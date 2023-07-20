Created back in 2008, this online community unites 1.2 million members who constantly share anything and everything related to helicopters and rotorcraft, airships, balloons, paragliders, winged suits and anything that sustains you in the air. Here are some of their top posts.

So we decided to stop for a second and appreciate the fact that humanity has conquered the skies. And we've picked the subreddit r/aviation to do it.

Now, we're flying hundreds of people at a time, sending rovers to other planets, and launching interstellar probes.

When brothers Orville and Wilbur Wright built and flew the first fully practical airplane, they probably couldn't imagine how far we'd take it.

#1 Boeing 747 Rainbow Contrails

#2 An Air Canada 787 Bursts Through The Mist In Stunning Fashion At Heathrow

#3 “We Made History As The First Mother-Daughter Crew At Skywest Airlines.”

#4 The Only Picture Ever Taken Of Concorde Flying At Mach 2 (1,350 Mph). Taken From An Raf Tornado Fighter Jet, Which Only Rendezvoused With Concorde For 4 Minutes Over The Irish Sea: The Tornado Was Rapidly Running Out Of Fuel, Struggling To Keep Up With Concorde At Mach 2

#5 Sea Stallion Taking A Selfie

#6 52,000 Christmas Lights Decorating A B-52

#7 Plane Crossing Today's Eclipse

#8 French Nato Equipment Just Arrived In Romania Aboard A Unique Plane With A Fitting Livery

#9 Decided To Go Planespotting During A Long Sit Between Flights, Was Lucky Enough To Get A Shot With The Plane I Was Flying Later That Day!

#10 A United Airlines Boeing Dreamliner Holds Position At San Francisco As A British Airways Boeing Beautifully Descends Through The Fog To Land

#11 When She’s Out Of Your League

#12 100 Years Of The Raf Spelled Out By 22 Eurofighter Typhoons Over Buckingham Palace

#13 The Space Shuttle Carried On A 747 And Being Escorted By Two F-18’s

#14 Somebody Had An Expensive Oopsie At Ord Last Night

#15 Shadow

#16 Unbelievable Aerial Fire Fighting Efforts In Woolsey Fire In California

#17 A Lucky P-47 And Its Pilot From WWII

#18 Kc-135q Stratotanker Has A Weird Shadow

#19 U2 Camera Viewfinder

#20 Flying The Last Leg Before Sunset With All That Drama In The Sky!

#21 Everything That Fits Into A Rescue Helicopter

#22 Long Live The Ghost Of Kyiv

#23 I’m 15 And For Now I Can’t Go To An Airport To Do Some Plane Spotting. So Instead, My Parents Bought Me A Nikon P900 That Can Zoom To 83 Times. And Now, I Can Plane Spot From My House. This Is My Favourite Pic So Far. An A380 Emirates Expo 2020 Livery

#24 What Type Of Missile Is This?

#25 Sr-71 Blackbird Pilots. Looks Like This Picture Was Taken From A Sci-Fi Movie

#26 Any Museum That Has Cockpits You Can Sit In Gets An Automatic 10/10

#27 Haha

#28 View From Inside A Latam A320neo Shortly After Landing Gear Collapse Due To Collision With Firetruck On Takeoff

#29 Today I Got To Fly In My Grandfathers Restored Ww2 Hurricane!

#30 A Patch Being Worn By Fighter Pilots Of The Taiwanese Air Force

#31 B-2 And F-15 In Formation

#32 Maiden Flight Of The Thiccest Boi

#33 747 Engine Turned Into Grill

#34 Clear Hd Photo Of The B-21 Raider With No Blue Lighting Or Shadows

#35 Daughter Flew With An Elite Group Today!

#36 Ground Staff Pulled The Wrong Handle And Md-80's Butt Fell Off

#37 10 Years Since The Miracle On The Hudson

#38 Another Shot Of Raaf C-17 At Brisbane River Fire Air Show

#39 Boeing 787 Crew Rest. It’s Above The Heads On The 1st Class Passengers And It’s Cozy Asf!

#40 Life Goal [1080*1336]

#41 I Graduated Pilot Training Today, This Is The Gift My Grandpa Sent Me

#42 Co-Pilot Checklist

#43 I’m A Student Pilot, Heard Emergency Landing Over The Radio, So We Went To Find Him. He Ran Out Of Fuel 3 Miles From Maf. Couldn’t Spot Him Until Cows

#44 Air Canada's First Delivered A320, With Ear Warmers And A Scarf (1990)

#45 Found A Receipt For A Boeing 737 Purchase At Work Today

#46 I Am A Pilot And Spend A Lot Of Time In Airports At Night. I Made This Painting Inspired From Those Long Night Turnarounds. 24.09.2022, Somewhere

#47 Got My Private Pilot License Today

#48 New York Control Asking For Help Looking For The Missing Submarine

#49 Interesting Switch Located In Every Uh-1 Iroquois

#50 You Don't See This Very Often

#51 I Asked To Take A Photo Of The Flight Deck Of The 787-9 I Was On. The Captain Said, "No I Have A Better Idea". No Matter How Many Years Pass, The Excitement Of Sitting In The Captain's Seat Never Fades. Even At 20

#52 Flew My Mom As My First Passenger With My Ppl

#53 My Grandpa's Hand-Written Instructions For Starting A B-29 Engine While Serving On Uss Ranger Aircraft Carrier In The Early 60s

#54 Plane

#55 After 41 Years Of Flying - 13 Years As An A-4 Pilot With The Marines And 28 Years With American Airlines, My Dad Has Officially Retired! Happy Retirement Dad!!!

#56 Aftermath Of A Lightning Strike On An American Airlines 787-9

#57 Thank You To Those Who Work At 1:00 A.m. In Snowstorms So People Can Travel

#58 My Childhood Dream Has Come True. I'm A Pilot Now!

#59 3 Years Ago I Had My First Flight - Today I Had My First Flight As An Airline First Officer

#60 Good Boy 747 Doing A Sit

#61 Amazing How It Even Takes Off!!

#62 My Favorite Picture Of The B-17 That Crashed In Connecticut Today. Rip Old Girl

#63 The Antonov An-225 Sure Has A Lot Of Wheels

#64 Beautiful Belly

#65 Awac Passing My House

#66 Dutch F-16

#67 Boeing 737 Next To The Biggest Helicopter In The World

#68 My Daughter Took This Portrait Of Me While I Was Doing Annual Maintenance With My Dad On Our Comanche 260. I Thought I Would Share It With My Fellow Aviators As It Is Getting A Great Reaction In The Photography Community!

#69 Black F/A-18 F Super Hornet

#70 Happy Veterans Day To My Grandfather Who Passed Away This Year At 97. This Is Him Standing In Front Of The Plane He Flew In World War II

#71 Us Midway And Uss Independence Docked Together

#72 Sr 71 Cockpit

#73 The Beginning Of The End For The Queen Of The Sky