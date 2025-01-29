Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Vegetarian Food Thief Blames Coworker For “Poisoning Her”, After She Takes Snacks From Her Bag
Relationships, Work

Vegetarian Food Thief Blames Coworker For “Poisoning Her”, After She Takes Snacks From Her Bag

For better or worse, coworkers often become a big influence in our lives. Well, how can they not? We spend so much time together; plus, no one knows the struggles and the joys of your job better than they do.

One of the joys for this redditor’s coworkers was her bringing snacks for everyone. That was until one of the people on the shift decided to help herself to snacks that weren’t for sharing. Little did she know that, unlike herself, the snacks weren’t vegetarian; cue workplace drama.

RELATED:

    No one, including vegetarians and vegans, is immune to feeling snackish

    Image credits: Guillaume Bolduc / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    That doesn’t mean it’s okay to help yourself to other people’s snacks without asking, though

    Image credits: Elsa Olofsson / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The woman clarified certain things in an edit to the post

    Image credits: AllPanicNoDisco5431

    She also shared more details in the comments

    Some netizens didn’t think she was the jerk in the situation

    Some believed she should have known better

    The OP shared another edit, updating netizens on how the situation developed

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Kelsey Curtis / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: AllPanicNoDisco5431

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    donnapeluda_1
    Donna Peluda
    Donna Peluda
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Dumb person with stupid self-imposed dietary restrictions steals food and then has a hissy fit because they are so self centered they can't see their own stupidity.

    amcgregor7419
    Tams21
    Tams21
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited)

    I can't understand the other side to this argument. Stealing someone's food and complaining about it containing animal products isn't a million miles away from stealing an iPhone and complaining it's not android. Screw the thief not wanting to speak to or work work with the op, it should be the other way around.

