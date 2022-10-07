132 Rarely Seen Old Pics Of Celebs Shared On This Twitter Page
The 20th century has given us an impressive amount of superstars. Think of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Muhammad Ali, Salvador Dali, John F. Kennedy and all the great people who left their mark in the history of humanity.
They also shape a very popular concept today, something we refer to as a “celebrity” or “famous person.” And while the age of social media has drastically transformed people’s understanding of fame and popularity, in the old days things, couldn't be more different.
So thanks to this Twitter page “Some Old Photos,” today we’re taking a walk into the historical hall of fame with rare and beautiful photographs of incredible performers and artists, politicians and athletes.
Marlon Brando, Before And After Makeup For Portraying Don Corleone In The Godfather
Goldie Hawn, 1964
Paul Mccartney And Daughter
Elvis Signing An Autograph
Rare Photo Of Kermit The Frog And Jim Henson
They spent so much time together that they were practically like one body and mind.
Marilyn Monroe, June 1949
Mj vs. Mj
Disappointed that this mj image is here
Nancy Reagan With Mr. T. Christmas, 1983
Princess Diana's Dance With John Travolta At A White House State Dinner On November 9, 1985
Rarely seen, except every in every Bored Panda post about "rarely seen" celebs
Leonardo Dicaprio On The Set Of "Critters 3"
Muhammad Ali Trains In A Pool At The Sir John Hotel In Miami, 1961
Fly like a butterfly, sting like a bee, swim like a baracuda.
Marilyn Monroe Smile
Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams & Dante Basco On The Set Of Hook
Young Meryl Streep
The Clintons, Beginning Of ’70
Young Johnny Depp
Young Leonardo Dicaprio
T.j. Fantini, Britney Spears (11) And Justin Timberlake (12) In 1993 When They Were On The Mickey Mouse Club
Rare Color Photo Of The Kennedys
Salvador Dali, 1930s
Alfred Hitchcock And A Baby On The Set Of The Birds (1963)
Johnny Depp Holding A Super-Soaker On The Set Of "Sleepy Hollow"
Audrey Hepburn Jumping. 1955. Photo By Philippe Halsman
Young Robin Williams In Front Of The Famous Comedy Store
Young John Lennon With His Puppy
Audrey
Elton John At Dodger Stadium, 1975
Bruce Lee
Original Star Wars Cast
Louis Armstrong Playing Trumpet For His Wife, Lucille, In Front Of The Great Sphinx And Pyramids In Giza, Egypt
Here Is A Rare Photo From The First Day Daniel Radcliffe Met Rupert Grint
Ella Fitzgerald Was Born 4/26/1917. Here She Is Recording In The Studio With Louis Armstrong
Ava Gardner And Burt Lancaster On The Beach
Meryl Streep Was Born On June 22nd, 1949
Robert Deniro And Joe Pesci On The Set Of Raging Bull
I hate to be the guy, but it's De Niro. On that note, my favorite De Niro quote: "But I think people are now starting to push really back at the media that gave him all this attention, and they’re finally starting to say, come on Donald, this is ridiculous, this is nuts, this is insane. What he’s been saying is really totally crazy, ridiculous stuff. He is totally nuts." (De Niro on Trump in Sarajevo).
John, Yoko, And Sean
Elton John, Then Owner Of The Nasl’s Los Angeles Aztecs, Takes A Graceful Swing In Front Of George Best
"I spent a lot of money on booze, birds and fast cars. The rest I just squandered." - George Best