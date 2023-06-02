This Online Community Produces Hilarious ‘Starter Packs’ And Here Are 62 Of The Most Accurate Ones (New Pics)
Believe it or not, we can all fit into some kind of archetype. Whether you're a Mac DeMarco fan, with your vintage baseball cap and a thrifted combo of a Nike jacket and worn-out Vans, or a cookie-cutter Fox News host, r/starterpacks does a hilarious job of riffing on stereotypes in the best way possible.
With almost 5 million community members to this day, it's no surprise that this subreddit is so popular. After all, scrolling through the sea of starter packs and recognizing that it's a spot-on description of one of your K-Pop listening friends can be pretty funny. Now, if only could someone make a Bored Panda reader starter pack...
This post may include affiliate links.
Expensive Burger Place Starter Pack
Upstairs Neighbors Starter Pack
Pinnacle Of Humor In 2012 Starterpack
Youtube Ruining Their Whole Website Starterpack
Just Got A Puppy Starter Pack
“A New Study Shows” Starter Pack:
Geopolitical Idiot Badass Starterpack
The “Hip New Restaraunt Down The Block” Starter Pack
Those stools are way too practical. And where are all the pipes and ducts? You need to cover the black ceiling in 5 feet of hanging ductwork! (I just realized how impossible to clean the spaces ABOVE the food are...)
Adam Sandler Movie Starter Pack
Owner Of A Mildly Successful Business In England Starter Pack
„European Antagonist In American Movies And TV Starter Pack“
Hacker From The 90s Starter Pack
"Girls Only Go For Douches These Days" Starter Pack
New Air Fryer Owner Starterpack
I never really got the air fryer hype. Then I got one and... still thought it was overrated.
Teenagers At The Gym Starter Pack
Elementary School In The 90s Starterpack
Oh, my dear, sweet, innocent pandas … I attended elementary school in the 1970s, and we had every one of these.
Grieving Man’s Memories In A Movie Starter Pack
No matter where my wife and I walk, it's always along a beach.
Rural American Family Starter Pack
Characters That Will Not Survive In The Horror Movie Starter Pack
I"m so old, I never saw a horror movie with a black person in it, unless it written by a black comedian. (And yes, the creator of Get Out is one of the funniest people ever.) But seriously... 80s and 90s horror movies were as white as the snow falling on a Vermont Mayonnaise convention.
Friendly White Woman At Farmers Market Starter Pack
Middle Aged Guy Who Never Left His Hometown Starter Pack
Marketable Indie Horror Game Starter Pack
College Weight Gain Starter Pack
I never really got how people gain weight. I struggle with not weighing enough.
Archaeologist Reality Starter Pack
Watching A Modern Movie At Home Starter Pack
2020 Tiktok Alt Kid Starterpack
The Lazy Vegan Starter Pack
Actual Average Introvert Starterpack
Junk Drawer Starter Pack
Only Happens In The Movies Starterpack
Clearly I Don't Own An Air Fryer (Starter Pack)
Expensive Burger Place Starter Pack
Rural Diner In A Movie Starterpack
Should read extremely attractive waitress who is made to look plain, but it doesn't really work.
Zombie Apocalypse Survivors In Movies/TV Shows Starterpack
Early 2000s Suburban Kid Starter Pack
Showing My Mother A Meme Starter Pack
Midwestern Family Taco Night Starter Pack
Basically what it is in my family. Olives are replaced with Jalepenos, and there is Cilantro and Guacamole.
"Why Do I Feel So Damn Good All The Time?" Starterpack
People At The Airport Starter Pack
The “I Don’t Actually Hate My Job” Starterpack
How To Fill The Void Starter Pack
I genuinely loved my job and then had to retire for medical reasons. 4 years on and I still miss it like crazy
Garbage In Cartoons Starterpack
The Cat Person Starter Pack
I am utterly offended by this meme. It's practically impossible for a cat, whose front paw has FOUR toes, to extend the MIDDLE one!!!! Also, cat people rarely expose their Snuggle-Wuggle Snoogie-Woogie Snooki-Wookie Snookums to strangers if they are particularly excitable. Besides, you forgot to include the lint roller and the bedraggled mouse toy in the bed! I'm kidding, of course. Or am I? O.o
How To Get On Forbes 30 Under 30 List Starter Pack
Going To Disneyland On A Saturday Starter Pack
Taking The Kids To The Zoo Starter Pack
Any Time Anyone Paints A Room In A Movie Starterpack
"Asking A Question On A Tech Subreddit As Someone Who Isn't Tech Savvy" Starter Pack
The Account That Has The Username You Want Starter Pack
Visiting La In 2022 Starterpack
Two Types Of Anti Vax Moms Starter Pack
“Poor Countries In Hollywood Movies” Starter Pack
“Military Crisis In A Movie” Starter Pack
2 1/2 Star Hotel Starter Pack
Meghan Trainor Song Starter Pack
The "Just Got Home From Work" Starter Pack
6 Year Old Kid At A Restaurant Starterpack
Childhood With Divorced Parents Starterpack
10 Year Anniversary Party At A Corporate Job Starter Pack
Fast Food Restaurant Owner Starter Pack
The Perfect Day Home Alone Starterpack
"I Don't Know Why I Have High Blood Pressure" Starter Pack
I'm bald and therefore I have high blood pressure. Okay then 👍