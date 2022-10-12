33 Of The Cringiest Things Men Say When Flirting, As Shared Online
Though everyone craves attention, this urge is frequently seen negatively by our society.
From a technical point of view, attention does wonders for our development and social skills. Plus, it shields vulnerable people, like the elderly and those with illnesses, from potential isolation.
That said, whether we crave it to feel good about ourselves or otherwise – all reasons are valid, so why should we be so ashamed to recognize it?
Even though everyone is aware of how nice it is to have someone's undivided attention, the issue is that not many folks know how to utilize it wisely, especially those individuals who try to impress someone with whom they want to develop an intimate relationship (yes, I'm talking to you, you flirtatious kings and queens).
Well, today, Bored Panda decided to gather a collection of hilarious tweets that summarize what it's like to be hit on by a typical straight man.
Image credits: Tony Alter
This post may include affiliate links.
First and foremost, the definition.
The brains of the internet, Wikipedia, describe the term flirtation as a "social and sexual behavior involving spoken or written communication, as well as body language, by one person to another, either to suggest interest in a deeper relationship with the other person, or if done playfully, for amusement" – in short, a person's acts that usually indicate a playful sexual interest in another.
Now, you may not know this, but flirting provides a number of benefits for your health; for instance, it greatly impacts your self-esteem. Picture this, you've had a terrible week, called up your pals and proposed a nice outing to a bar; you flirt with strangers just for jokes, yet when they give you the same energy, you feel wanted and worthy.
Ideally, we should be able to build that confidence without depending on people we'll likely never see again, but having a little fun never hurt anybody.
Human beings are social creatures; we are literally hardwired for connection.
However, in order to establish that connection, we must communicate, and as many of you know, sometimes it's not as easy as it might seem, so this is where flirtation comes in handy.
Approaching people may be tricky, especially in the social media era when everyone is so used to being able to premeditate what they want to say, and, of course, for those who suffer from social anxiety. Initiating flirty small talk gives you the ability to step up your communication game, as during those moments you're not clouding your brain with the things you want to say next; instead, you're just going with the flow.
And as for those who struggle with anxiety, playful conversation helps to break down the barriers, and the idea of not having to get caught up in the potential "end goal" eases the nervousness that comes with the whole dating malarkey.
Now, let's talk about the stars of today's show – men.
According to the "Flirting with Meaning: An Examination of Miscommunication in Flirting Interactions" study that was published back in 2004, in general, people tend to flirt for these exact reasons: sex, fun, exploring, esteem, and relational and instrumental motivations. Men, in particular, however, have a propensity to regard flirtation as more sexual than women do.
Could this be the cause of some guys' abject failure at flirting? Who knows, but we do know that if done wrong, it can be a tragedy.
The thing is, you have to read the room before initiating a conversation.
Some individuals do a poor job, which frequently leads to trouble. Unwanted attention and inappropriate pick-up lines can turn the situation awkward real quick – and who knows, maybe you'll even get a drink or two thrown at your face.
While it would be a great help, there isn't a special guide that will turn you into a natural flirt, yet there are a few things you might want to keep in mind.
If you're looking for a long-term connection, it's vital to keep your cool and not over-romanticize your approach. Hitting someone with a cheesy romance film quote will either turn them off or scare them away all together – so take a chill pill.
Also, don't be a creep; no one likes a stranger that's being way too sexual. And while expressing interest through touch is a common tactic, be smarter and keep your hands to yourself.
Lastly, drop the "Where's my hug at?" Just drop it.
We hope that you've enjoyed this somewhat icky yet incredibly humorous collection of flirting tactics. Let us know which one you dread the most!
What does that even mean? 'I unclogged the toilet today' - '🔥🔥🔥'
As someone who wears glasses, I have one. Random guy: "You look like a sexy librarian." Me: (takes off glasses) "You look better now that I can't see you."
As someone who wears glasses, I have one. Random guy: "You look like a sexy librarian." Me: (takes off glasses) "You look better now that I can't see you."