yellow lorry.
A synonym for cinnamon is a cinnamon synonym.
As he gobbled the cakes on his plate, the greedy ape said as he ate: "The greener green grapes are, the keener keen apes are to gobble green grape cakes. They’re great!"
Round the rough and rugged rock the ragged rascal rudely ran.
Willy’s real rear wheel.
A happy hippo hopped and hiccupped.
A snake sneaks to seek a snack.
Gobbling gargoyles gobbled gobbling goblins.
When a doctor doctors a doctor, does the doctor doing the doctoring doctor as the doctor being doctored wants to be doctored or does the doctor doing the doctoring doctor as he wants to doctor?
Betty’s big bunny bobbled by the blueberry bush.
Green glass globes glow greenly.
Perspicacious Polly Perkins purchased Peter’s product and peddled pickles to produce a pretty profit!
A really leery Larry rolls readily to the road.
Rory’s lawn rake rarely rakes really right.
Frivolously fanciful Fannie fried fresh fish furiously.
To begin to toboggan first buy a toboggan, but don't buy too big a toboggan. Too big a toboggan is too big a toboggan to buy to begin to toboggan.
Little Lillian lets lazy lizards lie along the lily pads.
A flea and a fly flew up in a flue.
If practice makes perfect and perfect needs practice, I’m perfectly practiced and practically perfect.
Brisk brave brigadiers brandished broad bright blades, blunderbusses, and bludgeons — balancing them badly.
Imagine an imaginary menagerie manager managing an imaginary menagerie.
I like New York, unique New York, I like unique New York.
Silly Sally swiftly shooed seven silly sheep. The seven silly sheep Silly Sally shooed shilly-shallied south. These sheep shouldn’t sleep in a shack; sheep should sleep in a shed.
Which wrist watches are Swiss wrist watches?
Fred fed Ted bread and Ted fed Fred bread.
I slit the sheet, the sheet I slit, and on the slitted sheet I sit.
Thirty-three thousand feathers on a thrush’s throat.
A loyal warrior will rarely worry why we rule.
He threw three free throws.
A skunk sat on a stump and thunk the stump stunk, but the stump thunk the skunk stunk.
Six sleek swans swam swiftly southwards.
Denise sees the fleece, Denise sees the fleas. At least Denise could sneeze and feed and freeze the fleas.
Cooks cook cupcakes quickly.
I saw a kitten eating chicken in the kitchen.
Nine nice night nurses nursing nicely.
The raging ram runs ’round rugged Ricky to hit Mickey.
If a dog chews shoes, whose shoes does he choose?
Rubber baby buggy bumpers.
Birdie birdie in the sky laid a turdie in my eye.
If cows could fly I’d have a cow pie in my eye.
Lucky rabbits like to cause a ruckus.
Black background, brown background.
A pessemistic pest exists amidst us.
Drew Dodd's dad's dog's dead.
Top chopstick shops stock top chopsticks.
One-one was a race horse. Two-two was one too. One-one won one race. Two-two won one too.
Tie twine to three tree twigs.
Fresh French fried fly fritters.
Double bubble gum, bubbles double.
She stood on the balcony, inexplicably mimicking him hiccuping, and amicably welcoming him in.
Send toast to ten tense stout saints’ ten tall tents.
Scissors sizzle, thistles sizzle.
The thirty-three thieves thought that they thrilled the throne throughout Thursday.
The sixth sick sheik’s sixth sheep’s sick.
Sheena leads, Sheila needs.
Two tiny timid toads trying to trot to Tarrytown.
Each Easter Eddie eats eighty Easter eggs.
Eleven benevolent elephants.
Six Czech cricket critics.
Babbling baby boys blurted boldly.
Tommy tossed his twelfth tooth when it turned two times.
Bouncing bed bugs borrowed blankets.
“Surely Sylvia swims!”, shrieked Sammy surprised. “Someone should show Sylvia some strokes so she shall not sink.”
The great Greek grape growers grow great Greek grapes.
Four furious friends fought for the phone.
If you notice this notice, you will notice that this notice is not worth noticing.
Picky people pick Peter Pan Peanut-Butter, 'tis the peanut-butter picky people pick.
Fuzzy Wuzzy was a bear. Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair. Fuzzy Wuzzy wasn’t very fuzzy, was he?
