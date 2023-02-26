We all know that it’s not great to sweat the small stuff. Being at peace with what we cannot control is an excellent way to live, and going with the flow can eliminate plenty of unnecessary stress from our lives. So if you’re looking for a masterclass on how to stay cool, calm and collected, allow me to introduce you to the This Is My Life Now subreddit.

We’ve gathered some of the best photos of animals and humans hilariously accepting the bizarre circumstances they’ve found themselves in, so be sure to upvote the pics you find most inspiring. And remember to stay cool as a cucumber while viewing these posts. It’s all good, pandas. This is your life now...

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Made My Day!

This Made My Day!

Known_Depredator Report

26points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

From R/Mademesmile

From R/Mademesmile

xd_Lolitron Report

23points
POST
RafCo (he/him/ele)
RafCo (he/him/ele)
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they lay on you, you're required to stay until they decide to move. Poor little guy needs puppy love too

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#3

His First Day At Work

His First Day At Work

Bernardamcnally Report

22points
POST
View more comments

If you’re not familiar with the This Is My Life Now subreddit, the concept is pretty simple. “This is a subreddit with gifs or pics of people and animals accepting their uncommon situations,” their ‘About Community’ page states. And clearly, the subreddit has resonated with many people. It has been around for 9 years and has amassed an impressive 1.1 million members. There are only a few rules that the moderators enforce: no recent reposts, no low-effort posts, content must be associated with the subreddit, and no pornography. Aside from that, it’s all just chill vibes in This Is My Life Now.

And why wouldn’t it be? Because as silly as many of these photos are, there’s no question that self-acceptance is important for living a peaceful life. According to Dr. Meghan Marcum, PsyD, one of the benefits of self-acceptance is being more capable of dealing with life’s challenges. When we worry less about what others are thinking of us, we can focus on what’s really important and view situations more clearly, analyzing both our strengths and weaknesses without judgment.  
#4

Sugar Is Smart

Sugar Is Smart

jimrosecircus1 Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Guess I'm A Duck Now!

Guess I'm A Duck Now!

Libestraumx Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#6

Guess I’m A Duck Lover Now

Guess I’m A Duck Lover Now

HannahBryany Report

18points
POST
G o l d f i s h
G o l d f i s h
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the only acceptable "love of your life" XD

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Some of the trademark characteristics of self-acceptance that Dr. Marcum explained for Verywell Mind are being able to fairly recognize what you’re good and bad at; embracing all parts of yourself; accepting your values, preferences, resources, feelings, intuitions and actions both past and present; recognizing your accomplishments without being vain; recognizing your weaknesses and faults without being overly critical; having a positive attitude towards yourself without needing others’ approval; seeing yourself as a whole human being, rather than defining yourself by any single characteristic; and being able to love and respect yourself.

On the other hand, when we have a hard time accepting ourselves and our circumstances, low self-esteem can lead to a host of troubles, including struggling with mental health conditions, having a fear of failure, avoiding people or situations that trigger negative feelings within us, having relationship issues, and engaging in self-hatred or negative self-talk.     
#7

Hes Not Happy

Hes Not Happy

UnwantedJason Report

16points
POST
CaliCoast
CaliCoast
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like both blankets! 👽

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

An Average Husky Next To A Grey Wolf

An Average Husky Next To A Grey Wolf

lopsidedsheet Report

15points
POST
freakingbee
freakingbee
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

instead of banana for scale, husky for scale

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#9

When A 3 Year Old Plays With A Boxer

When A 3 Year Old Plays With A Boxer

DeenaReece Report

15points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What kind of flower is that? A dog-wood or a pet-unia? 😉

2
2points
reply
View more comments

“Without self-acceptance, people essentially devalue themselves and this often has a negative impact on all areas of their life, including their work, friends, family, health, and well-being,” Dr. Marcum told Verywell Mind. That’s why we should all aspire to be like the people and animals featured on this list. No, we shouldn’t be pushovers or doormats. But we should be adaptable! If a kitten sits on your back, no big deal. If you’re a dog and your human swaddles you in a blanket, just go with the flow. This is your life now. Anger and frustration are totally justified in the right circumstances, but when something is truly no big deal, why act like it is?
#10

U.S. Teacher Wears Same Outfit For Yearbook Photo 40 Years In A Row. At Year 20, “Well This Is My Life Now”

U.S. Teacher Wears Same Outfit For Yearbook Photo 40 Years In A Row. At Year 20, “Well This Is My Life Now”

ebaer2 Report

15points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can’t tell, does he have his trademark stache in the last few pics? He looks so young in the first pick without it!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

Cat Being Slept On

Cat Being Slept On

__NausiatedCum__ Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#12

Get Puppies They Said, It Will Be Fun, They Said

Get Puppies They Said, It Will Be Fun, They Said

ecky--ptang-zooboing Report

15points
POST
View more comments

When it comes to learning self-acceptance, Dr. Marcum provided some tips. She notes that it’s important to embrace your values, set healthy boundaries, forgive yourself, avoid self-blame, don’t compare yourself to others, and focus on positivity. Dr. Marcum also recommends keeping a journal, trying out loving-kindness meditation and seeking help from a professional to further your journey towards self-acceptance. It’s not always easy to be as chill with your current scenario as all of the animals and people featured on this list, but if you do the work to get there, it’s definitely worth the effort.  
#13

"Yeah, Thanks." -Cat, Probably

"Yeah, Thanks." -Cat, Probably

SheilaBurnsuy Report

14points
POST
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like this photo was taken moments before the cat mailed that dog to death

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

They're Just Chilling

They're Just Chilling

losertakesall Report

14points
POST
freakingbee
freakingbee
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ngl i would be very comfy under there

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#15

Waking Up With A Great Dane

Waking Up With A Great Dane

VictorRavenscroft Report

14points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothin like gettin head in the morning🤪

0
0points
reply

Shonna Waters, PhD wrote a piece for BetterUp examining the path to self-acceptance, and she dove into what some of its driving factors can be. “Some people are naturally more self-accepting than others. Have you ever wondered why that is? It’s because our childhood experiences affect our levels of self-acceptance as adults,” Dr. Waters writes. “Our parents or caregivers are the first ones to teach us which aspects of us are acceptable and which aren’t,” she goes on to explain. “As children, we learn only to accept the parts of ourselves that they deem acceptable. We judge the other parts of ourselves as wrong, and we reject, suppress, and try to hide them. But the problem is that these judgments are arbitrary. They depend on the values and priorities of your parents or caregivers.”
#16

The Face Of The Diver Says It All

The Face Of The Diver Says It All

patrickdm1998 Report

13points
POST
RafCo (he/him/ele)
RafCo (he/him/ele)
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I call rays the puppies of the sea. It's crazy how playful and interested they are in us. I had one kept tapping me until I have him a scratch, then followed me around waiting for more pets. It was the cutest little dude ever

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#17

Cat After Surgery

Cat After Surgery

BozoTheTown Report

13points
POST
lazyblackcat_779
lazyblackcat_779
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I imagine this is what my cat would look like from the inside every time he sticks his head in a yogurt container XD

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

I Am A Clipboard Now

I Am A Clipboard Now

amaethdaigq Report

13points
POST
Willow2
Willow2
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That panda doesn't look bored enough.

7
7points
reply
View more comments

So if you have a difficult time with self-acceptance, don’t be too hard on yourself. The way you grew up likely plays a part in it, but it doesn’t have to forever. “Different emotions are considered acceptable in different families,” Dr. Waters goes on to explain. “If you grew up in a family in which anger was unacceptable, you might be unable to accept the parts of yourself that feel anger or rage. Parenting style also plays a role in your levels of self-acceptance. Children take on board every criticism their parents level at them and accept them as truth. So if your parents were highly critical or demanding, the voice of your inner critic will likely be strong, too, and you may also have a fear of failure. On the other hand, those with more compassionate parents tend to show more compassion toward themselves.”
#19

She Nurses Her Seven Puppies

She Nurses Her Seven Puppies

Low_Entertainer1637 Report

13points
POST
Micah<3
Micah<3
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This exact thing happened with the mother of my puppy, I saw it happen lol

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#20

Poker Face

Poker Face

Beaver2006 Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#21

Awww They're Shleeping

Awww They're Shleeping

CarlaCastillon Report

12points
POST
View more comments

As challenging as it can be to accept our situations in life, it’s important to find a way to, otherwise we set limitations on our own happiness and well-being. If we’re always dealing with internal conflict or a mental imbalance, we will never be at peace. And if you have a hard time showing yourself kindness, think of it this way. Self-compassion researcher Kristin Neff compares self-compassion to “the same kindness and care you would give to a good friend.” We don’t judge our friends, and we don’t expect them to judge us. Why shouldn’t we be as kind and open-minded towards ourselves?
#22

Sleepy Squirrel

Sleepy Squirrel

Wilder-move Report

12points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

chipmunk. or as i used to call them when i was little, chikmunk!

2
2points
reply
#23

Eight Orphaned Baby Possums Decided That This Groundhog Was Their New Mother. (Babies All Have Since Gone To A Wildlife Rescue.)

Eight Orphaned Baby Possums Decided That This Groundhog Was Their New Mother. (Babies All Have Since Gone To A Wildlife Rescue.)

junkholiday Report

12points
POST
#24

She Loves Chickens So Her Dad Made Her A Chicken Stroller

She Loves Chickens So Her Dad Made Her A Chicken Stroller

Laksillennaew Report

12points
POST
View more comments

As Maya Angelou once said, “I don't know if I continue, even today, always liking myself. But what I learned to do many years ago was to forgive myself. It is very important for every human being to forgive herself or himself because if you live, you will make mistakes — it is inevitable. But once you do and you see the mistake, then you forgive yourself and say, 'Well, if I'd known better, I'd have done better,' that's all.” Something tells me she would be a fan of This Is My Life Now, just saying…
#25

Guess I'm A Sheepdog Now

Guess I'm A Sheepdog Now

babybrandi92tj Report

11points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She went out looking for a job and landed it!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

She Fell Asleep On My Moms Hand

She Fell Asleep On My Moms Hand

SharaVenezia Report

11points
POST
#27

Yes! I Was Able To Reach The Phone. Otherwise, This Is My Life Now

Yes! I Was Able To Reach The Phone. Otherwise, This Is My Life Now

microwaved_donuts Report

11points
POST
Jessica Bower
Jessica Bower
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cute little schmuck face 😽

0
0points
reply

I don’t know about you, pandas, but I’m definitely feeling more zen after viewing all of these photos of animals and people in bizarre situations. Whether we like it or not, so many things in life are out of our control, and it seems to be in our best interest to just accept the things we cannot change and let them go. Keep upvoting the pics you find most hilarious or inspiring, and if you’re interested in checking out even more pics from This Is My Life Now, you can find our last article featuring the same subreddit right here!
#28

I Guess He Lives Here Now…

I Guess He Lives Here Now…

jibbity Report

11points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll take him if you don't have any room for more pets!

1
1point
reply
#29

A Capybara's Life

A Capybara's Life

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#30

Gertie Says "This Is My Life Meow"

Gertie Says "This Is My Life Meow"

Not_Joshy Report

11points
POST
#31

The Resignation In The Second Photo Gets Me

The Resignation In The Second Photo Gets Me

Butterflyelle Report

11points
POST
G o l d f i s h
G o l d f i s h
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

awww. doggos grew up together! love is forever. <3

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

I'm A Doctor Now

I'm A Doctor Now

atopNecrose Report

11points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm a doctor meow." There, fixed thw title for you

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#33

So I Sits, Then

So I Sits, Then

uslashuname Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#34

When The Mosquito Repellent Spray Doesn't Work As Intended

When The Mosquito Repellent Spray Doesn't Work As Intended

WendolynNavarrette Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Turned Into A Mousepad

Turned Into A Mousepad

6PK3V1RE7t Report

10points
POST
#36

Doggy Ran Away And Attacked A Deer Then Got Arrested. That Badboy Guilty Face

Doggy Ran Away And Attacked A Deer Then Got Arrested. That Badboy Guilty Face

Verliererou Report

10points
POST
freakingbee
freakingbee
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nooo he's still a good boi

4
4points
reply
#37

Bent Down To Rub The Belly Of My Dog. And Ruth Took That As An Invitation To Sleep On My Back. I Hope This Isn’t Considered Low Effort Because My Back Is Killing Me

Bent Down To Rub The Belly Of My Dog. And Ruth Took That As An Invitation To Sleep On My Back. I Hope This Isn’t Considered Low Effort Because My Back Is Killing Me

coldandgray Report

10points
POST
#38

When You Leave Your Kid Alone For One Minute

When You Leave Your Kid Alone For One Minute

PastelCorrelation Report

10points
POST
#39

Fren Ur Doin Me A Squeeze

Fren Ur Doin Me A Squeeze

cliemelomfh Report

9points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mom! He keeps sitting on me!

1
1point
reply
#40

Stuck Water Buffalo

Stuck Water Buffalo

howie521 Report

9points
POST
Druklet
Druklet
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't think this one counts as 'funny'. Hope they got the poor girl out safely!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#41

"Just Do It Linda, Turn On The Stove"

"Just Do It Linda, Turn On The Stove"

Wilder-move Report

9points
POST
#42

I Think We Need To Talk About This

I Think We Need To Talk About This

DoreenPoole Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#43

Guess I'm An Eagle Now

Guess I'm An Eagle Now

I_am_Nobody_Special Report

9points
POST
#44

Im Hermione’s Favorite Pillow

Im Hermione’s Favorite Pillow

HelaineMacy Report

9points
POST
freakingbee
freakingbee
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

upvote for the name of the cat

2
2points
reply
#45

Have Kids They Said, It Will Be Fun They Said

Have Kids They Said, It Will Be Fun They Said

Guercettinv Report

9points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the bow tie. Very fashionable.

2
2points
reply
#46

Feline Penmanship

Feline Penmanship

mollierocket Report

9points
POST
Irish Lassie
Irish Lassie
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They said I could sit anywhere I wanted! They said there would be awesome food to eat! They said “don’t worry about a thing”. Easy peazy, right? What they DIDN’T tell me was the part about having to pay all the household bills! This was NOT part of my contract!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#47

Imprisoned For Ten Thousand Years

Imprisoned For Ten Thousand Years

The_Draftsman Report

9points
POST
#48

Caught Between A Cat And A Hard Place

Caught Between A Cat And A Hard Place

spiceponey Report

9points
POST
#49

Struggling To Adjust To Our Single Roomed House

Struggling To Adjust To Our Single Roomed House

Mudaki_Randell Report

9points
POST
Amber Minson
Amber Minson
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminds me of when someone rings the doorbell and I answer it, and instantly my kids are all around me trying to see who it is,and acting a fool....

0
0points
reply
#50

What Did The Pelican Do To Deserve This??

What Did The Pelican Do To Deserve This??

the_impooster Report

9points
POST
#51

I Sleep On The Edge Of A Queen Bed Because Of Dog

I Sleep On The Edge Of A Queen Bed Because Of Dog

TinishaTaber Report

9points
POST
#52

This Is Fun. We're Having Fun

This Is Fun. We're Having Fun

sulkytwenties Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Chilling In The Rain

Chilling In The Rain

NokamiTheWolf Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

Border Collie Working From Home

Border Collie Working From Home

HerminiaWanke Report

8points
POST
#55

Completely Resigned

Completely Resigned

semonh Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#56

When You're Not Her Favourite Child Anymore

When You're Not Her Favourite Child Anymore

MellieEberhart Report

8points
POST
#57

Every Time I Put My Feet Up

Every Time I Put My Feet Up

Mikkijuice Report

8points
POST
#58

Does This Count?

Does This Count?

TheRookieGetsACookie Report

8points
POST
Kraneia The Dancing Dryad
Kraneia The Dancing Dryad
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guys can be gender neutral depending on context

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#59

Big Brain Move

Big Brain Move