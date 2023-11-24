ADVERTISEMENT

The concept of expensive can’t be really considered as such without context. Those who are better off have a completely different understanding of what is expensive than what a person living from paycheck to paycheck would think.

But there is a sense of universalism there too. A fine zone that encompasses things that we all understand as expensive, but only if we also see how much damage has been done to said expense.

A Mclaren Underwater Due To Hurricane Ian In Miami

That is the P1 the Youtuber Tavarish bought. Just to put the "looks expensive" into perspective. He paid $575,000 for that flood damaged card! I think it was valued at $2million before the flooding...at least

Oopsies

Seems kinda ridiculous to allow trucks like that on the road

Clutch Change On A Ferrari F50 [586 X 535]

Meh, I've decided that all the expensive douche-mobiles just get a Meh.

That Looks Expensive is a subreddit (r/ThatLooksExpensive) that deals in damage to things that quite likely made someone’s wallet wallow in pain.

The subreddit currently has around 7,800 members and is ranked in the top 10th percentile by size. If that seems off, this is not to be confused with That Looked Expensive, another subreddit that’s home to a million members.
Pro-Tip: When Transporting Paint Makes Sure It Is Properly Secured. Especially If You Are Driving In A $90,000 Maserati

I Found This Gym Floor In Texas While Scouring Google Earth For A Picturegame Round. Part Of Houston Flooding Maybe?

Bus Crashed Through A Glass At The Train Station In Hamburg

He added a bridge there... she added a bridge there

Anywho, in many cases, those who have pain receptors in their wallets and have a normal understanding of the economy, know how many gallons of water a minute a bursting pipe can spew out and how much of the taxpayer’s money it will take to fix it. Or how much a public transit line bus and structural damage to a house in Seattle cost. Heck, you don’t even need damage—this oven costs $40,000. That alone can cause damage.

Discovered That My Porcelain Countertop Was Actually Tempered Glass

Ouch!!

In 2003, A Technician Forgot To Log That He Had Removed 24 Bolts During The Maintenance Of The Noaa-19 Satellite, Causing The Satellite To Fall Over And Costing $135,000,000 In Damages

However, these are just our perceptions. Sure, a passenger plane is definitely very, very, expensive compared to the average cost of living. But can we truly know how much something costs?

Pricing things is an art in and of itself as there are at least a dozen ways to price products, services and other kinds of traded goods. It can be a flat rate, or a pay as you go, or tiered pricing, or pricing per user, or subscriptions… you get the idea.
And This Is Why You Call Your Utility Notification Center!

The Museum Ship Uss Sullivans Has Partially Sunk At The Military Park Pier On Buffalo's (NY, USA) Waterfront

Sullivans was named for five brothers who served on the same ship in WWII. That ship was destroyed with all hands meaning five brothers all died together. It's why Ryan needed to be saved in Saving Private Ryan. Last surviving child.

When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forget To Close The Window In The Office

I'm not even gonna lie I thought this was all pillow fluff for a second

But since everyone would ideally want to price things in the most lucrative way possible, does that truly reflect the price of something? Not entirely.

Pricing is just a set of methods to determine what you want for it, so it’s in that sense arbitrary. But they do consider the real costs of stuff within the economic context. Real, as in, how much it ended up costing.
A Bmw Wrecked By A Tree

Honestly, all the expensive douche mobiles are going to get a Meh, from me so Meh.

I Think We Need Some Aircraft Tape

Road In Hatay/Turkey After Earthquake

Take the price of gas as an example. The four main factors that influence the price of gas is the cost of crude oil (the price of which depends on how it was extracted and how scarce it is), refining costs (the price manufacturers pay to turn it into a usable product), distribution (because convenience and practicality), and taxes (d’uh). All of these have specific numbers attached to them, giving you an idea of how much it realistically costs.
Motor Yacht Fire In Torquay, UK 28/5/22

Expensive Mistake

Seen In The Mojave Desert This Afternoon

Just as well they were able to unhitch the boat before it got burned too.

This is where it gets complicated as, if we consider the gas example again, we also have things like gas station upkeep, marketing and other costs that can vary depending on the time and place. Fine, these can also be calculated. OK, so, that leaves us with profit. How much is that? Well, enough to keep the suits happy, however much that is. Sure, it adheres to the laws of economics, supply and demand, among other things, but as long as someone is willing to pay for it, anything goes.
Dumb Truck 70mph+ Hits Interstate Bridge

This actually a new one for me. I've seen a lot of screw ups over the years but this one is new.

Giant Beehive Takes Over Roof. That's A Lot Of Honey

Looks Like A Nose Gear Collapse At Las Today

Then we also have another arbitrary factor and that is time. How much is time truly worth to someone? Is it a worthwhile trade-off to give money for things that you can make at home, you just need to put in more effort and time? And are those sweatpants worth the time and toil you spend working to get the money to pay for them? What about designer bags? Would you rather DIY things or just buy them?

A 3 Story Mall That Was Still Under Construction Started Making Some Noises From The Metal Structures.. Everyone Was Evacuated And 5 Minutes Later The Collapse Occurred

The Fact That They Lit All The Individual Branches

Back In ‘07, Some Guys Ran The Engines On A Brand-New (Not Even Delivered) Airbus A340 At Full Power Without Wheel Chocks. The Brakes Didn’t Hold It. More Than $100 Million, Written Off. One Of The Engines Kept Running For 9 Hours Afterwards, Until The Fuel Ran Out

Oh, there’s more. There’s this supermarket that shows true prices to people. It’s in downtown Amsterdam and the idea is that folks can see the “regular” price of things, say, tomatoes for €3.75 ($4.09). And then there’s the “real” price, which is €3.97 ($4.34). These show the hidden costs of growing and transporting them—the carbon emissions, worker underpayment, water, land, and all the other jazz that we as consumers ought to consider if we want our purchases to be ethical and sustainable.
Over The Pa "Clean Up On Isle 4"

Seen this one before. Guy tried to use stretch wrap to secure the load and it fell over.

Signs Point To This Being Expensive

Saw On Facebook - 192nd St Overpass Hwy 1 - Over-Height Load

I hope the people in the black SUV were okay. It looks like the excavator fell on top of it.

Considering the cost of the materials, the manufacturing, the processing, the marketing, the logistics, the profit margins, the time, the effort, and the moral dilemmas that tie into the price of goods, you begin to see not just the real price, but also the reality of things and how every purchase truly matters in the grand scheme of economics.

Bear Attack In Nc State Park

God/ Imagine being in there. It looks as though with time, the bear would have got in.

Pretty Self Explanatory

That's a Ferrari F40...which currently may go up to $2 million.

This Poor Beautiful Corvette

So, let that sink in, and while you’re still pondering it, why not also share your thoughts, takes and stories on anything you’ve seen or read here today.

But if you need more expensive stuff being annihilated by physics and human error, check out all these things that also looked expensive once, but then they weren’t.
Jetbridge Collides With A Plane

I Like My Yachts Extra Crispy!

I Hope He Has Good And Full Insurance, On Everything

How could anyone be so dumb as to get within the tidal zone towing a carvan?

Money Down The Drain

They were loading it and the operator drove it off the side. This is why you need spotters.

Local Dispensary Became A Drive Thru

I bet there's a bakery on the other side of the weed shop.

“1550 Chairs Stacked Between Two City Buildings”, Istanbul, Turkey. See More: Themindcircle.com/Urban-Art-Installations/

Again, how is this an "expensive fail or accident"?? That's an art installation

Don Garlits

Grimace Paid A Visit

If You Think You're Having A Bad Day, Spare A Thought For This Poor Old Driver In Shoreditch

Bus Crash In Seattle Today

It looks like that bus was going pretty damned fast. To do that much damage.

Rip Limerock Grey M4cs

Meanwhile In Livingston Parish, Someone Didn't Check Bridge Clearances Before Taking The Helicopter Out For The Weekend

And I Thought The Car Parking Was Expensive

Van Meets Lambo

Thank You For Flying Northwest Airlink

Shouldn't Have Parked It There I Guess

Crashed F-35c Fell Off Uss Carl Vinson Flight Deck Into South China Sea. [768×1024]

Looks Like There Is No Rops Installed...oops

Whoops…

Somehow a few eggs seems out of place alongside all the totalled planes, yachts and luxury cars

I’m Grumpy Today. Bell 407 Skid Failure

Timing Piece Through Engine

1000 Man Hours Down The Drain

800 Km From Home, In A Province Where I Don’t Speak The Same Language As Any Of The Mechanics And I’ve Got Suspected Catastrophic Transmission Failure

New Engineering Style

How Does This Even Happen?

Oh, oh I know this one, cos it nearly happened to me after a roadside assist tyre change, my spare wheel bearing was apparently faulty . The wheel nuts were out of alignment because of a misshapen wheel bearing. Wobble, wobble, grind, snap, skew.

Uss The Sullivans Is Currently Sinking In The Buffalo (Us) Naval Shipyard After Previously Suffering A Punctured Hull And Coming In For Repairs

Road Collapse In Hakata, Japan On 8 November, 2016. The Gigantic Hole In Downtown Fukuoka, Southern Japan, Cutting Off Power, Water And Gas Supplies To Parts Of The City

Motor Yacht Go Wrecks Sint Maarten Yacht Club’s Dock. St. Maarten - 24/02/2021

2020 California Wildfires Did $2.059 Billion In Damages,10,488 Buildings Were Lost, 33 Deaths,4,359,517 Acers Destroyed

This Don't Look Right To Me

