Teenager Takes $200 From Brother, He Takes All Her Underwear And Hides It For Weeks

No one likes thieves. I hope that doesn’t come as a surprise to you, but people value their personal property quite dearly and getting something stolen does a lot to point out that we may not be as safe as we think we are.

Sibling rivalries and petty squabbles have their own limits as well. It’s one thing to prank them by hiding something or spooking them, but most people would probably draw the line similarly to this post’s author, who was finally done with his sister’s shenanigans after she used up his pre-paid mobile minutes and, as if that wasn’t enough, took $200 of his money.

There’s no amount of words to describe how bad getting robbed feels, but when it’s your own sister – that’s a whole new low

A 17 y.o. teenager started noticing things going missing from his room after his sister got grounded, such as his pre-paid phone and even loose cash

Turns out that his sister, who was on juvenile probation, had her phone taken away, so she just used up all the minutes on her brother’s mobile and took about $200 to boot

As petty revenge, the teenager struck back by taking a big box from her room at random, inadvertently leaving her with a single pair of undies for weeks

She didn’t suspect that her brother would do such a thing but eventually the cat was out of the bag and he gave her back the underwear, while she paid up for the cash she stole

Siblings, huh? Aren’t they just a treat sometimes? Actually, you’ll have to tell me your sibling stories in the comments, as I’m an only child, but I have heard many a story of siblings picking fights that ended up as full-blown household wars eventually.

It’s understandable, though, especially if the siblings are of similar ages. As a teen, trying to establish your own identity, real interests, and, most important of all, a sense of privacy, is already difficult enough without a sibling pranking and teasing you.

Alas, in today’s story, what the poster’s sister was doing can not be called either an innocent prank or a little bit of playful teasing. To get a good grasp of the story, it would probably be best to front-load the whole thing by saying that the sister was in juvenile probation at the time. The poster also mentions that around that same time, she had been caught stealing name-brand clothes from stores, so that potentially solves how she even got to the probation stage in the first place.

So, this 15 y.o. teen, who had been used to living the high life with her own phone, lots of money to spend, and frequent hangouts with friends had some difficulties adjusting to being grounded.

And just what is a teen supposed to do, being stuck at home without a phone? Well, “borrow” her brother’s phone, use up all the pre-paid minutes and also help herself to about $200 of his own, hard-earned money.

The 17 y.o. older brother decided that he wouldn’t take it sitting down and struck back by taking a box out of her room and hiding it in a spot no one checks. In the box? Underpants. About 40 pairs. An odd choice, if you ask me, but it did pay off for the poster, allegedly driving the sister nuts over the course of several weeks. Wouldn’t you go nuts if you had to wash your underoos practically daily? I know I would.

In time, the gig was up – the poster slipped up with a sly remark and had to come clean – but rest assured, it wasn’t before the guy got all his money back.

Now, dealing with a stealing family member isn’t always a funny little story where someone learns their lesson by having their underwear stolen. A lot of the time it’s far more difficult for the family, without any easy fixes. In all likelihood, the author’s sister probably got up to a lot more bad before she straightened out too, we just don’t hear about it in most stories.

According to Beth Kobliner, if a friend or family member steals something and if the things they stole won’t put you into significant financial trouble, you may consider them as good as gone. In their place, you will begin feeling a lot more doubt and unease about the person. After all, they just violated an unwritten, yet pretty sacred social contract. A lot of the time you even hear these kinds of stories ending up with the misbehaving person running away from the family entirely or simply being excommunicated. Beth goes on to add that these kinds of squabbles can lead to grudges lasting for years and years.

How do you move forward? If only the answer was as easy as asking the question. Confronting them about such behavior all on your own or during an unsupervised family intervention is a great way for the whole thing to end in a fit of screaming and crying, having achieved no real solution.

If the person who committed the crime is willing, family therapy could be a potential way to mend the relationship, but that takes everyone being on the same page, which isn’t easily done either.

Despite that, it’s important for you to work on yourself. I’m certain that it is difficult to forgive someone in such cases, but if you lose yourself to anger and bitterness, the relationship will never be fixed – even if the other person turns around to face the truth of their own actions.

Coming back to the poster’s story, which got over 4k upvotes and more than 100 comments, his sister turned out just fine. Although the road there was likely difficult, as the author mentions her getting pregnant in high school, the sis has 4 kids and a nice husband now. In his own words, she “grew out of the behavior.”

With that happy ending in mind, if your thirst for slightly off-beat sibling stories hasn’t been slaked yet, I recommend this one by Bored Panda, about a mom who wanted to fess up, but just wasn’t sure how to tell her daughter that her brother is actually her father. Yeah, it’s exactly as it sounds. Go figure!

Also, please share your own stories of brothers and sisters being little demoniacs in the comments right under the story!

Commenters discussed the story at length, with the author revealing that his sister turned out alright in the end