It's the unexpected that gives rise to dramatic stories of turning crises into challenges, transforming riches into rags, or glory into catastrophe. Without sudden events, there would be no room for astonishing arts, spontaneous romance, adventures, exploration, or other discoveries. Perhaps you haven’t thought of it, but the concept of surprise is made up of many little details that the naked eye might miss.
Unforeseen findings bring excitement and thrill to life, often inspiring people to share them with others. As a result, the Bored Panda Team has scoured the web to find the most surprising things people have captured on camera and shared with the world. Be prepared to be amazed by the coolest and weirdest finds people have stumbled upon in the most unexpected places!
Found An Old Letter Sent To My Mother Who Was Struggling To Make Payments On My Trumpet
What a wonderful thing this person did! I hope that the boy continued with his music and proved to the man that his gift was used and appreciated.
A great part of knowledge is gained through surprise; it’s the way you first learn about the world. When something astonishes a baby, like an object not behaving the way it is expected to, the infant learns more about it than from a similar predictable object.
A study on 11-month-old babies showed one group a ball rolling down a ramp that was stopped by a wall, while the other group observed the same situation but with the ball magically going right through it. The surprising ball encouraged infants to learn new information significantly better and to explore it more than the toys that didn’t do anything unusual.
Additionally, the researchers discovered that the infants were not only eager to explore the remarkable objects but also to understand them. Upon seeing the ball passing through a wall, they tested the object’s solidity by banging it on the table, and after seeing the ball hovering in the air, they tested its gravity by dropping it. The results suggest that babies were testing certain hypotheses about the objects’ abnormal behavior.
Found This Painting In A Tree Last Winter
Found This Little Guy At Work Today
Then There Was This Guy
Sometimes, the discoveries scientists make are not only unexpected for the public but also for the scientists themselves. Statistics show that 50% of all inventions are happy accidents.
An invention like shatterproof glass was also discovered through a mishap. When Édouard Bénédictus, a French scientist, was experimenting with cellulose nitrate in 1903, he accidentally dropped the glass beaker it was contained in. The vessel broke but didn’t shatter into pieces as the solution had formed a plastic coating over the glass. Later, he thought of putting together two layers of glass with a thin film of plastic in between, creating the world's first shatterproof windscreen. All because of an accident, shatterproof glass is saving lives across the world every day.
Fishing With My Dad And Caught A Backpack Full Of Weapons And Stolen Jewelry
My Wife's Mom Recently Passed And She Found This. Her Grandmother Made It Of All Three Generations
Found A Dude Playing Johnny Cash Tunes From Inside A Trash Can Today In Cambridge
They Found A 117-Year-Old Wooden Parquet Floor Under The Carpet In A Glasgow Library
Surprise is different from other emotions like happiness or sadness because it can bring positive, negative, or neutral feelings. The unexpected “happens” in a part of the brain that deals with the perception of different situations. Its job is to help decide whether this is a positive or negative event so that the body can start releasing adequate levels of happiness hormones. Studies have shown that the brain seems to enjoy the unexpected. It is more active when the received stimuli is a surprise and the emotions we feel are intensified by 400%.
These Huge Blueberries I Found
Housekeeping Staff Found An Owl In The Room Of A Guest That Checked-Out Yesterday
These Medieval Ruins Randomly Found Under A School's Gym Hall
Potential terrorist attacks, natural disasters, health scares, and frauds push people to be more cautious and prepared. In the long run, people mistrust surprises and favor a world that is organized and controlled. Sudden accidents may cause stress, anxiety, and a loss of focus. If the person has experienced multiple unexpected disappointments, it’s normal for them to start connecting surprises with something negative.
A slogan like “The best surprise is no surprise” was highly effective for Holiday Inn hotels for decades. It profited from promising a calm, orderly environment that reassured its clients with predictability.
Someone Buried An Old TV In Our Backyard At Some Point
I Found A Bug Adorned With Gold Markings
Found A Stone With Dried Seaweed Attached To It
Y'all, I Lost My Passport Two Years Ago And Have Been Using The Same PDF Scan As A Substitute Ever Since. This Is Where I Found It Today
As life is full of challenges and surprises, it’s difficult to try and control things beyond your capacity. The unexpected, instead of a problem, can be viewed as an opportunity. Being open to it can make you more flexible, adaptable, and positive. Spontaneous incidents can be shared with others to create and build deeper connections. It also plays a significant role in creating links in our brains that are later used to generate ideas and promote wonder and curiosity. Perhaps, surprises could be an invitation to explore new, unfamiliar things and not view them as something that is unpredictable and frightening.
I Saw Some Ants Carrying A Glove Up A Lamp
Found This Little Guy In My Laundry Room In Sparta, Tennessee
I Found This On The Trail In Northern India, And I Thought It Was Pretty Cool
Found This Guy Under My Car This Morning. Spent About 10 Minutes Hand-Feeding Him Carrots And Broccoli
My Mom Found One Of My Old Tests From Almost 20 Years Ago
Found A Playboy That's Been Written Entirely In Braille From 1978 At Work Today
A Baby Western Rat Snake That My Dad Found On My Sister's Property Yesterday In Cleveland, Texas
Removing A Cheap Mirror Glued To The Wall, Only To Find An Even Cheaper Mirror Glued To The Wall Beneath It
Going Through One Of My Dad’s Old Journals And Found This
Toaster Bath Bomb I Found At The Mall
Bought one of these for my daughter, she calls them forbidden bath bombs.
I Found A Tiny Pocket Knife At A Music Festival
The Pigeon I Found On My Morning Walk
Did somebody color him like that or is that natural? If somebody colored him, that is terrible!
Friend Found A Fawn On Their Porch And Called The Department Of Natural Resources. They Said The Mom Left The Baby For Safety While She's Searching For Food. The Mom Returned After 5 Hours
It always surprises me when deer moms leave their babies at a person's home. I would think people and our animals would be considered dangerous. Maybe they sense that their babies would more vulnerable to predators in the woods and people just give off a different energy.
My Girlfriend Found This Rock That Resembles Me
In 1995, My Great-Aunt Gave Me A Stuffed Cat, It Was My Absolute Favorite. When She Passed, We Found Out She Had Bought An Identical Cat And Kept It In Pristine Condition For Two Decades
Someone Is About To Have A Terrible Realization
This Snake I Found In A Can Last Summer
A Family Member Found One Of His First Phones Which Is Still Working
I remember those! I once had a job where they gave them out to the employees. They weighed a ton and were a pain to carry around! And the charger was even bigger. It connected to the back of phone, making the whole thing extremely cumbersome and inconvenient to use. I was thrilled when Nokias came out; they were such a difference!
Lizard Eggs (I Hope) Nestled In An Outlet Box
Found A 1-Day-Old Kitten In The Engine Bay Of Our Truck At Work
I Found A Pack Of Cigarettes That's Actually A Calculator
So I Work At A Gas Station And Found A Gun In The Bathroom
I Made A Florida With All Of The Broken Shark Teeth I Found This Year. Quarter For Scale
Looks like some sharks were neglecting to brush and floss when they should.
Look What I Found
A decently hidden GPS tracker on a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. This model was available on Amazon for about 60 bucks. We let the customer know.
Bought A Vintage Dresser And Found A Payroll Check From 1965 In The Drawer
This Mouse I Found At My Work Has A Calculator On It
This Mini Laptop I Found At Work
Found A Pair Of Glasses Ingrained With A Tree While Cutting Wood
Inexplicable Eggs, Presented In A Handkerchief With Some Change And A Ring
Perhaps some sort of charm or spell? Could represent finding love (wedding ring), being fertile (eggs), and prosperous (money).
Hundreds Of Antlers I Found In A Room Of An Abandoned Factory In Ontario, Canada
Found This Fake Nail On My Bathroom Floor. I Live Alone
I Don’t Like That I Found This Mug At Goodwill
I Thought I Lost $350 And Then Three Months Later I Found It In My Four-Year-Old's Room
Dad Opened Up The Washer To Replace The Pump And Filter. Found These Pennies That Had Been Eroded From Rolling Around In The Filter For A Few Years
There’s A Dried Flower In This 165-Year-Old Latin Book I Just Found In Our Attic
I Found A Fake Grocery Store Inside A Factory That They Use To Test Their Products. It Has Carts, A Deli, Even A Fresh Produce Section. The Attention To Detail In This Place Is Really Eerie
Found A Sealed 1985 "Macwrite - Macpaint" While Sorting Through My Dad's Old Bookshelf
I still have the copy of 'MYST' that my brother gave me for a birthday gift, when it first came out. It's still in the box. I'll have to open it up and play it for old times sake. I'm glad that I bought a laptop with a disk drive!
Found While Cave-Diving In Mexico
Cave diving is pretty much the most dangerous sport there is. When the Thai football team were stuck in the Cave many people asked why there is no submerged cave rescue team and the experienced divers had to explain that it's rare for a rescue to even be attempted. The divers that rescued them, especially the doctor, insisted on assurance that they wouldn't be prosecuted if any of the team died during the rescue attempt.