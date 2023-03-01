We believe we speak for everyone that it's been enough; winter, you are free to go! As much as we love the cold weather season and winter activities, we can't wait for springtime to come and bring all the clichés with it: the mood gets better, birds start singing, bees start buzzing, the days get longer, and people fall madly in love. And there is no better way to welcome the season of rebirth than to answer some spring trivia questions and see how much you know (or can learn) about arguably the year's most beautiful season (except for people with allergies).

Also, if you, too, have been hibernating during the cold months and feel a little stiff and languished, learning trivia for spring is an excellent form of exercise. Although mental, it still counts as exercise, doesn't it? Quips aside, the fun and convenient part of trivia questions for spring is that the game can be played anytime, everywhere, and with players of any age. Whether taking your kids to the neighboring park, doing some gardening work with your partner, or having a family trivia night, springtime trivia is an excellent frolic to kick off the spring season!

Below, we've compiled plentiful spring trivia questions that will be fun for grown-ups and kids alike. Hence, if you are specifically looking for spring trivia for kids, look no further, as the spring trivia questions and answers we've gathered are suitable for family play and children of all ages and cognitive abilities. While scrolling the list, upvote the questions you know the answers to, and at last, leave a comment letting us know what you are looking forward to in spring!