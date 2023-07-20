When brothers Orville and Wilbur Wright built and flew the first fully practical airplane, they probably couldn't imagine how far we'd take it.

Now, we're flying hundreds of people at a time, sending rovers to other planets, and launching interstellar probes.

So we decided to stop for a second and appreciate the fact that humanity has conquered the skies. And we've picked the subreddit r/aviation to do it.

Created back in 2008, this online community unites 1.2 million members who constantly share anything and everything related to helicopters and rotorcraft, airships, balloons, paragliders, winged suits and anything that sustains you in the air. Here are some of their top posts.

#1

Boeing 747 Rainbow Contrails

Boeing 747 Rainbow Contrails

alien_eye Report

Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh look, it's the Nyan Boeing.

#2

An Air Canada 787 Bursts Through The Mist In Stunning Fashion At Heathrow

An Air Canada 787 Bursts Through The Mist In Stunning Fashion At Heathrow

MyWholeTeamsDead Report

#3

“We Made History As The First Mother-Daughter Crew At Skywest Airlines.”

"We Made History As The First Mother-Daughter Crew At Skywest Airlines."

Nic_2000 Report

#4

The Only Picture Ever Taken Of Concorde Flying At Mach 2 (1,350 Mph). Taken From An Raf Tornado Fighter Jet, Which Only Rendezvoused With Concorde For 4 Minutes Over The Irish Sea: The Tornado Was Rapidly Running Out Of Fuel, Struggling To Keep Up With Concorde At Mach 2

The Only Picture Ever Taken Of Concorde Flying At Mach 2 (1,350 Mph). Taken From An Raf Tornado Fighter Jet, Which Only Rendezvoused With Concorde For 4 Minutes Over The Irish Sea: The Tornado Was Rapidly Running Out Of Fuel, Struggling To Keep Up With Concorde At Mach 2

Penaz Report

#5

Sea Stallion Taking A Selfie

Sea Stallion Taking A Selfie

vitoskito Report

#6

52,000 Christmas Lights Decorating A B-52

52,000 Christmas Lights Decorating A B-52

BrewCityChaser Report

Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a wireframed CAD-model.

#7

Plane Crossing Today's Eclipse

Plane Crossing Today's Eclipse

reddit.com Report

#8

French Nato Equipment Just Arrived In Romania Aboard A Unique Plane With A Fitting Livery

French Nato Equipment Just Arrived In Romania Aboard A Unique Plane With A Fitting Livery

MiniBrownie Report

#9

Decided To Go Planespotting During A Long Sit Between Flights, Was Lucky Enough To Get A Shot With The Plane I Was Flying Later That Day!

Decided To Go Planespotting During A Long Sit Between Flights, Was Lucky Enough To Get A Shot With The Plane I Was Flying Later That Day!

therocketflyer Report

#10

A United Airlines Boeing Dreamliner Holds Position At San Francisco As A British Airways Boeing Beautifully Descends Through The Fog To Land

A United Airlines Boeing Dreamliner Holds Position At San Francisco As A British Airways Boeing Beautifully Descends Through The Fog To Land

RyanSmith Report

#11

When She’s Out Of Your League

When She's Out Of Your League

bradjones1994 Report

Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, that plane is just a fool to believe it has anything she needs. She's like the wind.

#12

100 Years Of The Raf Spelled Out By 22 Eurofighter Typhoons Over Buckingham Palace

100 Years Of The Raf Spelled Out By 22 Eurofighter Typhoons Over Buckingham Palace

HamishGray Report

I heart Boo-BI-es
I heart Boo-BI-es
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took me a couple seconds to see the 💯 in the formation but this is amazing!

#13

The Space Shuttle Carried On A 747 And Being Escorted By Two F-18’s

The Space Shuttle Carried On A 747 And Being Escorted By Two F-18's

SpartanKing76 Report

I heart Boo-BI-es
I heart Boo-BI-es
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing that 747's can also be used as a tow trucks/planes haha!

#14

Somebody Had An Expensive Oopsie At Ord Last Night

Somebody Had An Expensive Oopsie At Ord Last Night

rulingthewake243 Report

I heart Boo-BI-es
I heart Boo-BI-es
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's going to be a very expensive bandaid or just use duct tape.

#15

Shadow

Shadow

Nieuport Report

#16

Unbelievable Aerial Fire Fighting Efforts In Woolsey Fire In California

Unbelievable Aerial Fire Fighting Efforts In Woolsey Fire In California

-walt- Report

#17

A Lucky P-47 And Its Pilot From WWII

A Lucky P-47 And Its Pilot From WWII

hbpaintballer88 Report

#18

Kc-135q Stratotanker Has A Weird Shadow

Kc-135q Stratotanker Has A Weird Shadow

spoiled11 Report

#19

U2 Camera Viewfinder

U2 Camera Viewfinder

algernop3 Report

#20

Flying The Last Leg Before Sunset With All That Drama In The Sky!

Flying The Last Leg Before Sunset With All That Drama In The Sky!

e2k Report

#21

Everything That Fits Into A Rescue Helicopter

Everything That Fits Into A Rescue Helicopter

Col_Sheppard Report

#22

Long Live The Ghost Of Kyiv

Long Live The Ghost Of Kyiv

Wardog199 Report

#23

I’m 15 And For Now I Can’t Go To An Airport To Do Some Plane Spotting. So Instead, My Parents Bought Me A Nikon P900 That Can Zoom To 83 Times. And Now, I Can Plane Spot From My House. This Is My Favourite Pic So Far. An A380 Emirates Expo 2020 Livery

I'm 15 And For Now I Can't Go To An Airport To Do Some Plane Spotting. So Instead, My Parents Bought Me A Nikon P900 That Can Zoom To 83 Times. And Now, I Can Plane Spot From My House. This Is My Favourite Pic So Far. An A380 Emirates Expo 2020 Livery

reddit.com Report

Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If there is a will, there is a way. Great catch!

#24

What Type Of Missile Is This?

What Type Of Missile Is This?

vitoskito Report

#25

Sr-71 Blackbird Pilots. Looks Like This Picture Was Taken From A Sci-Fi Movie

Sr-71 Blackbird Pilots. Looks Like This Picture Was Taken From A Sci-Fi Movie

DottorZivago Report

Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or a Daft Punk convention.

#26

Any Museum That Has Cockpits You Can Sit In Gets An Automatic 10/10

Any Museum That Has Cockpits You Can Sit In Gets An Automatic 10/10

Hydroelectric45 Report

Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

-We have clearance, Clarence. -Roger, Roger. What's our vector, Victor?

#27

Haha

Haha

Zaikovski Report

I heart Boo-BI-es
I heart Boo-BI-es
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the bottom right might have actually sneezed out a helicopter.

#28

View From Inside A Latam A320neo Shortly After Landing Gear Collapse Due To Collision With Firetruck On Takeoff

View From Inside A Latam A320neo Shortly After Landing Gear Collapse Due To Collision With Firetruck On Takeoff

LemmeGetUhhh Report

#29

Today I Got To Fly In My Grandfathers Restored Ww2 Hurricane!

Today I Got To Fly In My Grandfathers Restored Ww2 Hurricane!

missbazil Report

#30

A Patch Being Worn By Fighter Pilots Of The Taiwanese Air Force

A Patch Being Worn By Fighter Pilots Of The Taiwanese Air Force

thelure2112 Report

#31

B-2 And F-15 In Formation

B-2 And F-15 In Formation

reddit.com Report

#32

Maiden Flight Of The Thiccest Boi

Maiden Flight Of The Thiccest Boi

ADI-_- Report

Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that a Magrathean sperm whale?

#33

747 Engine Turned Into Grill

747 Engine Turned Into Grill

welder22 Report

#34

Clear Hd Photo Of The B-21 Raider With No Blue Lighting Or Shadows

Clear Hd Photo Of The B-21 Raider With No Blue Lighting Or Shadows

Vigil47 Report

#35

Daughter Flew With An Elite Group Today!

Daughter Flew With An Elite Group Today!

circlethenexus Report

I heart Boo-BI-es
I heart Boo-BI-es
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is truly bad a*s and I love the selfie reflection in her goggles, haha! 😆

#36

Ground Staff Pulled The Wrong Handle And Md-80's Butt Fell Off

Ground Staff Pulled The Wrong Handle And Md-80's Butt Fell Off

kraven420 Report

#37

10 Years Since The Miracle On The Hudson

10 Years Since The Miracle On The Hudson

imskln Report

#38

Another Shot Of Raaf C-17 At Brisbane River Fire Air Show

Another Shot Of Raaf C-17 At Brisbane River Fire Air Show

ParaMike46 Report

Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like me when turning off the aids in Microsoft Flight Sim.

#39

Boeing 787 Crew Rest. It’s Above The Heads On The 1st Class Passengers And It’s Cozy Asf!

Boeing 787 Crew Rest. It's Above The Heads On The 1st Class Passengers And It's Cozy Asf!

Bayou38 Report

Carrie Laughs
Carrie Laughs
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people's cosy, my claustrophobic.

#40

Life Goal [1080*1336]

Life Goal [1080*1336]

ASK003 Report

#41

I Graduated Pilot Training Today, This Is The Gift My Grandpa Sent Me

I Graduated Pilot Training Today, This Is The Gift My Grandpa Sent Me

VALIDATE_ME_REDDIT Report

#42

Co-Pilot Checklist

Co-Pilot Checklist

aescobar32 Report

#43

I’m A Student Pilot, Heard Emergency Landing Over The Radio, So We Went To Find Him. He Ran Out Of Fuel 3 Miles From Maf. Couldn’t Spot Him Until Cows

I'm A Student Pilot, Heard Emergency Landing Over The Radio, So We Went To Find Him. He Ran Out Of Fuel 3 Miles From Maf. Couldn't Spot Him Until Cows

reddit.com Report

#44

Air Canada's First Delivered A320, With Ear Warmers And A Scarf (1990)

Air Canada's First Delivered A320, With Ear Warmers And A Scarf (1990)

jorsiem Report

#45

Found A Receipt For A Boeing 737 Purchase At Work Today

Found A Receipt For A Boeing 737 Purchase At Work Today

Met76 Report

#46

I Am A Pilot And Spend A Lot Of Time In Airports At Night. I Made This Painting Inspired From Those Long Night Turnarounds. 24.09.2022, Somewhere

I Am A Pilot And Spend A Lot Of Time In Airports At Night. I Made This Painting Inspired From Those Long Night Turnarounds. 24.09.2022, Somewhere

kletten Report

#47

Got My Private Pilot License Today

Got My Private Pilot License Today

asap_killa43 Report

#48

New York Control Asking For Help Looking For The Missing Submarine

New York Control Asking For Help Looking For The Missing Submarine

arbiass Report

#49

Interesting Switch Located In Every Uh-1 Iroquois

Interesting Switch Located In Every Uh-1 Iroquois

Datum000 Report

#50

You Don't See This Very Often

You Don't See This Very Often

BraidRuner Report

#51

I Asked To Take A Photo Of The Flight Deck Of The 787-9 I Was On. The Captain Said, "No I Have A Better Idea". No Matter How Many Years Pass, The Excitement Of Sitting In The Captain's Seat Never Fades. Even At 20

I Asked To Take A Photo Of The Flight Deck Of The 787-9 I Was On. The Captain Said, "No I Have A Better Idea". No Matter How Many Years Pass, The Excitement Of Sitting In The Captain's Seat Never Fades. Even At 20

L1011TriStar Report

#52

Flew My Mom As My First Passenger With My Ppl

Flew My Mom As My First Passenger With My Ppl

reddit.com Report

#53

My Grandpa's Hand-Written Instructions For Starting A B-29 Engine While Serving On Uss Ranger Aircraft Carrier In The Early 60s

My Grandpa's Hand-Written Instructions For Starting A B-29 Engine While Serving On Uss Ranger Aircraft Carrier In The Early 60s

ponzLL Report

#54

Plane

Plane

XX1_Toxicz Report

#55

After 41 Years Of Flying - 13 Years As An A-4 Pilot With The Marines And 28 Years With American Airlines, My Dad Has Officially Retired! Happy Retirement Dad!!!

After 41 Years Of Flying - 13 Years As An A-4 Pilot With The Marines And 28 Years With American Airlines, My Dad Has Officially Retired! Happy Retirement Dad!!!

Shellbell2991 Report

I heart Boo-BI-es
I heart Boo-BI-es
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never really understood why they would have a window that opens in the cockpit of a plane, I'm guessing it's for safety/emergency purposes? Also if this somehow gets to the OP please tell your dad I said Semper Fi and congrats on retirement!

#56

Aftermath Of A Lightning Strike On An American Airlines 787-9

Aftermath Of A Lightning Strike On An American Airlines 787-9

BrewCityChaser Report

#57

Thank You To Those Who Work At 1:00 A.m. In Snowstorms So People Can Travel

Thank You To Those Who Work At 1:00 A.m. In Snowstorms So People Can Travel

bbreedy Report

#58

My Childhood Dream Has Come True. I'm A Pilot Now!

My Childhood Dream Has Come True. I'm A Pilot Now!

reddit.com Report

#59

3 Years Ago I Had My First Flight - Today I Had My First Flight As An Airline First Officer

3 Years Ago I Had My First Flight - Today I Had My First Flight As An Airline First Officer

thisistherubberduck Report

#60

Good Boy 747 Doing A Sit

Good Boy 747 Doing A Sit

kwp302 Report

#61

Amazing How It Even Takes Off!!

Amazing How It Even Takes Off!!

genos1995 Report

#62

My Favorite Picture Of The B-17 That Crashed In Connecticut Today. Rip Old Girl

My Favorite Picture Of The B-17 That Crashed In Connecticut Today. Rip Old Girl

jbljml Report

#63

The Antonov An-225 Sure Has A Lot Of Wheels

The Antonov An-225 Sure Has A Lot Of Wheels

jhystad Report

#64

Beautiful Belly

Beautiful Belly

Palana Report

#65

Awac Passing My House

Awac Passing My House

The_angry_avitor Report

#66

Dutch F-16

Dutch F-16

BigDiesel07 Report

#67

Boeing 737 Next To The Biggest Helicopter In The World

Boeing 737 Next To The Biggest Helicopter In The World

waxyhighlands Report

#68

My Daughter Took This Portrait Of Me While I Was Doing Annual Maintenance With My Dad On Our Comanche 260. I Thought I Would Share It With My Fellow Aviators As It Is Getting A Great Reaction In The Photography Community!

My Daughter Took This Portrait Of Me While I Was Doing Annual Maintenance With My Dad On Our Comanche 260. I Thought I Would Share It With My Fellow Aviators As It Is Getting A Great Reaction In The Photography Community!

kimstreo Report

#69

Black F/A-18 F Super Hornet

Black F/A-18 F Super Hornet

RespectTheReal Report

#70

Happy Veterans Day To My Grandfather Who Passed Away This Year At 97. This Is Him Standing In Front Of The Plane He Flew In World War II

Happy Veterans Day To My Grandfather Who Passed Away This Year At 97. This Is Him Standing In Front Of The Plane He Flew In World War II

SonOfQuora Report

#71

Us Midway And Uss Independence Docked Together

Us Midway And Uss Independence Docked Together

axonable Report

#72

Sr 71 Cockpit

Sr 71 Cockpit

ParaMike46 Report

#73

The Beginning Of The End For The Queen Of The Sky

The Beginning Of The End For The Queen Of The Sky

Saturn_Ecplise Report

#74

F-22 With All Three Kills *humor* [1080x1080]

F-22 With All Three Kills *humor* [1080x1080]