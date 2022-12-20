We’ve got both good news and bad news, dear Pandas. Learning never ever ends. But, on the flip side—learning never ends! The world is far more interesting and changes at a much faster pace for us to forget about ever learning something new the moment we finish school or college. Education is a lifelong pursuit, and staying hungry for knowledge helps you appreciate everything to the fullest. The daily grind can’t get to you if you’re always curious!

The 'Today I Learned’ online community is a mammoth of cool, interesting, and uncomfortable facts that people from all around the globe learned only recently. They’re the kind of historical, scientific, and other insights that you probably wouldn’t ever hear at school. We’ve collected some of the best new facts people decided to share on r/todayilearned, so put on your thinking caps and scroll down to check them out. Oh, and don’t worry, there won’t be a test! Who needs grades when the best reward is reigniting your passion for learning?

The TIL community is probably one of the most interesting corners of the internet. We’re huge fans of them here at Bored Panda! Once you’re done absorbing all of the knowledge in this post, you may want to take a peek at our most recent posts about the subreddit here, here, and here.

Bored Panda reached out to Lenore Skenazy for her insights about what issues there are with the current education system, as well as why grades aren’t the most important thing in the world. She kindly explained why school, by itself, won’t give your kids everything they need to succeed in life, and why they need far more free time than they have now.

Skenazy is the president of Let Grow, a nonprofit promoting childhood independence and resilience, and the founder of the Free-Range Kids movement. She also writes for Reason.com. Read on for our full interview with her.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL, in 1997, a Russian poacher, Vladimir Markov, shot and wounded a tiger, and stole part of a boar it had been eating. 12 hours later, the tiger tracked down the poacher at his cabin and ate him.

cruisingthoughts , Pixabay Report

53points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Skenazy, the president of Let Grow and the founder of the Free-Range Kids movement, was kind enough to share her thoughts about school and the education system with Bored Panda.

“School keeps becoming a bigger part of kids’ lives—and that’s a problem. A generation or two ago, says Boston College Psychology Prof. Peter Gray, the school DAY was shorter, the school YEAR was shorter and the hours outside of school—the afternoons, weekends, and summers— were a lot more free,” she shared.

“Kids goofed around, played, explored. Now, with jam-packed schedules filled with adult-run activities, even those out-of-school hours are a lot LIKE school… except instead of learning fractions kids are learning lacrosse, or chess.”
#2

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL after being scolded by a woman who felt that his shoes were too expensive for kids, Shaq forwent a $40 million deal with Reebok & signed one with Walmart. He then brought in designers from Reebok so that his Walmart shoes would look costlier than the $20 price. Over 400 million pairs were sold

suzukigun4life , shaq Report

44points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have heard nothing but good things about Shaq. I read recently he was in a jewelry store and a man was buying an engagement ring and Shaq paid for it after he had over heard what the guy was getting. Don't know if true but it's nice.

7
7points
reply
#3

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL in 2017, a woman named Chau Smith ran seven marathons in seven consecutive days on seven continents in celebration of her 70th birthday.

Canes-Venatici , nbcnews Report

35points
POST
Happy Panda
Happy Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No way she's 70! :O Respect!!!

4
4points
reply
View more comments

Skenazy noted that in his book, Free to Learn, Gray explains why this lack of freedom is a problem.

“In the name of education, we have increasingly deprived children of the time and freedom they need to educate themselves through their own means. And in the name of safety, we have deprived children of the freedom they need to develop the understanding, courage, and confidence required to face life’s dangers and challenges with equanimity,” Gray writes.

And the problem is getting worse. “We are in a crisis that continues to grow more serious with every passing year… [We have] lost sight of children’s competence. We have created a world in which children must suppress their natural instincts to take charge of their own education and, instead, mindlessly follow paths to nowhere laid out for them by adults. We have created a world that is literally driving many young people crazy and leaving many others unable to develop the confidence and skills required for adult responsibility.”
#4

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) Today I learned taking photos instead of actually viewing the scene causes your brain to outsource the memory; this causes you to not retain the information as detailed as you normally would. This is called the photo-taking impairment effect.

sarcasticslab420 , Lisa Fotios Report

29points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Put the phone away and actually live in the moment!

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL brussels sprouts used to have a bitter taste until breeders in the 90s started to cross-pollinate different varieties in order to remove the chemicals that caused the bitterness. The result of their work has lead to brussels sprouts' recent culinary popularity

wilymon , Keenan Loo Report

28points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm still reluctant to try them because I remember the awful taste.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL Mr. Snuffleupagus from 'Sesame Street' was originally a friend of Big Bird's that everyone else thought was imaginary, and it was decided that he should be seen by other people to encourage children to talk about any abuse they might have suffered.

davetowers646 , sesamestreet Report

28points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This I knew. I grew up with Sesame Street.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Skenazy, the president of Let Grow, told Bored Panda that she’s seen this tragedy unfold herself. “Clever, normal kids turned into caged animals who despair they are no good, and their lives pointless. The answer? It’s so simple and so overlooked: Kids need more free time and free play—exactly what you loved most as a kid. Time spent making up games, practicing free throws, jumping rope, poking around in the woods—all of that is not wasted time. It’s a time when all of a kid’s senses are engaged and growing: Observation, participation, empathy, curiosity.

According to the childhood independence and resilience expert, “kids learn what they love, who they are, and how much they can do.”

“It’s hard to see when you’re swimming in it, but kids learn so much from life, from friends, from siblings, from doing things on their own that they can NOT learn from an adult, even the most loving parent or gifted teacher. Give them back some free time, during the school day and after, and they will start to blossom,” Skenazy explained to Bored Panda.
#7

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL of Vitalis of Gaza, a monk who paid prostitutes his daily wages to dissuade them from the profession. The women he served later carried him to his grave, processing him with candles and lanterns. The Catholic Church venerates him as the Patron Saint of Prostitutes and Day Laborers.

PastPriority-771 , wikipedia Report

27points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How much did that guy earn daily that he could keep multiple prostitutes employed!

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#8

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL nine women, called "The 9 Nanas," kept a decades-long secret that even their husbands knew nothing about. For 30 years, they gathered at 4 a.m. to bake cakes, send care packages to people, anonymously pay bills and buy clothes for those in need.

Canes-Venaticii , Monika Grabkowska Report

27points
POST
R.A. Haley
R.A. Haley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife could do almost anything without me finding out. It's called trust.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#9

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL about Tommy Manville, the heir to the Johns-Manville fortune. The terms of his family trust granted him $250,000 "when he married." As a result he got married 13 times, giving the women a cut of the proceeds before quickly divorcing them.

theHAREST , wikipedia Report

22points
POST
View more comments

The expert shared some practical advice and resources on how to create more freedom for kids. “One way to do this is to have your child’s school start Peter Gray’s brainchild: A Let Grow Play Club. Schools stay open before or after school for mixed-ages, no-tech, free play. An adult supervises but does not organize the games or solve the spats.”

She continued: “This way, kids get BOTH kinds of education they need: Classroom education AND the lessons learned on the playground, about creativity, empathy, and curiosity. Without some time for truly free play and exploration, kids cannot thrive. With some freedom, there’s no stopping them!”

Meanwhile, Bored Panda was interested to get Skenazy’s opinion on how parents can help their children avoid feeling pressured when it comes to getting ‘perfect’ grades, while also maintaining healthy studying habits.
#10

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL: Pac-Man grossed $1 billion in quarters in its first year of release. In the following year, 1982, it earned $6 billion in quarters, which was more than the combined amount of money spent in Vegas casinos and US movie theaters that year.

theotherbogart , Giorgio Trovato Report

22points
POST
Crease Almighty
Crease Almighty
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wacca wacca wacca *doolooolulooolulooo…

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

TIL that van Gogh's rendering of the stars in Café Terrace at Night is so precise that the painting can be dated within a day or two of its creation.

doc17 Report

22points
POST
R.A. Haley
R.A. Haley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

" Starry, starry night..." no wait, that's the other guy.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL a wanted fugitive performed plastic surgeries on his face using scissors, a box cutter and a needle with thread in order to avoid capture. Some of the surgeries were done in public restrooms. He evaded arrest for over 2 years

RainManToothpicks , cbsnews Report

22points
POST
View more comments

“Quick! What was Einstein’s grade point average? How well did Dolly Parton score on her SATs? How many AP classes did Rachmaninoff take? Those questions are absurd. And so is the idea that a child is only as bright or talented as his grades and school performance,” Skenazy told us.

“There are so many aspects to a person and yet so few are reflected in their report card. Creativity, kindness, a sense of humor, loyalty, wackiness—those aren’t measurable and so we forget they are even more valuable than an A+ on the spelling test.

According to the childhood independence expert, parents ought to literally tell their kids that they should do their best at school, but it’s not the only thing that matters. 
#13

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL There are only between 150-300 kidnappings of children by strangers each year in the US. The other 200,000 kidnappings each year are by relatives.

Ok_Letter_9284 , Caleb Woods Report

21points
POST
R.A. Haley
R.A. Haley
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much for stranger danger. Create a handy rhyme from "uncle", go ahead.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL a mannequin in a California funhouse was revealed to be a real body when the arm fell off in 1976. It was the corpse of a man named Elmer McCurdy, an outlaw shot dead by sheriffs 65 years earlier.

That-Situation-4262 , Freddy Irra Report

21points
POST
R.A. Haley
R.A. Haley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was discovered during shooting of an episode of "The Six Million Dollar Man". Google it, it's a strange story.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#15

TIL that after Toyota recalled millions of cars for stuck accelerator pedals, a man was freed from prison after his Toyota caused an accident that killed 3.

EthanPuzzle Report

20points
POST

“Just as you have to do your job as best you can, whether you love it or not, kids are tasked with the job of school. So they should try to do their best, but how they perform isn’t a reflection of their worth as a person or even their intelligence!” she told Bored Panda.

“For the record, Thomas ‘Lightbulb’ Edison was doing so poorly in school, his mom took him out and home schooled him. The point? Don’t make school and grades so important that you—and your kids!—forget how many more dimensions there are to childhood. Let them find things they DO love to do, so if they’re not a ‘great student,’ or they flunk a test, or they hate math, they have another thing they find joy and competence in.”

Skenazy stressed the fact that, in the end, “grades do NOT matter.” What does matter is learning.

“And that can and does take place outside the classroom as much as inside. School is a place you do your best, but it’s not the only place that matters. The world is a lot bigger (and older!) than just school.”
#16

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL in a 2005 Empire article, Henry Cavill was dubbed “the unluckiest man in Hollywood” after losing roles in Bond and Harry Potter franchises.

Ajthaking31 , henrycavill Report

20points
POST
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ouch, and now Superman too. Is it anything against him or is he just unlucky?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL that the US post office turns children’s letters to Santa into a giant gift registry that allows citizens to fulfill children’s Christmas wishes

larsiusprime , KoolShooters Report

20points
POST
Crease Almighty
Crease Almighty
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dear Santa, this year I would like you to pay the energy bill for my dad. please Santa.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL Astronauts had to leave unnecessary items behind on the moon so the Apollo lander could lift off safely. These items included golf balls, cameras, boots, a telescope and 96 bags of poop, urine and vomit.

greatminds1 , NASA Report

20points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We just pollute wherever we go.

22
22points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We don’t want to sound overly dramatic, but to us, there is no Reddit without r/todayilearned. Created all the way back in late 2008, the subreddit has grown into a powerhouse of a community that few can rival.

At the time of writing, the ‘Today I Learned’ community was home to over 30 million members. This number continues to grow. Constantly.

The secret behind the success of the TIL project is brilliant in its simplicity. It’s hard to beat interesting, weird, and niche facts (well, unless you’ve got funny cat pics to share!). Meanwhile, the community members are encouraged to actively participate. No fact is too small to share! So long as it’s backed up by sources, of course.
#19

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL that Charles Dickens was a great lover of cats, so much so that when one of his beloved cats, Bob, passed away, Dickens was so upset that his sister-in-law fashioned one of Bob's paws into a letter opener. Dickens kept this at his side as he wrote and he used it every morning to open his mail.

robaato72 , wikipedia Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#20

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL about Henry Cotton, an asylum director who believed that all insanity was caused by sepsis in other parts poisoning the brain, leading to widespread amputation of his patients' colons, teeth, reproductive organs, and even stomachs in order to "cure" them, with as many as 45% dying as a result

BrokenEye3 , wikipedia Report

19points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Killing your patients is one way to 'cure' them I guess.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL on the morning of July 26, 1184, Henry VI held court at the Petersberg Citadel. The weight of the assembled nobles caused the second story floor of the building to collapse. Most of the nobles fell into the latrine cesspit below the ground floor, where about 60 of them drowned in liquid s**t.

The_Critical_Cynic , wikipedia Report

19points
POST
Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that’s a crappy way to go. (I’ll show myself out. And hopefully not the way they did)

11
11points
reply
View more comments

There are some limits on what info you can share. For instance, you shouldn’t post anything that’s supported by sources more recent than 2 months. Naturally, sources that are inaccurate or unverifiable aren’t allowed. Misleading claims, agenda-pushing, and personal opinions also don’t have a place on r/todayilearned.

The sub is all about interesting facts. So there’s a certain bar when it comes to quality that you have to reach. That’s what makes the community educational, not just entertaining. Combine the two together and you have a recipe for success on the internet!
#22

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL, for a scene in his movie Tenet, where a Boeing 747 plane crashes into (a fictional) Oslo Airport, they crashed an ACTUAL, REAL 747, because Christopher Nolan determined it would actually be cheaper than models or CGI.

Comic_Book_Reader Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#23

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL in 2010, Washington D.C. held a mock election and invited hackers to test its online voting system. They managed to elect Master Control Program from "Tron" as mayor, Skynet from "Terminator" to Congress, and Bender from "Futurama" to the school board. It took D.C. officials two days to notice.

Johnnycockseed , Soumil Kumar Report

17points
POST
R.A. Haley
R.A. Haley
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sure that applies to today as well, not quite sure how... :p

2
2points
reply
#24

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL that all Ashkenazi Jews are at most 30th cousins because of a genetic bottleneck about 700 years ago.

doesntgetthepicture , cottonbro studio Report

16points
POST
alwaysMispelled
alwaysMispelled
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aren't all humans related if you go back far enough?

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Some time ago, Bored Panda spoke about education and the internet with Steven Wooding, a member of the Institute of Physics in the UK and part of the Omni Calculator Project. He pointed out that the internet is a tool and neutral in and of itself. It’s neither inherently good or evil. “Of course, it can be both,” he told us.

"The internet reflects the world around it, so everything you find in the world will also appear on the internet. I see it as a great shortcut to information (gone are the days of having to visit a library) that can speed up your learning and ability to do things," he told us during an interview, earlier.

According to the scientist, you should set aside specific times for studying and others for fun if you feel that you’ve got a hard time maintaining focus and keep on getting distracted by entertainment. Meanwhile, if you feel that you’re burned out from studying and learning new things, consider gamifying your entire approach to make it more fun.

"My little secret for avoiding apathy is giving myself little challenges, difficulties, or assumptions that I need to stick to during my tasks. This way, I can polish my skills, avoid burnout, and (as a bonus side effect) get better results over time. Try to be conscious of 'the burnout curve'—and adjust your life's challenges so that they always hit somewhere near the top of the curve,” Steven told Bored Panda before.
#25

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL 69 is the only number whose square (4761) and cube (328509) use every decimal digit from 0–9 exactly once.

SaintBiggusDickus , foolfillment Report

16points
POST
karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess it's a magical number.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL that somewhere between 3% and 21% of the population have a genetic variation in an olfactory receptor gene (OR6A2) that makes cilantro taste very unpleasant. Those with the variant describe the taste of cilantro as "a combination of soap and vomit" or similar to the odor emitted by stinkbugs.

Lagavulin16_neat , Tomasz Olszewski Report

16points
POST
MyDogIsSoWeird
MyDogIsSoWeird
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm happy not to be included in that percentage I love cilantro!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

TIL for 50+ years, Australian children in the outback attended school via shortwave radio and sent homework via air mail due to the distance between homes. "Schools of the Air" were many children's first social experience outside their families; its quality equaled or surpassed traditional schools'.

lemontreelemur Report

14points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This still exists but is now modern with internet. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/School_of_the_Air

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#28

TIL that the theme song from Mission Impossible get is its iconic beat of "long long short short" from the Morse code of "M" and "I", which is long long short short.

pango3001 Report

14points
POST
Xottel
Xottel
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

TIL about the Asoh defense, a term for just taking the blame when you're at fault. It’s named after a Japanese pilot named Kohei Asoh, who crash-landed a full-passenger jet in the San Francisco Bay. When asked what happened, he said: “As you Americans say, I f**ked up.”

That-Situation-4262 Report

13points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the crash resulted in zero injuries to the passengers! JAL_flight...b7f95b.jpg JAL_flight_2_22-November-1968_cropped-63a177ab7f95b.jpg

3
3points
reply
#30

TIL: 2nd POTUS Adams never owned a slave and declined on principle to use slave labor

nomnomnomnomRABIES Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

TIL that the 1927 General Election in Liberia had a turnout of 1660%. The winner secured 240,000 votes, when the country had less than 15,000 eligible voters.

New_Blacksmith_115 Report

13points
POST
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trump is still trying to figure out how he can do the same, no doubt.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL in 1996 a couple named their son "Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116" claiming it was pronounced "Albin." This was in protest to a $740 fine they'd received for failing to register a name by his fifth birthday.

GoodSamaritan_ , Jon Tyson Report

12points
POST
TheLadyMagic
TheLadyMagic
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're upset with the government, so you take it out on your kid?

16
16points
reply
View more comments
#33

TIL a reporter at a British newspaper received an anonymous tip telling him to “call the American Embassy in London for some big news” about 25 minutes before JFK was assassinated.

dwdj Report

12points
POST
Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The National Archives unsealed 13,173 formerly classified documents relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy https://www.archives.gov/press/press-releases/2023/nr23-14

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#34

TIL Indiana Jones was inspired by Scrooge McDuck, not the other way around. George Lucas was a big fan of the comics growing up. The famous boulder sequence in Raiders of the Lost Ark was directly lifted from a 1954 issue of the McDuck comic.

Die_Nameless_B**ch Report

12points
POST
#35

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL about Ted's bottle. Ted d’Auvergne, a New Zealand WW2 soldier was at the pub and late for his embarkation train. He asked the publican to set aside his 2nd bottle of beer to drink when he came home. Ted was killed but the promise was kept and that bottle of beer is still there.

Spare-Cap-3152 , raildriverpone Report

10points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This image belongs to the previous post. I wanna see Ted's bottle.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#36

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL Longyearbyen, Norway is the world's northernmost settlement with a population greater than 1,000. There is a ban on cats, a monthly alcohol purchase limit, and a requirement to carry a rifle while outside for protection from polar bears.

Winger52 , wikipedia Report

10points
POST
Purple light
Purple light
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They probably want to protect their local wildlife, so that is why they have a ban on cats. I think polar bears can defend themselves from cats, but for nesting birds for exemple it is another story.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#37

TIL Dogs have much more expressive faces than wolves. Dogs make an effort to make eye contact with humans and have notably high control over their eyebrows when compared to wolves. Looking into a dog's eyes has comparable results to a parent looking at their child.

jamescookenotthatone Report

10points
POST
Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know a dog who will smile like a human when he comes to greet us. With his lips pulled back and teeth bared, it looks aggressive and can kinda freak people out, but I think he is just imitating what people do. All he wants is lovin and the treats we give to all the dogs we meet.

2
2points
reply
#38

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL that the song Smooth by Santana-Rob Thomas is both the last #1 hit of the 90s and the first of the 2000s

ThatOtherFrenchGuy , Santana Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#39

TIL After the release of OutKast's "Hey Ya" - which contains the line, "Shake it like a Polaroid picture!" - Polaroid had to remind the users of its cameras not to "shake" their photos when they were developing, as this can damage the image

davetowers646 Report

10points
POST
#40

TIL that before trees took over the earth the land was covered with Prototaxites, a fungus that became extinct more than 350 million years ago and is believed to have reached almost 9m high and 1.37m in diameter.

lev_lafayette Report

10points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's a humongous fungus thankfully no longer among us

6
6points
reply
#41

TIL that part of Icelandic Christmas lore is that a giant cat, the Yule Cat will kill you if you don't give or receive clothing on Christmas

WoodsyHikes Report

10points
POST
Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are there a lot of free elves in Iceland?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#42

TIL That the white dried dog poop on lawns of the 70s and 80s was related to excess calcium in dog foods at the time. Less commercial bone meal in today's dog food recipes makes it virtually a thing of the past.

anogre8me Report

9points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that'll upset the tanners

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#43

TIL Alpha Centauri, the nearest solar system, is 4.4 lights years away or about 40 trillion km's. It would take roughly 18,000 years to reach it with our current technology.

DeadeyeClock Report

9points
POST
Falcon
Falcon
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well let's get at it, it'll only take like 500 generations

0
0points
reply
#44

TIL a chain of volcanoes last erupted within France 6000 years ago. Until 1750 they were thought to be piles of Roman mining waste or furnaces.

rope_rope Report

9points
POST
Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Auvergne Volcanoes Regional Nature Park is a UNESCO World Heritage site. 80 volcanoes, 32 km (20 miles) long and 4 km (2.5 miles) wide. https://www.france.fr/en/auvergne/list/unesco-heritage-auvergne. There is even a Volcanoes theme park, Vulcania. https://www.vulcania.com/en/

1
1point
reply
#45

TIL John von Newmann was a child prodigy who could divide 8-digit numbers in his head by age 6. By age 8, he was fluent in Ancient Greek, had mastered calculus and would amuse his parents' friends by reciting book pages after just glancing at them. He also developed the modern computer architecture.

HumanNutrStudent Report

8points
POST
#46

TIL in 1831 the Swedish Navy planted over 300,000 oak trees with the intention of harvesting them for ships 150 years later. They remain unharvested today.

Cranyx Report

8points
POST
Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read that an Oxford college discovered back in the 1960s or 70s that they had serious woodworm damage to the oak beams in the roof of the college hall. There was a discussion about how to get the appropriate size beams to replace the rotten ones. Someone suggested that they contact the college forester. When they did, he said that he had notified them that the oak trees were ready to be harvested. They'd been planted when the roof was built 300 years before, and then forgotten about.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#47

TIL Concrete is the second-most consumed substance on Earth behind only water. Thirty-three billion tons of it are used each year, making it by far the most abundant human-made material in history

course_you_do Report

8points
POST
Ray Heap
Ray Heap
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And with up to 10% one of the largest single contributors to atmospheric CO2 and global warming.

3
3points
reply
#48

TIL that when Unsolved Mysteries aired a segment on missing child Nyleen Marshall, they were contacted by a man who thought he might have gone to school with Nyleen. This turned out not to be Nyleen, but a different missing child, Monica Bonilla, who had been abducted by her noncustodial parent.

TychaBrahe Report

8points
POST
#49

TIL that the chemist Alexander Shulgin invented over 200 psychedelic drugs, self-administered them and wrote a book the experience he had with each of them.

kanyewesthater69 Report

7points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did he have the brain cells left to write a book?

-1
-1point
reply
#50

TIL the White House has military social aides who's jobs include everything from escorting dignitaries to providing a dance companion or small talk to lonely guests.

ChemicalBit9622 Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#51

TIL during a tour of Germany in 1958, Jewish Comedian Groucho Marx climbed a pile of rubble that marked the site of Adolf Hitler's bunker, the site of Hitler's death, and performed a two-minute Charleston.

Grumplogic Report

7points
POST
R.A. Haley
R.A. Haley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, he was jewish, so yeah. Stick it to 'im, Groucho!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

TIL almost no palm trees are native to Southern California. They were used as a marketing ploy to transform Los Angeles for a cow town to “semi-tropical”

sandygirlie Report

7points
POST
#53

TIL only one person has visited all 193 UN-recognized countries, as well as space. His name is Jim Kitchen.

iloneline Report

7points
POST
#54

“Today I Learned”: 107 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn In School (New Pics) TIL that Wayne Gretzky is 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 9th, 10th, and 11th for most points in an NHL season.

TheMegaSage , wikipedia Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#55

TIL two different comic strips named “Dennis the Menace” both debuted on the same day: March 12, 1951. They were created completely independently of each other, and neither creator knew of the other’s existence

jscari Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

TIL Barry Manilow thought "Last Christmas" by Wham! was so similar to his 1978 hit "Can't Smile Without You" that he took George Michael to court. But the case was thrown out after a musicologist presented 60-odd songs from the past century that had a comparable chord sequence and melody.

holyfruits Report

6points
POST
Falcon
Falcon
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The usual 4 chords? Watch Axis of Awesome on YouTube if you haven't already :D

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#57

TIL that the dream of "teeth falling out" seems to be a pattern for citizens living in western countries.

corkyskog Report

5points
POST
#58

TIL There's a board game called 'The Campaign for North Africa' which can take up to 1,500 hours to complete.

davetowers646 Report

5points
POST
Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh I remember seeing this on "the big bang theory"

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#59

TIL the top 10% of drinkers in America consume an average of 74 drinks per week. About 30% of Americans never drink at all and another 30% only drink on special occasions, at most once every couple of weeks.

-AMARYANA- Report

5points
POST
Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism in 2019, approximately 4.2 million people ages 12 to 20 reported binge drinking in the past month. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an estimated 414,000 adolescents ages 12 to 17 had Alcohol Use Disorder. https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/brochures-and-fact-sheets/alcohol-facts-and-statistics - Worldwide, 3 million deaths every year result from harmful use of alcohol. This represents 5.3% of all deaths. In people aged 20–39 years, approximately 13.5% of total deaths are attributable to alcohol. The harmful use of alcohol is a causal factor in more than 200 disease and injury conditions. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/alcohol

2
2points
reply
#60

TIL that Aunt Bethany, from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, is played by the famous actress Mae Questel. Mae is best known for voicing Betty Boop, Minnie Mouse, and Olive Oyl.

hzleyed-fbomb Report

5points
POST
#61

TIL Stephen King has almost no memory of writing Cujo because of problems he had at the time with cocaine, Xanax, Valium, NyQuil, Robitussin and mouthwash

RainManToothpicks Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#62

TIL When Enrico Fermi first split an atom in 1934, it was completely by accident. He was actually trying to create new elements by hitting uranium with neutrons. It was only in 1938 that other scientists figured out what Fermi did.

UndyingCorn Report

5points
POST
Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No wait, Ernest Rutherford did this earlier! "In 1917 Rutherford claimed that he had 'broken the machine and touched the ghost of matter'. In his third major breakthrough, he had succeeded in 'splitting' the atom – making him the world's first successful alchemist. This research was published in 1919, the same year he became Director of the Cavendish Laboratory."

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#63

TIL that Catalan families take care of a log named Tio de Nadal from Dec 8 until Christmas, when they hit it with wet sticks and sing songs until it sh**s presents.

nietzscheispietzsche Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#64

TIL in a 2009 episode, Michael Schumacher appeared on BBC's Top Gear as the Stig. Jeremy Clarkson hinted that Schumacher was not the regular Stig which was later confirmed by BBC. Schumacher was there because Ferrari would not allow anyone else to drive the Ferrari FXX featured in the show.

trifletruffles Report

5points
POST
#65

TIL Dachshund (sausage dogs) were specifically bred to hunt European badgers and spent hours underground, facing the badger straight on and dragging it out by the face.

AnyColourYouFight Report

5points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Incorrect. A badger was always considered a potentially fatal enemy to a dachshund as they were bigger and stronger than these little dogs. They could mawl a dachshund or bury them in dirt. Dachshunds were more intended to chase foxes and badgers out of their burrows, not to fight them. Once the badger/fox comes out, he can be shot by the hunters waiting outside. However, dachshunds actually have those short legs to fit better into the burrow tunnels.

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

TIL one of the earliest escape attempts to bypass the Berlin Wall was by Heinz Meixner in 1963. He removed a convertible's windshield and deflated its tires as low as possible. He, with his fiancee and her mother hidden, then drove up to the boom barrier, sped under it, and escaped into West Berlin.

electricmastro Report

4points
POST
#67

TIL Abraham Lincoln, 16th President of the United States, despite being 6'4", had a voice that was described as “a thin tenor, or rather falsetto, voice, almost as high-pitched as a boatswain's whistle.”

Minifig81 Report

4points
POST
R.A. Haley
R.A. Haley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln" re-imagined.

0
0points
reply
#68

TIL Alice Hamilton was the first woman appointed to the Harvard University faculty in any field. During her years at Harvard (1919-1935), she never received a faculty promotion. She was excluded from social activities, could not enter the Harvard Union, or attend the Faculty Club.

writerkamalsingh Report

4points
POST
#69

TIL of how a woman successfully sued a casino for her winnings when they claimed it was a machine error. She later donated the full sum to charity.

Plenty_Marzipan_4477 Report

4points
POST
#70

TIL actors with tattoos may need release forms from the tattoo artist if their work is visible on film.

Crystal_Pesci Report

3points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a case going on at the moment involving a tattoo artist and WWE. WWE have Randy Orton in their games with his tattoos. The tattoo artist is suing them as she didn't give consent to use her work

0
0points
reply
#71

TIL: Only two companies have a higher credit rating than the US Government, Microsoft and Johnson&Johnson

hl3official Report

3points
POST
#72

TIL American rapper Jay-Z stabbed a man in at an album release party, with a 5-inch blade in the stomach, after rumours the man was behind the bootlegging of one of his albums. He later pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, accepting a 3-year probation sentence.

arijitdas Report

3points
POST
#73

TIL that Douglas Kelley, psychologist who examined the defendants at the Nuremberg Trials, committed suicide in front of his family by taking potassium cyanide.

RexSueciae Report

3points
POST
#74

TIL That Alfred Eisenstaedt, the man who took the infamous "Eyes of Hate" photo of Joseph Goebbels, also took the well known "Victory Kiss" photo

Darkchyylde Report

3points
POST
#75

TIL that anime director Hayao Miyazaki created a kindergarten specially for the staff of studio Ghibli. The kids are able to freely explore its picturesque interiors and are taught traditional skills like cooking rice over an open fire

Smogshaik Report

3points
POST
Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And now there is a theme park !! https://ghibli-park.jp/en/

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

TIL The most successful submarine captain of all time was Lothar von Arnauld de la Perière. He only fired 74 torpedos, with 39 hits, but during his career sank 194 ships, totaling 453,000 tones.

Standard-Assist-5793 Report

3points
POST
R.A. Haley
R.A. Haley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooookay, how'd he do it? Surface and use his one lonely deck gun? Ram them like Captain Nemo? Embarass them with rude insults till they gave up?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#77

TIL that approximately 1,000 copies of the Ultimate Toy Box edition of the movie Toy Story 2 were shipped with a processing error that included a scene from an R-rated film 'High Fidelity', which featured the usage of the word "F**k" several times.

eStuffeBay Report

3points
POST
#78

TIL The Silver Snoopy award is given out by NASA to those with achievements in safety or aided in mission success. Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz was a big fan of the space program and did the art for free.

jamescookenotthatone Report

3points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a lot of Snoopy merchandise at NASA.

0
0points
reply
#79

TIL Tourism was popular in ancient Rome. The most popular attraction was the pyramids of Giza, where local tour guides fed misinformation to the Romans to draw them in and profit from them

Forcecoaster99 Report

3points
POST
#80

TIL that in 1905 President Theodore Roosevelt threatened to ban American Football after 19 college students died that year playing the game. In response, 62 colleges and universities met in New York City to discuss rule changes, where they formed the athletic association that would become the NCAA.

ayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Report

3points
POST
#81

TIL Ancient Egyptians mixed lead into their eyeliner, resulting in an immune response, killing off bacteria and preventing diseases. It’s also where the color Kohl originated from.

steph10147 Report

3points
POST
R.A. Haley
R.A. Haley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Kohl" is a color? Can you get stockings in that shade?

0
0points
reply
#82

TIL that in 1984 Weird Al Yankovic's single "Eat It" reached number 1 in Australia. It outranked the song that it was making a parody of, Michael Jackson's "Beat It," which only reached number 3.

Lagavulin16_neat Report

2points
POST
#83

TIL about the Glass Armonica, a musical instrument invented by Ben Franklin. Inspired by playing glass cups, bowls were mounted on a rotating spindle allowing a musician with wet fingers to play music. Mozart and Beethoven wrote for it but after 60 years strange rumors spread and it fell out of use.

marmorset Report

2points
POST
Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just to be clear, it's not an harmonica but an harmonium !! https://www.fi.edu/history-resources/franklins-glass-armonica But he didn't really invent it ... The Irish musician Richard Pockrich is typically credited as the first to play an instrument composed of glass vessels (glass harp) by rubbing his fingers around the rims in the early 1740s. Benjamin Franklin was inspired to create a new arrangement of the glasses in 1761 after seeing water-filled wine glasses played by his friend Edward Delaval at Cambridge

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#84

TIL that former pro skater, Jackass and CKY star Brandon Novak has become a Certified Intervention Professional and professional speaker following a 20 year cycle of substance abuse, and has written two books about his heroin addiction

Chastain86 Report

2points
POST
#85

TIL that since 1976, the New York Yankees have maintained a strict appearance policy that states: “All players, coaches and male executives are forbidden to display any facial hair other than mustaches, and scalp hair may not be grown below the collar. Long sideburns and muttonchops are not banned.”

SlapsLikeFlea13 Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

TIL Retention rates among students studying engineering are among the lowest of all majors

Fit_Pangolin_8271 Report

2points
POST
Yu Hong Tam
Yu Hong Tam
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course, engineering students wants to break things apart, study them and maybe put them back together!

0
0points
reply
#87

TIL that the person who discovered the double-helix structure of DNA was Francis Crick, who was high on LSD when he deduced it.

collateralaoe Report

2points
POST
R.A. Haley
R.A. Haley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It appears that amazing things sometimes come from using drugs. The only problem being that the lifestyle is not sustainable.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#88

TIL that before it was "Donner and Blitzen," it was "Donder and Blitzen," and before that it was "Dunder and Blixem," which is colloquial New York Dutch meaning "Thunder and Lightning."

pat1million Report

2points
POST
#89

TIL about the 100-Man Kumite, a martial arts challenge wherein a challenger endures 100 consecutive sparring matches against fighters of equal or higher rank. Since 1965 there have only been 30 total victors, the last being in 2020.

ThisPICAintFREE Report

2points
POST
#90

TIL in the late 70s, Martin Scorsese was very depressed & struggling with a dangerous coke addiction. Once, while hospitalized w/ internal bleeding, De Niro visited & convinced him to make another movie, to save his life. Scorsese agreed, sure it would be his last film. It was Raging Bull.

Pfeffer_Prinz Report

2points
POST
#91

TIL the Beatles last public concert played at Candlestick Park San Francisco in 1966 was a major flop and not even close to a sellout with over 20% of the tickets left unsold. The Beatles never performed before a paying audience again.

T1mac Report

2points
POST
#92

TIL that all representations of the Egyptian god Aten were accompanied by a sort of footnote. It stated that the art was only an imperfect representation of something that transcended nature, and could not be fully or adequately represented.

jrrfolkien Report

2points
POST
#93

TIL that the US is home to a major supervolcano at Yellowstone Caldera. If it erupts again it won't wipe out humanity but could severely alter weather and climate patterns to the point where it caused a new ice age.

bchunter Report

2points
POST
cj o
cj o
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It won't wipe out humanity, but it will most likely end civilization.

0
0points
reply
#94

TIL Joseph McCarthy falsely claimed participation in 32 aerial missions in order to qualify for a Distinguished Flying Cross and multiple awards of the Air Medal, which the Marine Corps chain of command decided to approve in 1952 because of his political influence.

davetowers646 Report

1point
POST
Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was there anything good about this guy?

0
0points
reply
#95

TIL about "corner crossing," a legally ambiguous method of entering public land that has otherwise been deliberately blocked off by a private party for their exclusive use.

ScrotoSaggins6T9 Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#96

TIL Richard M. Daley authorized the midnight bulldozing of Meigs Field, a small, downtown, lakefront airport in Chicago. This stranded 16 planes on the ground including several Fire Department helicopters. The FAA fined the city $33,000 for not giving 30 days notice ahead of an airport closure.

trifletruffles Report

1point
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And thusly created Northerly Island Park. Daley was the epitome of Chicago machine politics, just did what he wanted.

0
0points
reply
#97

TIL President Gerald Ford once tried to eat a tamale without taking off the corn husk while campaigning

tolifotofofer Report

1point
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's not the first person to make that mistake!

1
1point
reply
#98

TIL after graduating from McGill medical school in 2018, NFL lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif unsuccessfully petitioned the NFL to add "M.D." to the nameplate on the back of his jersey.

samuraisports37 Report

1point
POST
#99

TIL that when Peyton Manning was 5, his mother took him to a Saints game, as his father Archie was the quarterback. Due to Archie's poor performance, the crowd started booing him. Peyton's mother was worried that seeing his father booed would upset Peyton, only to see that he was also booing Archie.

derstherower Report

1point
POST
#100

TIL Mickey Mouse's original name was Mortimer until Walt Disney's wife, Lillian, objected that the name was "sissified" and suggested Mickey.

Axette Report

1point
POST
#101

TIL That C4 is relatively stable unless detonated by a blasting cap, meaning it was used as an improvised fire starter in the Vietnam war, where it simply burned like a piece of wood

ironwolf6464 Report

1point
POST
#102

TIL Apollo 11 astronauts had to sleep on the cold lunar module floor but astronauts from Apollo 12 on were provided with adjustable hammocks which helped reduce the cooling effects of contact with the cabin floor

Ok_Copy5217 Report

1point
POST
#103

TIL over 20 years ago AOL Instant Messenger had a "AI" bot called Smarterchild. One of the first consumer facing machine learning interfaces that was publicly available!

mang3lo Report

1point
POST
#104

TIL That the reason you can see corn in poop is because corn kernels are coated in cellulose, which is strong enough to withstand the rigors of the human digestive system.

GoldenAreolas Report

1point
POST
#105

TIL that during his retirement, George Washington was so intent on staying within 25 miles of his Mount Vernon Estate that he declined to attend the wedding of his nephew Lawrence Augustine Washington.

FranklinDRoosevelt32 Report

1point
POST
Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair he was retired for twenty years ages 65-85 and travel being what it was at the time 25 miles was probably a two day uncomfortable journey.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#106

TIL Papyrus 115 (which is the oldest preserved manuscript of the Revelation as of 2017), give the number of the beast as χιϛ, 616 and not 666.

4rgle-b4rgle Report

1point
POST
#107

TIL that a pair of man-made structures which are older than the pyramids, one of which has been dated to be the among the oldest known human structures on earth, are located on the LSU campus and were used for tailgate parties as recently as 2010.

General_McQuack Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!