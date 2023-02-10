You know that feeling when you’re having a heated conversation, and you want so badly to come up with the perfect response, but your mouth just can’t seem to form the words? Your brain glitches for only a second, and suddenly you’ve missed your golden opportunity to craft the perfect insult or comeback because the moment has passed. Well, if you’d like to be prepared for the next time that opportunity arises, pandas, we might have the perfect article for you.   

If you’re not familiar already, allow us to introduce you to the Rare Threats subreddit. This intimidating group is dedicated to sharing the most creative and brilliant threats the internet has ever seen, and you just might want to keep some of them in your back pocket for the next time you find yourself in a heated argument. From oddly specific to frighteningly ominous threats, this subreddit has it all, so enjoy scrolling through this list and be sure to upvote any rare threats you plan on utilizing in the future! And you better read them all, or I’ll hide all of your fruit in the oven and you won’t know until you preheat it for dinner then open it up to find blackened apples and bananas.

#1

Found On R/Skyrimmods. Op Got Flamed For Asking A Basic (But Genuine) Question

Found On R/Skyrimmods. Op Got Flamed For Asking A Basic (But Genuine) Question

not_mel_torme Report

Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
2 hours ago

And warm..even when you flip it to the cool side! The horror.

#2

Spotted This Sign At My Local Community Garden

Spotted This Sign At My Local Community Garden

kylie-420 Report

#3

🕳

🕳

SAR_and_Shitposts Report

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
2 hours ago

That is exactly why we commit war crimes, or maybe start a war and begin using your powers as the dark lord while looking for a piece of jewellery

The Rare Threats subreddit has been around since January 26, 2019, and it has already amassed an impressive 60k members, likely through its expert use of intimidation. This isn’t the first time we’ve featured the Rare Threats subreddit at Bored Panda, though. And lucky for us, the last time we covered the group, about four months ago, my colleague Jonas was able to get in touch with one of the sub’s moderators, Left4pillz.

Left4pillz was kind enough to provide some insight into how the group formed and what it has been like running it. Apparently, the post that started it all was a man’s bizarre threat to continue taping fish onto out-of-order ATMs until they were fixed. You can find that full post right here. That inspired the mods to create Rare Threats, and the group has only been growing ever since. 
#4

Organic Carrot

Organic Carrot

theDogofDeath Report

Kat Pekin
Kat Pekin
Community Member
2 hours ago

I read that too quickly and just saw "unconscious carrot".

#5

Ok?

Ok?

mushroom_l0rd Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
2 hours ago

Very specific this one....

#6

There Is No Worse Sin

There Is No Worse Sin

A_Salty_Cellist Report

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
2 hours ago

And open a pack of Oreos in it after stomping on the packet until it’s crumbs

We also previously asked moderator Left4pillz about the challenges of managing the Rare Threats community, and they shared that the biggest difficulty is simply having enough time for the subreddit. "Between my job as a cycle courier, and the hobby of porting and recreating older video game maps for Pavlov VR, I don't really have much time to spend moderating here,” they told Bored Panda. “Thankfully, the report system makes it easy enough to see the posts that break the rules more easily without having to spend tons of time looking at every post.”

Left4pillz also shared what they personally believe makes for the best rare threats. They noted that creativity and brevity are always key, urging threat artists to avoid “[going] on for paragraphs.” Incorporating humor is also a plus, they added!
#7

Cheese?

Cheese?

Penna_23 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago

Cheese snob here. That is not cheese. It is a horrible plastic wrap of pretend cheese. At least buy a cheap cheddar from the supermarket.

#8

Taste Buds

Taste Buds

NEUX2007 Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
2 hours ago

oh my god that is amazing

#9

Tortilla Chip

Tortilla Chip

Nonkel_Jef Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago

The last one is too bad. NO!

"Generally the best posts are threats/warnings that are found naturally, rather than ones made specifically for the sub,” Left4pillz previously told Bored Panda. “And in my opinion, the real best of the best ones are found in real life as they're typically much rarer, like these two," the mod said, referring to these hilariously threatening signs right here and here. And while it may be hard to spot rare threats such as these in real life, it seems to become easier and easier to find them online nowadays, considering that they can be found on any social media site and even other places online. And I have to admit, I’m extremely thankful for the unlimited content the sub has now. Although, I might be a bit frightened if I heard any of these threats directed at me…
#10

So That’s How I Died

So That's How I Died

Specialist-Glove4586 Report

#11

Why Does It Always Involve Kneecaps

Why Does It Always Involve Kneecaps

North_Classic_5232 Report

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
2 hours ago

This exactly why kneecaps are a privilege and not a right

#12

Discord Discorse

Discord Discorse

UnTypicalHuman Report

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
2 hours ago

Put in water and I’ll use your blood with condensed milk in mine (this is a joke)

As with anything in life, threats are more fun when executed with a bit of creativity and eloquence. Gone are the days of ending a threat with an ominous, “Or else…” We have evolved, and now we know that it might be even more effective to threaten to make someone’s skin vanish or to utilize very realistic fears like choking on a tortilla chip or getting shampoo in your eye. But while the Rare Threats subreddit may be only 4 years old, the act of using rare threats actually goes much further back. We can credit some of the best rare threats to the man who was a brilliant writer of comedies, tragedies and insults: Shakespeare.   
#13

Interesting

Interesting

givememymarblesback Report

#14

No Amount Of Dietary Fiber Could Make That Easy

No Amount Of Dietary Fiber Could Make That Easy

Rogueshoten Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
2 hours ago

Eeermm.....OW?!?! What did you do to deserve that level of curse?!

#15

Last Place I Expected To Find A Rare Threat Like This Was In Anime

Last Place I Expected To Find A Rare Threat Like This Was In Anime

QuickSilver010 Report

Shakespeare might be better known for his insults, such as, “Away, you starvelling, you elf-skin, you dried neat’s-tongue, bull’s-pizzle, you stock-fish!” But he was also a master of the rare threat. For example, “By this hand, I will supplant some of your teeth.” And, “I will deal in poison with thee, or in bastinado, or in steel. I will bandy with thee in faction; I will o’er-run thee with policy; I will kill thee a hundred and fifty ways.” They may be mouthfulls, but they’re certainly effective. Some of my other personal favorites are, “Your hearts I’ll stamp out with my horse’s heels and make a quagmire of your mingled brains.” And, “I will beat thee into handsomeness.” And finally, “I’ll spurn thine eyes like balls before me! I’ll unhair thy head! Thou shalt be whipped with wire and stewed in brine, smarting in lingering pickle!”
#16

“You Put A Block Of Cream Cheese In A Casserole Dish, I’ll Put One On Your F***ng Tombstone”

"You Put A Block Of Cream Cheese In A Casserole Dish, I'll Put One On Your F***ng Tombstone"

CoodereRainy Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
2 hours ago

Oh wow this is so easy, this is gonna be so good y'all, you start with 2 sticks of butter and this block of cream cheese, you're gonna love it!

#17

Gummy Bears

Gummy Bears

Weegee_1 Report

Lesbian Sloth
Lesbian Sloth
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ngl, I thought the same thing when I saw their pfp

#18

Low-Key Making Me Hungry

Low-Key Making Me Hungry

SirDaddySpank_ Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
2 hours ago

i sort of want noodles now

One famous character of Shakespeare’s who was a master of the rare threat was Prospero in The Tempest. One threat he gives Ariel, a spirit servant of Prospero’s, is, “If thou more murmur’st, I will rend an oak and peg thee in his knotty entrails till thou hast howled away twelve winters.” Prospero also threatens Caliban, his slave, with, “If thou neglect’st or dost unwillingly what I command, I’ll rack thee with old cramps, fill all thy bones with aches, make thee roar that beasts shall tremble at thy din.” 

And finally, Prospero threatens Ferdinand, his soon-to-be son-in-law that if he sleeps with his daughter before the wedding, “No sweet aspersion shall the heavens let fall to make this contract grow, but barren hate, sour-eyed disdain, and discord shall bestrew the union of your bed with weeds so loathly that you shall hate it both.”
#19

Delicious

Delicious

Jeweljessec Report

#20

2 For 1

2 For 1

lambo_sama_big_boy Report

#21

Ah Hell Nah Not The Michal Jackson Plastic Nose

Ah Hell Nah Not The Michal Jackson Plastic Nose

Terraria_Fan_I_Guess Report

Obviously, on paper, threatening others is not really a great skill to have. But when it’s done in a comedic way by someone who does not actually have any harmful intent, threats can be enjoyed like clever jokes or even poetry. And if you’re interested in crafting some of your own rare threats, it might be best to think about niche fears that your target has. If your roommates keep stealing your food, perhaps you can put a label on your products threatening to put anything they steal in their beds or write, “If you eat this without asking me, I will tell the cute barista that you like that you got arrested for stealing donuts from the grocery store.” Something along those lines, feel free to get creative. 
#22

Edit

Edit

goodee33 Report

#23

Clash Of Clans Gets Serious On War Day

Clash Of Clans Gets Serious On War Day

SlushyInf1nit Report

#24

I Don’t Know A Title

I Don't Know A Title

Bee_Pin Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
2 hours ago

when i was eight i spilled glitter. i still found glitter everywhere months later when i had MOVED TO A NEW HOUSE

While rare threats can be found anywhere, there are some brilliant ones that have been featured in films. In They Live, John Nada utters the famous line, “Put on those glasses or start eating that trash can.” In Anchorman, Ron Burgundy states the threat, “I’m going to punch you in the ovary. That’s what I’m going to do. Straight shot. Right to the baby maker.” And in Gangs of New York, Daniel Day Lewis, as Bill “The Butcher” Cutting, threatens, “You see this knife? I’m going to teach you to speak English with this f****** knife!”
#25

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

Biggie_Cheese_Albums Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago

This sounds more like a kink.

#26

It's Finger Licking Good

It's Finger Licking Good

aless2209 Report

#27

Salting Someone's Liver

Salting Someone's Liver

Nomad_BO4 Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
2 hours ago

there are so many things that could be behind the pizza

Are you feeling like you’ve mastered the art of rare threats, pandas? Whether or not you plan to utilize any of these in the future, we hope you’ve enjoyed scrolling through them and learning just how creative people can get with threats. Threatening is an art form, really. Keep upvoting your favorites, and feel free to let us know your best rare threats in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more threat inspiration, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring this intimidating subreddit right here
#28

Here's A Threat That Doesn't Involve Kneecaps

Here's A Threat That Doesn't Involve Kneecaps

wawreeuh Report

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
2 hours ago

This comment has been deleted.

#29

The It Customer Services Guy 😳. (Credit To My Friend)

The It Customer Services Guy 😳. (Credit To My Friend)

BrightScarlet Report

#30

Crock Pot

Crock Pot

IRefuseToBreathe Report

#31

An Interesting Title

An Interesting Title

AcejokerUP415 Report

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago

Note to self: Pick up goat's blood, lizard eyes, nightshade and a Goodyear for the next summoning ritual XP

#32

BrayWyattFan1 Report

Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Community Member
1 hour ago

Or shove him where the sun don't shine. Spread the sin

#33

Average Threat From My Friend

Average Threat From My Friend

robuxman29 Report

#34

Oh- Oh My

Oh- Oh My

Lazy-Drink-277 Report

#35

I Found This In R/Teenagers

I Found This In R/Teenagers

TallCryptographer394 Report

Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
1 hour ago

🎶 Uranium fever has gone and got me down, uranium fever is spreading all around 🎶 (fallout)

#36

The People I Have To Deal With (Jk I Love Them)

The People I Have To Deal With (Jk I Love Them)

I_Eat_Clothes Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
2 hours ago

I'm sure this breaches the Geneva Convention....

#37

Mmm Gas

Mmm Gas

Digi_girl_ Report

Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
54 minutes ago

While you're doing that , could you be a dear and put a casserole in the oven too....

#38

I Thought Cereal With Water Was Strange, But This

I Thought Cereal With Water Was Strange, But This

Otherwise_Wasabi_489 Report

#39

Make It Stop

Make It Stop

so_what_do_now Report

Kel_how
Kel_how
Community Member
8 minutes ago

I read it as ORPHAN giveaway 😱😂

#40

He Is Truly In Danger

He Is Truly In Danger

TheSteveBeans Report

#41

Found On The Oatmeal. About “Gif”… You Know What Happened

Found On The Oatmeal. About "Gif"… You Know What Happened

Severe-Flower2344 Report

#42

The Second Name In Question Is ‘Fournier’ Btw

The Second Name In Question Is 'Fournier' Btw

Wan1__ Report

#43

Skin

Skin

lunatic_512 Report

#44

Stimcky

Stimcky

RiptideMatt Report

Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lots of kinky stuff on here. *Jots down idea on notepad*

#45

(Context Break My Face Is A Song And I Insulted A Different Song)

(Context Break My Face Is A Song And I Insulted A Different Song)

reddit.com Report

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
2 hours ago

Break my face is good. Also do not consume shoes, talking on experience

#46

Feeling Awfully Sluggish

Feeling Awfully Sluggish

maracrossite_YT Report

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why did I just cross my legs?

#47

A Short But Rare Threat

A Short But Rare Threat

SamsungSmortFridge Report

#48

Waffle House

Waffle House

IFeelScaredSendHelp Report

#49

Vroom Vroom

Vroom Vroom

Such-Comment5642 Report

#50

Thorax Arson

Thorax Arson

CyprusTheSergal Report

Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Should have gone with I will slap you with the a**e end of a diahoretic hamster

#51

Aggressively Unique

Aggressively Unique

Inkmare_GlitchedSwap Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago

That guy in the banner is eating you know what

#52

Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kilo2716 Report

#53

Medium Rare Or Well Done ?

Medium Rare Or Well Done ?

Puechamp Report

#54

Hee Ho!

Hee Ho!

SomeRobot141 Report

