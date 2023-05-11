Good design makes our life easier. That’s why it’s important for the creators to try and imagine themselves in other people’s shoes when sketching things for their use. Whether it’s a playground or an office building, those responsible for the design have to consider the needs of different groups of people, for instance, those with disabilities, seniors, or children, just to name a few; and that might not be easy. However, some people excel at the task and provide exemplary results.

Today we have gathered some of the best examples of design that alleviates life with and for children. Whether it’s something that helps parents to handle their little ones, or solutions that aid the kids themselves, these people knew exactly what would come in handy for one of the two groups. Their ingenious designs cover everything from tiny doors to playtime areas at the dentist’s, and much more. Scroll down to find their concepts below.

#1

This See-Saw Has Sliding Weights So Different-Sized Kids Could Play Together

This See-Saw Has Sliding Weights So Different-Sized Kids Could Play Together

#2

This Playground Has A Sign So Hearing And Deaf Kids Could Play Together

This Playground Has A Sign So Hearing And Deaf Kids Could Play Together

#3

I Saw A Special Swing For Wheelchair-Bound Children

I Saw A Special Swing For Wheelchair-Bound Children

Alexandra Davis
Aarrrhhhhgggg we are not wheelchair bound! I am not bound to my wheelchair, I am a wheelchair user. I'm not bound to it 24/7 like a prisoner! I am a full time wheelchair user you can also get ambulatory users too. Please can we stop using the term 'bound'! On a lighter note, these should be in every play area. Many (in the Uk at least) are locked and people get upset when they see this, but the key is the radar key that unlock disabled toilets, so every disabled person should have one (you can easily buy them for £2-3) and it stops them being abused by people who don't need to use it.

#4

My Daughter's First Grade Classroom Has Desks With Pedals So Kids Can Move While Learning

My Daughter's First Grade Classroom Has Desks With Pedals So Kids Can Move While Learning

#5

This Park Has A Swing Where A Parent And A Kid Can Swing At The Same Time

This Park Has A Swing Where A Parent And A Kid Can Swing At The Same Time

We have those close to us. It's a nice idea (also good for siblings) but oh boy do I get sick on those things quickly these day

#6

Miniature Traffic Playground In Copenhagen Where Kids Learn To Bike In Traffic

Miniature Traffic Playground In Copenhagen Where Kids Learn To Bike In Traffic

Joanna
Awesome, I can think of many adult cyclists that would benefit from that, too!

#7

These Kids Toilets In A London Museum. Whose Sinks Slope To Cater For Progressively Shorter Children

These Kids Toilets In A London Museum. Whose Sinks Slope To Cater For Progressively Shorter Children

#8

My Car Wash Has A Soap Cannon For Kids

My Car Wash Has A Soap Cannon For Kids

#9

These Special, Short Windows For Curious Children To See The Construction Site

These Special, Short Windows For Curious Children To See The Construction Site

TeaAndWhimsy
TeaAndWhimsy
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Slussen, Stockholm. Some of us short adults also benefit from the different heights!

#10

The Publix In My Hometown Gives Out Fruits To Kids For Free

The Publix In My Hometown Gives Out Fruits To Kids For Free

James016
James016
Community Member
My local Tesco did this for a while.

#11

A Test Of Maturity

A Test Of Maturity

seana lammers
seana lammers
Community Member
Definitely a test … which I would fail to resist

#12

This Shopping Cart Has A Spot For Kids To Stand On While The Parents Push

This Shopping Cart Has A Spot For Kids To Stand On While The Parents Push

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
Well how are they going to flip the entire cart over and become trapped like a caged animal like the rest of us? #howIgotcuncussedatthegrocerystore.

#13

My City Has A Mock City To Train Kids Rules Of Traffic. It Includes A McDonald's And Tim Horton's

My City Has A Mock City To Train Kids Rules Of Traffic. It Includes A McDonald's And Tim Horton's

Gwenaëlle Michaelis
Gwenaëlle Michaelis
Community Member
I didn't even know it existed ! It's awersome, I would like to train too in here too !

#14

My Husband Built This Indoor Playhouse For Our Foster Children, Complete With A Kitchen, Real Working Windows, And Lights

My Husband Built This Indoor Playhouse For Our Foster Children, Complete With A Kitchen, Real Working Windows, And Lights

The Exquisite Pancake
The Exquisite Pancake
Community Member
Your husband is amazing could I hire his services please

#15

Kids Slide With Rollers Near Osaka Castle

Kids Slide With Rollers Near Osaka Castle

#16

The Kid's Menu At This Restaurant I Stopped In

The Kid's Menu At This Restaurant I Stopped In

#17

The Children's Playground At The Airport In Zürich, Switzerland. It's A Mini Airport

The Children's Playground At The Airport In Zürich, Switzerland. It's A Mini Airport

#18

This Swing For Kids Waiting At The Bus Stop In Bergen, Norway

This Swing For Kids Waiting At The Bus Stop In Bergen, Norway

#19

This Toilet Has A Separate Door For Children

This Toilet Has A Separate Door For Children

#20

This Book Is For Children To Teach How To Tie Shoes

This Book Is For Children To Teach How To Tie Shoes

Vis Major
Vis Major
Community Member
Aaaaand it's tied wrong :D

#21

This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children

This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children

Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
I've used these on similar rides in the UK- nice to be included and the ride even had a lift to get me up to the level from the floor

#22

Simple Way To Measure Kids Feet At My Local Shop

Simple Way To Measure Kids Feet At My Local Shop

#23

This Step So The Kids Can See The Ice Cream

This Step So The Kids Can See The Ice Cream

#24

This McDonald's Has The Table Drop Down For Kids

This McDonald's Has The Table Drop Down For Kids

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
One of my happiest memories in the 80's was picking which hamburger head I'd sit on and feed the tiny birds all my French fries. And before one of you young pandas gets all flustered about what we fed them, these were 80's birds. They ate French fries, too, back then. Science. 🫣

#25

They Have Built-In Children Seats In The Madrid Bus

They Have Built-In Children Seats In The Madrid Bus

#26

This Playground Is A Giant Ship

This Playground Is A Giant Ship

#27

This Playground Has A Velociraptor Buried In The Sandpit For Kids To Dig Up

This Playground Has A Velociraptor Buried In The Sandpit For Kids To Dig Up

#28

This Cool Kid's Washroom

This Cool Kid's Washroom

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
I would get this for my personal bathroom and only get fish shaped soap.

#29

My Local Domino's Has A Stand For Kids To Come Up And Watch Them Make Pizzas

My Local Domino's Has A Stand For Kids To Come Up And Watch Them Make Pizzas

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
My local Dominoes also had this when I was a kid

#30

Batteries With "Bitter Coating" To Prevent Kids From Swallowing Them

Batteries With "Bitter Coating" To Prevent Kids From Swallowing Them

Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
But wouldn't the batteries taste bad even without the coating?

#31

This Irish Clock Is For Teaching Kids How To Read And Tell The Time

This Irish Clock Is For Teaching Kids How To Read And Tell The Time

Translation: to(blue), after(red)

#32

This Extension For Piano Pedals Is Designed For Advanced Child Pianists Who Can't Reach The Pedals With Their Legs Yet

This Extension For Piano Pedals Is Designed For Advanced Child Pianists Who Can't Reach The Pedals With Their Legs Yet

Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
Wow could have done with this when I was younger, my dad built something similar for me but thankfully I was a tall child so didn't need it for long

#33

Bus For A Pre-School Kids. Spotted In Nagoya

Bus For A Pre-School Kids. Spotted In Nagoya

#34

This Beautiful Bus Stop Is In Holstein, Germany. In Front Of The Local High School

This Beautiful Bus Stop Is In Holstein, Germany. In Front Of The Local High School

#35

My School Has Racks In The Front Office For Kids To Put Their Skateboards On During The Day

My School Has Racks In The Front Office For Kids To Put Their Skateboards On During The Day

#36

This Dairy Queen Has A Door Just For The Kids

This Dairy Queen Has A Door Just For The Kids

#37

Our Hotel Door Has A Peephole For Kids Or Small People

Our Hotel Door Has A Peephole For Kids Or Small People

Jennine Mol
Jennine Mol
Community Member
That's designed for people in wheelchairs. Not for kids.

#38

This Picnic Table Has A Built-In Seat For Infants And A Small Bench For Kids

This Picnic Table Has A Built-In Seat For

#39

This Enclosed Bus Stop For The Kids To Use While Waiting In The Cold

This Enclosed Bus Stop For The Kids To Use While Waiting In The Cold

#40

They Make Mini Replica MRI Machines, Complete With Noises, To Prepare Children For Their Scan

They Make Mini Replica MRI Machines, Complete With Noises, To Prepare Children For Their Scan

Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
I really like this idea. The noises MRI machines make can be so disconcerting. I'm an adult and the weird noises freaked me out!

#41

This Playground Has A Sunscreen Dispenser For Kids

This Playground Has A Sunscreen Dispenser For Kids

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
Which they will palm into each other's scalp and throw around, nope.

#42

The Taps In Our Kindergarten Have Googly Eyes And Caps To Entertain Children

The Taps In Our Kindergarten Have Googly Eyes And Caps To Entertain Children

#43

This Is A Special Swing Designed For Kids In Wheelchairs

This Is A Special Swing Designed For Kids In Wheelchairs

#44

This Bathroom Has A Small Door For The Kids Built Into A Regular Door

This Bathroom Has A Small Door For The Kids Built Into A Regular Door

Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
Why were the kids built into the door?

#45

A Shopping Mall In My City Has A Giant Artificial Tree For Kids To Play In

A Shopping Mall In My City Has A Giant Artificial Tree For Kids To Play In

#46

So My Wife And I Were Shopping For A Children's Car-Seat. We Were Not Disappointed

So My Wife And I Were Shopping For A Children's Car-Seat. We Were Not Disappointed

#47

This Cool LED Slide For The Kids

This Cool LED Slide For The Kids

#48

This Playground Equipment Is Too Genius. Mini Excavator For Kids To Play

This Playground Equipment Is Too Genius. Mini Excavator For Kids To Play

Leekun
Leekun
Community Member
We had those when I was a kid in Sweden. Im 28 now

#49

There's A Carriage For Children On Swiss Trains

There's A Carriage For Children On Swiss Trains

#50

My Local Car Wash Has A Gun For Kids That Shoots Soap Suds At The Cars Going Into The Car Wash

My Local Car Wash Has A Gun For Kids That Shoots Soap Suds At The Cars Going Into The Car Wash

#51

My Son's Shoes Have Different Color Inserts To Make It Easier For Him To Tell Left From Right

My Son's Shoes Have Different Color Inserts To Make It Easier For Him To Tell Left From Right

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
I used to have both socks and shoes with red and green markings for left and right. 45 years I still mix them up, except in Italian.

#52

This Station With Free-To-Borrow Lifejackets For Kids

This Station With Free-To-Borrow Lifejackets For Kids

#53

The Entertainment In The Waiting Room At My Son's New Dental Office

The Entertainment In The Waiting Room At My Son's New Dental Office

#54

These Little Baskets For Kids In The Candy Section Of A Grocery Store

These Little Baskets For Kids In The Candy Section Of A Grocery Store

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
Not a good idea, so many parents will end up with crying kids because they are not budgeting to buy that much junk foods and others will overload their kids on sugar.

#55

This Public Restroom Has A Smaller Toilet For Kids

This Public Restroom Has A Smaller Toilet For Kids

#56

This Toilet In Japan Has A Place To Put Your Child

This Toilet In Japan Has A Place To Put Your Child

#57

In The Europa Park Hotel In Germany, There's A Tiny Children's Bathroom In The Bathroom

In The Europa Park Hotel In Germany, There's A Tiny Children's Bathroom In The Bathroom

#58

This Public Restroom Has A Self-Retracting Step Installed Under The Sink So Children Can Reach To Wash Their Hands

This Public Restroom Has A Self-Retracting Step Installed Under The Sink So Children Can Reach To Wash Their Hands

#59

I Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There's A Cutout For Kids To Use It For Free

I Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There's A Cutout For Kids To Use It For Free

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
Originally there was no cutout, but one day, some kid was really, really desperate to go and he just ran through the door, leaving a "cutout"!

#60

This Bowling Alley Has A Dragon-Shaped Ball Aimer/Launcher For Little Kids To Use

This Bowling Alley Has A Dragon-Shaped Ball Aimer/Launcher For Little Kids To Use

#61

My New Dentist Has A Small Ball Pit For Kids In The Waiting Room

My New Dentist Has A Small Ball Pit For Kids In The Waiting Room

#62

Cue Sticks With Cue Balls For Kids So They Could Learn How To Play Pool And Wouldn't Damage The Table

Cue Sticks With Cue Balls For Kids So They Could Learn How To Play Pool And Wouldn't Damage The Table

#63

The Kid's Movies Are At The Kid's Eye Level

The Kid's Movies Are At The Kid's Eye Level

#64

The Interior Of The Breathable Mattress To Prevent Children From Suffocation

The Interior Of The Breathable Mattress To Prevent Children From Suffocation

#65

These "Mushrooms" In A Park Are Cupboards Filled With Books For Kids To Read

These "Mushrooms" In A Park Are Cupboards Filled With Books For Kids To Read