From loads of spices to organized-but-chaotic kitchens, today we’ve got loads of little hints for you to tell apart someone who is a true chef, preparing a delicious meal for you.

If you’re watching someone cook and you see them casually dicing vegetables very quickly without losing any fingers (very important), you already know.

If you’re observant, you can tell apart a master of their craft pretty easily. A lot of the time, it’s not just about what they are doing, but rather how.

#1 They have a pan on the stove because they use it too much to bother to put it away.

#2 For home cooks, if it’s clean and organized but cluttered and seemingly chaotic at the same time. It’s a sure sign that it gets used a lot.



I feel the same way about auto mechanics, research labs, and woodworking shops.

#3 If they know where all their spices are, even if it's disorganized

#4 Cutting boards that aren't glass. Mostly available counter space for prep/no useless items on prep space. Bonus if their default pan is stainless steel rather than nonstick.



Edit: cast iron or carbon steel also are good. I should have said just anything but nonstick.

#5 Blocks of cheese instead of pre-shredded cheese.



MSG

#6 Like 5+ pairs of tongs.

#7 They growl if I try to touch anything.

#8 Their kitchen is otherwise very clean and orderly, but their baking pans look like they've been to hell and back with polymerized oils.

#9 Quart containers labeled with masking tape and pen. They're giving professional experience vibes.



Bonus points if they have some random projects around (drying morrels, fermenting kimchi, etc)

#10 The absence of a blunt set of s****y knives in a knife block

#11 Quality of Pans or Knives and a stove top that has seen some use (grates have some color and/or the glass top has some real use)

#12 Can't tell by the kitchen appliances strewn about.



It's all just anecdotal at that point.



I'm sure it's not the intent but sounds almost elitist like you cant be a good cook unless you have this accessory.



You just can't tell, lots of people have great gear but can't cook for s**t.

#13 The best cook I’ve known had the smallest, messiest kitchen I’d ever seen. Before I knew her, I wouldn’t have guessed a kitchen like that could produce such amazing food.

#14 A well stocked pantry with seven different vinegars.

#15 You don’t find knives in their dishwasher.

#16 The smell.

#17 A box of Diamond Crystal kosher salt.

#18 Those towels with the blue stripe on the side

#19 Spices being in an intuitive or very easy access place

#20 A Dutch Oven.

#21 A good sharp chefs knife that gets used a lot. I feel like I've been in a lot of boomer and gen x kitchens that have like 12 knives in a block and none of them are sharp, let alone a decent chefs knife. Often they're all serrated for some reason.

#22 Messy kitchen. Means that actually cook, vs staging.



Mortar and pestle, tortilla press, salt cellar, large (at least 18x24) wooden chopping board with scars from use. Grease on hood over the stove.

#23 You open their freezer and see their homemade stock game is on point

#24 If I see fresh herbs growing, I know

#25 if the fridge looks like a walk-in ie date labeled deli containers

#26 Herbs growing in the garden. Nice knives. Microplane handy. Quality cookware, not some cheap s**t you get at Wally World. Nice cutting board that seems like it’s permanently on the counter. Slightly condescending attitude when the topic of food comes up.

#27 I had a chef over once and he saw a shallot on my counter. He said thats how I know you know

#28 Speaking on huge cutting boards, someone was giving away a s*****y painted 7 foot dual pedestal wood table so I rescued it, stripped the finish, applied beeswax, and now the entire table is in play for a cutting board, prep area, pastry board, etc.

#29 If I see a meat press of some kind or a thermo pen thingy, chances are they know a thing or two...

#30 A jar of bacon grease

#31 Properly seasoned cast iron skillets.

#32 For me it would be having all the heating appliances in only one side of the kitchen, they used it enough to feel the heat when everything is turned on, and planned a better kitchen.