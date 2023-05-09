The Instagram account 'Built By Humans' showcases stunning structures from around the world, both ancient and modern, and celebrates the ingenuity and creativity behind them.

From intricate temples and monuments to towering skyscrapers, 'Built By Humans' is a feast for the eyes. However, according to its description, this fun little online project also features emerging architects and designers who are trying to make a name for themselves by pushing the boundaries of the craft.

This way, the account retains the balance between traditional designs and the latest trends and innovations in the field. Below you will find our favorite posts from its feed.

