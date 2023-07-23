Despite being off the air for a whole decade, “The Office'' still manages to elicit laughs and good memories from most of us. After all, the popularity of the show was grounded in human characters and relatable moments, all with a healthy dash of humor.

The “Dwight K. Schrute” Facebook page is definitely vying for “page of the year” through its constant dedication to bringing us the best memes and content from “The Office.” So get comfortable at your desk, stay warm when the AC is turned up, upvote your favorite memes, and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

More info: Facebook