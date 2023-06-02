Believe it or not, we can all fit into some kind of archetype. Whether you're a Mac DeMarco fan, with your vintage baseball cap and a thrifted combo of a Nike jacket and worn-out Vans, or a cookie-cutter Fox News host, r/starterpacks does a hilarious job of riffing on stereotypes in the best way possible.

With almost 5 million community members to this day, it's no surprise that this subreddit is so popular. After all, scrolling through the sea of starter packs and recognizing that it's a spot-on description of one of your K-Pop listening friends can be pretty funny. Now, if only could someone make a Bored Panda reader starter pack...

#1

Expensive Burger Place Starter Pack

Expensive Burger Place Starter Pack

generation_chaos

#2

Upstairs Neighbors Starter Pack

Upstairs Neighbors Starter Pack

MastRiptide

Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does everyone but me have jerky neighbors?

#3

Pinnacle Of Humor In 2012 Starterpack

Pinnacle Of Humor In 2012 Starterpack

psandora

#4

Youtube Ruining Their Whole Website Starterpack

Youtube Ruining Their Whole Website Starterpack

ZilchShrimp

ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thats why use ad blockers and only watch youtube in browser and not use the Youtube app. Or any other app when that service is available by browser.

#5

Just Got A Puppy Starter Pack

Just Got A Puppy Starter Pack

Cino0987

Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why you just adopt seniors.

#6

“A New Study Shows” Starter Pack:

“A New Study Shows” Starter Pack:

literallyjustaname

cj o
cj o
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hear that life is fatal.

#7

Geopolitical Idiot Badass Starterpack

Geopolitical Idiot Badass Starterpack

Night_Feisty

#8

The “Hip New Restaraunt Down The Block” Starter Pack

The “Hip New Restaraunt Down The Block” Starter Pack

LazeLinez

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those stools are way too practical. And where are all the pipes and ducts? You need to cover the black ceiling in 5 feet of hanging ductwork! (I just realized how impossible to clean the spaces ABOVE the food are...)

#9

Adam Sandler Movie Starter Pack

Adam Sandler Movie Starter Pack

reymunky

Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is he the dude who played the husband in Murder Mystery?

#10

Owner Of A Mildly Successful Business In England Starter Pack

Owner Of A Mildly Successful Business In England Starter Pack

AstonVanilla

Tortitude
Tortitude
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They forgot the Conservative party logo.

#11

„European Antagonist In American Movies And TV Starter Pack“

„European Antagonist In American Movies And TV Starter Pack“

Mairess99

#12

Hacker From The 90s Starter Pack

Hacker From The 90s Starter Pack

CuffRox

Jason
Jason
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like this should include things like the anarchists cookbook, war dialer, etc

#13

"Girls Only Go For Douches These Days" Starter Pack

"Girls Only Go For Douches These Days" Starter Pack

Brix001

#14

New Air Fryer Owner Starterpack

New Air Fryer Owner Starterpack

shtoopidguy

Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never really got the air fryer hype. Then I got one and... still thought it was overrated.

#15

Teenagers At The Gym Starter Pack

Teenagers At The Gym Starter Pack

MrTBone00

October
October
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg yes! Kids keeping the gym machines occupied forever because the're talking to their friends / taking selfies / watching tiktok, while pushing weights lighter than my handbag are the reason I started working out at home.

#16

Elementary School In The 90s Starterpack

Elementary School In The 90s Starterpack

coderite

QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, my dear, sweet, innocent pandas … I attended elementary school in the 1970s, and we had every one of these.

#17

Grieving Man’s Memories In A Movie Starter Pack

Grieving Man’s Memories In A Movie Starter Pack

TapiocaTuesday

Brendan (banned for downvotes)
Brendan (banned for downvotes)
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No matter where my wife and I walk, it's always along a beach.

#18

Rural American Family Starter Pack

Rural American Family Starter Pack

Public_Basil_4416

Jason
Jason
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Florida starter pack just needs an alligator

#19

Characters That Will Not Survive In The Horror Movie Starter Pack

Characters That Will Not Survive In The Horror Movie Starter Pack

Gael1756

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I"m so old, I never saw a horror movie with a black person in it, unless it written by a black comedian. (And yes, the creator of Get Out is one of the funniest people ever.) But seriously... 80s and 90s horror movies were as white as the snow falling on a Vermont Mayonnaise convention.

#20

Friendly White Woman At Farmers Market Starter Pack

Friendly White Woman At Farmers Market Starter Pack

iMonsieurAnthony

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stevie Nicks from Walmart :D

#21

Middle Aged Guy Who Never Left His Hometown Starter Pack

Middle Aged Guy Who Never Left His Hometown Starter Pack

molandovski03

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well...besides that horrible diet, this doesn´t look like a bad life...

#22

Marketable Indie Horror Game Starter Pack

Marketable Indie Horror Game Starter Pack

RinaQueen

#23

College Weight Gain Starter Pack

College Weight Gain Starter Pack

wagman43

Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never really got how people gain weight. I struggle with not weighing enough.

#24

Archaeologist Reality Starter Pack

Archaeologist Reality Starter Pack

AlbatrossTough3013

#25

Watching A Modern Movie At Home Starter Pack

Watching A Modern Movie At Home Starter Pack

mayorpaco

Aidan Campbell
Aidan Campbell
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is why i always have subtitles on.

#26

2020 Tiktok Alt Kid Starterpack

2020 Tiktok Alt Kid Starterpack

iiCum

#27

The Lazy Vegan Starter Pack

The Lazy Vegan Starter Pack

Hot_Weather_4061

#28

Actual Average Introvert Starterpack

Actual Average Introvert Starterpack

Lord_DerpyNinja

Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YAY! An actually accurate thing on introverts!

#29

Junk Drawer Starter Pack

Junk Drawer Starter Pack

fegauneg

Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Forgot the ballpen that doesn't work

#30

Only Happens In The Movies Starterpack

Only Happens In The Movies Starterpack

putupthosewalls

#31

Clearly I Don't Own An Air Fryer (Starter Pack)

Clearly I Don't Own An Air Fryer (Starter Pack)

dokumonon

#32

Expensive Burger Place Starter Pack

Expensive Burger Place Starter Pack

CumForChristimas

#33

Rural Diner In A Movie Starterpack

Rural Diner In A Movie Starterpack

Scrimmy_Bingus2

Ian Reynolds
Ian Reynolds
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Should read extremely attractive waitress who is made to look plain, but it doesn't really work.

#34

Zombie Apocalypse Survivors In Movies/TV Shows Starterpack

Zombie Apocalypse Survivors In Movies/TV Shows Starterpack

minkn28

Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What about the guy who hides his bite?

#35

Early 2000s Suburban Kid Starter Pack

Early 2000s Suburban Kid Starter Pack

s1nset

#36

Showing My Mother A Meme Starter Pack

Showing My Mother A Meme Starter Pack

Mairess99

#37

Midwestern Family Taco Night Starter Pack

Midwestern Family Taco Night Starter Pack

graphlord

Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Basically what it is in my family. Olives are replaced with Jalepenos, and there is Cilantro and Guacamole.

#38

"Why Do I Feel So Damn Good All The Time?" Starterpack

"Why Do I Feel So Damn Good All The Time?" Starterpack

euiefwefef

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...aaand you still can be depressed with all this.

#39

People At The Airport Starter Pack

People At The Airport Starter Pack

whole_lot_of_velcro

#40

The “I Don’t Actually Hate My Job” Starterpack

The “I Don’t Actually Hate My Job” Starterpack

super_corndog

#41

How To Fill The Void Starter Pack

How To Fill The Void Starter Pack

reddit.com

Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I genuinely loved my job and then had to retire for medical reasons. 4 years on and I still miss it like crazy

#42

Garbage In Cartoons Starterpack

Garbage In Cartoons Starterpack

KirbyWarrior12

#43

The Cat Person Starter Pack

The Cat Person Starter Pack

Erraticsa_mg

QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am utterly offended by this meme. It's practically impossible for a cat, whose front paw has FOUR toes, to extend the MIDDLE one!!!! Also, cat people rarely expose their Snuggle-Wuggle Snoogie-Woogie Snooki-Wookie Snookums to strangers if they are particularly excitable. Besides, you forgot to include the lint roller and the bedraggled mouse toy in the bed! I'm kidding, of course. Or am I? O.o

#44

How To Get On Forbes 30 Under 30 List Starter Pack

How To Get On Forbes 30 Under 30 List Starter Pack

chunkypenguion1991

#45

Going To Disneyland On A Saturday Starter Pack

Going To Disneyland On A Saturday Starter Pack

RemarkablyIntresting

#46

Taking The Kids To The Zoo Starter Pack

Taking The Kids To The Zoo Starter Pack

lex52485

#47

Any Time Anyone Paints A Room In A Movie Starterpack

Any Time Anyone Paints A Room In A Movie Starterpack

Molliema

#48

"Asking A Question On A Tech Subreddit As Someone Who Isn't Tech Savvy" Starter Pack

"Asking A Question On A Tech Subreddit As Someone Who Isn't Tech Savvy" Starter Pack

purplebeef

#49

The Account That Has The Username You Want Starter Pack

The Account That Has The Username You Want Starter Pack

QueenIsTheWorstBand

#50

Visiting La In 2022 Starterpack

Visiting La In 2022 Starterpack

reddit.com

#51

Two Types Of Anti Vax Moms Starter Pack

Two Types Of Anti Vax Moms Starter Pack

promemermove1

Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My Bio Mom is a mix between these 2.

#52

“Poor Countries In Hollywood Movies” Starter Pack

“Poor Countries In Hollywood Movies” Starter Pack

Besaad14

#53

“Military Crisis In A Movie” Starter Pack

“Military Crisis In A Movie” Starter Pack

ElegantlyDivergent

#54

2 1/2 Star Hotel Starter Pack

2 1/2 Star Hotel Starter Pack

TalsHell

#55

Meghan Trainor Song Starter Pack

Meghan Trainor Song Starter Pack

Few-Land-5927

#56

The "Just Got Home From Work" Starter Pack

The "Just Got Home From Work" Starter Pack

JT77103

#57

6 Year Old Kid At A Restaurant Starterpack

6 Year Old Kid At A Restaurant Starterpack

Kardecc

#58

Childhood With Divorced Parents Starterpack

Childhood With Divorced Parents Starterpack

ThePainfulSnail

#59

10 Year Anniversary Party At A Corporate Job Starter Pack

10 Year Anniversary Party At A Corporate Job Starter Pack

whitemike40

#60

Fast Food Restaurant Owner Starter Pack

Fast Food Restaurant Owner Starter Pack

brettmobley

#61

The Perfect Day Home Alone Starterpack

The Perfect Day Home Alone Starterpack

The-Local-Weeb

#62

"I Don't Know Why I Have High Blood Pressure" Starter Pack

"I Don't Know Why I Have High Blood Pressure" Starter Pack

GarlicCornflakes

Lemme get the lemons
Lemme get the lemons
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm bald and therefore I have high blood pressure. Okay then 👍

#63

Working Class Children's Supper Starterpack

Working Class Children's Supper Starterpack

PuzzleheGdfsd

#64

Piano Lessons As A Kid In The 00s Starter Pack

Piano Lessons As A Kid In The 00s Starter Pack

officialvfd

