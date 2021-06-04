1k+views
I Create Drawings With The Stippling Technique (32 Pics)
My name is Frederic Ughetto and I am a French artist working with the stippling technique.
I wanted to share with you some of the work I made over the last couple of years. They are composed of millions of 0,10mm dots. Some are personal, and others are commissions and can be seen on my Instagram.
My daughter did a stippling picture of a snow leopard when she was in 9th grade
Love it. It makes me do a double take, like, what could it mean? Does it have a meaning? Is it from reference or from imagination? So many questions.
