Bored Panda reached out to Kraft to learn more about his creative process and himself. In one of his interviews, the artist mentioned that due to the overabundance of images and impressions, we lose the ability to reflect on ourselves and see the world from a different point of view. So, we asked him why he believes self-reflection is important and if this is what he aims to achieve with his illustrations. "I am often overwhelmed by the flood of images on social media. The dangerous thing is that I don't notice it when I scroll," the artist shared. "At some point, I realized that I actually wanted to do something completely different. And all of these images that are now in my head first have to be processed and classified, mostly unconsciously of course. As a result, I sometimes lack space in my head for self-reflection because there is too much other stuff flying around.

When I self-reflect, I try to recognize my own wishes and needs or to classify my actions in the social environment. When I calm down and reflect, I sometimes recognize connections that I hadn't seen before. Either in a private environment or globally. This process is extremely important for coming up with ideas for my illustrations."