But in the past 60 years or so, the idea of the “American dream” has started to crumble. People are realizing that the nation isn't actually all it’s cracked up to be, and sadly, it seems to be on the decline. Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of photos showing just how dystopian the U.S. has become in recent years.

The United States is famous for many things. The country’s national parks are absolutely breathtaking, and the nation is known to be full of friendly individuals. It’s a melting pot of cultures, ripe with opportunity, and it’s one of the world’s leading producers of films , television shows, and music.

#1 Pope

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#2 And Losing Their Benefits By The Millions

#3 This Is America: Shopping From The Compost Bin

Now, before we get into this, pandas, we just want to make it clear that we’re not hating on the United States or the people who live there. We understand that citizens cannot be blamed for the president’s actions or what their government decides to provide for its residents. We simply want to discuss aspects of the current United States (some of which may apply to other countries as well) that certainly aren’t ideal. ADVERTISEMENT Now, the first thing up on the list of things that make the current U.S. feel dystopian is the cost of healthcare. In 2023, Americans spent $4.87 trillion on healthcare expenses. And over 66% of Americans who filed for bankruptcy cited medical bills as the primary cause. But it wasn’t always this bad. Stanford Medicine Magazine notes that there was a time before healthcare was for-profit in the U.S.

#4 The World Has Learnt Now To Live Without America

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#5 You're In A Cult, I Hope You Get Help

#6 Work Done By A 1st Grader (Age 7) In The US. Things Are Bad

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Between 1940 and 1955, the number of Americans with health insurance shot up from 10% to over 60%. And at the time, insurance companies like Blue Cross/Blue Shield were seen as a good thing, as they aimed to help Americans afford the treatment they needed. But when some noticed that this industry could be extremely lucrative, for-profit companies started to dominate the space. Over the next few decades, companies like Aetna and Cigna, which were much more focused on money than actually providing healthcare, began to dominate the insurance space. And by the 1990s, even Blue Cross/Blue Shield became a for-profit business. Fast forward to today, and health insurance is one of the most profitable sectors in the country, with seven companies raking in a whopping $71.3 billion in profits in 2024.

#7 I Can’t Even Watch The Waves In Peace Without A Floating Ad Boat

#8 I Could've Gotten A Test At The Dollar Store I had to have a minor, outpatient procedure done a week ago, and they insisted on a pregnancy test. I said, "Oh, there's no way I'm pregnant," but they still insisted.



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#9 First Week Of Iran War Cost More Than $11.3 Billion

Along with 36% of Americans saying they’ve postponed getting medical care that they needed in the past year because they couldn’t afford it, many find it impossible to have children too. Sure, they might be able to conceive, but the federal government does not guarantee mothers and fathers any paid maternity or paternity leave. And if employees want to take unpaid leave, The Family and Medical Leave Act only provides 12 weeks off.

#10 We've Reached A New Low, Ads On The Sinks In The Gym Bathroom

#11 Facts

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#12 "The American Dream 2025" Elderly Walmart Employee On A Copd Machine And Crying

Meanwhile, childcare is more expensive than public college tuition in 38 American states. So it’s not always an option for new parents. Plus, giving birth alone usually costs moms $3,400 if they have insurance or $30,000 if they are uninsured. If she has to have a C-section, however, she can expect to pay up to $50,000 if she doesn’t have insurance. Yet the government continues to complain about how low the birth rate has fallen…

#13 What In The Capitalist Dystopia Is This? My Amazon order (which I only made after exhausting local options fruitlessly) came inside an ad for Candy Crush.



#14 Normalizing "Solutions" Like This Is Where We’re At Now Rent out your swim pool or your baby gear—anything but actually fixing anything.



#15 Ads On The Keyboard

Another devastating aspect of the current United States that makes the country seem dystopian is the state of gun violence. It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see headlines in the news nearly every day discussing another tragedy at a high school or public event that could have been prevented with stricter gun control. Johns Hopkins reports that in 2024, on average, an American lost their life every 12 minutes due to gun violence. People deserve to feel safe in their country, but sadly, some just can’t right now.

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#16 And To Show Up Everyday Without Crashing Down

#17 Local Gas Station Removed Price Tags And Replaced Them With Barcodes You Need A App To See Price

#18 USA Economy Is Definitely Done, Wonder Bread Is 4 Dollars A Loaf

In the same vein, violence has become something that many Americans are used to seeing in the news every day. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has reported that 16 immigrants have already lost their lives while being detained this year. Meanwhile, even American citizens like Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good have been brutally slain by ICE agents. Nobody deserves to lose their life in such a callous way, regardless of where they’re from.

#19 My Apartment Is Now Charging A Convenience Fee To Pay My Rent They just updated the system. The previous system allowed ACH payment, but the new system does not. So infuriating. I think I can pay by check, but now I have to get a checkbook or get cashier's checks, which also have a fee.



#20 I Think They’re Adding A Tens Digit

#21 Short And Simple

Unfortunately, it feels like nothing is affordable in the United States anymore. Healthcare is one thing, but housing, higher education, and groceries have all shot up in price in recent years too. Student loan debt currently stands at $1.833 trillion, and 75% of homes across the country are unaffordable for the typical household. Meanwhile, half of Americans say they’re struggling to even buy groceries. This does not sound like a country that is in its prime.

#22 Our World Has Been Stolen From Us By A Very Small Group

#23 Powerful Message Hits Harder Than Expected

#24 Expensive To Breathe

We hope the photos on this list aren’t too bleak for you to see, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that fill you with rage, and let us know in the comments below if you’re experiencing similar issues wherever you live. Then, if you’re interested in reading another article discussing just how dystopian the Land of the Free has become, look no further than right here.

#25 What Happened To My Childhood? This Screams Dystopian Corporate, Not Kid Friendly. What Is With The Artwork? This Is McDonald's

#26 No Kings - Tupac

#27 An Ad In This Novel Placed Right In The Middle Of The Narration

#28 Only Machines Are Not Invisible (Chinatown, Philadelphia)

#29 They’re Getting To Escape This Crazy Country For A While

#30 This Is Sad

#31 Ost Of The People With $10+ Million Don't Realize There's Such A Problem For Others. That's The Issue

#32 This Is The Most Dystopian Thing I May Have Ever Seen

#33 Hard On The Poor Soft On The Rich

#34 We Live In A Dystopia Seriously how bad will it get. We are bombarded with advertisements at every aspect of our lives. Now we have a big bright screen to look at while we're driving.



#35 Signs In My Neighborhood A Little Too On The Nose

#36 When Digital Menus Randomly Change To A 30s Advert

#37 Ahh Yes, A Beautiful Story About A Fundraiser So A 78 Year Old Man Can Retire In The Richest Country On Earth

#38 An Ad In My Fortune Cookie? This Just Confirmed It For Me, We Are In A Dystopia

#39 This Cannot Be The Future Of Retirement

#40 How Dystopian Is This Payment Method? Amazon will not securely collect and store my palm data to recognize me. What?



#41 Company Behind Fake Parenting AI And Anti-AI Billboard Turns Out To Be An AI Company

#42 Time With The Specialist After months of waiting and pre appointments to get my time with my gastroenterologist. I forgot to stop my timer until I headed out of the office, so definitely shorter by several seconds.



#43 I Didn't Know This Was A Thing

#44 Who Knew Buying Rotisserie Chicken And Juice Was “Splurging”

#45 The Capitalist Hellscape Known As The Mall Of America

#46 In Every Crisis, The Working Class Pays The Price. Why Are We Always The Ones Making A Sacrifice?

#47 Used To Think I Was Middle Class

#48 Brother You’re Imprisoned By A Honda Accord

#49 They Keep Firing People

#50 A New Level Of Dystopia Has Been Achieved. They Turned The Poison Into The Toys They Expect Our Kids To Play With

#51 The Only Thing Worse Than AI Is Allowing AI To Puppet And Control Actual Human Beings. It’s Just Going To Keep Getting Worse

#52 Pain