It's the unexpected that gives rise to dramatic stories of turning crises into challenges, transforming riches into rags, or glory into catastrophe. Without sudden events, there would be no room for astonishing arts, spontaneous romance, adventures, exploration, or other discoveries. Perhaps you haven’t thought of it, but the concept of surprise is made up of many little details that the naked eye might miss.

Unforeseen findings bring excitement and thrill to life, often inspiring people to share them with others. As a result, the Bored Panda Team has scoured the web to find the most surprising things people have captured on camera and shared with the world. Be prepared to be amazed by the coolest and weirdest finds people have stumbled upon in the most unexpected places!

#1

Found An Old Letter Sent To My Mother Who Was Struggling To Make Payments On My Trumpet

jacques4801 Report

terryltobias avatar
Terry Tobias
Terry Tobias
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a wonderful thing this person did! I hope that the boy continued with his music and proved to the man that his gift was used and appreciated.

A great part of knowledge is gained through surprise; it’s the way you first learn about the world. When something astonishes a baby, like an object not behaving the way it is expected to, the infant learns more about it than from a similar predictable object.

A study on 11-month-old babies showed one group a ball rolling down a ramp that was stopped by a wall, while the other group observed the same situation but with the ball magically going right through it. The surprising ball encouraged infants to learn new information significantly better and to explore it more than the toys that didn’t do anything unusual. 

Additionally, the researchers discovered that the infants were not only eager to explore the remarkable objects but also to understand them. Upon seeing the ball passing through a wall, they tested the object’s solidity by banging it on the table, and after seeing the ball hovering in the air, they tested its gravity by dropping it. The results suggest that babies were testing certain hypotheses about the objects’ abnormal behavior.

#2

Found This Painting In A Tree Last Winter

silentcrafting Report

#3

Found This Little Guy At Work Today

Boyinthecorn Report

#4

Then There Was This Guy

Voodootroy Report

franziska-birk avatar
Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

dRaGoNs ArEn'T rEaL... Take this Mrs. F. from grade one who was telling me my fictional story was bad because of dragons... IT WAS FICTIONAL MRS F.!!

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Sometimes, the discoveries scientists make are not only unexpected for the public but also for the scientists themselves. Statistics show that 50% of all inventions are happy accidents. 

An invention like shatterproof glass was also discovered through a mishap. When Édouard Bénédictus, a French scientist, was experimenting with cellulose nitrate in 1903, he accidentally dropped the glass beaker it was contained in. The vessel broke but didn’t shatter into pieces as the solution had formed a plastic coating over the glass. Later, he thought of putting together two layers of glass with a thin film of plastic in between, creating the world's first shatterproof windscreen. All because of an accident, shatterproof glass is saving lives across the world every day.

#5

Fishing With My Dad And Caught A Backpack Full Of Weapons And Stolen Jewelry

danktrilliums Report

#6

My Wife's Mom Recently Passed And She Found This. Her Grandmother Made It Of All Three Generations

danspud69 Report

#7

Found A Dude Playing Johnny Cash Tunes From Inside A Trash Can Today In Cambridge

Forwhomitmay Report

#8

They Found A 117-Year-Old Wooden Parquet Floor Under The Carpet In A Glasgow Library

ThatWillBuffOut Report

Surprise is different from other emotions like happiness or sadness because it can bring positive, negative, or neutral feelings. The unexpected “happens” in a part of the brain that deals with the perception of different situations. Its job is to help decide whether this is a positive or negative event so that the body can start releasing adequate levels of happiness hormones. Studies have shown that the brain seems to enjoy the unexpected. It is more active when the received stimuli is a surprise and the emotions we feel are intensified by 400%.

#9

These Huge Blueberries I Found

ImObviouslyOblivious Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That not blueberries! Those are small blue melons!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

Housekeeping Staff Found An Owl In The Room Of A Guest That Checked-Out Yesterday

http9 Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Appears to be a pet or at least captive - has leather straps around his ankles like some falcons.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

These Medieval Ruins Randomly Found Under A School's Gym Hall

jones_666 Report

ragnhild avatar
Nilsen
Nilsen
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same happened near here. A school needed some new bathrooms and upgraded piping, and spent three years digging with tea spoons and trowels when they found an 11th century monastery

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Potential terrorist attacks, natural disasters, health scares, and frauds push people to be more cautious and prepared. In the long run, people mistrust surprises and favor a world that is organized and controlled. Sudden accidents may cause stress, anxiety, and a loss of focus. If the person has experienced multiple unexpected disappointments, it’s normal for them to start connecting surprises with something negative.

A slogan like “The best surprise is no surprise” was highly effective for Holiday Inn hotels for decades. It profited from promising a calm, orderly environment that reassured its clients with predictability.
#12

Someone Buried An Old TV In Our Backyard At Some Point

es_price Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now you have an in-ground-TV! (Now dispose of it correctly! )

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#13

I Found A Bug Adorned With Gold Markings

reddit.com Report

#14

Found A Stone With Dried Seaweed Attached To It

CYBERSson Report

#15

Y'all, I Lost My Passport Two Years Ago And Have Been Using The Same PDF Scan As A Substitute Ever Since. This Is Where I Found It Today

_callumknight Report

As life is full of challenges and surprises, it’s difficult to try and control things beyond your capacity. The unexpected, instead of a problem, can be viewed as an opportunity. Being open to it can make you more flexible, adaptable, and positive. Spontaneous incidents can be shared with others to create and build deeper connections. It also plays a significant role in creating links in our brains that are later used to generate ideas and promote wonder and curiosity. Perhaps, surprises could be an invitation to explore new, unfamiliar things and not view them as something that is unpredictable and frightening.
#16

I Saw Some Ants Carrying A Glove Up A Lamp

ri4nn3 Report

#17

Found This Little Guy In My Laundry Room In Sparta, Tennessee

KJ_the_sparten Report

#18

I Found This On The Trail In Northern India, And I Thought It Was Pretty Cool

Knobag Report

#19

Found This Guy Under My Car This Morning. Spent About 10 Minutes Hand-Feeding Him Carrots And Broccoli

rcarter95 Report

If you are a natural enjoyer of the unexpected, there are several other Bored Panda publications you can check out, just by clicking here or here

And if you’re not but you wish to be, try to proactively look for opportunities in any surprise, whether you’d be taking a trip and letting others lead the way or reading a book without knowing anything about it in advance.

#20

My Mom Found One Of My Old Tests From Almost 20 Years Ago

Vascular_D Report

franziska-birk avatar
Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

even without the tragedy that some kids don't have grandparents, what kind of answers are this? my grandfarther (who died when i was 2) would have been older than 80 when i started school... what should i have been choosing? 500?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Found A Playboy That's Been Written Entirely In Braille From 1978 At Work Today

smokeymctokerson Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For once a "I just read it for the articles" person is telling the truth.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
#22

A Baby Western Rat Snake That My Dad Found On My Sister's Property Yesterday In Cleveland, Texas

joliesmomma Report

#23

Removing A Cheap Mirror Glued To The Wall, Only To Find An Even Cheaper Mirror Glued To The Wall Beneath It

musicalvoyyeur Report

#24

Going Through One Of My Dad’s Old Journals And Found This

greytickIes Report

jasonthomas608 avatar
jTown608
jTown608
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I heard if you play Poo Poo Diarrhea while watching the Wizard of Oz, it sounds like crāp.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

Toaster Bath Bomb I Found At The Mall

frogmug Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bought one of these for my daughter, she calls them forbidden bath bombs.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#26

I Found A Tiny Pocket Knife At A Music Festival

shroomsaregoooood Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Appears to be styled after a Buck 110. Handle style anyway.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

The Pigeon I Found On My Morning Walk

MikeMescalina Report

terryltobias avatar
Terry Tobias
Terry Tobias
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did somebody color him like that or is that natural? If somebody colored him, that is terrible!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

Friend Found A Fawn On Their Porch And Called The Department Of Natural Resources. They Said The Mom Left The Baby For Safety While She's Searching For Food. The Mom Returned After 5 Hours

remymartinia Report

terryltobias avatar
Terry Tobias
Terry Tobias
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It always surprises me when deer moms leave their babies at a person's home. I would think people and our animals would be considered dangerous. Maybe they sense that their babies would more vulnerable to predators in the woods and people just give off a different energy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

My Girlfriend Found This Rock That Resembles Me

BoarderGod Report

#30

In 1995, My Great-Aunt Gave Me A Stuffed Cat, It Was My Absolute Favorite. When She Passed, We Found Out She Had Bought An Identical Cat And Kept It In Pristine Condition For Two Decades

Connguy Report

#31

Someone Is About To Have A Terrible Realization

abe88741 Report

#32

This Snake I Found In A Can Last Summer

Bobguyawesome Report

#33

A Family Member Found One Of His First Phones Which Is Still Working

TheOneAndOnlyOwen Report

terryltobias avatar
Terry Tobias
Terry Tobias
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember those! I once had a job where they gave them out to the employees. They weighed a ton and were a pain to carry around! And the charger was even bigger. It connected to the back of phone, making the whole thing extremely cumbersome and inconvenient to use. I was thrilled when Nokias came out; they were such a difference!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Lizard Eggs (I Hope) Nestled In An Outlet Box

Phanniphoenix Report

#35

Found A 1-Day-Old Kitten In The Engine Bay Of Our Truck At Work

oreeos Report

#36

I Found A Pack Of Cigarettes That's Actually A Calculator

Afraid_Condition_267 Report

#37

So I Work At A Gas Station And Found A Gun In The Bathroom

KittySquidFight Report

alidimashkieh avatar
ADDee
ADDee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A Lego figurine is unarmed now! I hope they will not get into a dangerous situation.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Found The Cliff This Clif Bar Came From

AnGabhaDubh Report

#39

I Made A Florida With All Of The Broken Shark Teeth I Found This Year. Quarter For Scale

luciferlol_666 Report

terryltobias avatar
Terry Tobias
Terry Tobias
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like some sharks were neglecting to brush and floss when they should.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Look What I Found

A decently hidden GPS tracker on a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. This model was available on Amazon for about 60 bucks. We let the customer know.

Tanyeen Report

#41

Bought A Vintage Dresser And Found A Payroll Check From 1965 In The Drawer

OhhNugget Report

#42

This Mouse I Found At My Work Has A Calculator On It

Mtndewed6814 Report

#43

This Mini Laptop I Found At Work

Sloth_Luvs_Chunk Report

#44

Found A Pair Of Glasses Ingrained With A Tree While Cutting Wood

Eclipex7 Report

#45

Inexplicable Eggs, Presented In A Handkerchief With Some Change And A Ring

tragicomicswho Report

brittania_douglas avatar
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps some sort of charm or spell? Could represent finding love (wedding ring), being fertile (eggs), and prosperous (money).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Hundreds Of Antlers I Found In A Room Of An Abandoned Factory In Ontario, Canada

RiddimRyder Report

#47

Found This Fake Nail On My Bathroom Floor. I Live Alone

mahboilo999 Report

alidimashkieh avatar
ADDee
ADDee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could have simply got stuck to your shoes or clothes from sitting in a public place, and you unknowingly brought it in.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

I Don’t Like That I Found This Mug At Goodwill

RealMainer Report

#49

I Thought I Lost $350 And Then Three Months Later I Found It In My Four-Year-Old's Room

Bigmacleafs14 Report

rjjecreek avatar
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just as well the toy wasn't donated to charity before finding it!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#50

Dad Opened Up The Washer To Replace The Pump And Filter. Found These Pennies That Had Been Eroded From Rolling Around In The Filter For A Few Years

Exciting-Piccolo2155 Report

#51

There’s A Dried Flower In This 165-Year-Old Latin Book I Just Found In Our Attic

yepjeeway Report

#52

I Found A Fake Grocery Store Inside A Factory That They Use To Test Their Products. It Has Carts, A Deli, Even A Fresh Produce Section. The Attention To Detail In This Place Is Really Eerie

Rhettledge Report

#53

Found A Sealed 1985 "Macwrite - Macpaint" While Sorting Through My Dad's Old Bookshelf

Graphics_Nerd Report

terryltobias avatar
Terry Tobias
Terry Tobias
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still have the copy of 'MYST' that my brother gave me for a birthday gift, when it first came out. It's still in the box. I'll have to open it up and play it for old times sake. I'm glad that I bought a laptop with a disk drive!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

Found While Cave-Diving In Mexico

Responsible_Flight_8 Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cave diving is pretty much the most dangerous sport there is. When the Thai football team were stuck in the Cave many people asked why there is no submerged cave rescue team and the experienced divers had to explain that it's rare for a rescue to even be attempted. The divers that rescued them, especially the doctor, insisted on assurance that they wouldn't be prosecuted if any of the team died during the rescue attempt.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

A Friend Of Mine Is Working On Taking Out An Old Refrigeration Unit And Found This Very Old Pop Can

J9KT Report

#56

Something Found By My Dad At The Prison He Works At, Made By A Schizophrenic Inmate

