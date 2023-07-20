Aircraft Never Looked So Good: 86 Pics Of Aviation Gold
When brothers Orville and Wilbur Wright built and flew the first fully practical airplane, they probably couldn't imagine how far we'd take it.
Now, we're flying hundreds of people at a time, sending rovers to other planets, and launching interstellar probes.
So we decided to stop for a second and appreciate the fact that humanity has conquered the skies. And we've picked the subreddit r/aviation to do it.
Created back in 2008, this online community unites 1.2 million members who constantly share anything and everything related to helicopters and rotorcraft, airships, balloons, paragliders, winged suits and anything that sustains you in the air. Here are some of their top posts.
This post may include affiliate links.
Boeing 747 Rainbow Contrails
An Air Canada 787 Bursts Through The Mist In Stunning Fashion At Heathrow
“We Made History As The First Mother-Daughter Crew At Skywest Airlines.”
The Only Picture Ever Taken Of Concorde Flying At Mach 2 (1,350 Mph). Taken From An Raf Tornado Fighter Jet, Which Only Rendezvoused With Concorde For 4 Minutes Over The Irish Sea: The Tornado Was Rapidly Running Out Of Fuel, Struggling To Keep Up With Concorde At Mach 2
Sea Stallion Taking A Selfie
52,000 Christmas Lights Decorating A B-52
Plane Crossing Today's Eclipse
French Nato Equipment Just Arrived In Romania Aboard A Unique Plane With A Fitting Livery
Decided To Go Planespotting During A Long Sit Between Flights, Was Lucky Enough To Get A Shot With The Plane I Was Flying Later That Day!
A United Airlines Boeing Dreamliner Holds Position At San Francisco As A British Airways Boeing Beautifully Descends Through The Fog To Land
When She’s Out Of Your League
100 Years Of The Raf Spelled Out By 22 Eurofighter Typhoons Over Buckingham Palace
Took me a couple seconds to see the 💯 in the formation but this is amazing!
The Space Shuttle Carried On A 747 And Being Escorted By Two F-18’s
Amazing that 747's can also be used as a tow trucks/planes haha!
Somebody Had An Expensive Oopsie At Ord Last Night
That's going to be a very expensive bandaid or just use duct tape.
Shadow
Unbelievable Aerial Fire Fighting Efforts In Woolsey Fire In California
A Lucky P-47 And Its Pilot From WWII
Kc-135q Stratotanker Has A Weird Shadow
U2 Camera Viewfinder
Flying The Last Leg Before Sunset With All That Drama In The Sky!
Everything That Fits Into A Rescue Helicopter
Long Live The Ghost Of Kyiv
I’m 15 And For Now I Can’t Go To An Airport To Do Some Plane Spotting. So Instead, My Parents Bought Me A Nikon P900 That Can Zoom To 83 Times. And Now, I Can Plane Spot From My House. This Is My Favourite Pic So Far. An A380 Emirates Expo 2020 Livery
What Type Of Missile Is This?
Sr-71 Blackbird Pilots. Looks Like This Picture Was Taken From A Sci-Fi Movie
Any Museum That Has Cockpits You Can Sit In Gets An Automatic 10/10
Haha
Looks like the bottom right might have actually sneezed out a helicopter.
View From Inside A Latam A320neo Shortly After Landing Gear Collapse Due To Collision With Firetruck On Takeoff
Today I Got To Fly In My Grandfathers Restored Ww2 Hurricane!
A Patch Being Worn By Fighter Pilots Of The Taiwanese Air Force
B-2 And F-15 In Formation
Maiden Flight Of The Thiccest Boi
747 Engine Turned Into Grill
Clear Hd Photo Of The B-21 Raider With No Blue Lighting Or Shadows
Daughter Flew With An Elite Group Today!
This is truly bad a*s and I love the selfie reflection in her goggles, haha! 😆
Ground Staff Pulled The Wrong Handle And Md-80's Butt Fell Off
10 Years Since The Miracle On The Hudson
Another Shot Of Raaf C-17 At Brisbane River Fire Air Show
Boeing 787 Crew Rest. It’s Above The Heads On The 1st Class Passengers And It’s Cozy Asf!
Life Goal [1080*1336]
I Graduated Pilot Training Today, This Is The Gift My Grandpa Sent Me
Co-Pilot Checklist
I’m A Student Pilot, Heard Emergency Landing Over The Radio, So We Went To Find Him. He Ran Out Of Fuel 3 Miles From Maf. Couldn’t Spot Him Until Cows
Air Canada's First Delivered A320, With Ear Warmers And A Scarf (1990)
Found A Receipt For A Boeing 737 Purchase At Work Today
I Am A Pilot And Spend A Lot Of Time In Airports At Night. I Made This Painting Inspired From Those Long Night Turnarounds. 24.09.2022, Somewhere
Got My Private Pilot License Today
New York Control Asking For Help Looking For The Missing Submarine
Interesting Switch Located In Every Uh-1 Iroquois
You Don't See This Very Often
I Asked To Take A Photo Of The Flight Deck Of The 787-9 I Was On. The Captain Said, "No I Have A Better Idea". No Matter How Many Years Pass, The Excitement Of Sitting In The Captain's Seat Never Fades. Even At 20
Flew My Mom As My First Passenger With My Ppl
My Grandpa's Hand-Written Instructions For Starting A B-29 Engine While Serving On Uss Ranger Aircraft Carrier In The Early 60s
Plane
After 41 Years Of Flying - 13 Years As An A-4 Pilot With The Marines And 28 Years With American Airlines, My Dad Has Officially Retired! Happy Retirement Dad!!!
I never really understood why they would have a window that opens in the cockpit of a plane, I'm guessing it's for safety/emergency purposes? Also if this somehow gets to the OP please tell your dad I said Semper Fi and congrats on retirement!