Today we have gathered some of the best examples of design that alleviates life with and for children. Whether it’s something that helps parents to handle their little ones, or solutions that aid the kids themselves, these people knew exactly what would come in handy for one of the two groups. Their ingenious designs cover everything from tiny doors to playtime areas at the dentist’s, and much more. Scroll down to find their concepts below.

Good design makes our life easier. That’s why it’s important for the creators to try and imagine themselves in other people’s shoes when sketching things for their use. Whether it’s a playground or an office building, those responsible for the design have to consider the needs of different groups of people, for instance, those with disabilities, seniors, or children, just to name a few; and that might not be easy. However, some people excel at the task and provide exemplary results.

#1 This See-Saw Has Sliding Weights So Different-Sized Kids Could Play Together

#2 This Playground Has A Sign So Hearing And Deaf Kids Could Play Together

#3 I Saw A Special Swing For Wheelchair-Bound Children

#4 My Daughter's First Grade Classroom Has Desks With Pedals So Kids Can Move While Learning

#5 This Park Has A Swing Where A Parent And A Kid Can Swing At The Same Time

#6 Miniature Traffic Playground In Copenhagen Where Kids Learn To Bike In Traffic

#7 These Kids Toilets In A London Museum. Whose Sinks Slope To Cater For Progressively Shorter Children

#8 My Car Wash Has A Soap Cannon For Kids

#9 These Special, Short Windows For Curious Children To See The Construction Site

#10 The Publix In My Hometown Gives Out Fruits To Kids For Free

#11 A Test Of Maturity

#12 This Shopping Cart Has A Spot For Kids To Stand On While The Parents Push

#13 My City Has A Mock City To Train Kids Rules Of Traffic. It Includes A McDonald's And Tim Horton's

#14 My Husband Built This Indoor Playhouse For Our Foster Children, Complete With A Kitchen, Real Working Windows, And Lights

#15 Kids Slide With Rollers Near Osaka Castle

#16 The Kid's Menu At This Restaurant I Stopped In

#17 The Children's Playground At The Airport In Zürich, Switzerland. It's A Mini Airport

#18 This Swing For Kids Waiting At The Bus Stop In Bergen, Norway

#19 This Toilet Has A Separate Door For Children

#20 This Book Is For Children To Teach How To Tie Shoes

#21 This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children

#22 Simple Way To Measure Kids Feet At My Local Shop

#23 This Step So The Kids Can See The Ice Cream

#24 This McDonald's Has The Table Drop Down For Kids

#25 They Have Built-In Children Seats In The Madrid Bus

#26 This Playground Is A Giant Ship

#27 This Playground Has A Velociraptor Buried In The Sandpit For Kids To Dig Up

#28 This Cool Kid's Washroom

#29 My Local Domino's Has A Stand For Kids To Come Up And Watch Them Make Pizzas

#30 Batteries With "Bitter Coating" To Prevent Kids From Swallowing Them

#31 This Irish Clock Is For Teaching Kids How To Read And Tell The Time Translation: to(blue), after(red)



#32 This Extension For Piano Pedals Is Designed For Advanced Child Pianists Who Can't Reach The Pedals With Their Legs Yet

#33 Bus For A Pre-School Kids. Spotted In Nagoya

#34 This Beautiful Bus Stop Is In Holstein, Germany. In Front Of The Local High School

#35 My School Has Racks In The Front Office For Kids To Put Their Skateboards On During The Day

#36 This Dairy Queen Has A Door Just For The Kids

#37 Our Hotel Door Has A Peephole For Kids Or Small People

#38 This Picnic Table Has A Built-In Seat For Infants And A Small Bench For Kids

#39 This Enclosed Bus Stop For The Kids To Use While Waiting In The Cold

#40 They Make Mini Replica MRI Machines, Complete With Noises, To Prepare Children For Their Scan

#41 This Playground Has A Sunscreen Dispenser For Kids

#42 The Taps In Our Kindergarten Have Googly Eyes And Caps To Entertain Children

#43 This Is A Special Swing Designed For Kids In Wheelchairs

#44 This Bathroom Has A Small Door For The Kids Built Into A Regular Door

#45 A Shopping Mall In My City Has A Giant Artificial Tree For Kids To Play In

#46 So My Wife And I Were Shopping For A Children's Car-Seat. We Were Not Disappointed

#47 This Cool LED Slide For The Kids

#48 This Playground Equipment Is Too Genius. Mini Excavator For Kids To Play

#49 There's A Carriage For Children On Swiss Trains

#50 My Local Car Wash Has A Gun For Kids That Shoots Soap Suds At The Cars Going Into The Car Wash

#51 My Son's Shoes Have Different Color Inserts To Make It Easier For Him To Tell Left From Right

#52 This Station With Free-To-Borrow Lifejackets For Kids

#53 The Entertainment In The Waiting Room At My Son's New Dental Office

#54 These Little Baskets For Kids In The Candy Section Of A Grocery Store

#55 This Public Restroom Has A Smaller Toilet For Kids

#56 This Toilet In Japan Has A Place To Put Your Child

#57 In The Europa Park Hotel In Germany, There's A Tiny Children's Bathroom In The Bathroom

#58 This Public Restroom Has A Self-Retracting Step Installed Under The Sink So Children Can Reach To Wash Their Hands

#59 I Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There's A Cutout For Kids To Use It For Free

#60 This Bowling Alley Has A Dragon-Shaped Ball Aimer/Launcher For Little Kids To Use

#61 My New Dentist Has A Small Ball Pit For Kids In The Waiting Room

#62 Cue Sticks With Cue Balls For Kids So They Could Learn How To Play Pool And Wouldn't Damage The Table

#63 The Kid's Movies Are At The Kid's Eye Level

#64 The Interior Of The Breathable Mattress To Prevent Children From Suffocation