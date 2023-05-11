97 Times People Designed Things With Children’s Needs In Mind And Excelled At Their Job
Good design makes our life easier. That’s why it’s important for the creators to try and imagine themselves in other people’s shoes when sketching things for their use. Whether it’s a playground or an office building, those responsible for the design have to consider the needs of different groups of people, for instance, those with disabilities, seniors, or children, just to name a few; and that might not be easy. However, some people excel at the task and provide exemplary results.
Today we have gathered some of the best examples of design that alleviates life with and for children. Whether it’s something that helps parents to handle their little ones, or solutions that aid the kids themselves, these people knew exactly what would come in handy for one of the two groups. Their ingenious designs cover everything from tiny doors to playtime areas at the dentist’s, and much more. Scroll down to find their concepts below.
This See-Saw Has Sliding Weights So Different-Sized Kids Could Play Together
This Playground Has A Sign So Hearing And Deaf Kids Could Play Together
I Saw A Special Swing For Wheelchair-Bound Children
Aarrrhhhhgggg we are not wheelchair bound! I am not bound to my wheelchair, I am a wheelchair user. I'm not bound to it 24/7 like a prisoner! I am a full time wheelchair user you can also get ambulatory users too. Please can we stop using the term 'bound'! On a lighter note, these should be in every play area. Many (in the Uk at least) are locked and people get upset when they see this, but the key is the radar key that unlock disabled toilets, so every disabled person should have one (you can easily buy them for £2-3) and it stops them being abused by people who don't need to use it.
My Daughter's First Grade Classroom Has Desks With Pedals So Kids Can Move While Learning
This Park Has A Swing Where A Parent And A Kid Can Swing At The Same Time
Miniature Traffic Playground In Copenhagen Where Kids Learn To Bike In Traffic
These Kids Toilets In A London Museum. Whose Sinks Slope To Cater For Progressively Shorter Children
My Car Wash Has A Soap Cannon For Kids
These Special, Short Windows For Curious Children To See The Construction Site
Slussen, Stockholm. Some of us short adults also benefit from the different heights!
The Publix In My Hometown Gives Out Fruits To Kids For Free
A Test Of Maturity
This Shopping Cart Has A Spot For Kids To Stand On While The Parents Push
My City Has A Mock City To Train Kids Rules Of Traffic. It Includes A McDonald's And Tim Horton's
My Husband Built This Indoor Playhouse For Our Foster Children, Complete With A Kitchen, Real Working Windows, And Lights
Kids Slide With Rollers Near Osaka Castle
The Kid's Menu At This Restaurant I Stopped In
The Children's Playground At The Airport In Zürich, Switzerland. It's A Mini Airport
This Swing For Kids Waiting At The Bus Stop In Bergen, Norway
This Toilet Has A Separate Door For Children
This Book Is For Children To Teach How To Tie Shoes
This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children
I've used these on similar rides in the UK- nice to be included and the ride even had a lift to get me up to the level from the floor
Simple Way To Measure Kids Feet At My Local Shop
This Step So The Kids Can See The Ice Cream
This McDonald's Has The Table Drop Down For Kids
One of my happiest memories in the 80’s was picking which hamburger head I’d sit on and feed the tiny birds all my French fries. And before one of you young pandas gets all flustered about what we fed them, these were 80’s birds. They ate French fries, too, back then. Science. 🫣
They Have Built-In Children Seats In The Madrid Bus
This Playground Is A Giant Ship
This Playground Has A Velociraptor Buried In The Sandpit For Kids To Dig Up
This Cool Kid's Washroom
My Local Domino's Has A Stand For Kids To Come Up And Watch Them Make Pizzas
Batteries With "Bitter Coating" To Prevent Kids From Swallowing Them
This Irish Clock Is For Teaching Kids How To Read And Tell The Time
Translation: to(blue), after(red)
This Extension For Piano Pedals Is Designed For Advanced Child Pianists Who Can't Reach The Pedals With Their Legs Yet
Wow could have done with this when I was younger, my dad built something similar for me but thankfully I was a tall child so didn't need it for long
Bus For A Pre-School Kids. Spotted In Nagoya
This Beautiful Bus Stop Is In Holstein, Germany. In Front Of The Local High School
My School Has Racks In The Front Office For Kids To Put Their Skateboards On During The Day
This Dairy Queen Has A Door Just For The Kids
Our Hotel Door Has A Peephole For Kids Or Small People
This Picnic Table Has A Built-In Seat For Infants And A Small Bench For Kids
This Enclosed Bus Stop For The Kids To Use While Waiting In The Cold
They Make Mini Replica MRI Machines, Complete With Noises, To Prepare Children For Their Scan
I really like this idea. The noises MRI machines make can be so disconcerting. I'm an adult and the weird noises freaked me out!
This Playground Has A Sunscreen Dispenser For Kids
The Taps In Our Kindergarten Have Googly Eyes And Caps To Entertain Children
This Is A Special Swing Designed For Kids In Wheelchairs
This Bathroom Has A Small Door For The Kids Built Into A Regular Door
A Shopping Mall In My City Has A Giant Artificial Tree For Kids To Play In
So My Wife And I Were Shopping For A Children's Car-Seat. We Were Not Disappointed
This Cool LED Slide For The Kids
This Playground Equipment Is Too Genius. Mini Excavator For Kids To Play
There's A Carriage For Children On Swiss Trains
My Local Car Wash Has A Gun For Kids That Shoots Soap Suds At The Cars Going Into The Car Wash
My Son's Shoes Have Different Color Inserts To Make It Easier For Him To Tell Left From Right
This Station With Free-To-Borrow Lifejackets For Kids
The Entertainment In The Waiting Room At My Son's New Dental Office
These Little Baskets For Kids In The Candy Section Of A Grocery Store
This Public Restroom Has A Smaller Toilet For Kids
This Toilet In Japan Has A Place To Put Your Child
In The Europa Park Hotel In Germany, There's A Tiny Children's Bathroom In The Bathroom
This Public Restroom Has A Self-Retracting Step Installed Under The Sink So Children Can Reach To Wash Their Hands
I Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There's A Cutout For Kids To Use It For Free
