33 Things That Indicate You’re In The Kitchen Of A True Chef
If you’re observant, you can tell apart a master of their craft pretty easily. A lot of the time, it’s not just about what they are doing, but rather how.
If you’re watching someone cook and you see them casually dicing vegetables very quickly without losing any fingers (very important), you already know.
From loads of spices to organized-but-chaotic kitchens, today we’ve got loads of little hints for you to tell apart someone who is a true chef, preparing a delicious meal for you.
They have a pan on the stove because they use it too much to bother to put it away.
For home cooks, if it’s clean and organized but cluttered and seemingly chaotic at the same time. It’s a sure sign that it gets used a lot.
I feel the same way about auto mechanics, research labs, and woodworking shops.
If they know where all their spices are, even if it's disorganized
Cutting boards that aren't glass. Mostly available counter space for prep/no useless items on prep space. Bonus if their default pan is stainless steel rather than nonstick.
Edit: cast iron or carbon steel also are good. I should have said just anything but nonstick.
Never, ever use glass cutting boards !!!! Use them to smash up as stress relief by all means but never use them to cut stuff on !!! Also, Carbon Steel (Black) pans are definitely the way forward, especially if you are shallow / medium pan frying or braising.
Blocks of cheese instead of pre-shredded cheese.
MSG
Because we have things called GRATERS !!! pre shredded, lazy and amateurish.
Like 5+ pairs of tongs.
Sometimes you need to be further away from the heat, sometimes you need metal rather than silicone tipped!
They growl if I try to touch anything.
Especially my decent knives - if you even think about trying to sharpen one of my Damascus Steel knives be prepared to whimper and weep under my verbal onslaught !!!
Their kitchen is otherwise very clean and orderly, but their baking pans look like they've been to hell and back with polymerized oils.
True - never, ever wash a baking pan / Yorkshire pudding / Muffin tin. Wipe gently by all means, soak overnight then wipe out if stuff sticks but never wash.
Quart containers labeled with masking tape and pen. They're giving professional experience vibes.
Bonus points if they have some random projects around (drying morrels, fermenting kimchi, etc)
The absence of a blunt set of s****y knives in a knife block
Quality of Pans or Knives and a stove top that has seen some use (grates have some color and/or the glass top has some real use)
Try working on a private yacht with a galley kitchen having to feed 15 + people 3 times and more per day ; you have to be organised and chaotic at the same time, it's quite a skill set to have.
A well stocked pantry with seven different vinegars.
You don’t find knives in their dishwasher.
The smell.
A box of Diamond Crystal kosher salt.
Is both pretentious and costly and tastes of ....... SALT !!!
Those towels with the blue stripe on the side
You mean a Chef's cloth. If you use a pair of those ridiculous oven mitts to get stuff out of a hot oven you are a). Showing the World that you really have no clue about cooking and b). Endangering yourself and others in your kitchen - you will never get a correct grip on whatever you want out of the oven (trust me on this, my Mother, bless her used these bloody things all the time and the amount of dropped cakes / casseroles / Loaves over the years was astonishing - she was an accomplished cook btw)
Spices being in an intuitive or very easy access place
A Dutch Oven.
A good sharp chefs knife that gets used a lot. I feel like I've been in a lot of boomer and gen x kitchens that have like 12 knives in a block and none of them are sharp, let alone a decent chefs knife. Often they're all serrated for some reason.
Messy kitchen. Means that actually cook, vs staging.
Mortar and pestle, tortilla press, salt cellar, large (at least 18x24) wooden chopping board with scars from use. Grease on hood over the stove.
You open their freezer and see their homemade stock game is on point
If I see fresh herbs growing, I know
if the fridge looks like a walk-in ie date labeled deli containers
Herbs growing in the garden. Nice knives. Microplane handy. Quality cookware, not some cheap s**t you get at Wally World. Nice cutting board that seems like it’s permanently on the counter. Slightly condescending attitude when the topic of food comes up.
I had a chef over once and he saw a shallot on my counter. He said thats how I know you know
Speaking on huge cutting boards, someone was giving away a s*****y painted 7 foot dual pedestal wood table so I rescued it, stripped the finish, applied beeswax, and now the entire table is in play for a cutting board, prep area, pastry board, etc.
If I see a meat press of some kind or a thermo pen thingy, chances are they know a thing or two...
A jar of bacon grease
Properly seasoned cast iron skillets.
For me it would be having all the heating appliances in only one side of the kitchen, they used it enough to feel the heat when everything is turned on, and planned a better kitchen.
Food service-size can-jug of olive oil