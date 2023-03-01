75 Spring Trivia Questions (With Answers) To Welcome The Season Of Rebirth
We believe we speak for everyone that it's been enough; winter, you are free to go! As much as we love the cold weather season and winter activities, we can't wait for springtime to come and bring all the clichés with it: the mood gets better, birds start singing, bees start buzzing, the days get longer, and people fall madly in love. And there is no better way to welcome the season of rebirth than to answer some spring trivia questions and see how much you know (or can learn) about arguably the year's most beautiful season (except for people with allergies).
Also, if you, too, have been hibernating during the cold months and feel a little stiff and languished, learning trivia for spring is an excellent form of exercise. Although mental, it still counts as exercise, doesn't it? Quips aside, the fun and convenient part of trivia questions for spring is that the game can be played anytime, everywhere, and with players of any age. Whether taking your kids to the neighboring park, doing some gardening work with your partner, or having a family trivia night, springtime trivia is an excellent frolic to kick off the spring season!
Below, we've compiled plentiful spring trivia questions that will be fun for grown-ups and kids alike. Hence, if you are specifically looking for spring trivia for kids, look no further, as the spring trivia questions and answers we've gathered are suitable for family play and children of all ages and cognitive abilities. While scrolling the list, upvote the questions you know the answers to, and at last, leave a comment letting us know what you are looking forward to in spring!
This post may include affiliate links.
What happens at the North Pole when spring comes?
In Greek mythology, who is the goddess of spring and nature?
Why is the day longer than the night during spring?
Answer: Earth is tilted towards the sun, hence day is longer than night.
Which spring animal can see the earth's magnetic field?
What is the birth flower for those born in March?
Why is it good to plant seeds in spring?
Answer: The once frozen ground becomes softer and absorbs more water to yield plants.
How many Tulips bloom in the Netherlands each spring?
What does the Easter egg symbolize?
What are the spring zodiac signs?
The Japanese welcome spring by organizing significant viewings of what flower?
In which country Tulip Festival is a spring festival celebrated?
Name a spring flower that grows in the woods.
What is Holi?
Answer: It is the Indian festival of colors, marking the beginning of spring.
In which month does Greenland experience spring?
Who is the composer of ‘The Four Seasons’?
When should we plant flower bulbs so they can bloom in the spring?
Name the spring festival celebrated in Thailand.
What is Lent?
Who wrote a poem called 'Daffodils'?
The typical implementation of DST is to set clocks forward by an hour in springtime. What does DST stand for?
Which flower is symbolic of the first emotions of love?
The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is held in which month of the year? And what is the show’s formal name?
Which sea animal can be observed frequently during spring when they migrate from Australia back to Antarctica?
What happens on a vernal equinox?
True or false? Tornadoes occur mostly during the spring season.
What is the largest part of a flower?
What is Semana Santa?
Answer: It is the Easter week celebrated in Guatemala every spring.
What do the Polish do on the first day of spring?
What is the most purchased Easter candy?
Which country holds the record for making the largest chocolate Easter egg in the world?
Where will you find the largest Easter egg in the world?
Which animal is the mascot of spring?
In which century did the word 'spring' originate?
Who is the Goddess of spring?
True or false? Temperatures rise after the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere.
True or false? Does the polar region experience a long spring?
An increase in what causes allergies in the spring?
True or false? Mint is a spring herb.
What is the first day of spring called?
When did the first Easter Egg Roll occur in the US?
True or false? An easter egg was once sold for nine million Euros.
What are baby bunnies also called?
What is spring fever associated with?
What is spring cleaning?
Answer: Cleaning your house and getting rid of any waste at the start of spring.
March is named after which God?
What was the season called before 'spring'?
Answer: 'Lent', then 'springing time', then 'springtime', then 'spring'.
Why do people gift daffodils during spring?
What is a tunic?
Answer: It is a brown papery fiber used to cover the bulb of a spring flower.
Why is Easter celebrated?
What is The White House Easter Egg Roll?
Answer: A race where children push an egg through the grass with a long-handled spoon.
Name an animal that hibernates, then wakes in spring.
What does the term 'spring chicken' mean?
True or false? 36% of Americans list spring as their favorite season.
In the proverb, April showers bring what?
What is the birthstone for those born in March?
What is special about the Great Sphinx in Egypt at springtime?
Answer: On the vernal equinox, the sun aligns with the symbols on the Great Sphinx.
True or false? Whilst the northern hemisphere experiences spring, the southern hemisphere experiences fall.
Which spring month do butterflies hatch?
What is Imbolc?
Answer: Gaelic traditional festival that marks the beginning of spring.
Where did the Easter Bunny story originate from?
When does spring begin in the southern hemisphere?
Name three spring activities.
What is the average spring temperature in Greenland?
This flower blooms in the spring, but there is also an autumn-blooming form from which a pricey spice is derived. It comes up very early in spring, even occasionally making its first appearance before the winter’s snow is gone. Can you guess its name?
Name the second festival celebrated throughout India to mark the onset of spring.
How do people celebrate spring in Bosnia?
Answer: With a festival called Cimburijada, known as “the festival of scrambled eggs”.
Which spring mammal has the thickest fur?
Which spring superfood has over 500 varieties?
Do flowers attract pollinators?
True or false? Imbolc is observed only in Ireland.
When was the first story of the Easter Bunny published?
When does spring begin in the northern hemisphere?
In which month does spring always start?
What are English spring buns traditionally called?
What are spring superfoods?
Answer: Foods that are specifically high in nutritional value during the spring season.