“As A Kid, I Always Wondered Why Adults Would Do That”: 30 Things People Started Liking Over Time
As we grow older, lots of things change, and they’re not all related to knee pain or joint problems. People’s likes and dislikes tend to be altered by time as well, making something we dreaded as kids sound way more appealing years later.
Vegetables, quality socks, reading—these are just a few examples of such things. They were shared by members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community, after one of the users asked them what they started liking more the older they got. Scroll down to find some more of their answers and see if there’s something you grew to like as well.
Not drinking alcohol. Hangovers feel worse, it’s an expensive habit, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.
Staying home on the weekends or just going to a friend's house for a couple of beers instead of going out clubbing.
Sitting outside and doing nothing. As a kid, I always wondered why adults would do that
Comfy, quality socks.
Scented candles. I used to avoid "feminine" things because it's not "manly" to have nice stuff. But a couple of months ago I started lighting candles in my new apartment and now I can't get enough from trying new scents. Currently my favorite is apple cinnamon. Apparently being manly is b******t and having nice stuff is fun.
reading.
Imagination is free, so nobody cheaps on writing complex and detailed escenes. Also, you actually know what the characters are thinking and feeling, so you have a deeper connection with the characters.
Reading is one of the very few activities that stops my brain from working overtime
I am very happy with my own company. Not a shut in at all, but certainly don't feel compelled to always be chasing social contact. A weekend with nothing to do, and no social commitments sounds to me like a rare treat!
But all folks are different. I've also known people who are basically the human equivalent of Labrador dogs - contantly needing attention and stroking, and who get sulky and cross (and bitey) when they don't get it.
We all exist on a continuum of introversion/extraversion, and that's fine. But it's the extravert's fallacy that anyone who is happy with their own company must be somehow unfulfilled or leading a lesser life. Some of us prefer to quietly read a book.
Just because I am happy with my own company and don't need a constant audience doesn't mean I am not happy and fulfilled in a life I find meaningful, rewarding, and authentic.
Some philosopher has a quote about most of people's problems stem from that fact that they are unable to be alone in a room with just their thoughts.
Olives, f*****g hated olives as a kid now they're like little green crack bombs with garlic in em. Delicious.
It's because your taste buds change. I used to hate things like HP source or garlic and pepper. Now I love them. Brussels sprouts still make me puke, fart balls. They smell like 💩
Peace and stability
I live on a tiny little urban side street. It’s all 1920s cottages with big covered front porches, because it gets hot as hell here on summer evenings, and before A/C, everyone sat outside and did nothing when it was too damn hot. In the summer I spend hours a day sitting on my front porch doing nothing. I drink my coffee out there in the morning. I have my lunch out there. I have a beer after work. I take a nap on weekend afternoons. Half my neighbors are usually sitting outside in the evenings doing nothing as well. I love sitting outside and doing nothing.
Myself
Art museums.
Used to think they were pretentious and boring growing up. Over time, thought about the process and effort it really takes to make that kind of work.
Whole new perspective.
After I started painting, the way I look at art in museum changed. It used to be 'thats nice', 'thats not' , now I pay attention to the brush strokes and layering. Like which colour was applied first, what came next, how they are merged. Helps me understand the amount of effort that went into making that painting
Vegetables and healthier food in general
It's like you can almost feel that hp boost after eating some greens
Recently, I've started eating more greens and meat substitutes like mushrooms and tofu but cooked rather spicy (Mala aka Szechuan spiced-style). Occasionally, it burns but most times it actually makes me feel a lot better. The spice does help in increasing my metabolism and I literally have more energy to burn.
Definitely older music. Especially from the 60s and 70s
Ease up there, I was going to concerts to hear and see that music played live. Nothing tops seeing Jimi Hendrix in a small venue on your 17th birthday and it cost me 3 hard earned dollars to get in.
Soup
Oh I love soups. My grandma made beautiful chicken soups and I still don't know how she done it so well. I'm trying so hard to copy it, but I'm not even close! One day... One day I'll make it
Tea instead of coffee. I used to pound coffee. But now it aggravates reflux and generally upsets my stomach more.
A nice cup of tea especially earl grey with milk really does the trick.
I used to hate sleeping up through high school because it kept me from doing things I wanted to do and made school come faster.
Now I can't get enough of it.
Mushrooms
Reading.
I’m dyslexic and had to take special reading classes in school so I got bullied and reading has always just kinda been a chore. Now that I’m graduated and out on my own, I liked to enjoy the peace and quiet and dig through a book. Use my brain a little bit
I was a bookworm. At one point I had 452 books (excluding course related books, magazines, comics). Unfortunately depression struck me in 2018. Good news I am alright now after treatment but I lost all interest in reading books. Most I can do now is short stories in magazines.
There’s something beautiful about just sitting in silence for a while.
"Some people don't understand that sitting in your own house alone in peace and eating snacks and minding your own business is fooking priceless." -- Tom Hardy.
Legos…I’m 42 and just started playing with Legos.
Men with beards
😀 I used to be such a tease to my friends with beards. Ask them 'how are the kids' 'how is your knee'. It was beard= old man mentality for me. In University, one friend that got fed up and 'cursed' me that I will marry an old guy with a long beard. I laughed it off because 'there is no way I will find a man with a beard handsome.' 18 years later, I fell in love with a guy with a full moustache and beard and married him.
Vinegar.
I absolutely HATED pickles, olives, and vinegar chips as a kid.
I am now at the “extra pickles and banana peppers” phase of my sandwich journey through life.
Routine and habits
For real! My kids are with their dad two days a week, and I definitely *could* sleep late, but I still maintain both my morning and bedtime routines those days because otherwise, I wind up procrastinating which triggers an anxiety attack.
Cleaning supplies
This for me! Have guys tried the paste called the " pink stuff"? Damn! I haven't been so happy about a cleaning product. But my favourite is always going to be good old domestos. I'm also a sucker for fabric softeners!
thrifting
I do enjoy a rummage through a good charity shop, however in recent years they have become second hand shops with the prices that are being charged. Naming themselves as a charity means they get all sorts of waivers on rent, volunteer workers etc, meanwhile the CEO is on a strong six figure salary with only 10p of every pound going to actual charity or thereabouts. Oxfam is an interesting case of Charity and the damage they did in Haiti https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jun/15/timeline-oxfam-sexual-exploitation-scandal-in-haiti
Mustard. What a great condiment.
A new dish scrubber
Love the combination dish soap dispenser ones. So convenient.
All foods I didn't like when I was younger. Now I just don't care, Fish? Sure Eggplant? Delicious. Runny eggs? Yes Please.
I still find the odd thing I don't like but if very rare now.
Same. And it's always a surprise for my parents when I visit them. I am no longer a picky eater, I eat anything and everything that's cooked at home.
Having a beer in the comfort of my home.
Not giving a damn about things I can't change
