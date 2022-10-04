Tongue twisters are a genuine form of torture. Okay, so they allow you to practice pronunciation and speech fluency and also help you with your accent (whether you want to learn one or get rid of it). They are also excellent in strengthening the muscles you use to speak (turns out, you have to work them!). And they are also amazing at warming you up before you have to deliver that life-changing speech in front of an audience; thus they are beloved by actors, singers, politicians, and your uncle Steve who always talks way too much during family gatherings.

But they are torture nevertheless, albeit an amusing one. Was there ever an instance where you got a hard tongue twister perfect on your first try? Or did it look like you’d suddenly forgotten how to human? We bet on the second one because we’ve been there and felt the amusement/embarrassment, too. But isn’t that always the case with learning something new? At first, you’re as graceful as a cow on skates, but with time you get more nimble and poised, and it is exactly the same with these English tongue twisters. At first, it’s a terrible experience, but lo and behold, the center stage at a family gathering is now yours (yup, because you can say the hardest tongue twister ever), and uncle Steve hides in the bushes.

So, ready to check out these funny tongue twisters? If so, they are just a smidgen further - you should definitely scroll down there. Don’t forget to vote for the best tongue twisters and share this article with your friends (and uncle Steve).