Ainars, the creator of the Instagram page @dailypurrr, had made several attempts to spread joy on the internet before finally gaining traction with their daily cat doodles. After creating 50 doodles in private, they revealed their work to friends and family, leading to an initial follower count of about 500. Anticipating to reach 1000 followers by the New Year, they were taken aback when their follower count skyrocketed overnight, a feat attributed to a post about their doodles on social media.

Continuing to make daily cat doodles, Ainars' Instagram page experienced significant growth. "Daily purrr's" cute cat drawings continue to make people smile all around the world, and if you'd like to see more of them make sure to check out the previous post on Bored Panda by clicking here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | twitter.com

#1

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

12points
POST
#2

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

12points
POST
#3

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

11points
POST
#4

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

11points
POST
#5

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

10points
POST
#6

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

10points
POST
#7

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

9points
POST
#8

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

9points
POST
#9

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

9points
POST
#10

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

8points
POST
#11

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

8points
POST
#12

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

8points
POST
#13

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

7points
POST
#14

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

7points
POST
#15

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

6points
POST
#16

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

5points
POST
#17

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

5points
POST
#18

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

5points
POST
#19

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

5points
POST
#20

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

5points
POST
#21

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

4points
POST
#22

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

4points
POST
#23

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

4points
POST
#24

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

4points
POST
#25

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

4points
POST
#26

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

4points
POST
#27

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

4points
POST
#28

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

4points
POST
#29

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

4points
POST
#30

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

4points
POST
#31

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

4points
POST
#32

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

4points
POST
#33

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

4points
POST
#34

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#35

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#36

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#37

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#38

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#39

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#40

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#41

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#42

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#43

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#44

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#45

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#46

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#47

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#48

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#49

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#50

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#51

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#52

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#53

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#54

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#55

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

3points
POST
#56

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

2points
POST
#57

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

2points
POST
#58

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

2points
POST
#59

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

2points
POST
#60

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

2points
POST
#61

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

2points
POST
#62

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

2points
POST
#63

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

2points
POST
#64

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

2points
POST
#65

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

2points
POST
#66

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

2points
POST
#67

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

2points
POST
#68

This Instagram Account Draws Really Accurate Cat Drawings

dailypurrr Report

1point
POST

