This Graphic Designer Used Midjourney’s Latest Version To Bring The Simpsons Characters To Life (32 Pics)Interview With Artist
Let us introduce you to Princess_Prompt, a fine art photographer and graphic designer based in Belgium. Their latest endeavor has been causing quite a stir on social media, and we couldn't resist sharing these captivating creations with you as well!
Princess_Prompt, armed with the power of Midjourney V6 and the magic of Magnific.ai, has taken beloved figures like Moe Szyslak, Milhouse van Houten, Bart Simpson, and Ned Flanders and given them a remarkable makeover. "I wanted to imagine what a live action series of The Simpsons could look like in the flesh in an '80s style, the era of their birth," the creator shared with Bored Panda.
Scroll down to see our Simpsons characters with a touch of real-life flair, all brought to life through AI.
Waylon Smithers
Princess_Prompt is an autodidact from Midjourney who has been using generative AI since its democratization in 2022. "Since then, I have provided training to an audience of image professionals in Belgium, particularly art teachers and various creative individuals," they told Bored Panda.
Ned Flanders
Otto Dwight Mann
Princess_Prompt revealed that this series of Simpsons characters was a fun exercise that they gave themselves to test the latest version of Midjourney (V6) and its ability to follow prompts more precisely. "As a fan of The Simpsons and Matt Groening's work since childhood, I found them to be the ideal subject for experimentation: the universe of the Simpsons is already established and the characters are all well defined (physiognomy, colors, personality) which allowed me to concentrate on how to improve my prompt writing and on research appropriate vocabulary."
For the creator, while it might be challenging to choose, their favorite character is Ralph because, according to them, he is "innocence personified; it is both hilarious and touching!"
Groundskeeper Willie
Moe Szyslak
The creator used Midjourney V6 to generate the pictures and Magnific.ai to add and enhance details.
While many say that people who make art with AI are not artists, for Princess_Prompt, a fine art photographer and graphic designer, their work as a freelance graphic designer is not art: "I respond to customer requests to satisfy their needs. I consider my images produced with AI as a creative work, not an artistic one. Currently, I separate my photography and artistic work from AI, as I have not yet found a way that works for me to integrate it into my creative process. So, I consider AI a new tool, like photography was at one time and Photoshop was at another. That's why I am training in it, hoping to one day arrive at a point of junction between human creation and 'machine-assisted creation'."
Chief Wiggum
Nelson Muntz
The real controversy, in Princess_Prompt's opinion, is rather the lack of remuneration for the artists whose work is used to train the AI: "Without the work of these artists, generative AI would not be what it is today. In 2024, with current technologies, I think it is entirely possible to establish a fair remuneration system; it is a question of will."
Sherri And Terri
Troy Mcclure
Todd Flanders And Rod Flanders
Bart Simpson
Selma Bouvier And Patty Bouvier
Barney Gumble
Homer Simpson
Marge Simpson
Milhouse Van Houten
Apu Nahasapeemapetil
Eleanor Abernathy
Principal Skinner
