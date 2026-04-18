String Of Missing Or Deceased Scientists Raises Alarm As 11th Case Emerges

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Reports of scientists going missing or being found lifeless have started gaining serious attention, especially after multiple cases surfaced within a short span of time.

While details remain unclear, the growing number of incidents has raised questions online, with many wondering if there’s more behind these cases.

The situation has now reached Congress, where one lawmaker has openly addressed the issue, calling for further investigation.

Highlights Representative Eric Burlison has called for an urgent federal investigation into a "too coincidental" pattern involving at least 11 scientists who have either gone missing or been found deceased across the U.S.

Many of the individuals involved, including retired Air Force Major Gen. William McCasland.

Lawmakers and families have highlighted unusual details in these cases.

“Seems the list is growing,” one user wrote.

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Congressman flagged “coincidental” pattern as 11 scientists go missing or are found lifeless

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On April 17, Rep. Eric Burlinson, a member of the House Oversight Committee, raised concerns about what he described as a troubling pattern involving at least 11 scientists and researchers across the U.S.

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Speaking publicly, the congressman alleged the cases appear “too coincidental” to ignore and stressed that federal agencies should treat the matter as urgent.

“This is a rallying call to pay attention to this issue and make sure that our nation’s top scientists are safe and secure,” Burlison said.

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He further added, “This is too coincidental, and so we have to be investigating this.”

According to Burlinson, several of the individuals had access to sensitive information related to aerospace, defense, or unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), raising concerns that foreign actors could be involved.

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In multiple cases, he noted, scientists reportedly disappeared without leaving behind personal devices, which he described as unusual behavior.

“This is not normal… these are some of the most advanced scientists, researchers in our nation… and they all just mysteriously disappeared,” he said.

Burlinson’s statement also brought to light a recent disappearance case of an Air Force Major

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🚨 AMERICA’S TOP SCIENTISTS ARE VANISHING ONE BY ONE. THE BODY COUNT IS RISING FAST. Nearly a DOZEN of our nation’s most brilliant minds. The elite guardians of America’s most classified breakthroughs. Have either turned up DEAD under suspicious circumstances or have simply… pic.twitter.com/np8mJb38tt — Stern Drew (@SternDrewCrypto) April 16, 2026

Among the cases highlighted is retired Air Force Major Gen. William “Neil” McCasland, who vanished from his home in Albuquerque in February.

According to reports, McCasland left behind his phone and other personal items, something his wife described as unusual.

“My husband is missing… I have some indication that he must have planned not to be found,” she told 911 dispatchers.

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Authorities noted that he left on foot, with no vehicles missing, and had previously experienced what investigators described as “mental fog.”

McCashland had worked in high-level roles connected to classified space research, which added to speculation around his disappearance.

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Moreover, journalist Ross Coulthart commented on the case, stating, “This is a man with some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head.”

Despite ongoing searches, no clear answer has emerged so far.

Besides McCasland’s disappearance, a researcher’s passing has also drawn attention to the growing list of cases

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Another case that has drawn attention is that of Amy Eskridge, a 34-year-old researcher involved in anti-gravity and UFO-related studies.

Her passing in 2022 was officially ruled a self-infliction, but details surrounding her work and statements before her passing have fueled further questions.

Eskridge had previously spoken about facing threats linked to her research.

Mysterious deaths and disappearances of experts tied to advanced research and technology are fueling claims of possible connections, catching the attention of social media and now the White House. See coverage from @nypost, @Newsweek, & @Mediaite: https://t.co/Yiu43hBGtApic.twitter.com/hA4RcWlgsv — AllSides (@AllSidesNow) April 17, 2026

“I need to disclose soon… It’s getting more aggressive,” she said in a past interview, adding that the situation had escalated over time.

She also claimed that individuals interfering with such work could face extreme consequences, saying, “They will bury you… and it won’t even make the news.”

A separate review submitted to Congress by a former intelligence officer suggested her passing may not have been self-inflicted, though no official confirmation has supported that claim.

Beyond these cases, several other scientists across different fields linked to ongoing concerns

Several other scientists and researchers have either gone missing or passed away under varying circumstances.

The list includes individuals connected to a major institution such as Los Alamos National Laboratory, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and private-sector research teams.

Some were reported missing, while others were found lifeless, but officials have not confirmed any direct link between the cases.

Despite this, the clustering of incidents has drawn attention at the federal level.

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President Donald Trump stated that the administration is reviewing the situation and expects to provide answers soon.

“I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half. Pretty serious stuff … hopefully a coincidence, or whatever you want to call it,” he said.

The White House also confirmed that agencies, including the FBI, are examining the cases to identify any possible connections.

As details about the cases spread, online discussions quickly followed

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“It should be a priority; for that many to be missing at one time is just not a coincidence,” one user wrote.

“Hard to believe someone wasn’t looking at it when 3 or 4…” another added.

Others speculated about possible explanations, with one commenting, “Maybe these people were selling our secrets… and they were taken care of.”

Some reactions also reflected broader frustration, with users calling for accountability and transparency.

“They aren’t the first to disappear… ” You wake up,” one person wrote, while another added, “It’s too damn late now.”

“Alien abductions, obviously,” wrote one user

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