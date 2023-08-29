If you’re observant, you can tell apart a master of their craft pretty easily. A lot of the time, it’s not just about what they are doing, but rather how. 

If you’re watching someone cook and you see them casually dicing vegetables very quickly without losing any fingers (very important), you already know.

From loads of spices to organized-but-chaotic kitchens, today we’ve got loads of little hints for you to tell apart someone who is a true chef, preparing a delicious meal for you.

#1

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef They have a pan on the stove because they use it too much to bother to put it away.

caseybvdc74 , Klaus Nielsen Report

#2

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef For home cooks, if it’s clean and organized but cluttered and seemingly chaotic at the same time. It’s a sure sign that it gets used a lot.

I feel the same way about auto mechanics, research labs, and woodworking shops.

kumquatrodeo , Kunno Jayson Report

#3

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef If they know where all their spices are, even if it's disorganized

EveryDayAnotherMask , Viktor Smith Report

#4

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef Cutting boards that aren't glass. Mostly available counter space for prep/no useless items on prep space. Bonus if their default pan is stainless steel rather than nonstick.

Edit: cast iron or carbon steel also are good. I should have said just anything but nonstick.

pruo95 , Yousaf Abbasi Report

Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never, ever use glass cutting boards !!!! Use them to smash up as stress relief by all means but never use them to cut stuff on !!! Also, Carbon Steel (Black) pans are definitely the way forward, especially if you are shallow / medium pan frying or braising.

#5

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef Blocks of cheese instead of pre-shredded cheese.

MSG

Darwin343 , Pixabay Report

Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because we have things called GRATERS !!! pre shredded, lazy and amateurish.

#6

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef Like 5+ pairs of tongs.

BlendinMediaCorp , ROMAN ODINTSOV Report

Adam Belaire
Adam Belaire
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes you need to be further away from the heat, sometimes you need metal rather than silicone tipped!

#7

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef They growl if I try to touch anything.

PurpleWomat , Twilight Kenya Report

Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Especially my decent knives - if you even think about trying to sharpen one of my Damascus Steel knives be prepared to whimper and weep under my verbal onslaught !!!

#8

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef Their kitchen is otherwise very clean and orderly, but their baking pans look like they've been to hell and back with polymerized oils.

MsRachelGroupie , Tanya Gorelova Report

Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True - never, ever wash a baking pan / Yorkshire pudding / Muffin tin. Wipe gently by all means, soak overnight then wipe out if stuff sticks but never wash.

#9

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef Quart containers labeled with masking tape and pen. They're giving professional experience vibes.

Bonus points if they have some random projects around (drying morrels, fermenting kimchi, etc)

HobbesDaBobbes , monicore Report

#10

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef The absence of a blunt set of s****y knives in a knife block

BCF13 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

#11

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef Quality of Pans or Knives and a stove top that has seen some use (grates have some color and/or the glass top has some real use)

smithflman , Dmitry Zvolskiy Report

#12

Can't tell by the kitchen appliances strewn about.

It's all just anecdotal at that point.

I'm sure it's not the intent but sounds almost elitist like you cant be a good cook unless you have this accessory.

You just can't tell, lots of people have great gear but can't cook for s**t.

Unhappy_Guarantee_69 Report

Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member

All the gear but no idea as we Chefs say ....

All the gear but no idea as we Chefs say ....

#13

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef The best cook I’ve known had the smallest, messiest kitchen I’d ever seen. Before I knew her, I wouldn’t have guessed a kitchen like that could produce such amazing food.

prunepicker , Charlotte May Report

Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Try working on a private yacht with a galley kitchen having to feed 15 + people 3 times and more per day ; you have to be organised and chaotic at the same time, it's quite a skill set to have.

#14

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef A well stocked pantry with seven different vinegars.

StinkypieTicklebum , Ron Lach Report

#15

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef You don’t find knives in their dishwasher.

typhoidfrank , cottonbro studio Report

InfiniteZeek
InfiniteZeek
Community Member
InfiniteZeek
InfiniteZeek
Community Member

Knives in the dishwasher?! Sacre bleu!!

Knives in the dishwasher?! Sacre bleu!!

#16

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef The smell.

Illegal_Tender , Ion Ceban @ionelceban Report

#17

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef A box of Diamond Crystal kosher salt.

ppr1227 , monicore Report

Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member

Is both pretentious and costly and tastes of ....... SALT !!!

Is both pretentious and costly and tastes of ....... SALT !!!

#18

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef Those towels with the blue stripe on the side

UncutEmeralds , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You mean a Chef's cloth. If you use a pair of those ridiculous oven mitts to get stuff out of a hot oven you are a). Showing the World that you really have no clue about cooking and b). Endangering yourself and others in your kitchen - you will never get a correct grip on whatever you want out of the oven (trust me on this, my Mother, bless her used these bloody things all the time and the amount of dropped cakes / casseroles / Loaves over the years was astonishing - she was an accomplished cook btw)

#19

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef Spices being in an intuitive or very easy access place

keenieBObeenie , Pixabay Report

#20

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef A Dutch Oven.

edith-bunker , Virginia State Parks Report

#21

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef A good sharp chefs knife that gets used a lot. I feel like I've been in a lot of boomer and gen x kitchens that have like 12 knives in a block and none of them are sharp, let alone a decent chefs knife. Often they're all serrated for some reason.

Lankience , Pili Toro Report

#22

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef Messy kitchen. Means that actually cook, vs staging.

Mortar and pestle, tortilla press, salt cellar, large (at least 18x24) wooden chopping board with scars from use. Grease on hood over the stove.

sfomonkey , fauxels Report

#23

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef You open their freezer and see their homemade stock game is on point

rowteeme , Jessica Rossi Report

#24

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef If I see fresh herbs growing, I know

VeryPogi , cottonbro studio Report

#25

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef if the fridge looks like a walk-in ie date labeled deli containers

jaquan123ism , Alex Qian Report

#26

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef Herbs growing in the garden. Nice knives. Microplane handy. Quality cookware, not some cheap s**t you get at Wally World. Nice cutting board that seems like it’s permanently on the counter. Slightly condescending attitude when the topic of food comes up.

JackyBoy0257 , Jill Wellington Report

#27

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef I had a chef over once and he saw a shallot on my counter. He said thats how I know you know

BD_Swinging , Hans Braxmeier Report

#28

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef Speaking on huge cutting boards, someone was giving away a s*****y painted 7 foot dual pedestal wood table so I rescued it, stripped the finish, applied beeswax, and now the entire table is in play for a cutting board, prep area, pastry board, etc.

peepee_dancer , Ksu&Eli Report

#29

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef If I see a meat press of some kind or a thermo pen thingy, chances are they know a thing or two...

HighQualityH20h , Hannah and Simon Report

#30

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef A jar of bacon grease

toxic_pantaloons , Polina Tankilevitch Report

Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member

Only if you're Canadian ....... kidding ok ?

Only if you're Canadian ....... kidding ok ?

#31

Properly seasoned cast iron skillets.

Eogh21 Report

#32

For me it would be having all the heating appliances in only one side of the kitchen, they used it enough to feel the heat when everything is turned on, and planned a better kitchen.

RandomPucker Report

#33

33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef Food service-size can-jug of olive oil

PrettyFIacco , Ron Lach Report

