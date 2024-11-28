Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him
Family, Relationships

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It's Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Let’s admit that many of us dream of having plenty of money, so we can do whatever we want. Yet, for many of us, this kind of scenario is more like a dream than a reality, something that others get to experience. 

Here, today’s OP is witnessing her adult stepdaughter having 7 figures in her trust fund, which, let’s just say, doesn’t sit right with the woman. She thinks it turns the young lady into a “spoiled princess.” For that, she blames her partner of 10 years, and even considers leaving him.

More info: Mumsnet

While some dream of having plenty of money and no job, for others, it’s reality

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Image credits: Edward Eyer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman has an adult stepdaughter who, at the time of stepping into adulthood, had 7 figures transferred to her trust fund

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Image credits: Sora Shimazaki / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This young lady then proceeded to get a law degree, which she doesn’t use, as after graduation she got a part-time job that barely pays

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Plus, both her older boyfriend and dad keep spoiling her with expensive gifts despite her having 7 figures in her trust fund

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Image credits: Sillias

All of this rubs her stepmother the wrong way, as she thinks it makes her a “spoiled princess” and, sickened that it’s her dad’s fault, she even considers leaving him over it

The OP has been with her partner for 10 years. Before their relationship, the man had another serious one, from which he got his currently 22-year-old daughter, whose mom sadly passed away 14 years ago. 

When his daughter turned 18, she had 7 figures transferred to her. The money came from the sale of her mom’s and dad’s businesses. So, she was filthy rich immediately upon stepping into adulthood

At first, it seemed that the money didn’t get to her head, as she studied law, a degree some view as one of the most difficult you could pursue. Then, after graduation, she bought a flat, which didn’t impact her 7-figure trust fund much, and got a part-time job. 

The thing with her job is that it pays basically nothing, which doesn’t really matter to her as she gets money from her fund. Yet, it clearly bothers her stepmother. Besides the poor-paying job, the young woman also started dating a guy 6 years older than her, who books her pamper weekends and takes her to pricey restaurants. 

Her dad also spoils her – and buys her tickets to Formula 1 races. If you want to imagine what kind of prices those tickets go for, in 2024, the cheapest tickets were to Shanghai International Circuit, costing $199. Not cheap, are they? 

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The OP didn’t specify to which races her stepdaughter went, but she said that her partner paid thousands for it each time. It wasn’t even the only expense the dad covered for his daughter. For example, he also bought her a dress for birthday, which cost £2000. The decorations and furniture for her flat, too, which were far from cheap. 

All of this frustrated the original poster – her stepdaughter is living way too comfortably. She is a smart, young, capable woman, who basically wastes all of that to be a “spoiled princess.” 

Granted, it’s not the author’s money, but she isn’t frustrated about the money per se. What bothers her is that her partner of 10 years let his daughter become the person she is now. In fact, it could be said that she got the ick from him due to that. And the ick is so bad that she is considering leaving him, so she came online to ask whether this kind of reaction is too unreasonable.

Let’s just say that Mumsnet users thought it was. Many of them had an issue with the fact that the OP seems kind of jealous of her stepdaughter’s financial comfort. This young woman isn’t wasting her life – she still works, even if in a job the author deems unworthy. Plus, even though she has this fortune, she has lost her mother, so life isn’t completely perfect.

So, if the original poster came online to get support for her view of the situation, she got a reality check instead. In the end, we’re interested in what she decided about her partner – did the online backlash convince her to stay with him or has she already left? 

What do you think – is the OP’s stepdaughter a “spoiled princess”? Share your take in the comments!

When the woman posted about her stepdaughter’s situation online, folks dragged her for being unreasonable and probably even jealous

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Man Keeps Spoiling His 22YO Daughter, His Partner Thinks It’s Absurd And Plans On Leaving Him

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Petra Peitsch
Petra Peitsch
Petra Peitsch
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel a lot of bitterness and jelaousy here. Let's say, I'd win the Eurojackpot (okay, first of all, I should buy ticket). I would also work Part Time. Yes, I would still work, but sure not 37 hours a week. I don't think, the stepdaughter is becaming delusional, giving the fact, regarding to OP, her father was "hard on her" growing up. So, she knows, what's reality. Now, that she can allow a life, what OP can't, it's just bitterness, what I can see here.

peitsch331 avatar
Petra Peitsch
Petra Peitsch
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel a lot of bitterness and jelaousy here. Let's say, I'd win the Eurojackpot (okay, first of all, I should buy ticket). I would also work Part Time. Yes, I would still work, but sure not 37 hours a week. I don't think, the stepdaughter is becaming delusional, giving the fact, regarding to OP, her father was "hard on her" growing up. So, she knows, what's reality. Now, that she can allow a life, what OP can't, it's just bitterness, what I can see here.

