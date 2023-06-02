Believe it or not, we can all fit into some kind of archetype. Whether you're a Mac DeMarco fan, with your vintage baseball cap and a thrifted combo of a Nike jacket and worn-out Vans, or a cookie-cutter Fox News host, r/starterpacks does a hilarious job of riffing on stereotypes in the best way possible.

With almost 5 million community members to this day, it's no surprise that this subreddit is so popular. After all, scrolling through the sea of starter packs and recognizing that it's a spot-on description of one of your K-Pop listening friends can be pretty funny. Now, if only could someone make a Bored Panda reader starter pack...