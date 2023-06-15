105 ‘Forbidden Food’ Examples You Shouldn’t Ever Eat (New Pics)
No one’s immune to feeling snackish; and when you do, it feels like everything around you resembles food. Even though in most cases it’s just your imagination running wild, some inedible objects do look surprisingly lifelike.
We have found some of the best examples of real-looking munchies that would probably be challenging for your digestive system to take care of. Ranging from rocks resembling potatoes to “pancakes” growing in the wild, and beyond, these forbidden snacks are likely to confuse most of us here. Especially the hungry ones. Scroll down to view them yourself, but do it at your own risk—the pictures might make you seriously hungry as well.
Who Seriously Puts Whipped Cream On A Croissant?
Waiter, My Cheese Single Is Moving
A Glass Of Milk
When You Find Out The Hard Way That The Italian Restaurant’s Hand Sanitizer Looks Exactly Like Olive Oil
Forbidden Gelato
Egg
Found A Piece Of Rock That Looks Like A Steak
Forbidden Noodles
Forbidden Fried Chicken
Got Distracted While Buttering Bread, Buttered A Sponge Instead
This Potato With A Bite Mark In It, Is Actually A Stone My Niece Found On A Lake Bed
My Mom Received These From A Friend. I Thought They Were Candy. They Are Glass
While that is cool, I wouldn't put those out- someone would eventually try to eat them.
Are These Coco Puffs Making Us Cuckoo?
Forbidden Italian Ice (Diaper That Exploded In The Wash)
The Polystyrene In My Parcel Looks Like Potato Crisps
Some Kid vs. Random Prop Banana At A Furniture Store
Forbidden Lollipops
Forbidden Cheetos Found At The Hardware Store
The Nutritionist Be Like "Sir, This Isn't What I Meant"
This Rock That Looks Like A Baked Potato
Forbidden Bowl Of Handmade Fettuccini
You Can Grow Pancakes?
Almost Drank From This Bottle Of Wood Polish Disguised As A Water Bottle
I hereby vow to always read the bottle before drinking something that looks like a soda. That takes care of quite a few on the list.