Who can resist the thrill of a good horror movie quote, especially in an apocalyptic scenario? Zombie shows have gripped our imaginations like a particularly aggressive walker gnawing on an unlucky survivor. Leading the horde, of course, is AMC's The Walking Dead. With all its gory glory, it's the pinnacle of end-of-the-world entertainment and just can't be left out when discussing apocalypse shows.

While TWD's parade of flesh and action keeps us rooted to our seats, it's the show's legendary lines that make it truly unforgettable. These quotes from The Walking Dead, like the scenes they belong to, have worked their way into our hearts, minds, and most unfortunately, our darkest nightmares.

To deliver the greatest ones, we find Rick Grimes, a name that's become synonymous with unstoppable determination, questionable decision-making, and his signature Colt Python revolver — often the last thing a walker sees before checking out for good. We've witnessed his transformation from a humble sheriff to the reluctant yet absolutely necessary leader of a group of survivors in a world that has lost all semblance of order. His journey is captured in some of the most epic lines from The Walking Dead, which resonate with raw, gritty authenticity.

But it's not only about Rick. Our collection features a vast assortment of TWD quotes from the show's main cast, plus some scattered gems here and there dropped by minor characters who left us too soon… or not soon enough. Yeah, we're looking at you, Gareth.

Whether you're a prepper stockpiling for when SHTF or just a hardcore fan of zombie movies, keep an eye out for these The Walking Dead quotes — we're almost certain they'll trigger an immediate rewatch (we see you already reaching for the remote). So until the time comes for you to dive back into the world of The Walking Dead, stay safe and remember — always aim for the head!