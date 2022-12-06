Depending on which country you live in, you officially turn into an adult when you’re 18 or 21. At that point you’re supposed to step into a promised era of endless responsibilities, bills, chores and mind-buggers that will have nothing similar to the liberating and cool world you dreamed of as a teen.

But ask my fellow millennials how it feels to be an adult and they will be short of words. The truth is, we don’t know, or we do but we don’t have words for it.

Luckily, this hilariously raw Twitter page “Adult Problem” does that job for us. By sharing painfully relatable posts about what it's like to be a modern adult, it shows the comical, genuine, witty, sometimes sad, and often cringe side of adulthood grown-ups often remain silent about.

“Where 9-5 doesn’t exist anymore, and we dress casual and fashionable at work,” says the page’s description and you can already guess the sense that the modern world’s adults are nothing like our parents and grandparents used to be when they were our age.

