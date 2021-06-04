My name is Frederic Ughetto and I am a French artist working with the stippling technique.

I wanted to share with you some of the work I made over the last couple of years. They are composed of millions of 0,10mm dots. Some are personal, and others are commissions and can be seen on my Instagram.

#1

#2

#3

17points
Frederic Ughetto
#4

Clandestine
Clandestine
So cool how space is suggested rather than outlined!

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

Doctor Punk
Doctor Punk
Napoleon! (Average height for his time)

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

Chillace
Chillace
the theme song is playing in my head right now

#17

#18

#19

#20

Okasan Willis
Okasan Willis
#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Clandestine
Clandestine
Love it. It makes me do a double take, like, what could it mean? Does it have a meaning? Is it from reference or from imagination? So many questions.

#31

#32

