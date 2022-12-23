Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Is How We Paint While In Ukraine In December 2022
This Is How We Paint While In Ukraine In December 2022

Олександра Малишко
Community member

Today I want to talk about the life of Ukrainian artists in the dark – a personal story. How does the brain behave when the lights suddenly turn off? Is it possible to perform creative searches and experiments? I thought it’s impossible to take me out of creative thinking and practice, but it is not true. I can’t draw at all when it’s dark. I can’t see if the paint is laid on the canvas properly. There are gaps even when I paint in the twilight or when the daylight of winter illuminates the room.

In early autumn, we became limited by the space of the premises. After the missiles hit our energy enterprises, there was no electricity. Street and road lighting disappeared. The danger of walking the streets in the dark is increasing every day. Yet, when there is no light in the house, people try to go outside and walk a little, lighting the way with a mobile phone flashlight. In these moments, you are walking in complete darkness, and “fireflies” are coming to meet you… 

It is another World, other reflections of modern life. It contrasts too much with what happened before. We all found ourselves in some kind of a “terrible quest,” but I do not want to arouse fears in you now. We live as we can to preserve humanity and something more in this terrible time. Sometimes it happens on the edge of the possible. My daughter believes that it is impossible to lose time and draws in the dark and illuminates with a mobile phone. And I do not lose light…

More info: Instagram

This is a picture I painted in December. Despite my beliefs it was both difficult and easy for me.

This Is How We Paint While In Ukraine In December 2022

Difficult because you can’t create in the dark. Easy because there is inspiration and reflection. There is hope and expectation of improvement.

At this time I draw on the kitchen floor. This is the only possible place where it I can organize a creative space for me at least a little bit

This Is How We Paint While In Ukraine In December 2022

In the darkness we try to use things that are sometimes impossible to put in order. When the light turns on, it seems to us that a typhoon has passed on the tables. We try to put in order everything we did in the dark.

My imagination is influenced by the paintings of Gauguin and Monet.

This Is How We Paint While In Ukraine In December 2022

For inspiration, I look at the paintings of my favorite artists. Paintings by Oleksandr Samoilenko (Ukrainian artist) impress and give life to my imagination. When I look at paintings and catalogues, “my creative wings begin to spread on my back”, I have the strength to realize my ideas on canvas. Sometimes it seems to me that I do not paint the picture, but the picture shows itself to the world with the help of the artist.

My daughter draws in the dark. She thinks it’s possible…

This Is How We Paint While In Ukraine In December 2022

My daughter draws in the dark. She thinks it’s possible…

This Is How We Paint While In Ukraine In December 2022

My daughter draws in the dark. She thinks it’s possible…

This Is How We Paint While In Ukraine In December 2022

Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Author, Community member

Oleksandra Malyshko artist was born in 1977 in the Dnieper city, Ukraine. By education she is architect and the member of the National union of artists of Ukraine. The participant near hundreds of art actions and exhibitions, she have prize diplomas of the participant. The most part of pictures was charitable given to the organizations and institutions of the region where she lives. Given an event in creative life became an opportunity to take part in 58 Venice Biennials "that you lived in interesting times", the participant of the "Falling dream shadow on the gardens Jardini" project of the Ukrainian pavilion...

Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

