Who can resist the thrill of a good horror movie quote, especially in an apocalyptic scenario? Zombie shows have gripped our imaginations like a particularly aggressive walker gnawing on an unlucky survivor. Leading the horde, of course, is AMC's The Walking Dead. With all its gory glory, it's the pinnacle of end-of-the-world entertainment and just can't be left out when discussing apocalypse shows.

While TWD's parade of flesh and action keeps us rooted to our seats, it's the show's legendary lines that make it truly unforgettable. These quotes from The Walking Dead, like the scenes they belong to, have worked their way into our hearts, minds, and most unfortunately, our darkest nightmares.

To deliver the greatest ones, we find Rick Grimes, a name that's become synonymous with unstoppable determination, questionable decision-making, and his signature Colt Python revolver — often the last thing a walker sees before checking out for good. We've witnessed his transformation from a humble sheriff to the reluctant yet absolutely necessary leader of a group of survivors in a world that has lost all semblance of order. His journey is captured in some of the most epic lines from The Walking Dead, which resonate with raw, gritty authenticity.

But it's not only about Rick. Our collection features a vast assortment of TWD quotes from the show's main cast, plus some scattered gems here and there dropped by minor characters who left us too soon… or not soon enough. Yeah, we're looking at you, Gareth.

Whether you're a prepper stockpiling for when SHTF or just a hardcore fan of zombie movies, keep an eye out for these The Walking Dead quotes — we're almost certain they'll trigger an immediate rewatch (we see you already reaching for the remote). So until the time comes for you to dive back into the world of The Walking Dead, stay safe and remember — always aim for the head!

Rick Grimes looking down

“Everything we've done, we've done together. We got here together, and we're still here. Things have happened, but it's always worked out for us, 'cause it's always been all of us. That's how I know. 'Cause as long as it's all of us, we can do anything.” - Rick Grimes

Negan talking on radio

“It's gonna be pee-pee pants city here real soon.” - Negan

Joan laying in bed

“I guess it's easy to make a deal with the devil when you're not the one paying the price.” - Joan

Hershel Greene looking down

“I hereby declare we have spaghetti Tuesdays every Wednesday. First we have to find some spaghetti.” - Hershel Greene

Glenn Rhee looking at Daryl Dixon

“Daryl Dixon: You got some balls for a China man.
 
Glenn Rhee: I'm Korean.
 
Daryl Dixon: Whatever.”

Father Gabriel Stokes looking down

“Anything is possible until your heart stops beating.” - Father Gabriel Stokes

Daryl Dixon looking forward

“Am I the only one Zen around here?” - Daryl Dixon

Andrea Harrison looking to other character

“The pain doesn't go away. You just make room for it.” - Andrea Harrison

Carol Peletier looking forward

“I can't love anyone because I can't kill for anyone.” - Carol Peletier

Glenn Rhee holding the car hood

“We can make it together. But we can only make it together.” - Glenn Rhee

Daryl Dixon driving car in dark

“Some days, I don't know what the hell to think.” - Daryl Dixon

Eugene Porter looking straight

“I appreciate the positive affirmations and looking the other way on the perversion, but I know empirically and definitively I cannot survive on my own.” - Eugene Porter

Beth Greene laying

“You're gonna miss me so bad when I'm gone.” - Beth Greene

Beth Greene sitting near the fire

“If you don't have hope, what's the point of living?” - Beth Greene

Glenn Rhee laying in bed sick

“I could use a vacation. Get away. Just for a weekend.” - Glenn Rhee

Beth Greene talking

“When you care about people, hurt is kind of part of the package.” - Beth Greene

Hershel Greene looking forward

“You step outside, you risk your life. You take a drink of water, you risk your life. And nowadays you breathe, and you risk your life. Every moment now you don't have a choice. The only thing you can choose is what you're risking it for. Now I can make these people feel better and hang on a little bit longer. I can save lives. That's reason enough to risk mine. And you know that.” - Hershel Greene

Daryl Dixon looking towards the gun

“I might be the one walking away, but you're the one who's leaving. Again.” - Daryl Dixon

Hershel Greene looking forward

“I can't profess to understand God's plan. Christ promised a resurrection of the dead. I just assumed he had something a little different in mind.” - Hershel Greene

Glenn Rhee looking forward

“Nice moves there, Clint Eastwood. You the new sheriff come riding in to clean up the town?” - Glenn Rhee

The-Walking-Dead-Quotes

"Just look at the flowers, Lizzie." - Carol Peletier

Dale Horvath looking forward

“If I had known the world was ending, I would’ve brought better books.” - Dale Horvath

Glenn Rhee showing something

“People you love, they made you who you are. They're still part of you. If you stop being you, that last bit of them that's still around inside, who you are, it's gone.” - Glenn Rhee

Bud looking straight to the eyes

“If you have to eat s**t, best not to nibble. Bite, chew, swallow, repeat. It goes quicker.” - Bud

Joe holding fingers on chin on his knees

“Why hurt yourself when you can hurt other people?” - Joe

Beth Greene holding car mirror

“I know you look at me and you just see another dead girl. I'm not Michonne. I'm not Carol. I'm not Maggie. I've survived and you don't get it 'cause I'm not like you or them. But I made it and you don't get to treat me like cr*p just because you're afraid.” - Beth Greene

The Governor standing and watching

“You can't think forever. Sooner or later, you've got to make a move.” - The Governor

Daryl Dixon siting on stairs

“Daryl Dixon: You know, my mom, she liked her wine. She liked to smoke in bed. Virginia Slims. I was playing out with the kids in the neighborhood. I could do that with Merle gone. They had bikes, I didn't. We heard sirens getting louder. They jumped on their bikes, ran after it, you know, hoping to see something worth seeing. I ran after them, but I couldn't keep up. I ran around a corner and saw my friends looking at me. Hell, I saw everybody looking at me. Fire trucks everywhere. People from the neighborhood. It was my house they were there for. It was my mom in bed burnt down to nothing. That was the hard part. You know, she was just gone. Erased. Nothing left of her. People said it was better that way. I don't know. Just made it seem like it wasn't real, you know?
 
Carl Grimes: I shot my mom. She was out. Hadn't turned yet. I ended it. It was real. I'm sorry about your mom.
 
Daryl Dixon: I'm sorry about yours.”

Rick Grimes looking forward

“In the end, he was talking about losing our humanity. He said this group was broken. The best way to honor him is to unbreak it. Set aside our differences and pull together, stop feeling sorry for ourselves and take control of our lives. Our safety our future. We're not broken. We're gonna prove him wrong. From now on We're gonna do it his way. That is how we honor Dale.” - Rick Grimes

Carol Peletier siting while wearing hat

“Carol Peletier: You know, we'll see Sophia again in heaven someday. She's in a better place.
 
Carl Grimes: No, she's not. Heaven is just another lie, and if you believe it, you're an idiot.” 

amazon.com Report

Shane Walsh looking forward while wearing a hat

“If y'all wanna live, if y'all wanna survive, you gotta fight for it!” - Shane Walsh

Shane Walsh talking to Rick Grimes

“The right choice is the one that keeps us alive.” - Shane Walsh

Daryl Dixon walking away

“Jimmy: I want a gun.
 
Daryl Dixon: And people in hell want Slurpees.”

amazon.com Report

Dale Horvath sitting net to the fire

“Words can be meager things. Sometimes they fall short.” - Dale Horvath

Merle Dixon sitting and laughing

“I deserve it. I deserve it. I've been bad. Help me now. Show me the way. Go on, tell me what to do. Tell me. Tell me. God! That's okay. Never you mind, silly Christ boy. I ain't begged you before. I ain't gonna start begging now. I ain't gonna beg you now! Don't you worry about me begging you ever! I'll never beg you! I ain't gonna beg you! I never begged you before.” - Merle Dixon

Rick Grimes talking to Merle Dixon

“Ought to be polite to a man with a gun. Only common sense.” - Rick Grimes

Rick Grimes walking away

"I can see you make a habit of missing the point." - Rick Grimes

Morgan Jones looking down

“Bites kill you. The fever burns you out. But then after a while...you come back.” - Morgan Jones

Carol Peletier crying

“You take happiness wherever you can get it. And don’t ever be sorry for it.” - Carol Peletier

Negan talking to someone

“You can’t keep a big dog locked up forever. Sooner or later, he’s got to run.” - Negan

Negan looking down

“Sucks, don't it? The moment you realize you don't know s**t.” - Negan

Rick Grimes screaming while holding gun

“I don't take chances anymore.” - Rick Grimes

Rick Grimes smiling

"You ever heard about the broken window theory? Boils down to this - you keep the windows intact, you keep society intact." - Rick Grimes

Bob Stookey laying and feeling sick

“I've been bitten, you stupid pricks! I'm tainted meat!” - Bob Stookey

Bob Stookey About Nightmares Ending

“Nightmares end. They shouldn't end who you are.” - Bob Stookey

Maggie Greene looking sideways

“Gabriel Stokes: This is the Lord's house!
 
Maggie Greene: No. It's just four walls and a roof.”

Abraham Ford looking forward

“Come with us. Save the world for that little one. Save it for yourselves. Save it for the people out there who don't get nothing left to do except survive.” - Abraham Ford

Martin looking down

“I don't have any friends. I mean, I know people. They're just a**holes I stay alive with. I don't have any friends. The other one your friend? The woman? I used to have them. Used to watch football on Sundays. Went to church. I know I did. But I can't picture it anymore. It's funny how you don't even notice the time go by. Horrible s**t just stacks up day after day. You get used to it.” - Martin

Joe sitting in forest

“Ain't nothing sadder than an outdoor cat that thinks he's an indoor cat.” - Joe

Joe lookinh towards Daryl Dixon

“Seems to me like things are finally starting to fall together.” - Joe

Beth Greene looking down

“So you want to spend the rest of our lives staring into a fire and eating mud snakes? Screw that.” - Beth Greene

The Governor holding a gun in the forest

“Hershel Greene: If you understand what it's like to have a daughter, then how can you threaten to kill someone else's?
 
The Governor: Because they aren't mine.”

Mitch Dolgen sitting near a fire place

“End of the world don't mean s**t when you got a tank.” - Mitch Dolgen

The Governor looking forward

“The Governor: I thought you were a cop, not a lawyer.
 
Rick Grimes: Either way, I don't pretend to be a governor.”

Michonne sitting near a fire place

“They deserve what they got. They weren't human to begin with.” - Michonne

Michonne talking

“You talk about the weight of what you have to do, how you can handle it. A bad man, someone truly evil? They're light as a feather. They don't feel a thing.” - Michonne

Oscar pointing gun

“I ain't never pleaded for my life. And I ain't about to start now.” - Oscar

Rick Grimes talking

“I say there's a place for us, but maybe... maybe it's just another pipe dream. Maybe... Maybe I'm fooling myself again. Why don't... why don't you go out and find out yourself. Send me a postcard! Go on, there's the door. You can do better. Let's see how far you get. No takers? Fine. But get one thing straight. You're staying, this isn't a democracy anymore.” - Rick Grimes

Dale Horvath talking

"The world that we knew is dead. And this new world is ugly. It's harsh. It's survival of the fittest. And that's a world I don't wanna live in." - Dale Horvath

Daryl Dixon laying and looking outside

“Shoot me again? You best pray I'm dead.” - Daryl Dixon

Merle Dixon looking down

"Now you listen to me. Ain't nobody ever gonna care about you except me, little brother. Nobody ever will. Come on. Get up on your feet, before I'm gonna have to kick your teeth in. Let's go." - Merle Dixon

Hershel Greene looking down

“My father didn't bother with comforting lies. He used his fist. He was a loveless, violent drunk and no good to anybody. He drove me from home when I was 15. Didn't lay eyes on this place again for many years. I was not at his deathbed, Rick. I would not grant him that and to this day do not regret it. Some men do not earn the love of their sons.” - Hershel Greene

Lori Grimes looking forward

“Maybe this isn't a world for children anymore.” - Lori Grimes

Rick Grimes looking forward

“Last time I asked God for a favor and stopped to admire a view, my son got shot. I try not to mix it up with the almighty anymore.” - Rick Grimes

Rick Grimes looking sideways

“You don't know what it's like out there. You may think you do but you don't. It's only a matter of time. There's too many of those things. My boy, my wife, I never told them what I really thought. I never even hinted, just, just kept it in, kept us moving, kept it in, kept us moving.” - Rick Grimes

Rick Grimes looking down

“Rick Grimes: I'm grateful.
 
Edwin Jenner: The day will come when you won't be.”

Edwin Jenner looking to camera lens

“I think tomorrow I'm gonna blow my brains out. I haven't decided. But tonight, I'm getting drunk.” - Edwin Jenner

Daryl Dixon looking down

“Nobody can kill Merle but Merle.” - Daryl Dixon

Father Gabriel Stokes looking sideways

“We've been praying together. Praying that God will save our town. Well, our prayers have been answered. God will save Alexandria because God has given us the courage to save it ourselves.” - Father Gabriel Stokes

Rick Grimes holding child

“We won't get weak. That's not in us anymore. We'll make it work.” - Rick Grimes

Dawn Lerner looking forward

“Every sacrifice we make needs to be for the greater good. The second it isn't, the second we lose sight of that, it's all over.” - Dawn Lerner

Rick Grimes walking forward

Rick Grimes: ”They're gonna feel pretty stupid when they find out...”
 
Abraham Ford: ”Find out what?”
 
Rick Grimes: ”They're screwing with the wrong people.”

Eugene Porter looking forward

“I'm well aware it sounds bananas. But looking at the fossil record, knowing what I know about this infection, you cannot say for certain it isn't what killed off the dinosaurs. Now, do I believe that's what happened? No. But it's enjoyable as hell to think about an undead ankylosaur going after a diplodocus. That there is a video game worth a pre-order.” - Eugene Porter

Daryl Dixon starting a car with wires

“Daryl Dixon: Those douchebags in the vines took themselves out, holding hands, kumbaya-style.
 
Bob Stookey: They wanted to go out together same as they lived. That makes them douchebags?
 
Daryl Dixon: It does if they could have gotten out.
 
Bob Stookey: Everybody makes it, till they don't. People nowadays are dominoes. What they did, maybe it's about not having to watch them fall.”

The Governor looking forward

“In this life now you kill or you die. Or you die and you kill.” - The Governor

Merle Dixon looking sideways

“You helping people out of the goodness of your heart? Even though you might die doing it?” - Merle Dixon

Lori Grimes scratching her head

“You are going to beat this world, I know you will. You are smart, and you are strong, and you are so brave, and I love you. You gotta do what's right. It's so easy to do the wrong thing in this world. So, so, if it feels wrong don't do it, alright? If it feels easy don't do it, don't let this world spoil you.” - Lori Grimes

Carol Peletier walking outside

“Everyone either avoids me or they treat me like I'm crazy. I lost my daughter. I didn't lose my mind!” - Carol Peletier

Rick Grimes getting out of the car

“Shane Walsh: Rick, you can't just be the good guy and expect to live. Okay? Not anymore.
 
Rick Grimes: I'm not the good guy anymore.”

Shane Walsh sitting on a car part