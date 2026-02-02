ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Gamsu Jenkins is a South London–based illustrator and animation director whose work explores the absurd, surreal, and satirical. Since graduating from Camberwell College of Arts in 2015, he's been creating vivid, distinctive cartoons that blend humor with sharp, critical observations. His style avoids pretension, instead leaning into playful, thought-provoking imagery that lingers with the viewer.

We’ve already featured some of Alex’s earlier works, so be sure to check out those posts too. Scroll down to see the new ideas and cartoons he’s brought to life this time.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | alexgamsujenkins.com