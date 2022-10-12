Though everyone craves attention, this urge is frequently seen negatively by our society.

From a technical point of view, attention does wonders for our development and social skills. Plus, it shields vulnerable people, like the elderly and those with illnesses, from potential isolation.

That said, whether we crave it to feel good about ourselves or otherwise – all reasons are valid, so why should we be so ashamed to recognize it?

Even though everyone is aware of how nice it is to have someone's undivided attention, the issue is that not many folks know how to utilize it wisely, especially those individuals who try to impress someone with whom they want to develop an intimate relationship (yes, I'm talking to you, you flirtatious kings and queens).

Well, today, Bored Panda decided to gather a collection of hilarious tweets that summarize what it's like to be hit on by a typical straight man.

