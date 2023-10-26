ADVERTISEMENT

As we grow older, lots of things change, and they’re not all related to knee pain or joint problems. People’s likes and dislikes tend to be altered by time as well, making something we dreaded as kids sound way more appealing years later.

Vegetables, quality socks, reading—these are just a few examples of such things. They were shared by members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community, after one of the users asked them what they started liking more the older they got. Scroll down to find some more of their answers and see if there’s something you grew to like as well.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Not drinking alcohol. Hangovers feel worse, it’s an expensive habit, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.

wicked-vibes , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
80points
Add photo comments
POST
tamrastiffler avatar
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At my age, hangovers are an apocalyptic event. No thanks.

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Staying home on the weekends or just going to a friend's house for a couple of beers instead of going out clubbing.

No1_Knows_Its_Me , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Sitting outside and doing nothing. As a kid, I always wondered why adults would do that

AteUrGrandma , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
68points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Comfy, quality socks.

wildcard520 , Lukas Horak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
64points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Scented candles. I used to avoid "feminine" things because it's not "manly" to have nice stuff. But a couple of months ago I started lighting candles in my new apartment and now I can't get enough from trying new scents. Currently my favorite is apple cinnamon. Apparently being manly is b******t and having nice stuff is fun.

MemChoeret , ROMAN ODINTSOV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
57points
Add photo comments
POST
catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The last sentence says it all. F**k all the manly or girly stereotypes. Why can't humans just BE. Period.

Vote comment up
50
50points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time reading.

Imagination is free, so nobody cheaps on writing complex and detailed escenes. Also, you actually know what the characters are thinking and feeling, so you have a deeper connection with the characters.

H_FAV , Alex Gállego Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reading is one of the very few activities that stops my brain from working overtime

Vote comment up
22
22points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time I am very happy with my own company. Not a shut in at all, but certainly don't feel compelled to always be chasing social contact. A weekend with nothing to do, and no social commitments sounds to me like a rare treat!

But all folks are different. I've also known people who are basically the human equivalent of Labrador dogs - contantly needing attention and stroking, and who get sulky and cross (and bitey) when they don't get it.

We all exist on a continuum of introversion/extraversion, and that's fine. But it's the extravert's fallacy that anyone who is happy with their own company must be somehow unfulfilled or leading a lesser life. Some of us prefer to quietly read a book.

Just because I am happy with my own company and don't need a constant audience doesn't mean I am not happy and fulfilled in a life I find meaningful, rewarding, and authentic.

EvilBosch , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
chrisdomres avatar
keyboardtek
keyboardtek
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some philosopher has a quote about most of people's problems stem from that fact that they are unable to be alone in a room with just their thoughts.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Olives, f*****g hated olives as a kid now they're like little green crack bombs with garlic in em. Delicious.

gonzo4209 , Polina Tankilevitch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
51points
Add photo comments
POST
donnapeluda_1 avatar
Donna Peluda
Donna Peluda
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's because your taste buds change. I used to hate things like HP source or garlic and pepper. Now I love them. Brussels sprouts still make me puke, fart balls. They smell like 💩

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Peace and stability

gymfreak6969 , Mikhail Nilov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points
Add photo comments
POST
motuskeletor79 avatar
Harley
Harley
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I needed some peace and quiet when I was cooking the other day, so I had to take the battery out of the smoke detector

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time I live on a tiny little urban side street. It’s all 1920s cottages with big covered front porches, because it gets hot as hell here on summer evenings, and before A/C, everyone sat outside and did nothing when it was too damn hot. In the summer I spend hours a day sitting on my front porch doing nothing. I drink my coffee out there in the morning. I have my lunch out there. I have a beer after work. I take a nap on weekend afternoons. Half my neighbors are usually sitting outside in the evenings doing nothing as well. I love sitting outside and doing nothing.

pizzarunner , Ava Alexandra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Myself

Sea-Professional-953 , Vlada Karpovich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
motuskeletor79 avatar
Harley
Harley
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just make sure to wash your hands…. Wait no!!! Wrong context of love yourself.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Art museums.

Used to think they were pretentious and boring growing up. Over time, thought about the process and effort it really takes to make that kind of work.

Whole new perspective.

bdruid117 , Clem Onojeghuo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
soniborah avatar
Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After I started painting, the way I look at art in museum changed. It used to be 'thats nice', 'thats not' , now I pay attention to the brush strokes and layering. Like which colour was applied first, what came next, how they are merged. Helps me understand the amount of effort that went into making that painting

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Vegetables and healthier food in general

It's like you can almost feel that hp boost after eating some greens

dying_succulent024 , Mikhail Nilov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Recently, I've started eating more greens and meat substitutes like mushrooms and tofu but cooked rather spicy (Mala aka Szechuan spiced-style). Occasionally, it burns but most times it actually makes me feel a lot better. The spice does help in increasing my metabolism and I literally have more energy to burn.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Definitely older music. Especially from the 60s and 70s

Disastrous-Detail880 , Muffin Creatives Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
davidmelcher avatar
Javelina Poppers
Javelina Poppers
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ease up there, I was going to concerts to hear and see that music played live. Nothing tops seeing Jimi Hendrix in a small venue on your 17th birthday and it cost me 3 hard earned dollars to get in.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Soup

fredozimbabwe , Cats Coming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
sophiacruz_1 avatar
Mini grizzly
Mini grizzly
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh I love soups. My grandma made beautiful chicken soups and I still don't know how she done it so well. I'm trying so hard to copy it, but I'm not even close! One day... One day I'll make it

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Tea instead of coffee. I used to pound coffee. But now it aggravates reflux and generally upsets my stomach more.

A nice cup of tea especially earl grey with milk really does the trick.

wormholeweapons , Connor Forsyth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time I used to hate sleeping up through high school because it kept me from doing things I wanted to do and made school come faster.

Now I can't get enough of it.

TheCommissar113 , Vlada Karpovich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
motuskeletor79 avatar
Harley
Harley
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless your a candle.... there's no rest for the wicked.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Mushrooms

ddmj4884 , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Reading.

I’m dyslexic and had to take special reading classes in school so I got bullied and reading has always just kinda been a chore. Now that I’m graduated and out on my own, I liked to enjoy the peace and quiet and dig through a book. Use my brain a little bit

WeeabooGandhi , Polina Tankilevitch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
soniborah avatar
Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was a bookworm. At one point I had 452 books (excluding course related books, magazines, comics). Unfortunately depression struck me in 2018. Good news I am alright now after treatment but I lost all interest in reading books. Most I can do now is short stories in magazines.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time There’s something beautiful about just sitting in silence for a while.

Mini-Heart-Attack , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
dirkdaring99 avatar
Dirk Daring
Dirk Daring
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Some people don't understand that sitting in your own house alone in peace and eating snacks and minding your own business is fooking priceless." -- Tom Hardy.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Legos…I’m 42 and just started playing with Legos.

Lsummer1999 , georgivar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Men with beards

Lacey7333 , Lukas Hartmann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
soniborah avatar
Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😀 I used to be such a tease to my friends with beards. Ask them 'how are the kids' 'how is your knee'. It was beard= old man mentality for me. In University, one friend that got fed up and 'cursed' me that I will marry an old guy with a long beard. I laughed it off because 'there is no way I will find a man with a beard handsome.' 18 years later, I fell in love with a guy with a full moustache and beard and married him.

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Vinegar.

I absolutely HATED pickles, olives, and vinegar chips as a kid.

I am now at the “extra pickles and banana peppers” phase of my sandwich journey through life.

SickAssFoo_69 , Karolina Grabowska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always liked pickles, mostly because my grandfather made THE BEST homemade canned pickles. NOM NOM.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Routine and habits 

Affectionate_Bid4704 , Mikhail Nilov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
queenofthecastle82 avatar
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For real! My kids are with their dad two days a week, and I definitely *could* sleep late, but I still maintain both my morning and bedtime routines those days because otherwise, I wind up procrastinating which triggers an anxiety attack.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Cleaning supplies

WilliamMinorsWords , Ellie Burgin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
sophiacruz_1 avatar
Mini grizzly
Mini grizzly
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This for me! Have guys tried the paste called the " pink stuff"? Damn! I haven't been so happy about a cleaning product. But my favourite is always going to be good old domestos. I'm also a sucker for fabric softeners!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time thrifting

stwbrychelscake , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
rpeaslea_1 avatar
Pat Bond
Pat Bond
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do enjoy a rummage through a good charity shop, however in recent years they have become second hand shops with the prices that are being charged. Naming themselves as a charity means they get all sorts of waivers on rent, volunteer workers etc, meanwhile the CEO is on a strong six figure salary with only 10p of every pound going to actual charity or thereabouts. Oxfam is an interesting case of Charity and the damage they did in Haiti https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jun/15/timeline-oxfam-sexual-exploitation-scandal-in-haiti

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Mustard. What a great condiment.

Hei2 , Ron Lach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time A new dish scrubber

18gsir , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
dreama-robinson35 avatar
MotherRobinson
MotherRobinson
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the combination dish soap dispenser ones. So convenient.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time All foods I didn't like when I was younger. Now I just don't care, Fish? Sure Eggplant? Delicious. Runny eggs? Yes Please.

I still find the odd thing I don't like but if very rare now.

eyedl , Valeria Boltneva Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
soniborah avatar
Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same. And it's always a surprise for my parents when I visit them. I am no longer a picky eater, I eat anything and everything that's cooked at home.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time Having a beer in the comfort of my home.

Penguin_Rising , Ketut Subiyanto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!