ADVERTISEMENT

It started as a practical way to make union suits more comfortable for those working in hot environments. Then, it was standardized as a part of military uniform and a few decades later popularized by Marlon Brando. Nowadays, it’s at a forefront of fashion runways and picket lines. The humble T-shirt is everywhere. In fact, there’s a high chance you’re wearing one right now.

There’s also a high chance that what you’re wearing is not nearly as bold as the tees on this list. Collected from Instagram account Good Shirts where you can purchase the hilarious masterpieces, these T-Shirts are attention-grabbing to say the least. Scroll down to see which one you would dare to wear.