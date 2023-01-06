On days when everything seems to be going wrong or when the hours just seem to drag on, it can be easy to feel discouraged or unfulfilled. But the beauty of life is that there is always an opportunity to learn and grow, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem. And what better way to do that than through our beloved subreddit 'Today I Learned' (TIL)?

From all walks of life, its 30 million members come together to share all the fascinating things they have recently discovered. Some of these tidbits may be purely for entertainment, raising an eyebrow in surprise or having a chuckle at their absurdity, and others may have the potential to change the way we think or approach life's problems, offering valuable insight and perspective.

So why not take a moment to scroll through the posts, upvote your favorites, and expand your mind? And if you're looking for even more learning opportunities, be sure to check out our previous TIL posts here, here, and here as well. You never know what you might discover that could make your day a little brighter and more complete.

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL David Bowie used to travel around in New York carrying a Greek newspaper in the belief that people would assume he was just a Greek man who looked like David Bowie and leave him alone.

davetowers646

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh? A greek David Bowie? I want an autograph!

#2

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL Steven Spielberg asked all the extras doing a Nazi salute in 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' to also cross their fingers behind their backs.

davetowers646

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I LOVE this. NAZIs suck, but they were a thing we should never forget.

#3

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL that during the middle ages it was believed that ringing church bells during thunderstorms would keep lightning away. The practice was abandoned after more than 100 bell ringers were killed by lightning.

jcgam

#4

TIL that despite having a 95% Muslim population, Christmas is an extremely popular holiday in the west African nation of Senegal, which has a tradition of Muslims and Christians adopting each other's holidays.

elyisgreat Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Same in Bosnia. Many Muslims celebrate with their Christian friends and famliy members. Even for Muslims, it is a day of celebration of birth of one of the holiest characters, prophet Jesus (as he is perceived in Muslim tradition).

#5

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL that Earth is the only known place in our solar system where fire occurs and no known exoplanets have oxygen enough to allow fire.

wcrp73

Phill
Phill
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not a phrase you do hear often though “Saturn looks bright tonight” “Yes, that fire is blazing wonderfully” Info: am at work, bored and my brain is desperately trying to liven the day up. Hence random stuff

#6

TIL Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid during the recording of Black Sabbath's Volume 4. He said “I took 10 tabs of acid then went for a walk in a field. I ended up standing there talking to this horse for about an hour. In the end the horse turned round and told me to fuck off. That was it for me.”

hanky1979 Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
55 minutes ago

You are lucky you didn't talk to a cat.

#7

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL Rod Serling originally wrote an episode about Emmett Till but it was rejected and so he turned to science fiction, instead, to talk about social issues, creating The Twilight Zone.

2wedfgdfgfgfg Report

ColorEd
ColorEd
Community Member
1 hour ago

This need some more explanation. Like, who is Emmet Till?

#8

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL that in 1931, a scientist tried to teach a baby chimpanzee human behavior by raising it alongside his human son. The chimpanzee never acquired language skills, and the experiment was called off when the human baby began imitating the chimpanzee's vocalizations.

lenny_the_pope

Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Maybe not intentional, but this study could have evolved into something about how humans adapt to their environment in a different way compared to other animals. That would be a really cool way to test out the theory of the “people pleasing mechanisms” but as a survival skill. I would be interested to see what it could find, especially when you put our young kids in social situations with other animals. It could show that while animals typically evolve over a longer time, humans can use their defence mechanisms as a sort of manipulative way to survive.

#9

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL that the Bald Eagle population has recovered! They are now fairly common birds to be seen in residential areas.

BoopBoop20

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Also they will swoop in and eat your kitty cat if you aren't careful.

#10

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL When Jane married Stephen Hawking, she believed it would be a two year commitment, as doctors said he only had two years to live. Jane became his full time caretaker and they were together 25 years.

Ok_Copy5217

OhnoI'vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
50 minutes ago

She had an emotional affair and he eventually fell in love with another of his nurses. Given the challenges in their marriage I suppose they did very well! Jane was a Christian and Hawking agnostic at first, becoming increasingly atheistic, which was also a source of tension. That said, I do not think one can conclude atheism from Hawking's physics discoveries, however much he seemed to think that was the case.

#11

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL that when the set of James Cameron’s Titanic was submerged during filming, the Grand Staircase dislodged and floated; supporting the uncomfirmed theory that the missing original staircase dislodged and floated away during the real sinking.

[deleted]

Rianne Alter
Rianne Alter
Community Member
1 hour ago

Imagine how many Jacks could fit

#12

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL there is a shrine in Wales where Dobby the house elf was buried. consisting of 1000's of painted rocks and socks.

Partysausage

Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm not a proponent of Elvish servitude...all Elves should be free etc etc. It's just..Dobby was so freaking annoying! He was Harry Potter's Jar Jar Binks.

#13

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL John Steinbeck IV wrote an article in January 1968 about marijuana usage among the troops. This set off a media firestorm, & the Army began clamping down on marijuana usage, arresting ~1000 G.I.s a week for possession. Many G.I.s switched to heroin, which was odorless and thus harder to detect.

The_Critical_Cynic

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
56 minutes ago

You mean the government made an irrational, short-sighted decision that lead to real tragedy and misfortune? How unexpected, especially in Vietnam.

#14

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL that for a period of 20 years, Argentina ranked as one of the wealthiest nations on Earth, having the highest GDP per capita in 1895 and being among the 10 richest until 1920. Today, the country is in crippling debt, and is considered one of the biggest economic downturns in modern history.

lenny_the_pope

#15

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL The first man to report a rogue wave was Jules Dumont d'Urville in 1826, d'Urville was then publicly ridiculed because such a wave was believed impossible. A rogue wave was not measured until 1995 and the lack of earlier reporting is likely due to few wooden ships surving the encounter.

jamescookenotthatone

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
2 minutes ago

No comments on this? Ok, I will post one. I don’t want the rogue wave to feel lonely and isolated.

#16

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL that astronauts eat steak and eggs before a flight because it's filling and low on dietary fiber so they won't have to poop during the mission.

ManOfLaBook

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago

but their farts must be something special in that closed-off space.

#17

TIL In 1656 the City of London soldiers were ordered to patrol the streets and seize any food they discovered being prepared for Christmas celebrations. They saw Christmas as a wasteful festival that threatened Christian beliefs.

MonsterHunterNewbie Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago

Was this under Cromwell? I understand he was a humourless c**t.

#18

TIL Beethoven in his 1822 composition Piano Sonata No. 32 wrote a powerful, heavily syncopated passage that has been described as boogie-woogie, jazz, and ragtime, a style which would not exist for another 70 years.

AnthillOmbudsman Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Wish we could go back to that and ditch "That's how you like it, huh, That's how I like it, baby, I need a thug that'll have my back, Do-rag, Nike Airs to match..." and other such "hits".

#19

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL that in addition to names like “Hope”, “Felicity”, and “Prudence”, Puritans also named their children things like “Jesus-Christ-came-into-the-world- to-save”, “Damned”, and “Fly-fornication”.

mckinneym

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago

So ridiculous names are nothing new? Take note, Bored Panda for your next sixty articles about that. :-p

#20

TIL that African elephants can distinguish between human languages and can avoid those considered a threat.

StreetScroller Report

Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
50 minutes ago

They're so smart! They can tell whether people are there to help or harm, among other things that we don't even know how they know.. https://worldofbuzz.com/elephants-walk-12-hours-every-year-to-pay-respect-to-human-friend-who-passed-away-7-years-ago/

#21

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL An entire Roman legion went missing in the 2nd Century AD, and we're still baffled as to what happened.

ThatcheriteIowan

Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
1 hour ago

Saw a documentary about this once. Apparently they walked into a cave, got trapped in time and were then discovered by some doctor in a blue telephone box.

#22

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL that there is a rise in Hyundai and Kia car thefts because online videos have revealed that they can be hot-wired using just a USB cable.

casualphilosopher1

Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie
Community Member
1 hour ago

It has turned into a tick tock challenge and at least up here in N E Ohio, has cause over 250 cars to be stolen.

#23

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL Cleopatra was born of incest. "More than a dozen of Cleopatra’s ancestors tied the knot with cousins or siblings, and it’s likely that her own parents were brother and sister. In keeping with this custom, Cleopatra eventually married both of her adolescent brothers.

54_actual Report

CalicoKitty
CalicoKitty
Community Member
1 hour ago

The majority of Egyptian lineages were just long incest lines. The Ptolemies, being distinctly not Egyptian, probably could have dipped on the tradition, and yet...

#24

TIL sloths can hold their breath for 40 minutes, which is longer than many marine mammals including dolphins.

Godwinson4King Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago

but they also hardly move at all, so... low energy requirements.

#25

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL the 4.5 trillion cigarette butts that are littered every year make them the most littered man-made waste item in the world.

davetowers646

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wait till we start counting disposable vapes. What an abomination!

#26

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL two gifted college students considered themselves so superior they planned “the perfect crime” to prove their intellectual abilities. After [taking out] a child, despite their purported genius, they left plenty of evidence and were swiftly caught and brought to judgment.

EdLoweLaw , cottonbro studio Report

CalicoKitty
CalicoKitty
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Egotistical people generally tend to be rather disappointing, when it comes to it. Both in ability and quality of character.

#27

TIL Although it is lauded as an excellent psychological tool by Government Agencies, Businesses, and even some schools, the Myers-Briggs Personality Test has been deemed useless by modern psychological experts.

LazeLinez Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it is totally useless. <- Me, psych degree specialising in pathologies.

#28

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL Public nativity scenes are often the victim of baby Jesus theft. Some churches have had to chain their baby Jesus down to deter theft while others have added GPS tracking to their baby Jesus.

jamescookenotthatone , J 1982 Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is it theft or did he come to life again on the third day?

#29

TIL - That during Apartheid in South Africa you were forbidden to have relations with someone of another race. The Boers developed the "Pencil Test"; if a pencil would stay in your hair when pushed in you were declared as "black" and could only have relations with other "blacks".

Katiari Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

can confirm, south african here. It was an informal test and only done when someone's racial category was in doubt.

#30

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL that 20-50% of all fatal hypothermia cases strip their clothes off before they finally freeze to death.

Katiari , Fort Drum & 10th Mountain Report

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's called paradoxical undressing. Interesting phenomena. Well worth reading.

#31

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL there is an Amish computer. It doesn't have internet access, video, or music. It's marketed towards Amish farmers who need help managing increasingly complex operations.

AbaloneHo , Shinya Suzuki Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apple Tophat with Mennonite Windows 3000 OS, and advanced Intel Carriage processor.

#32

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL second-hand incense smoke can be as dangerous, or worst, as cigarette smoke.

catfishgod , Abhas Jaiswal Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

second-hand incense smoke?? who actually inhales that??

#33

TIL when Frank Zappa was a kid, he always played with mercury that his father brought home from work, often covering his entire bedroom floor with the element. Childhood exposure to mercury is known to increase the risk of prostate cancer as an adult. Frank Zappa died from prostate cancer at age 52.

waitingforthesun92 Report

Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No wonder he didn't need drugs to be as mad as a hatter..

#34

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL In 2019, Konami added a new official rule to Yu Gi Oh tournaments, the Hygiene clause where you would be disqualified if you smell bad or wear dirty clothing as it produces an "unpleasant" playing environment. The response was generally positive.

Flares117 , big-ashb Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is Teemo playing duel monsters?

#35

TIL Salvia Divinorum, a plant in the Mint family, produces the most potent naturally occurring hallucinogen by mass. The most intense peak is reached in roughly a minute & lasts for 1–5 minutes. Users usually return to a sense of the everyday & familiar, then to baseline, after about 15-20 minutes.

The_Critical_Cynic Report

OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And, uh, how exactly did you learn that today?

#36

TIL in the middle of Boston, Massachusetts, there is a 120-year-old abandoned concert hall known as Steinert Hall that is 40 feet underground, buried beneath a piano store.

dyrak Report

#37

TIL Betty White was nominated in the 1st Emmy category for female performers in 1950, 1 of the first women to have full creative control of her own TV show, while she was still living at home with her parents, the1st woman to host her own talk show and 1st woman to win an Emmy for game show hosting.

54_actual Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you forgot to mention the most important thing she did: https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2022/01/01/betty-white-black-dancer-arthur-duncan/9067252002/

#38

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL that the creator of Vaseline, Robert Chesebrough, claimed to have eaten a spoonful of it every day.

LookAtThatBacon , akiko yanagawa Report

#39

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL there are people in France who have actually done time in jail for stealing garden gnomes in the name of The Garden Gnome Liberation Front.

Koivosto , Patrick Pa Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. They were facing jail time for theft theoretically but not a single one of them did time. You don’t go to jail for that in Europe, that’s not china or usa.

#40

TIL when canada switched to metric in the 70s, containers had to switch from gallons to liters. Milk producers chose to switch to bags to avoid making cartons/jugs.

mankls3 Report

#41

TIL John Matuszak, best known for playing Sloth in The Goonies, was a state champion in the shot put, was the #1 overall draft pick in the NFL, was served a restraining order during a game, had a head coach perform life-saving CPR, won 2 Super Bowls, and acted with Ringo Starr before ODing at 38.

PasghettiSquash Report

#42

TIL That you can still eat MRE (Meals Ready-to-Eat) even after 20 years if the package has not been damaged and the food has been kept in a cool, dry place.

Rinor8181 Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We knew them as Meals Rejected-by-Enemy.

#43

TIL about Eric Simons, a then 19-year-old entrepreneur who secretly lived at AOL headquarters in California for 2 months in 2011. He ate the food, used the gym, and slept in conference rooms, all while working on his startup "ClassConnect". Employees just assumed he worked there during this time.

Kyleforshort Report

#44

TIL that Anthony Gignac, a con artist who managed to defraud funds of $8.1 million over several years by posing a member of the Saudi royalty, was only caught after the supposed Muslim prince ordered pork at a restaurant.

JohnCena__ Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Defrauded from a singular entity or stole from many? These are worded very poorly...

#45

TIL in 1957, dentist Charles Kremer in New York voiced his suspicion that a high-ranking church official, Archbishop Valerian Trifa, was actually the Nazi war criminal Viorel Trifa. 20 years later, investigators found Trifa's fingerprint on a postcard to Heinrich Himmler in a German archive.

lemontreelemur Report

#46

TIL The Kremlin had such a hard time with computer security that in 2013 they bought typewriters to prevent leaks.

cleuseau Report

#47

TIL that the voice of the grinch and narrator in the original how the grinch stole Christmas special was Boris Karloff, a horror actor best known for playing Frankenstein and the Mummy in the Universal monster movies.

Chillchinchila1 Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um, yeah. It's all over the credits.

#48

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL about a brutal sleep experiment aired on Channel 4 in the UK in the early 2000's where contestants had to stay awake for a whole week in order to win £100k.

b_e_a_n_i_e , Channel 4 Report

#49

TIL to study honesty, researchers called people at random and asked them to flip a coin, promising them €10 if they flipped tails. Fewer than half the subjects reported flipping tails, suggesting that almost no one lied.

substantial-freud Report

Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TBH, I'm surprised they even got people to answer their phone and play along.. are we sure this study isn't a lie?

#50

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL in 1634 Massachussets Puritans made long hair illegal for males.

darth_nadoma , Daderot Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone should tell them to read about Samson and Delilah.

#51

TIL for his 30th birthday, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong was given a toilet seat with the logos of bands he hated, including Nickelback, Creed, and P.O.D.

appalachianengineer Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

POD deserves the hate just for being christian rock.

#52

TIL about xocolatl and tlilxóchitl, now known as chocolate and vanilla. The Mexica (Aztecs of Mexico) were the first to use both vanilla and cocoa together to help with the flavor of their foods and drinks, often mixing them together.

asugaraddict Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We also owe the native american contininent's farmers: tobacco, tomatos, potatos, corn, and chili.

#53

TIL while writing "A Christmas Carol," Charles Dickens was "taking night-time walks of 15 to 20 miles (24 to 32 km) around London." to build out the story in his head.

SuperMcG Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Walking is the best way to build out a story in your head though....just not sure I could walk for 20 km to do so....

#54

TIL after U.S. President Garfield was shot, his doctors were so negligent and gave him such a bad infection that his assassin openly confessed at trial to the shooting, but argued that Garfield’s doctors had actually done the killing.

PianoCharged Report

PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The bullet was lodged in Garfield’s body and the doctor was determined to remove it. Over a period of several days, the doctor repeatedly stuck his unwashed finger into the wound and probed for the bullet. So the assassin was probably right; the bullet didn’t kill Garfield. The infection that resulted from the repeated probing did.

#55

TIL that according to the American Forest and Paper Association, pizza boxes ARE recyclable.

unbalanced_checkbook Report

ColorEd
ColorEd
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why wouldn't they be? They're just cardboard, aren't they?

#56

TIL that when Pope Benedict XVI announced his resignation, journalist Giovanna Chirri was the first to break the news as she was the only one to understand Latin. She recalls: "He said it in Latin and I was panicking. I was short of breath, my legs were trembling, it was a reaction to shock."

lechattueur Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Resignatio"? "Relinquo"? I'd probably have caught on as well.

#57

TIL in 1990, Coca-Cola ran a promotion in which some cans had prizes inside instead of Coca-Cola. To make the cans feel like normal cans, they also contained chlorinated water with a foul-smelling substance added to discourage drinking. The promotion ended after 3 weeks due to negative publicity.

adescuentechable Report

Camilla Koutsos
Camilla Koutsos
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Putting bags of water in might have been smarter. XD

#58

TIL At the surrender of the Army of North Virginia General Lee wore a brand new officer uniform and carried a ceremonial sword. In contrast the victorious General Grant carried no sword and wore the uniform of a private with straps of a lieutenant-general.

jamescookenotthatone Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sword was one of his items of flair.

#59

TIL that "Excited Delirium" was coined by a coroner who claimed nineteen women, all Black prostitutes, died of the condition due to "sexual excitement," but were in fact killed by a serial killer.

HogSliceFurBottom Report

#60

TIL Salisbury steak was invented as a result of a doctor, James Salisbury, wanting to cure diseases like diarrhea, which killed Civil War soldiers more than combat. He believed vegetables produced toxins and suggested the steak be eaten 3 times a day, with water to cleanse one's digestive system.

electricmastro Report

#61

TIL that a dump truck caused a New York City elevated freeway to collapse in 1973. The truck was found to have been 9 tons overloaded and the company operating it was blamed. The contract to clean up the results of the failure was subsequently awarded to the same company.

iAmAddicted2R_ddit Report

#62

TIL the U.S. Department of Defense spent $41.6 million on Viagra and $84.24 million total on drugs for erectile dysfunction in 2014. Less than 10% of prescriptions were for troops, the rest went to retirees or family members covered by military health plans.

DioriteLover Report

#63

TIL Japanese Yakuza used to implant glass “pearls” in their penis for every year they served in prison.

handyboaconstrictor Report

Jerrica Coyle
Jerrica Coyle
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This left me with more questions than I really ever wanted to have about this subject. 😆

#64

TIL 1960s Futurists Predicted a Shorter Work Week and a Senate Commitee thought by the year 2000 that we would be down to 14 hours a week for a full work week, and they used the show "The Jetsons", to showcase this.

Izzy248 Report

#65

TIL the chief medical examiner of LA county, who performed most of the high profile celeb autopsies in the 60's, was forced to resign after allegations that on hearing the news of RFK being shot, he was seen dancing in his office, saying "i'm going to be famous, i hope he dies".

Ainsley-Sorsby Report

PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in Los Angeles in 1968. The medical examiner was Thomas Noguchi, “coroner to the stars.” John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, in 1963.

#66

TIL of the Mole Man of Hackney who spent 40 years digging under his home in London creating tunnels as long as 18m and as deep as the water table.

sillyness Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surprised he didn't create any cave ins...

#67

TIL A 2009 survey concluded 65% of Americans educated up to a high school level believe they possess above average intelligence despite data showing only 47% do. Alternatively, 73% of college educated respondents feel they possess above average IQ while data shows 84% do.

Occulatica Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That explains a lot of the "my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge" going around. With apologies to Isaac Asimov.

#68

TIL Sigmund Freud made the decision to flee Austria after his daughter Anna was interrogated by the Gestapo for nearly 12 hours. He was able to buy safe passage out of Austria just in time with 31,000 Reich marks in 1938.

Ok_Copy5217 Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

was that before the economic collapse? What was the actual monetary value in USD at the time? Can anyone tell me?

#69

TIL about ghost kitchens, delivery only brands that usually operate out of existing restaurants.

BigTallCanUke Report

#70

TIL during WWII, Continental used to test their rubber boot soles by using concentration camp prisoners who would march 30-40 km per day. Those who slowed down or fell were executed by the SS.

robertxcii Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

urgh, f**k continental for that. Now I know another brand aside from VW to boycott.

#71

TIL Faulty calculations of a doctors surplus led U.S. medical schools to put a moratorium on enrollment between 1980 and 2005. During that time, the US population grew 70 million, but the number of medical school graduates stayed at 16,000 yearly.

theotherbogart Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a Doctor not a statistician, Man!

#72

TIL Horse flies have razer sharp stabbing organs with two pairs of cutting blades and a spongelike part to lap up the blood of its victim, unlike the mosquito wich will release a mild anaesthetic to its host, the female Horse fly bite will sting and continue feeding until it is full or dead.

numbarm72 Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That explains why those suckers hurt so bad!

#73

"Today I Learned": 81 Interesting Things About The World That Aren't That Commonly Known (New Pics) TIL that a teen boy from the UK became legally blind while having a diet of potato chips and fries.

devicto89 , KoolShooters Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

need more info. Causation or correlation?

#74

TIL actor Brian Dennehy, who played Sheriff Will Teasle in “Rambo: First Blood”, lied about serving in Vietnam, and being wounded in combat more than once. Though he was a Marine for four years, he was never in combat during the Vietnam War, a fallacy he admitted in 1998.

waitingforthesun92 Report

#75

TIL that every Winter Solstice on December 21st, the inner chamber of Newgrange, an ancient Irish structure that predates Stonehenge, is illuminated for 17 minutes by the rising sun.

1QCS Report

PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Winter Solstice doesn’t always occur on December 21; it can vary by one day either way.

#76

TIL the song 'Yankee Doodle' was used by British soldiers before the Revolutionary War to mock American soldiers, stereotyping them as rural simpletons who would think putting a feather in their caps would make them 'Macaroni' (i.e. cool), but was later used by Americans as an anthem of defiance.

davetowers646 Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, good to know. I always thought it was kind of a dopey song...

#77

TIL that in order to grow vanilla, humans have to hand pollinate every vanilla orchid by delicately pressing the stamen and stigma together.

evclides Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better than what they do for fake vanilla! Mmmm! Beaver glands!

#78

TIL the Supreme Court established "the reindeer rule" determining that sufficient secular elements can counterbalance religious components in a public display, meaning that municipalities include reindeer in addition to religious holiday displays to avoid violating the First Amendment.

SisyphusWasLucky Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reindeer aren't secular, they're pagan. You'd need to include a statue of Neil de Grasse Tyson explaining how solistices work, or something like that.

#79

TIL that starting in 2017 the U.S. Navy began using Xbox 360 video game controllers to operate periscopes on some of its newer, most advanced submarines.

TheRedditLifeChoseMe Report

King Joffrey
King Joffrey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a really good controller plus young soldiers will already be familiar with it...

#80

TIL Frank Sinatra was once trapped in Australia by a country-wide strike, in response to the singer's horrible behavior.

RJWolfe Report

Lynne Hammar
Lynne Hammar
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great docudrama about this!! It's xalled All the Way, or The Night We Called It a Day & Dennis Hopper plays Sinatra. I think he called a female journalist a b or a w ... and his hotel imprisoned him! I have to watch this again.

#81

TIL the U.S Army once designed an anti armor grenade that would be the same size and shape of a football so US soldiers knew how to sling it and the prototype was built using a hollowed out nerf ball.

samx3i Report

