Breakups are rarely easy, and they’re doubly as difficult when the conclusion comes from you getting cheated on. However, in scenarios like these, the opportunity to get that petty revenge on your ex-partner is never sweeter.

One Redditor recently shared a story like this. He had been dating a guy for 8 years before finding out about his numerous hookups with other men for the past 3 years shortly after moving in together. But while it might’ve broken his heart then, he sure did make him regret it by living out his ex-partner’s dreams with a new boyfriend. Scroll down to read the full story!

Executing petty revenge on your cheating ex is one of the sweetest feelings, especially when it happens mostly accidentally

A guy and his boyfriend at the time had just moved in together and were planning their lives together

The man wanted to charge his partner’s phone when he came across his Grindr chat history and realized he had been cheating on him for a long time

A year and a half after breaking up, the man found a new boyfriend who invited him to go to Coachella, which was his ex’s dream

Image credits: u/PoopingBadly

The guys went to the festival, and the man made sure to post as many photos and videos online as he could, knowing that his ex would check them and feel bad

The OP was 28 years old when he and his boyfriend of 8 years finally moved in together. The man took care of his partner, and everything seemed to be going great. They were even considering marriage and creating a family together.

One day, the boyfriend left his phone unlocked, and when the poster wanted to charge it for him, he discovered an open Grindr app with all his partner’s chat history open to see.

The men got to talking about it, and the boyfriend admitted that he had been cheating on the OP for the last 3 years of their relationship. This sudden realization left the author brokenhearted.

But while it was difficult for him at first, it didn’t last forever. Roughly a year and a half later, the guy met someone else, and he couldn’t be happier. With that newfound happiness, the OP was also visited by the perfect opportunity for some sweet petty revenge on his ex.

The ex-boyfriend always wanted to go to Coachella but never got a chance to. Coincidentally, the poster’s new partner also had a similar idea, so when he proposed it to the man, he was quick to agree.

They got to see every one of his ex’s favorite artists live, standing front and center. The OP also made sure to take pictures and film as much as he could, uploading all of it on Instagram, as he knew the ex viewed his Instagram profile from time to time. When he checked it a few days later, he found that the guy had already blocked him, making him feel victorious.

While not everyone agreed on whether this actually was petty revenge or just the poster living their best life, most of the commenters were very supportive of him. At the same time, some did choose to defend the cheating ex and even bashed the poster himself, but none of that seemed to really stick to him.

The story was quite interesting, but it left a few questions unanswered. Looking for those answers, Bored Panda reached out to u/PoopingBadly.

The OP was glad to give us some additional comments about his story, sharing that he was really shocked by the success of his post in the Petty Revenge community. “If I knew it was gonna get more attention, I would have added more details and clarity to the story to make it less confusing.”

“What’s even more [surprising] is how angry a minority of the Redditors got making a bunch of accusations,” the man added. “This breakup happened over 5 years ago. I have definitely moved on since and am no longer pursuing any more pettiness.”

Coming back to his story, the author revealed that he and his ex-boyfriend never got to have an honest conversation, and there wasn’t a lot of closure after abruptly ending his 8-year relationship. He also clarified that when they moved in together, he meant to say that it was finally just the two of them. “While living with roommates, he would bounce back from staying with me and his family. Thinking back, maybe “family” was another hookup.”

Even though he eventually met his new boyfriend through Tinder, getting back into dating was not an easy task for the OP. “Being in a relationship for 8 years, I forgot what the dating scene was like or even how to flirt again. [I] had many awkward first dates that didn’t go so well, but with more [dates], did come [more] practice, and I’ve gotten better.”

Recently, the happy couple had just returned from their third Coachella, and thinking back on how u/PoopingBadly’s ex always wanted to but never could go there was what sparked his idea to make this post. “The first time I went, my new bf invited me too since he had an extra ticket,” reminisced the man. “We had so much fun. We ended up going 2 more times! I honestly recommend everyone going at least once!”

Luckily, this relationship was never about petty revenge. The author opened up by saying that he really wishes to build a future with his current partner, saying, “I’m planning on proposing to my new boyfriend within a year.”

So, here we have a happy ending, at least for the OP and his new companion. While we may never learn how his ex turned out, the lesson to take away from this story is that you should always communicate your issues with your partner because ignoring them leads to nothing but hurt feelings and wasted time. Time that could’ve been spent living your best life and, perhaps, going to Coachella.

What did you think of this story? How would you have acted in the author’s place? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Most of the commenters were very supportive of the poster living his best life, but not everyone agreed that this story counted as petty revenge