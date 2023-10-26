Vegetables, quality socks, reading—these are just a few examples of such things. They were shared by members of the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community, after one of the users asked them what they started liking more the older they got. Scroll down to find some more of their answers and see if there’s something you grew to like as well.

As we grow older, lots of things change, and they’re not all related to knee pain or joint problems. People’s likes and dislikes tend to be altered by time as well, making something we dreaded as kids sound way more appealing years later.

#1 Not drinking alcohol. Hangovers feel worse, it’s an expensive habit, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.

#2 Staying home on the weekends or just going to a friend's house for a couple of beers instead of going out clubbing.

#3 Sitting outside and doing nothing. As a kid, I always wondered why adults would do that

#4 Comfy, quality socks.

#5 Scented candles. I used to avoid "feminine" things because it's not "manly" to have nice stuff. But a couple of months ago I started lighting candles in my new apartment and now I can't get enough from trying new scents. Currently my favorite is apple cinnamon. Apparently being manly is b******t and having nice stuff is fun.

#6 reading.



Imagination is free, so nobody cheaps on writing complex and detailed escenes. Also, you actually know what the characters are thinking and feeling, so you have a deeper connection with the characters.

#7 I am very happy with my own company. Not a shut in at all, but certainly don't feel compelled to always be chasing social contact. A weekend with nothing to do, and no social commitments sounds to me like a rare treat!



But all folks are different. I've also known people who are basically the human equivalent of Labrador dogs - contantly needing attention and stroking, and who get sulky and cross (and bitey) when they don't get it.



We all exist on a continuum of introversion/extraversion, and that's fine. But it's the extravert's fallacy that anyone who is happy with their own company must be somehow unfulfilled or leading a lesser life. Some of us prefer to quietly read a book.



Just because I am happy with my own company and don't need a constant audience doesn't mean I am not happy and fulfilled in a life I find meaningful, rewarding, and authentic.

#8 Olives, f*****g hated olives as a kid now they're like little green crack bombs with garlic in em. Delicious.

#9 Peace and stability

#10 I live on a tiny little urban side street. It’s all 1920s cottages with big covered front porches, because it gets hot as hell here on summer evenings, and before A/C, everyone sat outside and did nothing when it was too damn hot. In the summer I spend hours a day sitting on my front porch doing nothing. I drink my coffee out there in the morning. I have my lunch out there. I have a beer after work. I take a nap on weekend afternoons. Half my neighbors are usually sitting outside in the evenings doing nothing as well. I love sitting outside and doing nothing.

#11 Myself

#12 Art museums.



Used to think they were pretentious and boring growing up. Over time, thought about the process and effort it really takes to make that kind of work.



Whole new perspective.

#13 Vegetables and healthier food in general



It's like you can almost feel that hp boost after eating some greens

#14 Definitely older music. Especially from the 60s and 70s

#15 Soup

#16 Tea instead of coffee. I used to pound coffee. But now it aggravates reflux and generally upsets my stomach more.



A nice cup of tea especially earl grey with milk really does the trick.

#17 I used to hate sleeping up through high school because it kept me from doing things I wanted to do and made school come faster.



Now I can't get enough of it.

#18 Mushrooms

#19 Reading.



I’m dyslexic and had to take special reading classes in school so I got bullied and reading has always just kinda been a chore. Now that I’m graduated and out on my own, I liked to enjoy the peace and quiet and dig through a book. Use my brain a little bit

#20 There’s something beautiful about just sitting in silence for a while.

#21 Legos…I’m 42 and just started playing with Legos.

#22 Men with beards

#23 Vinegar.



I absolutely HATED pickles, olives, and vinegar chips as a kid.



I am now at the “extra pickles and banana peppers” phase of my sandwich journey through life.

#24 Routine and habits

#25 Cleaning supplies

#26 thrifting

#27 Mustard. What a great condiment.

#28 A new dish scrubber

#29 All foods I didn't like when I was younger. Now I just don't care, Fish? Sure Eggplant? Delicious. Runny eggs? Yes Please.



I still find the odd thing I don't like but if very rare now.