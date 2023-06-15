No one’s immune to feeling snackish; and when you do, it feels like everything around you resembles food. Even though in most cases it’s just your imagination running wild, some inedible objects do look surprisingly lifelike.

We have found some of the best examples of real-looking munchies that would probably be challenging for your digestive system to take care of. Ranging from rocks resembling potatoes to “pancakes” growing in the wild, and beyond, these forbidden snacks are likely to confuse most of us here. Especially the hungry ones. Scroll down to view them yourself, but do it at your own risk—the pictures might make you seriously hungry as well.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Who Seriously Puts Whipped Cream On A Croissant?

Who Seriously Puts Whipped Cream On A Croissant?

reddit.com Report

32points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Waiter, My Cheese Single Is Moving

Waiter, My Cheese Single Is Moving

carnivalus Report

30points
POST
#3

A Glass Of Milk

A Glass Of Milk

reddit.com Report

29points
POST
Tinykame
Tinykame
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is only thing I want to see on this. List

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

When You Find Out The Hard Way That The Italian Restaurant’s Hand Sanitizer Looks Exactly Like Olive Oil

When You Find Out The Hard Way That The Italian Restaurant’s Hand Sanitizer Looks Exactly Like Olive Oil

BabyKitten24 Report

28points
POST
#5

Forbidden Gelato

Forbidden Gelato

TungstenChef Report

28points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whole new meaning to "I scream"

0
0points
reply
#6

Egg

Egg

gDisasters Report

27points
POST
#7

Found A Piece Of Rock That Looks Like A Steak

Found A Piece Of Rock That Looks Like A Steak

Weidelberg Report

26points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Send it back. It's a bit tough.

0
0points
reply
#8

Forbidden Noodles

Forbidden Noodles

captain_curt Report

25points
POST
#9

Forbidden Fried Chicken

Forbidden Fried Chicken

VonsFavoriteChicken Report

25points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Got Distracted While Buttering Bread, Buttered A Sponge Instead

Got Distracted While Buttering Bread, Buttered A Sponge Instead

Drumsandwar Report

25points
POST
#11

This Potato With A Bite Mark In It, Is Actually A Stone My Niece Found On A Lake Bed

This Potato With A Bite Mark In It, Is Actually A Stone My Niece Found On A Lake Bed

Sinicalkush Report

23points
POST
#12

My Mom Received These From A Friend. I Thought They Were Candy. They Are Glass

My Mom Received These From A Friend. I Thought They Were Candy. They Are Glass

stompy33 Report

23points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

While that is cool, I wouldn't put those out- someone would eventually try to eat them.

0
0points
reply
#13

Are These Coco Puffs Making Us Cuckoo?

Are These Coco Puffs Making Us Cuckoo?

Ok_Principle_982 Report

23points
POST
lilia
lilia
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my friend said Cocoa Puffs look like rabbit s**t

0
0points
reply
#14

Forbidden Italian Ice (Diaper That Exploded In The Wash)

Forbidden Italian Ice (Diaper That Exploded In The Wash)

smokypanther Report

22points
POST
#15

The Polystyrene In My Parcel Looks Like Potato Crisps

The Polystyrene In My Parcel Looks Like Potato Crisps

BabaDeathLord Report

21points
POST
#16

Some Kid vs. Random Prop Banana At A Furniture Store

Some Kid vs. Random Prop Banana At A Furniture Store

privysage69 Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#17

Forbidden Lollipops

Forbidden Lollipops

markovnikavogadro Report

20points
POST
#18

Forbidden Cheetos Found At The Hardware Store

Forbidden Cheetos Found At The Hardware Store

FlahTheToaster Report

20points
POST
#19

The Nutritionist Be Like "Sir, This Isn't What I Meant"

The Nutritionist Be Like "Sir, This Isn't What I Meant"

psqlctln Report

19points
POST
Space Yeti
Space Yeti
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He’s about to take a gigaBITE of that cabling.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

This Rock That Looks Like A Baked Potato

This Rock That Looks Like A Baked Potato

extratoad Report

19points
POST
#21

Forbidden Bowl Of Handmade Fettuccini

Forbidden Bowl Of Handmade Fettuccini

AdmirableIsopod2512 Report

19points
POST
#22

You Can Grow Pancakes?

You Can Grow Pancakes?

PapessaEss Report

19points
POST
#23

Almost Drank From This Bottle Of Wood Polish Disguised As A Water Bottle

Almost Drank From This Bottle Of Wood Polish Disguised As A Water Bottle

reddit.com Report

18points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hereby vow to always read the bottle before drinking something that looks like a soda. That takes care of quite a few on the list.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Fried Pups

Fried Pups

Feeling_Soft2473 Report

18points
POST
#25

The Inside Of This Golf Ball Looks Like A Boiled Egg

The Inside Of This Golf Ball Looks Like A Boiled Egg

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

18points
POST
Paula MV
Paula MV
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate close ups of dirty fingernails

0
0points
reply
#26

The Forbidden Chocolate Bar

The Forbidden Chocolate Bar

TheFellatedOne Report

18points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hansel and Gretel found a house like that.

0
0points
reply
#27

Perfectly-Shaped Toothpaste Ball Looks A Bit Like A Hard Candy

Perfectly-Shaped Toothpaste Ball Looks A Bit Like A Hard Candy

Limoniv Report

18points
POST
#28

This Plant Has Leaves That Look Like Watermelons

This Plant Has Leaves That Look Like Watermelons

Vinnythechef Report

18points
POST
#29

Forbidden Peanut Butter

Forbidden Peanut Butter

dudeisaguyonaranch Report

18points
POST
#30

Chalk With A Popsicle Color, Shape, And Even Wood Handle. What Could Go Wrong Giving These To Kids?

Chalk With A Popsicle Color, Shape, And Even Wood Handle. What Could Go Wrong Giving These To Kids?

rtowne Report

18points
POST
#31

Forbidden Cheetos (Platinum Chloride Salt)

Forbidden Cheetos (Platinum Chloride Salt)

Ben Mills Report

17points
POST
#32

This Rock I Found On The Beach Looks Like A Hard-Boiled Egg

This Rock I Found On The Beach Looks Like A Hard-Boiled Egg

just__Steve Report

17points
POST
#33

Tree Pancakes Topped With Whipped Cream

Tree Pancakes Topped With Whipped Cream

Mowgli212 Report

17points
POST
#34

Forbidden Ground Beef

Forbidden Ground Beef

_salthazar Report

17points
POST
#35

Forbidden Potatoes (Sandy Turtle Eggs)

Forbidden Potatoes (Sandy Turtle Eggs)

onichama Report

17points
POST
#36

That's A Spicy Hot Dog

That's A Spicy Hot Dog

Th3Doctor89 Report

17points
POST
#37

This Pine Cone Looks Like Shrimp Tempura

This Pine Cone Looks Like Shrimp Tempura

JohnnyTHSeed Report

17points
POST
#38

This Forbidden Donut

This Forbidden Donut

labbugs Report

17points
POST
#39

I Spilled My Froggin' Ramen

I Spilled My Froggin' Ramen

pumpkinchowda Report

17points
POST
#40

Nearly Picked This Up At The School Market! Luckily I Read The Label. It Was Right Next To Drinks Too. I Think I Might Try Grape Next Time Since Lemon Burned My Throat

Nearly Picked This Up At The School Market! Luckily I Read The Label. It Was Right Next To Drinks Too. I Think I Might Try Grape Next Time Since Lemon Burned My Throat

ravenpotter3 Report

16points
POST
Space Yeti
Space Yeti
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For when your lemons need a good cleaning.

0
0points
reply
#41

Had A 3D Printer Failure But At Least I Got This Wonderful Vegan Shrimp Tempura

Had A 3D Printer Failure But At Least I Got This Wonderful Vegan Shrimp Tempura

PoorDunce Report

16points
POST
Rachknits
Rachknits
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like some kind of microscopic beastie such as a tardigrade!

0
0points
reply
#42

Toblerone Barriers

Toblerone Barriers

kishan0605 Report

16points
POST
#43

Rock That Looks Super Similar To Bread

Rock That Looks Super Similar To Bread

leonbravo10 Report

16points
POST
#44

I Bit The Soap But I Regret My Decision

I Bit The Soap But I Regret My Decision

2cookieparties Report

16points
POST
#45

Forbidden Ravioli

Forbidden Ravioli

reddit.com Report

16points
POST
#46

Forbidden Chocolate Chip Cookie

Forbidden Chocolate Chip Cookie

purplebeef Report

16points
POST
#47

These Cork Coasters Are An Accident Waiting To Happen

These Cork Coasters Are An Accident Waiting To Happen

formidable_croissant Report

16points
POST
#48

Forbidden Peas

Forbidden Peas

Mother_Potential_389 Report

16points
POST
#49

Forbidden Orange Juice?

Forbidden Orange Juice?

digdog08 Report

16points
POST
#50

Forbidden XL Pringles

Forbidden XL Pringles

VictoriaIsReal Report

16points
POST
#51

Forbidden Chickie Nuggs

Forbidden Chickie Nuggs

hextra_ Report

16points
POST
#52

Forbidden Yakisoba

Forbidden Yakisoba

iAmJoeTuttle Report

16points
POST
#53

The Forbidden Chocolate Fudge. All Of This Came Out After I Cleaned Out The Grease Trap From My Smoker

The Forbidden Chocolate Fudge. All Of This Came Out After I Cleaned Out The Grease Trap From My Smoker

blitzalchemy Report

16points
POST
#54

Forbidden Mac N' Cheese

Forbidden Mac N' Cheese

_chris.liq Report

16points
POST
#55

Forbidden Chewy Sweets

Forbidden Chewy Sweets

bannanaisnom Report

16points
POST
#56

Forbidden Water Bottle

Forbidden Water Bottle

beyondthisreality Report

16points
POST
#57

Some Expensive Ice Cream Sandwiches

Some Expensive Ice Cream Sandwiches

piesqurle21 Report

16points
POST
#58

Oven-Baked Hoagie Bread

Oven-Baked Hoagie Bread

borislab Report

16points
POST
#59

Yum Drink And Trip To The Hospital, Kids

Yum Drink And Trip To The Hospital, Kids

Brickzarina Report

16points
POST
#60

I Don’t See How This Could Possibly Go Wrong (They Disappeared Shortly After)

I Don’t See How This Could Possibly Go Wrong (They Disappeared Shortly After)

Rapseht Report

15points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Algae Balls From My Lab Are Looking Kinda Delicious

Algae Balls From My Lab Are Looking Kinda Delicious

Odd_Cranberry9343 Report

15points
POST
#62

Saw These Chocolate Bars Laying On The Table And Decided To Take A Bite. Turns Out My Brother Painted Solid Clay Brown At School Today To Prank Me. He Got Me

Saw These Chocolate Bars Laying On The Table And Decided To Take A Bite. Turns Out My Brother Painted Solid Clay Brown At School Today To Prank Me. He Got Me

Dark_Wolf04 Report

15points
POST
#63

Meat Earrings Anyone?

Meat Earrings Anyone?

Sara Zoe Report

15points
POST
#64

Forbidden Sunny Side Up

Forbidden Sunny Side Up

soonerjohn06 Report

15points
POST
#65

Forbidden Spicy Noodles

Forbidden Spicy Noodles

ReDrop123 Report

15points
POST
#66

Forbidden Slice Of Bread (Whale’s Rib)

Forbidden Slice Of Bread (Whale’s Rib)

akuntss Report

15points
POST
#67

Someone Keeps Taking Bites Out Of Our Community Pool Noodle

Someone Keeps Taking Bites Out Of Our Community Pool Noodle

1Kennedy Report

15points
POST
#68

They're Just Begging For It

They're Just Begging For It

Capta1nzomb1e Report

15points
POST
#69

It Was Supposed To Be An Art Project Where I Try To Make A Perfect 1-Centimeter Cube But After Finishing It I Realized I Made The Forbidden Sugar Cube

It Was Supposed To Be An Art Project Where I Try To Make A Perfect 1-Centimeter Cube But After Finishing It I Realized I Made The Forbidden Sugar Cube

_sahib Report

15points
POST
#70

Dooreo

Dooreo

Serviceprovider27 Report

15points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

A Cute Burrito

A Cute Burrito

alejandrooooooG Report

15points
POST
#72

This Forbidden Oreo, Which Is A Wax Stamp

This Forbidden Oreo, Which Is A Wax Stamp

busboy87 Report

15points
POST
#73

This Stone Looks Like A Fried Egg

This Stone Looks Like A Fried Egg

MacyTmcterry Report

15points
POST
#74

My Hoya Right Before It Blooms Looks Like Candy

My Hoya Right Before It Blooms Looks Like Candy

MaepleFox Report

15points
POST
#75

This Will Result In Some Issues

This Will Result In Some Issues

FitDay9501 Report

15points
POST
#76

This Mattress Looks Like An Ice Cream Sandwich

This Mattress Looks Like An Ice Cream Sandwich