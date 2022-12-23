This Is How We Paint While In Ukraine In December 2022

Today I want to talk about the life of Ukrainian artists in the dark – a personal story. How does the brain behave when the lights suddenly turn off? Is it possible to perform creative searches and experiments? I thought it’s impossible to take me out of creative thinking and practice, but it is not true. I can’t draw at all when it’s dark. I can’t see if the paint is laid on the canvas properly. There are gaps even when I paint in the twilight or when the daylight of winter illuminates the room.

In early autumn, we became limited by the space of the premises. After the missiles hit our energy enterprises, there was no electricity. Street and road lighting disappeared. The danger of walking the streets in the dark is increasing every day. Yet, when there is no light in the house, people try to go outside and walk a little, lighting the way with a mobile phone flashlight. In these moments, you are walking in complete darkness, and “fireflies” are coming to meet you…

It is another World, other reflections of modern life. It contrasts too much with what happened before. We all found ourselves in some kind of a “terrible quest,” but I do not want to arouse fears in you now. We live as we can to preserve humanity and something more in this terrible time. Sometimes it happens on the edge of the possible. My daughter believes that it is impossible to lose time and draws in the dark and illuminates with a mobile phone. And I do not lose light…

This is a picture I painted in December. Despite my beliefs it was both difficult and easy for me.

Difficult because you can’t create in the dark. Easy because there is inspiration and reflection. There is hope and expectation of improvement.

At this time I draw on the kitchen floor. This is the only possible place where it I can organize a creative space for me at least a little bit

In the darkness we try to use things that are sometimes impossible to put in order. When the light turns on, it seems to us that a typhoon has passed on the tables. We try to put in order everything we did in the dark.

My imagination is influenced by the paintings of Gauguin and Monet.

For inspiration, I look at the paintings of my favorite artists. Paintings by Oleksandr Samoilenko (Ukrainian artist) impress and give life to my imagination. When I look at paintings and catalogues, “my creative wings begin to spread on my back”, I have the strength to realize my ideas on canvas. Sometimes it seems to me that I do not paint the picture, but the picture shows itself to the world with the help of the artist.

My daughter draws in the dark. She thinks it’s possible…

