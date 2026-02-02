ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Gamsu Jenkins is a South London–based illustrator and animation director whose work explores the absurd, surreal, and satirical. Since graduating from Camberwell College of Arts in 2015, he's been creating vivid, distinctive cartoons that blend humor with sharp, critical observations. His style avoids pretension, instead leaning into playful, thought-provoking imagery that lingers with the viewer.

We’ve already featured some of Alex’s earlier works, so be sure to check out those posts too. Scroll down to see the new ideas and cartoons he’s brought to life this time.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | alexgamsujenkins.com

#1

Surreal darkly humorous comic panels showing two abstract pastel-colored figures interacting and merging together.

    #2

    Darkly humorous comic panels showing a person interacting with a smartphone in a surreal and eerie setting.

    #3

    Two people in a surreal darkly humorous comic watching a pencil crash through the sky over green hills.

    #4

    Darkly humorous comic panels showing surreal story with two humanoid figures with large eyeball heads interacting in a purple room.

    #5

    Darkly humorous comic panels by Alex Gamsu Jenkins showing surreal, ironic everyday life moments.

    #6

    Darkly humorous comic panels showing a man sliding down a playground slide ending at gravestones in a surreal illustration.

    #7

    Surreal darkly humorous comic panels showing a purple figure interacting with a glowing orb under a night sky.

    #8

    Two-panel darkly humorous comics showing surreal underwater scenes with dolphins interacting strangely with humans.

    #9

    Four-panel surreal comic featuring a darkly humorous animated tongue inside a mouth with white teeth.

    #10

    Darkly humorous comic panels showing a surreal story where a man’s face is ironed flat and distorted.

    #11

    Darkly humorous comic panels depicting surreal scenes with night sky, giant eye, and exaggerated perspectives.

    #12

    Surreal darkly humorous comic panels showing a red figure on a blue couch slowly sinking into an hourglass sand.

    #13

    Darkly humorous comic panels showing a surreal story of a figure watching from under a blanket at night.

    #14

    Four-panel darkly humorous comic strip depicting surreal stories with conspiracy themes and secret rituals.

    #15

    Surreal darkly humorous comics by Alex Gamsu Jenkins showing bizarre and funny scenes around a campfire and indoors.

    #16

    Darkly humorous comics by Alex Gamsu Jenkins featuring surreal snail characters in unusual and bizarre situations.

    #17

    Two-panel comic with darkly humorous and surreal scenes, including a politician upside down at a podium and an alien reading in a control room.

    #18

    Surreal darkly humorous comics by Alex Gamsu Jenkins featuring bizarre and imaginative characters in vivid scenes.

    #19

    A darkly humorous comic illustrating surreal stories with a man, a burger, and a strange pink creature in a diner.

    #20

    Darkly humorous comics by Alex Gamsu Jenkins showing surreal stories of a ghost mourning by a gravestone in various seasons.

    #21

    Darkly humorous comic panels depicting surreal stories with close-up illustrations of mosquitoes on skin.

    #22

    Darkly humorous comic panels showing a man restrained while a laser targets him, with a snail controlling the machinery.

    #23

    Surreal comic panels showing people photographing Mona Lisa and a cockroach painting in a dim room.

    #24

    Darkly humorous comic panels show a surreal story with a man snapping fingers and a giant spider looming nearby.

    #25

    Darkly humorous comic panels showing a surreal ghostly figure interacting with a sleeping person in a blue-toned room.

    #26

    Darkly humorous comic panels depicting surreal stories with emotional characters and imaginative visual elements.

    #27

    Two-panel darkly humorous comic showing surreal flower scenes, one with a man picking a flower and another a flower haunting a sleeping figure.

    #28

    Elderly man in wheelchair humorously reacts to surreal sunset in darkly humorous comic by Alex Gamsu Jenkins.

    #29

    Four-panel darkly humorous comic showing surreal story with a man transforming and blending into a beach setting.

    #30

    Surreal darkly humorous comic panels showing bizarre transformations during a massage in a minimalist room setting.

    #31

    Darkly humorous comic panels illustrating surreal stories with exaggerated characters in a colorful graphic style.

    #32

    Four-panel darkly humorous comic showing a surreal story of a melting fetus in a workplace setting.

    #33

    Darkly humorous comic by Alex Gamsu Jenkins showing surreal interaction between a bird-headed character and a woman at a table.

    #34

    Surreal darkly humorous comic panels showing a masked figure placing flowers by a grave in a quiet cemetery.

    #35

    Four-panel darkly humorous comic showing a surreal interaction between a tiny knight and a giant hand in a desolate landscape.

    #36

    Surreal darkly humorous comic panels showing a blue figure molding an orange creature with green limbs.

    #37

    Two-panel darkly humorous comic showing a man on a toilet at night and a hairy figure in a sunny field.

    #38

    Darkly humorous comics by Alex Gamsu Jenkins showing surreal characters in quirky, strange, and unexpected situations.

    #39

    Comic strip showing surreal dark humor with a person transforming into a monstrous creature on a bus.

    #40

    Surreal darkly humorous comic by Alex Gamsu Jenkins showing a figure releasing flowers from inside their head.

    #41

    Darkly humorous comic panels showing a man interacting with a dog that reveals surreal, unsettling elements.

    #42

    Surreal darkly humorous comic panels showing a pink devil character in an unsettling, imaginative story.

    #43

    Darkly humorous comic panels showing surreal body transformations and scenes by Alex Gamsu Jenkins.

    #44

    Darkly humorous comics illustrating surreal stories featuring a man, a mysterious fruit, and a transforming skeleton.

    #45

    Surreal darkly humorous comic panels showing a forest, messy kitchen, and a spider cooking in a basement.

    #46

    Surreal darkly humorous comic panels showing a character exploring and encountering strange creatures in a forest.

    #47

    Surreal darkly humorous comic showing orange figure interacting with floating brain-like heads in a dreamlike setting.

    #48

    Surreal darkly humorous comic scene with distorted limbs and a long-necked figure smoking by a window at sunset.

