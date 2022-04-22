On the other hand, we often meet people whose behavior clashes with ours. Thinking about that, I asked our pandas to share their biggest deal-breakers. Scroll down for the answers!

We all are different, there's nothing new about that. However, we try to make connections with those similar to us. Whether it be hobbies, values, or general perception of life, we tend to stick with those that have matching approaches.

#1 Religion. Fine for you. Don't try to sell or convert me. I'm an adult, educated, older. A lot of people use it to separate, to misinform, excuse or convert. No thanks.

#2 Selfishness, rudeness and not liking animals. That's my top 3.



Note: You are off the hook if you don't like animals because of an allergy or a bad experience. The first two are non-negotiable.

#3 The inability to discuss or maturely debate. Most things people argue about and get angry over are subjective. You should be able to express your views and opinions without being shut down or criticized in a harsh, hateful manner.

To add on to that, people should just plain listen to one another, given the "speaker" is being respectful.

#4 People who are incapable of admitting they are wrong no matter how large or small.

#5 People who are unable to apologize or use the term "I apologize and am sorry".

#6 1. Animal abuser

2. Not caring about other people's interests or life

3. They are racist, sexist, or ableist. Pretty much any kind of "ist".

4. Homophobes and transphobes also are no deal.



These types of people will never be my friends.

#7 Lying, especially incompetent bald-faced lying that would insult any person’s intelligence. My childhood was so full of self-righteous liars that it is a real trigger point for me.

#8 Deal breaker - they don't like my dog.

Bigger deal breaker - my dog doesn't like them.

#9 Rudeness, there is no need for it at any time, even if the other person is an a**, always be kind. Kindness winds them up even more, it's great.

#10 Casual lawbreaking. Rifer now than ever before, if someone has no respect for a simple set of rules that civilized people are supposed to abide by, they're going to treat everything and everyone in their world (including you) with the same lack of respect.

#11 Double standards.

#12 Dehumanizing anyone

#13 1) Disrespecting or insulting a person because of their race. I have never once in my life had a single negative thought in my head because of this. I realize that we are a bit different, and I truly enjoy the experience of learning.

2) Disrespecting or insulting a lady. I consider myself a true gentleman. The term does confuse me a bit though. If a man goes too far all gentleness flies out the window. More than once I have ended up in the ER because of this. (Them as well, of course).

3) Disrespecting or insulting a person because of their sexual orientation. My Uncle Mike was gay and was far more of a true father to me than the neglectful/abusive thing that impregnated my mother. He bought me my first wristwatch, taught me how to drive a car and taught me to believe in myself and have true self-respect.

4) Disrespecting or insulting a person because of homelessness. I have done literally hundreds of hours of volunteer work for them, feeding them primarily (ex Chef) but many other ways as well. I have spoken and gotten close to many of them, and the overwhelming majority are there because they have simply fallen on hard times such as losing a job. Others unfortunately have mental issues, and others (ladies primarily) are simply trying to escape abusive relationships.

I admit that I am a bit of a rare breed. I tend to care about others more than I care about myself.

#14 Not respecting my time.

#15 Personally: Trump lover, lying, smoking, bad hygiene.



Things that I'd love to see changed in the US: attitudes about climate change, severe problems with education, and government subsidies to huge corporations that don't freakin' need them.

#16 People who use excuses to justify their bad behavior. "But I'm like this because of XYZ, you understand, right?" No, no we don't.

#17 A weird one - but since this is opinion - being undependable.

#18 Not respecting my space, both physically and with my time. I'm someone who needs a lot of time to myself, to relax and recharge my social batteries, and while I do want to spend time with you, I also need you to understand that I can't give you every free minute I have.

#19 Lying. Honesty is the only policy unless it's a joke, but don't forget to let everyone in on it afterward.

#20 If they've ever cheated. I can't trust a person like that.

#21 Not having any friends. If someone I’m seeing doesn’t have any friends and are all alone they will try to keep me from having any friends too. I’ve known my best friend for 40+ years and no one is going to keep me from seeing her. Just because they are friendless doesn’t mean I have to be too.

#22 Looking down on those less fortunate than you. Just because someone is struggling (doesn’t matter in what regard, physically, mentally, financially, etc.), we shouldn’t look down upon them. It doesn’t necessarily make them an intrinsically bad person. Be kind.

#23 Turning everything into extremes and using Ad hominem argumentations. Way too common lately, though

#24 →Rudeness to and ignoring of service workers.

→Racism, sexism, intolerance

#25 Smoking tobacco. It killed my father and I just can't handle it. It's still a trigger to this day.

#26 People who don't accept others for being themselves. No matter their color, gender, preference (in anything really), background, appearance, style, ANYTHING. We are all people. Why can't so many people except that?

#27 People who think things like shoplifting are a joke. I get that, more than even, people wanna stick it to the Man...but jeez guys, it's the little guys that catch hell for your amusement. Knock it off.



And being rude to service workers in general.

#28 Slow walkers. I will leave you behind and never look back. Doubles as an easy breakup.

#29 Being unimaginative

Not being curious about something, as in you have no urge to investigate.

Being sure that no answer is the right answer. You just didn't find it yet.

Hypocrisy. Do you hate people that hate? You're a hypocrite. Find an actual reason to hate that is internally consistent, or even better, don't hate.

Being self serving. If this is a zero sum game for you, I'm not interested.

#30 1. Lack of compassion. 2. Corporal punishment. 3. Backpedaling/making terrible excuses. 4. Gum smacking (misophonia) 5. Terrible bias 6. Toxic masculinity/femininity 7. Litter bugs 8. Ppl who spread lies/misinformation on medicine/science.

#31 Not vaccinating.

#32 Disrespect of people & planet

#33 People who are too materialistic and like expensive stuff and can't even afford it, people who glorify Kardashians.

#34 People who use an aspect of themselves to justify a*****e behavior. For example, one I see commonly: "I'm an introvert. I'm always making plans to do stuff, then back out last minute! Haha" and act like it makes them oh so quirky.No, you're an a*****e with no respect for your friends and no time management skills.

#35 - people who dont like cats (big cat person i grew up with 2 cats)

- people that think cats are how they are shown in comics and tv shows, they can be very well behaved and gentle creatures! i cant remember any time where our cats knocked something over or bit someone.

- not be mindful of my 500+ hotwheel collection (no redlines :( )

- not like tawog or regular show

- not laughing at my dark jokes :)))))))))))))))))))))

#36 Not liking dogs. Or any other animal really.

#37 liars, in work and relationships.

#38 Trying to ‘cure’ someone with mental illness by putting them in situations that make it worse

#39 Lying, stealing, cheating, vain, arrogance, racism, sexism, ageism, homophobic types, kiss a$$es. All dealbreakers professionally & personally. I’m a dog person and can’t have cats because I have birds. I used to have chinchillas…..

#40 You don't get a second chance to make a first impression. Anything that betrays a person's trust means that someone else's trust in you has no value to you. I feel likewise about such people. Coal and diamonds are exactly the same thing (carbon) with one crucial difference: one is rare, precious, valuable and difficult to acquire. The other is plentiful, common and fit only to be burned. Interesting how people are the same way.

#41 Lack of empathy, willful ignorance, cruelty to others and especially cruelty to animals or children, dishonesty, duplicity and other acts of general asshattery. The absolute number one on my list tho is not having a sense if humor and a general appreciation for absurdity.

#42 My dealbreakers are (in no particular order):



1) Being the type of person who refuses to be open to others' ideas/thoughts. You don't have to agree but don't shut down someone for disagreeing with you.

2) Misogyny and Misandry

3) Cheaters. There is absolutely no reason to do this. If you feel the need, then break up/divorce your partner first.

4) Abusers. Domestic, child, and animal. Physical, psychological, emotional, verbal, financial and any other ways a person can be abusive towards another.

5) People who refuse to accept responsibility for their actions. Also, people who refuse to apologize.

6) Active Drug/Alcohol abusers. If they are sober then that is ok but if they are actively consuming drugs and/or alcohol, then it's a solid nope.

7) Criminals meaning anyone who has committed a violent offense, crimes against persons and places. Basically any crime that is punishable by jail/prison especially felonies.

#43 Not taking responsibility for their actions. I accept most things, no one is perfect but you need to take responsibility and be able to communicate about it. Also, you need to have basic emotional skills and please - no one sided sex. It's a big no no with partners who doesn't return favors or just don't care about you sexually. It speaks a lot of their feelings towards you.

#44 individuals who can't form an opinion for themselves.

example

don't know the person but so and so said this so it must be true to.

AND LIARS

#45 People that judge me from their religious perspective.

#46 racist, people talking behind your back, childish ness, people who belittle others

#47 Jealousy. I shouldn't have to defend myself for talking to women, including people I've known since childhood, and deescalate your rage and accusations. If we're together, it's because I really like you. I'm going to trust you completely and have confidence in your choices. If you want something else, so be it. I shouldn't have to force you into being with me. I expect the same in return. In the past, it turns out she was projecting her insecurities after being unfaithful herself. Ended it and moved on.

#48 Assuming I am a manchild based on interests. I've watched My Little Pony, I like anthros, and I love to write romantic stories. The moment my date finds these out and judges me, I'm outta here.

#49 If you judge someone on what they listen/read/watch. It shouldn't affect how you treat people

#50 Narcissistic Personality Disorder or Borderline Personality Disorder. Sorry, I realize it’s not their fault and I am not an ableist, but I just don’t have the emotional bandwidth to deal with either type. This is a dealbreaker for friendships too…

#51 Relationship wise, if she likes dogs. No. I'm a cat person through and through.

#52 Religion and politics are two topics I don’t want to ever discuss with other people. Bc more often than not, those that don’t agree with you on either topics will either try to change your mind and join them or get nasty and rude just bc you don’t agree with them.

#53 Lying. A pattern of a lying lifestyle. Broke up with 6 guys bc they lied to me & others.