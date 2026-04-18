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String Of Missing Or Deceased Scientists Raises Alarm As 11th Case Emerges
Older man in military uniform with glasses stands in front of American flag, related to missing or deceased scientists case.
Society, World

String Of Missing Or Deceased Scientists Raises Alarm As 11th Case Emerges

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Reports of scientists going missing or being found lifeless have started gaining serious attention, especially after multiple cases surfaced within a short span of time.

While details remain unclear, the growing number of incidents has raised questions online, with many wondering if there’s more behind these cases.

The situation has now reached Congress, where one lawmaker has openly addressed the issue, calling for further investigation.

Highlights
  • Representative Eric Burlison has called for an urgent federal investigation into a "too coincidental" pattern involving at least 11 scientists who have either gone missing or been found deceased across the U.S.
  • Many of the individuals involved, including retired Air Force Major Gen. William McCasland.
  • Lawmakers and families have highlighted unusual details in these cases.

“Seems the list is growing,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    Congressman flagged “coincidental” pattern as 11 scientists go missing or are found lifeless

    Man in a suit sitting at desk with paperwork, representing concern over missing or deceased scientists cases.

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    On April 17, Rep. Eric Burlinson, a member of the House Oversight Committee, raised concerns about what he described as a troubling pattern involving at least 11 scientists and researchers across the U.S.

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    Speaking publicly, the congressman alleged the cases appear “too coincidental” to ignore and stressed that federal agencies should treat the matter as urgent.

    “This is a rallying call to pay attention to this issue and make sure that our nation’s top scientists are safe and secure,” Burlison said.

    Collage of missing or deceased U.S. scientists, highlighting growing concerns over unexplained cases in the scientific community

    Image credits: WION

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    He further added, “This is too coincidental, and so we have to be investigating this.”

    According to Burlinson, several of the individuals had access to sensitive information related to aerospace, defense, or unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), raising concerns that foreign actors could be involved.

    Two men in separate video call frames discussing the string of missing or deceased scientists raising alarm.

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    In multiple cases, he noted, scientists reportedly disappeared without leaving behind personal devices, which he described as unusual behavior.

    “This is not normal… these are some of the most advanced scientists, researchers in our nation… and they all just mysteriously disappeared,” he said.

    Burlinson’s statement also brought to light a recent disappearance case of an Air Force Major

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    Woman in a denim jacket pictured in a selfie related to the string of missing or deceased scientists raising alarm.

    Image credits: PGTAnalytics | Amy Eskridge

    Among the cases highlighted is retired Air Force Major Gen. William “Neil” McCasland, who vanished from his home in Albuquerque in February.

    According to reports, McCasland left behind his phone and other personal items, something his wife described as unusual.

    “My husband is missing… I have some indication that he must have planned not to be found,” she told 911 dispatchers.

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    Authorities noted that he left on foot, with no vehicles missing, and had previously experienced what investigators described as “mental fog.”

    McCashland had worked in high-level roles connected to classified space research, which added to speculation around his disappearance.

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    Image credits: US Air Force

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    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing government and CIA, linked to the string of missing or deceased scientists case.

    Moreover, journalist Ross Coulthart commented on the case, stating, “This is a man with some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head.”

    Despite ongoing searches, no clear answer has emerged so far.

    Besides McCasland’s disappearance, a researcher’s passing has also drawn attention to the growing list of cases

    Older man wearing glasses and a black jacket, representing concerns over missing or deceased scientists cases.

    Image credits: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

    Another case that has drawn attention is that of Amy Eskridge, a 34-year-old researcher involved in anti-gravity and UFO-related studies.

    Her passing in 2022 was officially ruled a self-infliction, but details surrounding her work and statements before her passing have fueled further questions.

    Eskridge had previously spoken about facing threats linked to her research.

    Person sending a text message expressing concern about a bad scenario amid a string of missing or deceased scientists.

    Comment discussing concerns about missing or deceased scientists and potential silencing behind closed doors.

    “I need to disclose soon… It’s getting more aggressive,” she said in a past interview, adding that the situation had escalated over time.

    She also claimed that individuals interfering with such work could face extreme consequences, saying, “They will bury you… and it won’t even make the news.”

    A separate review submitted to Congress by a former intelligence officer suggested her passing may not have been self-inflicted, though no official confirmation has supported that claim.

    Beyond these cases, several other scientists across different fields linked to ongoing concerns

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    Several other scientists and researchers have either gone missing or passed away under varying circumstances.

    The list includes individuals connected to a major institution such as Los Alamos National Laboratory, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and private-sector research teams.

    Some were reported missing, while others were found lifeless, but officials have not confirmed any direct link between the cases.

    Despite this, the clustering of incidents has drawn attention at the federal level.

    Former U.S. president standing outdoors in suit and red tie, symbolizing concern over missing or deceased scientists.

    Image credits: Fox News

    President Donald Trump stated that the administration is reviewing the situation and expects to provide answers soon.

    “I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half. Pretty serious stuff … hopefully a coincidence, or whatever you want to call it,” he said.

    The White House also confirmed that agencies, including the FBI, are examining the cases to identify any possible connections.

    As details about the cases spread, online discussions quickly followed

    “It should be a priority; for that many to be missing at one time is just not a coincidence,” one user wrote.

    “Hard to believe someone wasn’t looking at it when 3 or 4…” another added.

    Others speculated about possible explanations, with one commenting, “Maybe these people were selling our secrets… and they were taken care of.”

    Some reactions also reflected broader frustration, with users calling for accountability and transparency.

    “They aren’t the first to disappear… ” You wake up,” one person wrote, while another added, “It’s too damn late now.”

    “Alien abductions, obviously,” wrote one user

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing concern over a rising string of missing or deceased scientists cases.

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing concern over the string of missing or deceased scientists raising alarm.

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    Twitter post discussing the growing concern over the string of missing or deceased scientists as the 11th case arises.

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    User tweet about the string of missing or deceased scientists, expressing fear of becoming too smart and targeted.

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the systematic k*****g of scientists and creative figures in a conspiratorial plot.

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    Tweet discussing the suspicious pattern of missing or deceased scientists, calling for real answers and cautioning about coincidences.

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    Tweet from user ThatGirl replying with a comment on a string of missing or deceased scientists raising alarm, mentioning alien abductions.

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    Tweet discussing mysterious deaths and disappearances amid a string of missing or deceased scientists cases.

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    Tweet discussing possible motives behind the string of missing or deceased scientists raising alarm worldwide.

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    Tweet discussing ongoing clandestine operations amid a string of missing or deceased scientists raising alarm.

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    Screenshot of a social media reply referencing allies and mentioning missing or deceased scientists cases in China and Russia.

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    Twitter reply from The Cowboy Skater expressing concern about the growing string of missing or deceased scientists cases.

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    Poll Question

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe there should be a US Congressional investigation into all the scientists in Iran who have been k1lled or gone missing... It gets in the news over here, does that sort of thing. I wonder why Iranian physicists keep getting bumped off? Suspicious folk such as myself wonder if it's got anything to do with a US-backed rogue state in the region... 🤨

    1
    1point
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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    P.S. No, I'm not a fan of the regime in Iran. I'm not a fan of *any* government that gets involved in t3rrorist activity, no matter what excuses they come out with. Ask yourself this: why is the US attacking Iran over the supposed risk of it getting nuclear weapons when, for example, North Korea actually has nuclear weapons and the missiles needed to deliver them to the contiguous USA. Seems a bit odd, don't you think?

    0
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, after 40 -- count 'em FORTY years the government has admitted "maybe" Cuban syndrome exists, my bet is they are not gonna figure out the connection.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ravens2337_1 avatar
    Joey
    Joey
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t forget the Clinton Body Count List.

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    User avatar
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe there should be a US Congressional investigation into all the scientists in Iran who have been k1lled or gone missing... It gets in the news over here, does that sort of thing. I wonder why Iranian physicists keep getting bumped off? Suspicious folk such as myself wonder if it's got anything to do with a US-backed rogue state in the region... 🤨

    1
    1point
    reply
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    P.S. No, I'm not a fan of the regime in Iran. I'm not a fan of *any* government that gets involved in t3rrorist activity, no matter what excuses they come out with. Ask yourself this: why is the US attacking Iran over the supposed risk of it getting nuclear weapons when, for example, North Korea actually has nuclear weapons and the missiles needed to deliver them to the contiguous USA. Seems a bit odd, don't you think?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, after 40 -- count 'em FORTY years the government has admitted "maybe" Cuban syndrome exists, my bet is they are not gonna figure out the connection.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    ravens2337_1 avatar
    Joey
    Joey
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t forget the Clinton Body Count List.

    0
    0points
    reply
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