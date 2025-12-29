ADVERTISEMENT

There are a lot of things men get wrong about women. In turn, there are loads of misconceptions women have about men. It's an argument as old as time; it's where legends like "Men are from Mars and women are from Venus" were born.

In reality, both men and women tend to make assumptions about the opposite gender. According to a 2024 international survey by the dating app Tinder, this "assumptions epidemic" is ruining the dating vibe. For example, 65% of women think that men only want casual flings. In reality, only 29% of men really do.

However, women get a lot of things wrong, too. Things that they think attract men might actually be repelling them. At least that's what we learned from these two online threads where someone asked: "What's something women think impresses men but actually doesn't?" If you're currently a single lady, you might want to check some of these out!

#1

Young woman with nose piercings and beanie outdoors, expressing emotions related to things women do to seem attractive men dislike Acting hard to get only makes you hard to want.

anon:

To me it always just looks like a lack of interest, and if there’s no interest I’ll stop trying.

UDPviper:

This is coming from a gay man, but I've seen it fail for my girl friends a ton.

Playing 'hard to get.'

Most guys eventually just take it as a lack of interest and move on. Clear communication and showing genuine interest is way more impressive than a guessing game.

UDPviper , Dalton Smith / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    #2

    Woman applying makeup with brush, showcasing beauty routine and things women do to seem attractive to men. Being "high maintenance."

    I want a relationship not a monthly subscription.

    Conscious-Will-9300 , freepik (not the actual photo)

    #3

    Close-up portrait of a smiling woman with long hair, highlighting things women do to seem attractive that men can’t stand. Mar-a-lago face makes me want to throw up.

    Smasa224:

    I haven't met any humans of any gender who thinks that looks good. Its like the Amazon guy's wife, any time her photo pops up, whoever i am near comments how terrible she looks...

    Ive heard.. "all the money in the world, and she chooses to look this terrifying "... but never "i wish I could afford to look like that."

    the_original_Retro , Tia Dufour / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)

    #4

    A woman receiving a lip injection, illustrating cosmetic procedures women do to seem attractive that men find off-putting. Lip fillers are hideous. I've no idea why so many women willingly keep doing this to themselves.

    nickbg321 , freepik (not the actual photo)

    #5

    Close-up of a woman receiving eyelash extensions, highlighting beauty routines men find unattractive to seem attractive. Lip fillers, ditto. They look fake and horrible.
    Fake eyelashes: look like caterpillars
    Overly long fake nails.
    "Designer" anything.

    jrlamb , Hayley Kim Studios / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    #6

    Woman recording video selfie with phone on ring light setup, illustrating things women do to seem attractive men dislike. Socials. I don't care about followers count or anything of that nature. If they brag about that, it's my cue to leave.

    TheSaitamaProject , Daiga Ellaby / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    #7

    Young woman in a blue crop top posing thoughtfully against a textured wall, reflecting on things men can’t stand. There’s a difference between being an independent individual vs simply not taking others into account. I’m glad you’re your own person, absolutely! I don’t want to be responsible for somebody’s sense of self. But, if there’s no room for others in your narrative it’s probably going to be a lonely one.

    IUsedToBeThatGuy42 , Ines Piazzese / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    #8

    Young woman in denim jacket and man in brown coat at the beach illustrating things women do to seem attractive men can’t stand Testing men to see how much they care.

    0110110111:

    My buddy dated a girl for a couple of months and one day out of the blue she broke up with him. It was quickly discovered that it was a test because when hit with that news he felt a bit of relief and responded that he understood and wished her well. No hard feelings…on his part. She lost her mind and borderline stalked him for months.

    Dizzy_Citron_9835 , freepik (not the actual photo)

    #9

    Implants, too much makeup, acrylic claw like nails.

    sailaway4269now

    #10

    Woman having eye makeup applied with brush by tattooed hand, highlighting things women do to seem attractive men dislike. Lots of make up. Although, as I get older I become more and more convinced that women aren’t actually bothered about impressing men, it’s really other women they want to impress/make jealous!

    Jazz1588 , freepik (not the actual photo)

    #11

    Two women outdoors, one expressing frustration while discussing things women do to seem attractive that men can’t stand. Putting other women down.

    pookiebearr3 , freepik (not the actual photo)

    #12

    I have had several instances where women have pretended to be interested in my nerdy hobbies only to later be annoyed by them and refuse to participate in them in a relationship.

    ValkarianDemolich

    #13

    A man and woman sitting at a table in a cozy setting, discussing things women do to seem attractive. Not eating when on a date, like if he sees you consuming food you’ll immediately become obese and he will be disgusted, so all you order is a side salad and then steal his fries.

    Just get the steak. Men tend to like women with a healthy appetite especially when it carries over to other activities.

    ashoka_akira , Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    #14

    Young woman posing against pink background, highlighting things women do to seem attractive men can't stand. Speaking in a childlike voice to appear cute. I guess some guys like it but to me it’s creepy.

    FantoluxeNFTArt , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    #15

    A young woman and man in denim shirts having a candid conversation about things women do to seem attractive. Telling us about how many other dudes are interested in you or what they did for you.

    Rachel_Silver:

    I dated someone who did that. I think she believed that was how you got a man to spoil you. I also came to the conclusion that she had "traded up" to me from the last guy, because she would compare me to him a lot if she felt I was slacking.
    We lasted less than a week.

    sixth_hokage06 , drobotdean / freepik (not the actual photo)

    #16

    Woman with tattoos and blonde hair posing outdoors showing things women do to seem attractive men can't stand Heavily edited or overly posed photos.

    Mindless_Status3286 , Polina Kuzovkova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    #17

    Young woman in black dress showing thumbs down gesture expressing dislike of things women do to seem attractive to men Being intentionally rude or sarcastic to seem confident.

    Infamous-Channel3491 , vovatol / freepik (not the actual photo)

    #18

    Game playing. Instead, just say what you want. That would be a godsend to men everywhere.

    AnybodySeeMyKeys

    #19

    When they say they can’t get along with other women. I always think man there’s no way you’re a stable, honest and interesting person. If you can’t maintain friendships with your own gender I know a few women who think it’s a flex when talking to guys but I just don’t think it’s impressive at all.

    Infinite_Material780

    #20

    Acting disinterested to seem to be COOL.

    Pingu-was-a-penguin:

    I remember bumping into a girl I liked from school a good 10 years after we left and she was talking about how she used to have a crush on me yet she very strongly rejected any flirting I tried or even general conversation. I straight up thought she was disgusted by me so idk what on earth her plan was lol

    PollutionEast2907

    #21

    Pretending to be dumb.

    2ManyMonitors:

    I remember watching my sister, who is extremely intelligent, play dumb for a boy when she was 14 or 15 and I was shocked. He said some dumb fact about Europe, and she said some ditzy comment like, "So Europe is a continent, hehe?" I don't know why it bothered me so much in the moment, but I laughed at her and called her out, something to the effect of, "Aren't you in the Geography club and spent last summer in Rome!?"

    We all try different approaches when we're figuring out how to talk to the opposite sex, and she definitely grew up to be an assertive woman who leads with her intelligence.

    alexthegreatmc

    #22

    Those hideous painted eyebrows.

    a4dit2g1l1lP0

    #23

    Once the makeup doesn’t match the skin tone of your neck/shoulders it looks way worse than your natural face ever could.

    AccidentBusy4519

    #24

    Claiming to be an influencer or model. The delusional need for social media acceptance.

    Background-Ice-2174

    #25

    I went on a date with a girl who told me like 5 different stories of her getting into fights. Did not take her yp on a 2nd date.

    ChorkusLovesYou

    #26

    Had a girl on the first date that kept bringing up making money and wanting to be super rich out of context to the point where it got weird. Wanting to be rich is fine, but like it shouldn’t be 75% of your personality.

    otteraffe

    #27

    Being "sassy" or a "brat" .... it's just being annoying and/or obnoxious.

    rspanish57

    #28

    Boasting about being promiscuous.

    RareLeadership369

    #29

    Thirst traps.

    Mysterious_Dress1906

    #30

    I'll probably get downvoted but your money, career, & education don't impress us I'm legit happy for you achieving your goals but it's about as relevant to us as our interests are to you.

    Dive__Bomb

    #31

    Idk but a lot of women seem to post up their dating profiles like they are ads for a job application. Tell me about YOU, don't tell me what I should be.

    Swimming-Priority135

    #32

    “I know my worth” post. Having a healthy self esteem is good and necessary but it doesn’t work that way.

    Saying you see yourself as a “Queen” doesn’t means people must treat you as one.

    ZenMyst

    #33

    Maybe it's just me, But non-stop traveling and endless party pictures don't impress me at all.

    Peeka789

    #34

    It's not gender specific, but I hate it when women are purposely dishonest with you in order to impress you. I want to know the real you so I can know what I'm getting into.

    TheMegatrizzle

    #35

    Being difficult. The whole “if you can’t handle me at my worst” nonsense just screams the “best” ain’t worth it. Why would anyone want that?

    SneakySalamder6

    #36

    Taking 2 hours to get ready...

    Aggravating-Day-2864

    #37

    Everything excessive so it shows. Make-up, cosmetic stuff, especially the ugly lip thing they do. Excessively high heels, small purses. I like my women sort of natural and not fake. I must recognize her without make-up, in jeans and t-shirt as well.

    Spanks79

    #38

    Buccal fat removal.

    Mindless_Chapter_496

    #39

    As a woman I would say acting super jealous or trying to test him with some drama to check if he "cares enough" or is "boyfriend/hubby material".

    In reality, most men won't only be unimpressed, they will see it as a huge red flag and rightfully so.

    mrs_petite_24

    #40

    Bragging about being able to drink as much as men….i don’t think I’ve ever seen it turn out well.

    Wild-Seaweed3834

    #41

    Boasting about themselves and how they're important.

    Ego

    Arrogant

    Not being respectful of others.

    SharpMind94

    #42

    Saying “I’m a lot.”

    Yes I’m aware. Pointing it out just makes it worse.

    GodEmperor47

    #43

    Women seem to think men are impressed by how much money they spend on clothes or bags, but most men either don't notice or don't care.

    Tight-Ad7348

    #44

    Posting luxury flex pics. Most guys just assume it’s debt or daddy’s money and keep scrolling..

    gentle_supergirl

    #45

    Out in clubs every single weekend.

    Savings_Bowl_6429

    #46

    Im sure it’s not gender exclusive but I can’t stand a woman who really brags herself up, acts like she’s a take charge type “alpha” or something then literally approaches every situation with what seems like 2 brain cells.

    Jeepcanoe897

    #47

    Flexing that you know everyone, it's really a red flag.

    Material-Broccoli867

    #48

    Talking about how much they don't need a man. Like, I can respect that they can take care of themselves, but why are you advertising yourself if you'd rather just be alone?

    Automatic-Nature6025

    #49

    Refusing to answer Yes or No.

    Beer-Milkshakes

    #50

    Stating your positive attributes, but listing things women find desirable in men, i.e. good job, independent, earns lots of money etc. Some guys will appreciate this but most guys would prefer someone trustworthy, loyal, respectable, who won't nag them and likes frequent intimacy - with women like this becoming exceedingly rare.




    Separately, telling a guy he is stable and secure with all your past partners not being that way. It doesn't impress us and lets us know you're settling and aren't that attracted, that we are only a stable wallet.

    Mirakzul

    #51

    Being strong and independent. In the sense of being adult. Not the feminist meaning.

    It doesn’t impress me if you say „I work and take care of myself“ yet a lot of women think it is special.

    herbieLmao

    #52

    BBL.

    Eazye90

    #53

    Being a girlboss. So we will constantly be in a competition against your career when it comes to your priorities?

    The girlboss trope have…”influenced”… our favorite fandoms during the last 10 years, while proudly shouting that ”men arnt needed”. We are looking for a partner to build with, not a rival to compete against. We against the world, not you verses me.

    Thorus_Andoria

    #54

    Talking [trash] about other women - especially their girl friends.

    Also family. I get it if you don’t have the greatest relationship with them, but you don’t have to always bag on them; it’s not a good look.

    VypreX_

    #55

    Acting bored is cringe.

    Puzzleheaded-Rub9799

    #56

    Fake everythings.

    Yacacaw

    #57

    Long stories about exes.

    Wise_Monitor_7928

    #58

    Above-average zip-lining skills.

    CulturalConstant2773

    #59

    I've seen some interviews with women who, when asked to rate themselves, automatically say they are a 10. And they think that answer will impress men, because, in their words, 'men want confident women.'

    Nope. Being *blatantly* deluded isn't impressive or a sign of confidence. Men want a woman who understands reality.

    SamuraiGoblin

    #60

    “I can do anything a man can do”. So can all men, but I don’t want a man, I want a lady.

    apartment1i

