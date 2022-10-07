The 20th century has given us an impressive amount of superstars. Think of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Muhammad Ali, Salvador Dali, John F. Kennedy and all the great people who left their mark in the history of humanity.

They also shape a very popular concept today, something we refer to as a “celebrity” or “famous person.” And while the age of social media has drastically transformed people’s understanding of fame and popularity, in the old days things, couldn't be more different.

So thanks to this Twitter page “Some Old Photos,” today we’re taking a walk into the historical hall of fame with rare and beautiful photographs of incredible performers and artists, politicians and athletes.