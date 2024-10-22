The Fog Is Coming: The Eerie Trend That’s Creeping Into Your Feed

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what exactly is this eerie “the fog is coming” phrase, and where did it come from? The phrase’s ambiguity invites speculation, ranging from environmental concerns to existential reflections on the future. Either way, it suggests something is coming, whether it be laughs from the funny skits or jitters because of looming dread.

Through image macros, mysterious prediction shorts, and comical renders, creators are tapping into the phrase’s sense of foreboding and intrigue and using it to lock in viewers.

Bored Panda explored the origins of this viral meme, tracing its beginnings from X commentaries to mainstream videos. We look at how online creators rode on the urgency of the catchphrase and its underlying catastrophe to give it new layers of meaning.

The Fog Is Coming: Where Did the Phrase Come From?

Some speculate that this reference may have been influenced by the famous line “Winter is coming” from the hit TV series “Game of Thrones.” Ned Stark first uttered this in the series’ pilot episode, which aired on April 17, 2011.

The line was spoken throughout the series and often used across the net to remind people to keep vigilant because of possible impending challenges or dangers. It eventually had its barrage of memes, which were used to denote anticipation of the coming of a particular event or moment.

However, the expression “the fog is coming” made its online debut on November 22, 2021, when X user @Senn_Spud posted a reference scenario about the seemingly unbelievable length of sports contracts.

The tweet read, “So funny when athletes sign these long contracts. Oh you’re gonna be playing for the Yankees in 2031? Buddy the fog is gonna consume us in 2027. The fog is coming. The fog is coming. The fog is coming.” The tweet has received over 29,000 likes and 3,800 retweets.

Share icon

Image credits: @Senn_Spud

What Does the Catchphrase “The Fog is Coming” Mean?

That contextualized meaning eventually caught on, and since that first X post, “the fog is coming” has grown into a phrase used to describe the uncertainty and anxiety that precede a problematic situation or the limbo from the present time until a coming future event (Curseforge, 2023) (1).

It serves as a warning that something terrible is about to happen. As a meme, it is often used in posts that discuss future events or situations with uncertain results. Essentially, the phrase references some foreboding event set in the future, especially when they are further off.

Social Spread

Soon after the catchphrase was introduced on X, other users started using it in similar contexts, and its meaning caught on. The initial posts reposted @Senn_Spudd’s post but uploaded screen captures of his line on the Instagram platform.

For instance, on November 29, 2021, @meaningful_intellectuals, an account that spots and reposts jokes and funny posts, uploaded a snap of the original post on Instagram and gained 2,580 likes.

Share icon

Image credits: @meaningful_incellectuals_only

User @spooky.miller did the same with a repost on Instagram on December 18, 2021. His upload did better and gained 25,000 likes.

Share icon

Image credits: @spooky.miller

This was followed by Instagram user @spiceydeepfriedmemesv3, who surpassed them both and gained even more likes, 59,000, when he posted a capture of Sennett’s post on December 20, 2021.

Share icon

Image credits: @spicydeepfriedmemesv3

How Has the Expression Been Interpreted and Used?

When the catchphrase crossed over to TikTok, “the fog is coming” was interpreted as dangerous fog, whether comically or in a doomsday kind of way.

For example, on January 1, 2022, TikToker @caleb_lib posted a video of random predictions for the year. Via on-screen text in his clip, he highlighted the idea of the fog when most of the predictions mentioned alluded to the coming fog. His post gained 1.5 million views and has earned 182,100 likes.

On February 10, 2022, @lainputer also posted a video on TikTok about the coming of an ominous fog. The past has been viewed 181,000 times and liked 25,700 times.

This was followed by a video posted on TikTok by @Trashcanpaul on February 12, 2022. His channel has 22,500 followers and has gained 3.1 million likes. His “fog is coming” video gained 134,200 views and 8,177 likes. Like some others, his version offered a specific date and timestamp for the coming of this supposed fog.

On February 15, 2022, TikToker @sewsam jumped aboard the fog wagon with a version of the meme that expanded the warning and added GPS coordinates of where the unknown fog would be set to start. This post has been viewed 143,200 times and liked 12,600 times.

TikToker @crackrat27 seemed to have heeded the warnings and posted a doomsday prepper video on March 1, 2022. His post showed him saying he bought some survival equipment to gear up for the coming mystery fog. The video went viral with 208,500 views and 32,500 likes.

Recent Iterations of the Viral Catchphrase

The catchphrase’s recent iterations in early 2023 have given birth to a resurgence in its popularity. Aside from its original foreboding context, users have given the line new life via hype videos that use the catchphrase, like this YouTube video by user Mr Giggler posted on January 18, 2023. It was a cameo video of Mr Beast saying the catchphrase. The video garnered 3.5 million views and 84,000 likes.

The Mr Beast cameo was then used by TikTokers, warning that the fog is coming, like the video edit posted by @ern…x on February 3, 2023. This video has been viewed 5.8 million times and liked 794,100 times.

On October 3, 2023, the YouTube channel Annoying Apple used the catchphrase in a parody that mentions the line as a warning. The post has been viewed 4.5 million times and gained 141,000 likes.

On January 1, 2024, TikToker @Psychopoly posted a video clip seemingly running from a coming fog. The video plays with a repeat audio in the background. The post has gained 2.4 million views and has been liked 259,300 times.

The catchphrase has gained substantial ground on TikTok. Creators are using it in their video captions and on-screen texts for shorts with a foreboding feel. The hashtag on TikTok alone has reached 639.6 million views.

Could an Ominous Fog Truly Be on the Horizon?

The US Environmental Protection Agency says that the rising global average temperature is associated with widespread changes in weather patterns, with the likelihood of unexpected weather systems becoming more prevalent (2). Shortly put, a big ominous fog can indeed come during a time of catastrophic weather.

And if it did, it would be wise to be prepared. According to Wired magazine, prepping simply means taking action to prepare yourself for a worst-case scenario (3). This involves knowing the likely hazards in your area to understand your risks, stocking a two-week stash of goods, and not waiting for a warning to get prepared.

References

KotYagoda. “The Fog is Coming.” Curseforge, 2024. | https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/the-fog-is-coming US Environmental Protection Agency. “Climate Change Indicators: Weather and Climate.” EPA.gov, 2024. | https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/weather-climate Emma Pattee. “How to Prepare for Climate Change’s Most Immediate Impacts.” Wired, January 16, 2022. | https://www.wired.com/story/how-to-prepare-climate-change-now/