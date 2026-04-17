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The United States is famous for many things. The country’s national parks are absolutely breathtaking, and the nation is known to be full of friendly individuals. It’s a melting pot of cultures, ripe with opportunity, and it’s one of the world’s leading producers of films, television shows, and music. 

But in the past 60 years or so, the idea of the “American dream” has started to crumble. People are realizing that the nation isn't actually all it’s cracked up to be, and sadly, it seems to be on the decline. Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of photos showing just how dystopian the U.S. has become in recent years.

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#1

Pope

Tweet showing political tension reflecting dystopian themes in the United States with divisive social commentary.

billifer1973 Report

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    #2

    And Losing Their Benefits By The Millions

    Screenshot of tweets highlighting homelessness among military veterans, reflecting dystopian issues in the United States.

    yeezee93 Report

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    #3

    This Is America: Shopping From The Compost Bin

    Person scavenging food from a dumpster at night on an urban street, illustrating dystopian conditions in the United States.

    Balls2thewalleye Report

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    Now, before we get into this, pandas, we just want to make it clear that we’re not hating on the United States or the people who live there. We understand that citizens cannot be blamed for the president’s actions or what their government decides to provide for its residents. We simply want to discuss aspects of the current United States (some of which may apply to other countries as well) that certainly aren’t ideal.

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    Now, the first thing up on the list of things that make the current U.S. feel dystopian is the cost of healthcare. In 2023, Americans spent $4.87 trillion on healthcare expenses. And over 66% of Americans who filed for bankruptcy cited medical bills as the primary cause. But it wasn’t always this bad. Stanford Medicine Magazine notes that there was a time before healthcare was for-profit in the U.S.  
    #4

    The World Has Learnt Now To Live Without America

    Screenshot of a dystopian social media post predicting the next US president’s apologetic four-year term in America.

    NewtonAllan6 Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t need them. The rest of the world is doing just fine

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    #5

    You're In A Cult, I Hope You Get Help

    Tweet discussing rising gas, food, and housing prices as part of dystopian conditions in the United States.

    MattH_4America Report

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    #6

    Work Done By A 1st Grader (Age 7) In The US. Things Are Bad

    Child's handwritten note on Martin Luther King Jr. paper expressing hope to live through 2026, highlighting dystopian themes in the United States.

    Unusual_Diver1973 Report

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    Between 1940 and 1955, the number of Americans with health insurance shot up from 10% to over 60%. And at the time, insurance companies like Blue Cross/Blue Shield were seen as a good thing, as they aimed to help Americans afford the treatment they needed. But when some noticed that this industry could be extremely lucrative, for-profit companies started to dominate the space.

    Over the next few decades, companies like Aetna and Cigna, which were much more focused on money than actually providing healthcare, began to dominate the insurance space. And by the 1990s, even Blue Cross/Blue Shield became a for-profit business. Fast forward to today, and health insurance is one of the most profitable sectors in the country, with seven companies raking in a whopping $71.3 billion in profits in 2024.     
    #7

    I Can’t Even Watch The Waves In Peace Without A Floating Ad Boat

    Floating digital billboard in the ocean off a sandy beach with waves under a partly cloudy sky showing dystopian United States scene

    Disastrous_Pie_4763 Report

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    mamat avatar
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    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What kind of freaky Wall-e future is this? Okay I went to google, as I do, and yes this is real. These are primarily launching in the USA, from what I could find. Companies such as Ballyhoo Media operate them. These ad boats annoyingly float across your sea view very slowly, targetting high-tourist areas. They can also stay stationary in the water, usually for events... I am horrified.

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    #8

    I Could've Gotten A Test At The Dollar Store

    Medical bill showing $260 charge for a urine pregnancy test, illustrating dystopian healthcare costs in the United States.

    I had to have a minor, outpatient procedure done a week ago, and they insisted on a pregnancy test. I said, "Oh, there's no way I'm pregnant," but they still insisted.

    Afraid_Blueberry3115 Report

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    #9

    First Week Of Iran War Cost More Than $11.3 Billion

    Headline about the Pentagon revealing the high cost of the Iran war showing dystopian United States financial impact.

    Particular_Log_3594 , New York Times Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you have your own people shopping in compost bins because they can’t afford to buy food. This doesn’t make sense and never will. It’s just sad

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    Along with 36% of Americans saying they’ve postponed getting medical care that they needed in the past year because they couldn’t afford it, many find it impossible to have children too. Sure, they might be able to conceive, but the federal government does not guarantee mothers and fathers any paid maternity or paternity leave. And if employees want to take unpaid leave, The Family and Medical Leave Act only provides 12 weeks off.
    #10

    We've Reached A New Low, Ads On The Sinks In The Gym Bathroom

    Dystopian United States public restroom sinks with digital screens and illuminated mirrors in a modern bathroom setting.

    MokujinBunny Report

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    #11

    Facts

    Tweet expressing economic stress and daily struggles reflecting dystopian conditions in the United States society.

    middle_class_us Report

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    #12

    "The American Dream 2025" Elderly Walmart Employee On A Copd Machine And Crying

    Woman in a blue vest using a motorized shopping cart and leaning on a cart in a store showcasing dystopian United States.

    REDDIT.COM Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “The American Nightmare”. Fixed it for you

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    Meanwhile, childcare is more expensive than public college tuition in 38 American states. So it’s not always an option for new parents. Plus, giving birth alone usually costs moms $3,400 if they have insurance or $30,000 if they are uninsured. If she has to have a C-section, however, she can expect to pay up to $50,000 if she doesn’t have insurance. Yet the government continues to complain about how low the birth rate has fallen… 
    #13

    What In The Capitalist Dystopia Is This?

    Colorful gaming-themed snack box, damaged and placed upside down on a cluttered white surface in a domestic setting.

    My Amazon order (which I only made after exhausting local options fruitlessly) came inside an ad for Candy Crush.

    Rommie557 Report

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    #14

    Normalizing "Solutions" Like This Is Where We’re At Now

    Two TV hosts discuss renting baby gear and home items for extra cash on a daytime news segment about US dystopian trends.

    Rent out your swim pool or your baby gear—anything but actually fixing anything.

    mamawoman Report

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    #15

    Ads On The Keyboard

    Smartphone keyboard with promoted app suggestions, illustrating challenging aspects of dystopian society in the United States.

    Yatharth1232 Report

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    Another devastating aspect of the current United States that makes the country seem dystopian is the state of gun violence. It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see headlines in the news nearly every day discussing another tragedy at a high school or public event that could have been prevented with stricter gun control. Johns Hopkins reports that in 2024, on average, an American lost their life every 12 minutes due to gun violence. People deserve to feel safe in their country, but sadly, some just can’t right now.

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    #16

    And To Show Up Everyday Without Crashing Down

    Tweet listing overwhelming daily tasks and worries reflecting dystopian aspects of life in the United States today.

    KeruboSk Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This isn’t only America. We all do this to one degree or another. We’ve forgotten how to just breathe

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    #17

    Local Gas Station Removed Price Tags And Replaced Them With Barcodes You Need A App To See Price

    Store shelves stocked with candy bars and packaged snacks reflecting dystopian consumer culture in the United States.

    phoenix_stewart Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’d turn around and walk back out

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    #18

    USA Economy Is Definitely Done, Wonder Bread Is 4 Dollars A Loaf

    Wonder bread loaves on a store shelf with price tags highlighting rising food costs in the dystopian United States.

    passisgullible Report

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anybody else notice that bread loaves have gotten shorter? When I'd put bread in the toaster, the top of the bread was even with the top of the toaster or even a little higher. Now, not so much. (In the US, not sure about other countries.)

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    In the same vein, violence has become something that many Americans are used to seeing in the news every day. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has reported that 16 immigrants have already lost their lives while being detained this year. Meanwhile, even American citizens like Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good have been brutally slain by ICE agents. Nobody deserves to lose their life in such a callous way, regardless of where they’re from. 
    #19

    My Apartment Is Now Charging A Convenience Fee To Pay My Rent

    Payment screen showing $1,280 due with an additional $39.68 convenience fee, highlighting dystopian financial burdens in the US.

    They just updated the system. The previous system allowed ACH payment, but the new system does not. So infuriating. I think I can pay by check, but now I have to get a checkbook or get cashier's checks, which also have a fee.

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cheaper to buy a checkbook that comes with several checks than to pay an extra $40 every month to pay the rent

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    #20

    I Think They’re Adding A Tens Digit

    Worker in a bucket lift fixing a BP gas station sign under a clear blue sky, showing dystopian United States imagery.

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    #21

    Short And Simple

    Tweet from Amity expressing patriotism and distrust in government, illustrating a dystopian sentiment in the United States.

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    Unfortunately, it feels like nothing is affordable in the United States anymore. Healthcare is one thing, but housing, higher education, and groceries have all shot up in price in recent years too. Student loan debt currently stands at $1.833 trillion, and 75% of homes across the country are unaffordable for the typical household. Meanwhile, half of Americans say they’re struggling to even buy groceries. This does not sound like a country that is in its prime.     
    #22

    Our World Has Been Stolen From Us By A Very Small Group

    Text post discussing U.S. economic inequality and social unrest reflecting dystopian conditions.

    Boltboys Report

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    #23

    Powerful Message Hits Harder Than Expected

    Car window with handwritten quote symbolizing dystopian United States, parked in an urban area with visible wear and tear.

    TenesmusSupreme Report

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    #24

    Expensive To Breathe

    Alt text: Screenshots of online comments highlighting high living costs and financial struggles in dystopian United States.

    Cog_HS , veronicalake4 Report

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    We hope the photos on this list aren’t too bleak for you to see, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that fill you with rage, and let us know in the comments below if you’re experiencing similar issues wherever you live. Then, if you’re interested in reading another article discussing just how dystopian the Land of the Free has become, look no further than right here.  
    #25

    What Happened To My Childhood? This Screams Dystopian Corporate, Not Kid Friendly. What Is With The Artwork? This Is McDonald's

    Empty modern cafe interior with chairs and tables, illustrating dystopian United States urban design trends.

    jackal99 Report

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    #26

    No Kings - Tupac

    Woman holding protest sign about money for wars versus feeding the poor, highlighting dystopian issues in the United States.

    Main_Opinion_3775 Report

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    #27

    An Ad In This Novel Placed Right In The Middle Of The Narration

    Text excerpt highlighting a subscription to Hallmark Channel for streaming romances, reflecting a dystopian U.S. lifestyle.

    Tobias-Tawanda Report

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    #28

    Only Machines Are Not Invisible (Chinatown, Philadelphia)

    Autonomous delivery robot navigating a busy urban sidewalk, illustrating dystopian technology in the United States.

    Generic_Username7921 Report

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    #29

    They’re Getting To Escape This Crazy Country For A While

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing low-key jealousy of astronauts, illustrating dystopian social commentary in the United States.

    covie_93 Report

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    #30

    This Is Sad

    Protester dressed as Statue of Liberty being arrested by police, illustrating a dystopian scene in the United States.

    emkenobi Report

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    #31

    Ost Of The People With $10+ Million Don't Realize There's Such A Problem For Others. That's The Issue

    Text post about billionaires in the less than 1 percent controlling and ruining lives in a dystopian United States.

    life_uhh_findsaway Report

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    #32

    This Is The Most Dystopian Thing I May Have Ever Seen

    Tweet discussing a market predicting nuclear weapon detonation amid dystopian concerns in the United States.

    davidsirota Report

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    #33

    Hard On The Poor Soft On The Rich

    Text post discussing strict capitalism for the poor and socialism for the wealthy in dystopian United States.

    CopiousCool Report

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    #34

    We Live In A Dystopia

    Dystopian United States street scene with digital billboard truck advertising AT&T fiber on a snowy day.

    Seriously how bad will it get. We are bombarded with advertisements at every aspect of our lives. Now we have a big bright screen to look at while we're driving.

    8000RPM Report

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    #35

    Signs In My Neighborhood A Little Too On The Nose

    Sign with vintage design reading America 1776-2026 in a grassy outdoor setting reflecting dystopian United States imagery.

    TattooedTeacher316 Report

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    #36

    When Digital Menus Randomly Change To A 30s Advert

    Customers standing at a deli counter under digital menus showing sandwiches in a dystopian United States setting.

    orochiWARDEN Report

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    #37

    Ahh Yes, A Beautiful Story About A Fundraiser So A 78 Year Old Man Can Retire In The Richest Country On Earth

    Dystopian United States photo showing DoorDash delivery sparking $500,000 donations for elderly driver retirement.

    reddit.com Report

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    #38

    An Ad In My Fortune Cookie? This Just Confirmed It For Me, We Are In A Dystopia

    Fortune cookie messages promoting smarter banking highlight dystopian aspects of the United States economy and society.

    Bergerboy11 Report

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm too old - I don't get it. 🤷‍♀️

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    #39

    This Cannot Be The Future Of Retirement

    Bar chart showing increase in U.S. workforce by age bracket from 2015 to 2024 with highest growth in 65+ group

    LicensedTwoPill Report

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    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But…but… the Boomers took everything!

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    #40

    How Dystopian Is This Payment Method?

    Payment terminal displaying palm recognition technology, illustrating dystopian surveillance and biometric data use in the United States.

    Amazon will not securely collect and store my palm data to recognize me. What?

    pilofication Report

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    #41

    Company Behind Fake Parenting AI And Anti-AI Billboard Turns Out To Be An AI Company

    Bus with dystopian AI advertisement in urban street scene highlighting concerns about replacing humans with AI.

    anshchauhann Report

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    #42

    Time With The Specialist

    Stopwatch showing a lap time of 5 minutes 49 seconds, with reset and start buttons visible on screen.

    After months of waiting and pre appointments to get my time with my gastroenterologist. I forgot to stop my timer until I headed out of the office, so definitely shorter by several seconds.

    1amNOTmyselfYouSee Report

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    #43

    I Didn't Know This Was A Thing

    Alt text: Warning message about insurance denial and outstanding balance exemplifying dystopian issues in the United States.

    lajollahc Report

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    #44

    Who Knew Buying Rotisserie Chicken And Juice Was “Splurging”

    Tweet about millennials and Gen Z facing student debt while spending on rotisserie chickens, highlighting dystopian US lifestyle trends.

    Conscious-Quarter423 , Appodlachia Report

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    #45

    The Capitalist Hellscape Known As The Mall Of America

    Mall of America hand sanitizer dispenser with Stay healthy Shop longer text in a dystopian United States setting.

    thatnihilistguy Report

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    #46

    In Every Crisis, The Working Class Pays The Price. Why Are We Always The Ones Making A Sacrifice?

    Tweet criticizing the working class suffering in crises while the rich get richer, highlighting a dystopian United States.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

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    #47

    Used To Think I Was Middle Class

    Close-up of rib eye steak price label showing high cost per pound, illustrating dystopian United States food prices.

    The1Ski Report

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    #48

    Brother You’re Imprisoned By A Honda Accord

    Tweet highlighting dystopian life in the United States with traffic, limited freedom, and car imprisonment compared to European travel freedom.

    TheCABK Report

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    #49

    They Keep Firing People

    Alt text: Text describing the dystopian reality of job loss and loss of healthcare rights in the United States.

    clippy_69696969 Report

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    #50

    A New Level Of Dystopia Has Been Achieved. They Turned The Poison Into The Toys They Expect Our Kids To Play With

    Plush Kraft macaroni and cheese toy with smiling face among colorful stuffed animals in a store display.

    SpareTireButFlat Report

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    #51

    The Only Thing Worse Than AI Is Allowing AI To Puppet And Control Actual Human Beings. It’s Just Going To Keep Getting Worse

    Burger King introduces AI headsets to track employee friendliness, showcasing dystopian technology in the United States.

    Individual-Heart-719 , BBC Report

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    #52

    Pain

    Comments about lacking health insurance and the impact of medical debt revealing dystopian United States struggles.

    Nommernose , oldswirlo Report

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    #53

    Hartford Visibility Brigade This Am! Good Message This Morning

    Banner on a fenced overpass with text protesting war and the Epstein scandal in a dystopian United States setting.

    Frisky__Pickles Report

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