My name is Polly Rusyn and I’m a full-time photographer and I run street photography workshops in awesome European cities.

I like to think of street photography as capturing a moment from the accidental theatre that is unfolding in front of me made up of strangers going about their daily life. The star of the show could be a quirky character or it could simply be some interesting light, dark shadows, geometric shapes, or bold colors.

I believe that street photos are hanging out in the street just waiting to be seen, and it’s my job as a street photographer to find them, and then be quick enough to capture them, creative enough to compose them, and stealthy enough not to get “caught in the act” by the people I’m photographing, so that no one gets disturbed by being part of the puzzle I’m solving.

#1

Polly Rusyn
When something catches my eye, my brain starts processing, guessing, and imagining what kind of a picture I could create out of all the elements converging serendipitously around me. Sometimes I can see one, sometimes I can’t. For me, the process of “making” a candid street photo is like building a jigsaw out of different pieces of bright sunlight, inky shadows, curious forms, bold color, quirky characters or interesting happenings to which I’m being drawn. I love not knowing what the final picture will be, and that’s part of the fun in creating unstaged compositions of everyday goings-on out in the world.
#2

Polly Rusyn
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
I eat me some oatmeal, and I'm a'ready for anything.

3points
#3

Polly Rusyn
#4

Polly Rusyn
#5

Polly Rusyn
#6

Polly Rusyn
#7

Polly Rusyn
#8

Polly Rusyn
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Getting some Squid Games vibes here.

2points
#9

Polly Rusyn
Annie
Annie
Waiting for Caesar...

0points
#10

Polly Rusyn
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Gotta find my contact lens...

2points
#11

Polly Rusyn
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Hello darkness, my old friend.

4points
#12

Polly Rusyn
#13

Polly Rusyn
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Hello? I'm here for the audition...

3points
#14

Polly Rusyn
#15

Polly Rusyn
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Chicken with his advisor before making next move.

2points
#16

Polly Rusyn
Russ Kincade
Russ Kincade
Do you want a balloon too, Georgie?

1point
#17

Polly Rusyn
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Remember, kids, when you keep your head on a swivel, you must swivel it.

0points
#18

Polly Rusyn
#19

Polly Rusyn
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Wait. I said I was looking for "cheeses"...

1point
#20

Polly Rusyn
Junior Farrell
Junior Farrell
I never understood why people did this.

0points
#21

Polly Rusyn
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
All kinds of people makes the world interestingly whirled.

1point
#22

Polly Rusyn
#23

Polly Rusyn
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
🎶 Going out of my head over you...🎶

0points
#24

Polly Rusyn
#25

Polly Rusyn
#26

Polly Rusyn
#27

Polly Rusyn
#28

Polly Rusyn
#29

Polly Rusyn
#30

Polly Rusyn
