ADVERTISEMENT

Do you have a secret that's been weighing on your mind, burdening your conscience every minute of the day?

If so, Fesshole might be the place for you. The viral X account posts anonymous confessions submitted by its followers, and the results are often either dark, silly, or heartwarming.

You can find the page down below.

More info: x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#2

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
rob-kneepkens avatar
Power puff scientist
Power puff scientist
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what the hell? how can you not say anything knowing your wife wants to leave you for someone else? who are you fooling by acting like everything is fine?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

This X Account Shares Hilarious, Wholesome And Dark Confessions, Here Are The Latest 26 Shares stats

fesshole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!