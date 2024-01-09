ADVERTISEMENT

Let us introduce you to Princess_Prompt, a fine art photographer and graphic designer based in Belgium. Their latest endeavor has been causing quite a stir on social media, and we couldn't resist sharing these captivating creations with you as well!

Princess_Prompt, armed with the power of Midjourney V6 and the magic of Magnific.ai, has taken beloved figures like Moe Szyslak, Milhouse van Houten, Bart Simpson, and Ned Flanders and given them a remarkable makeover. "I wanted to imagine what a live action series of The Simpsons could look like in the flesh in an '80s style, the era of their birth," the creator shared with Bored Panda.

Scroll down to see our Simpsons characters with a touch of real-life flair, all brought to life through AI.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | reddit.com