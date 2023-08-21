As always, upvote the quotes that you found to be the most insightful. And once you're done voting, comment below if you have anything to share about the man himself.

Even non-CEOs should read up on this man’s sayings. Below, we have compiled quotes and phrases from Steve Jobs that are still used to help encourage new entrepreneurs.

For example, numerous Steve Jobs motivational quotes teach us about the importance of time management. Since time is more valuable than money, we must be careful how we spend it.

The main goal this late CEO wanted to achieve through his inspiring phrases might have been to urge the reader to “Think differently.” Like the Apple motto, Steve Jobs’ famous quotes are also thought-provoking. A number of his phrases try to push us outside the boundaries of an invisible box to seek and explore new ventures.

More than a business major is needed to understand the economy's gears. Sometimes, it can be beneficial to hear what professionals have to say. For this reason, Steve Job quotes, however short they are, might help you. As with all leadership sayings , his phrases stem from lessons he learned in business dealings.

#1 “I think the things you regret most in life are the things you didn’t do.”

Where did Steve Jobs work? Pixar, Apple, NeXT — in one way or another, Steve Jobs helped create or build upon each of them. Together with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne, they created Apple Computer Company in 1976. In 1986, Jobs became an owner of Pixar and quickly made it into one of the most successful animation studios in the world, eventually selling it to Disney. After his first resignation from Apple, he founded NeXT to stick it to his old employer.

#2 “Let’s go invent tomorrow rather than worrying about what happened yesterday.”

#3 “Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.”

How rich was Steve Jobs? While not in the top ten richest people, Steve Jobs was worth around $8 billion. The majority of these riches came from the stock he owned in the Apple company. Funnily enough, when it was created, the third co-founder, Ronald Wayne, sold his stocks while Steve Jobs and Wozniak kept theirs. When the CEO passed away, he left a majority of his riches to his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs.

#4 “If you want it, you can fly, you just have to trust you a lot.”

#5 “The greatest thing is when you do put your heart and soul into something over an extended period of time, and it is worth it.”

What did Steve Jobs do in the Apple company? While he might be the most recognizable face of Apple today, he was only CEO upon his return to the company. During his time in the company (1976–1985 and 1997–2011), Jobs not only built the company from the ground up but also helped to save it from bankruptcy. Under his leadership, Apple created the products many love and use today — iPhone, iMac, and iPod.

#6 “People who know what they’re talking about don’t need PowerPoint.”

#7 “I've been rejected, but I am still in love.”

Why did Steve Jobs leave Apple in 1985? Steve Jobs left Apple for a valid reason. When then-CEO John Sculley reorganized the company, he did so to contain Jobs and limit his powers in releasing new products. Jobs, in return, decided to leave the company in 1985 and would not return till 1997.

#8 “Things don't have to change the world to be important.”

#9 “Death is the destination we all share, no one has ever escaped it. And that is as it should be because death is very likely the single best invention of life.”

Which personality characteristics did Steve Jobs have? Commanding and authoritative, Steve Jobs seems to have been of ENTJ (Commander) MBTI personality. Characteristics of this personality are visible through the actions and words he said. He was known to be straightforward, saying what was needed, even if it could hurt another person. The several companies he founded might showcase his want and need to improve and create new products.

#10 “What we're doing here will send a giant ripple through the universe.”

#11 “When you need a miracle, be miracle.”

#12 “Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart.”

#13 “You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.”

#14 “Sometimes life's going to hit you in the head with a brick. Don't lose faith. I'm convinced that the only thing that kept me going was that I loved what I did.”

#15 “The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle.”

#16 “The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again.”

#17 “Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.”

#18 “Everything is important - that success is in the details.”

#19 “I do not adopt softness towards others because I want to make them better.”

#20 “Most people don’t get those experiences because they never ask. I’ve never found anybody that didn’t want to help me if I asked them for help.”

#21 “You can build your own things that other people can use. And once you learn that, you’ll never be the same again.”

#22 “I’m actually as proud of many of the things we haven’t done as the things we have done.”

#23 “I’m convinced that about half of what separates successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance.”

#24 “Without death, there would be very little progress.”

#25 “I decided to drop out and trust that it would all work out okay.”

#26 “The most powerful person in business is the storyteller.”

#27 “Don’t get hung up on who owns the idea. Pick the best one, and let’s go.”

#28 "Remembering that I’ll be dead soon is the most important tool I’ve ever encountered to help me make the big choices in life."

#29 "I don’t mind being wrong, and I’ll admit that I’m wrong a lot. It doesn’t really matter to me too much. What matters to me is that we do the right thing."

#30 "We figured even if we crash and burn, and lose everything, the experience will have been worth ten times the cost."

#31 "The smallest company in the world can look as large as the largest company on the web."

#32 "I think this is the start of something really big. Sometimes that first step is the hardest one, and we’ve just taken it."

#33 “Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn't matter to me. Going to bed at night saying we've done something wonderful... that's what matters to me.”

#34 “Stay hungry. Stay foolish.”

#35 “If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find it. And, like any great relationship, it just gets better and better as the years roll on.”

#36 “Details matter, it's worth waiting to get it right.”

#37 “Focusing is about saying No.”

#38 “My model for business is The Beatles. They were four guys who kept each other kind of negative tendencies in check. They balanced each other and the total was greater than the sum of the parts. That's how I see business: great things in business are never done by one person, they're done by a team of people.”

#39 “Be a yardstick of quality. Some people aren't used to an environment where excellence is expected.”

#40 “We’re here to put a dent in the universe. Otherwise why else even be here?”

#41 “My job is not to be easy on people. My job is to take these great people we have and to push them and make them even better.”

#42 “I don’t care about being right. I care about success and doing the right thing.”

#43 “There is a tremendous amount of craftsmanship between a great idea and a great product.”

#44 “If you don’t love it, you’re going to fail.”

#45 “You get your wind back, remember the finish line, and keep going.”

#46 “You should never start a company with the goal of getting rich. Your goal should be making something you believe in and making a company that will last.”

#47 “If you’re gonna make connections that are innovative, you have to not have the same bag of experience as everyone else does.”

#48 “I always advise people – don’t wait! Do something when you are young, when you have nothing to lose, and keep that in mind.”

#49 “God gave us the senses to let us feel the love in everyone’s heart, not the illusions brought about by wealth.”

#50 “In the broadest context, the goal is to seek enlightenment – however you define it.”

#51 “I think all of us need to be on guard against arrogance which knocks at the door whenever you’re successful.”

#52 “The minute that you understand that you can poke life and actually something will pop out the other side, that you can change it, you can mold it.”

#53 "I believe life is an intelligent thing: that things aren't random."

#54 "We made the buttons on the screen look so good you'll want to lick them."

#55 "It's not the tools that you have faith in - tools are just tools. They work, or they don't work. It's people you have faith in or not. Yeah, sure, I'm still optimistic I mean, I get pessimistic sometimes but not for long."

#56 "Older people sit down and ask, 'What is it?' But the boy asks, 'What can I do with it?'"

#57 "I'm an optimist in the sense that I believe humans are noble and honorable, and some of them are really smart. I have a very optimistic view of individuals."

#58 "We hire people who want to make the best things in the world."

#59 "Picasso had a saying – ‘good artists copy, great artists steal‘ – and we have always been shameless about stealing great ideas."

#60 "Ultimately, it comes down to taste. It comes down to trying to expose yourself to the best things that humans have done and then try to bring those things into what you’re doing."

#61 "You can’t just ask customers what they want and then try to give that to them. By the time you get it built, they’ll want something new."

#62 "One way to remember who you are is to remember who your heroes are."

#63 “Here's to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They're not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can't do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.”

#64 “Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma - which is living with the results of other people's thinking. Don't let the noise of other's opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.”

#65 "Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice."

#66 “Simple can be harder than complex: You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. But it’s worth it in the end because once you get there, you can move mountains.”

#67 “You have to trust in something - your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life.”

#68 “Taking LSD was a profound experience, one of the most important things in my life. LSD shows you that there’s﻿ another side to the coin, and you can’t remember it when it wears off, but you know it. It reinforced my sense of what was important — creating great things instead of making money, putting things back into the stream of history and of human consciousness as much as I could.”

#69 “Why join the navy if you can be a pirate?”

#70 “Think Different.”

#71 “When you’re a carpenter making a beautiful chest of drawers, you’re not going to use a piece of plywood on the back, even though it faces the wall and nobody will ever see it. You’ll know it’s there, so you’re going to use a beautiful piece of wood on the back. For you to sleep well at night, the aesthetic, the quality, has to be carried all the way through.”

#72 “When I was 17, I read a quote that went something like: 'If you live each day as if it was your last, someday you'll most certainly be right.' It made an impression on me, and since then, for the past 33 years, I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: "If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?" And whenever the answer has been "No" for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something.”

#73 “Some people say, "Give the customers what they want." But that's not my approach. Our job is to figure out what they're going to want before they do. I think Henry Ford once said, "If I'd asked customers what they wanted, they would have told me, 'A faster horse!'" People don't know what they want until you show it to them. That's why I never rely on market research. Our task is to read things that are not yet on the page.”

#74 “I would trade all of my technology for an afternoon with Socrates.”

#75 “When you're doing something for yourself, or your best friend or family, you're not going to cheese out. If you don't love something, you're not going to go the extra mile, work the extra weekend, challenge the status quo as much.”

#76 “Real artists ship.”

#77 “We don’t get a chance to do that many things, and everyone should be really excellent. Because this is our life.”

#78 “It doesn't make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to to, we hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.”

#79 “Your thoughts construct patterns like scaffolding in your mind. You are really etching chemical patterns. In most cases, people get stuck in those patterns, just like grooves in a record, and they never get out of them.”

#80 “Creativity is just connecting things. When you ask creative people how they did something, they feel a little guilty because they didn’t really do it, they just saw something. It seemed obvious to them after a while.”

#81 “Sometimes when you innovate, you make mistakes. It is best to admit them quickly, and get on with improving your other innovations.”

#82 “Get closer than ever to your customers. So close that you tell them what they need well before they realize it themselves.”

#83 “Technology is nothing. What’s important is that you have a faith in people, that they’re basically good and smart, and if you give them tools, they’ll do wonderful things with them.”

#84 “I think death is the most wonderful invention of life. It purges the system of these old models that are obsolete.”

#85 “The doers are the major thinkers. The people that really create the things that change this industry are both the thinker and doer in one person.”

#86 “I think different religions are different doors to the same house. Sometimes I think the house exists, and sometimes I don’t. It’s the great mystery.”

#87 “It doesn’t make sense to hire good people and tell them what to do; we hire good people so they can tell us what to do.”

#88 “My favorite things in life don’t cost any money. It’s really clear that the most precious resource we all have is time.”

#89 “Once you discover one simple fact, and that is everything around you that you call life, was made up by people that were no smarter than you.”

#90 “I think if you do something and it turns out pretty good, then you should go do something else wonderful, not dwell on it for too long. Just figure out what’s next.”

#91 “I think the things you most regret in life are things you didn’t do. What you really regret was never asking that girl to dance.”

#92 “We are very careful about what features we add because we can’t take them away.”

#93 "Everyone here has the sense that right now is one of those moments when we are influencing the future."

#94 "I learned about serif and san serif typefaces, about varying the amount of space between different letter combinations, about what makes great typography great. It was beautiful, historical, artistically subtle in a way that science can't capture, and I found it fascinating."

#95 "The people who are doing the work are the moving force behind the Macintosh. My job is to create a space for them, to clear out the rest of the organization and keep it at bay."

#96 "Quality is more important than quantity. One home run is much better than two doubles."

#97 "People judge you on your performance, so focus on the outcome."