The Switch Witch is a new trend for families during Halloween. It’s for parents who are looking for a way to teach their kids moderation and lessen their sugar intake. The Witch acts like the Tooth Fairy, but instead of taking teeth and leaving money, she takes candy and leaves a toy.

Utah residents Emily and Levi Jensen recently shared how they do the Witch’s trick on Instagram. Interestingly, not everyone was a fan of this idea. The video sparked some debate: should parents let their children eat the candy they score on Halloween? Or is this an opportunity for a good teaching moment?

Kids love trick-or-treating, they get to dress up and collect lots of candy. But it’s not as sweet for parents – they have to put rules in place so that kids don’t overdose on sugar

“Trick or treating is fun. The kids don’t really need all that candy. So here’s what we do instead”

“Our daughter goes out and has a blast trick or treating”

“When she gets home, she gets to pick out five of her favorite pieces of candy to keep”

“Then she leaves the rest of her candy in her basket and leaves it on the front porch”

“During the night, the ‘Switch Witch’ comes to collect the candy and leaves a gift in return”

“We heard of this tradition a few years ago and our daughter is now just as excited for the ‘Switch Witch’ to come as she is for trick or treating”

“This has been a great way to cut back on candy but still enjoy Halloween”

Image credits: emilyxlevi

The video became popular on Instagram – it garnered more than 800,000 likes

Social media users started criticizing the parents saying ‘it’s only once a year’ and ‘what’s the worst that can happen?’

Some commenters praised the parents – this way, a kid gets both candy and a surprise