ADVERTISEMENT

Alina Trifan, a photographer based in Sheffield, the UK’s greenest city, transforms everyday moments into enchanting visual poetry. Born in Moldova and raised in Italy, Alina discovered her passion for photography as a teenager and has continued her journey with visual art ever since.

Trifan’s work focuses on uncovering the extraordinary hidden within the mundane. Through her intuitive use of light, vivid color palette, and meticulous eye for detail, her photography evokes dream-like states that deeply resonate with viewers. Whether she’s capturing fleeting moments or crafting timeless compositions, Alina Trifan reminds us to look closer at the most ordinary objects and places to uncover the beauty they hold.

More info: alinatrifan.com | Instagram | x.com