The 20th century has given us an impressive amount of superstars. Think of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Muhammad Ali, Salvador Dali, John F. Kennedy and all the great people who left their mark in the history of humanity.

They also shape a very popular concept today, something we refer to as a “celebrity” or “famous person.” And while the age of social media has drastically transformed people’s understanding of fame and popularity, in the old days things, couldn't be more different.

So thanks to this Twitter page “Some Old Photos,” today we’re taking a walk into the historical hall of fame with rare and beautiful photographs of incredible performers and artists, politicians and athletes.

Marlon Brando, Before And After Makeup For Portraying Don Corleone In The Godfather

Goldie Hawn, 1964

Paul Mccartney And Daughter

Elvis Signing An Autograph

Rare Photo Of Kermit The Frog And Jim Henson

Marilyn Monroe, June 1949

Mj vs. Mj

Nancy Reagan With Mr. T. Christmas, 1983

Princess Diana's Dance With John Travolta At A White House State Dinner On November 9, 1985

Leonardo Dicaprio On The Set Of "Critters 3"

Muhammad Ali Trains In A Pool At The Sir John Hotel In Miami, 1961

Marilyn Monroe Smile

Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams & Dante Basco On The Set Of Hook

Young Meryl Streep

The Clintons, Beginning Of ’70

Young Johnny Depp

Young Leonardo Dicaprio

T.j. Fantini, Britney Spears (11) And Justin Timberlake (12) In 1993 When They Were On The Mickey Mouse Club

Rare Color Photo Of The Kennedys

Salvador Dali, 1930s

Alfred Hitchcock And A Baby On The Set Of The Birds (1963)

Johnny Depp Holding A Super-Soaker On The Set Of "Sleepy Hollow"

Audrey Hepburn Jumping. 1955. Photo By Philippe Halsman

Young Robin Williams In Front Of The Famous Comedy Store

Young John Lennon With His Puppy

Audrey

Elton John At Dodger Stadium, 1975

Bruce Lee

Original Star Wars Cast

Louis Armstrong Playing Trumpet For His Wife, Lucille, In Front Of The Great Sphinx And Pyramids In Giza, Egypt

Here Is A Rare Photo From The First Day Daniel Radcliffe Met Rupert Grint

Ella Fitzgerald Was Born 4/26/1917. Here She Is Recording In The Studio With Louis Armstrong

Ava Gardner And Burt Lancaster On The Beach

Meryl Streep Was Born On June 22nd, 1949

Robert Deniro And Joe Pesci On The Set Of Raging Bull

John, Yoko, And Sean

Elton John, Then Owner Of The Nasl’s Los Angeles Aztecs, Takes A Graceful Swing In Front Of George Best

Some-Old-Photos-Twitter

Jimi Hendrix Behind The Camera As He Films Janis Joplin Backstage

John Lennon Signing An Autograph For His Killer Just Hours Before His Death, December 8th, 1980

Paul Newman And Clint Eastwood

Johnny Cash Performing For Prisoners At Folsom Prison. January 13, 1968

Pillow Fight With The Beatles

Captain Kirk And Spock Eating And Having A Laugh

Feeding Hannibal Lecter A French Fry On The Scene Of Silence Of The Lambs

Rare Color Photo Of James Dean. Classic Cool

Christopher Reeve And Robin Williams

Sophia Loren Was Born On September 20th, 1934

Jimi Hendrix At Woodstock, Monday Morning, August 18th, 1969

Frank Sinatra And Dean Martin In The Recording Studio

Elvis Photobooth 1950's

The Beatles, 1957. John Lennon – 16 Years Old, George Harrison And Paul Mccartney – 15

Elizabeth Taylor Photographed By Robert Vose For The Look Magazine, 1956

Prince Harry, Prince William And Princess Diana

Billie Holliday

Grace Kelly's Wedding To Prince Rainier III

Kate Moss And Johnny Depp

Young Heath Ledger

Karen Allen And Steven Spielberg On The Set Of 'Raiders Of The Lost Ark'

Ursula Andress And Sean Connery Sunbathing In The Bahamas While Filming Dr. No (1961)

Young Johnny Depp

Audrey

Brothers Joaquin And River Phoenix

Sid Vicious Going To A Bowie Concert In 1973

Kurt Cobain And Frances Bean

JFK & JFK Jr

Clint Eastwood

Cher, 1970

George Clooney With Long Hair

Lauren Bacall And Humphrey Bogart

Jack Nicholson And Marlon Brando

James Dean Reading Poetry

Audrey

One Of The Most Beautiful/Real Photos Of Marilyn Monroe Taken By Richard Avedon. He Caught Her Off Guard

Jimi Hendrix Dressed As Santa Claus, 1967

Nirvana

Jimi Hendrix In Action. Great Photo Of The Roadie Having To Hold Up The Amp Stack

