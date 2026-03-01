Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Chaos At Brit Awards As Singer Gets Pushed Off Stage Mid Performance In Viral Video
Person pushing singer off stage during chaotic moment at Brit Awards performance with golden sparkling backdrop.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

Chaos At Brit Awards As Singer Gets Pushed Off Stage Mid Performance In Viral Video

Samridhi Goel
1

26

1

The 2026 BRIT Awards took an unexpected turn when Sombr was shoved off a podium mid-performance at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena.

On February 28, the 20-year-old, born Shane Boose, was performing his single, Undressed, in a hot pink suit when a man rushed the stage and pushed him hard in front of the live audience.

Within seconds, the clip of the incident flooded social media, with several netizens voicing their disbelief.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • International nominee Sombr left the 2026 BRIT Awards crowd gasping after a man shoved him off his podium mid-performance.
    • While the video went viral instantly, internet sleuths were quick to mock the singer's dramatic fall.
    • Shortly after the show, Sombr’s representative admitted the attack was entirely planned.
    • The controversy hit just days after a real and disturbing disruption at the BAFTAs.

    The internet was split over Sombr’s mid-performance attack, calling it a publicity stunt

    Singer at Brit Awards red carpet event wearing a red jacket and lace top amidst chaos during viral stage incident.

    Singer at Brit Awards red carpet event wearing a red jacket and lace top amidst chaos during viral stage incident.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

     

    Una publicación compartida por sombr (@sombr)

    The singer-songwriter, who was nominated for international artist and international song, was performing his song when a man wearing a t-shirt that read “Sombr is a homewrecker” pushed him. Security guards immediately dragged the man away.

    However, viewers were instantly stunned by the incident, though many quickly accused Sombr of staging it to gain attention.

    “This is so fake and stupid,” one wrote, while another added, “Did he even try make it look real?”

    “He flew off like an autumn leaf,” wrote one commenter. “Sorry, this is so rehearsed and planned, it’s obvious they’re doing it for a cute little viral moment.”

    Tweet by user reacting to chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance in viral video.

    Tweet by user reacting to chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance in viral video.

    Image credits: danzrabs02

    Screenshot of a viral video showing chaos at Brit Awards as singer is pushed off stage mid performance.

    Screenshot of a viral video showing chaos at Brit Awards as singer is pushed off stage mid performance.

    Image credits: lenisbackonhere

    Singer performing on stage amid chaos at Brit Awards with bright lights and musicians in the background during viral moment.

    Singer performing on stage amid chaos at Brit Awards with bright lights and musicians in the background during viral moment.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    “His new song is called homewrecker, very staged. Clever way to get headlines too,” added one netizen.

    Meanwhile, others leaned toward a bit harsher criticism. “So embarrassing having to set up a fake attack to get some media attention, what a loser,” said one.

    “So he is just gonna use the thing that literally happens to female artists as a way to get attention for his horrible performance,” another wrote.

    Sombr’s rep made a statement on the chaos later.

    Sombr’s representative admitted the incident was staged to promote his song Homewrecker

     

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

     

    Una publicación compartida por sombr (@sombr)

    Security pushing singer off stage during chaotic moment at Brit Awards performance captured in viral video.

    Security pushing singer off stage during chaotic moment at Brit Awards performance captured in viral video.

    Image credits: concertleaks

    Tweet discussing a controversial moment during a singer's performance at the Brit Awards viral video.

    Tweet discussing a controversial moment during a singer's performance at the Brit Awards viral video.

    Image credits: dontbmessybesti

    Shortly after the performance, Sombr’s rep confirmed to Variety that the altercation was planned.

    The remark on the man’s t-shirt was a direct reference to his latest single, Homewrecker.

    The staged shove created deliberate tension between Undressed and Back to Friends, and immediately generated headlines.

    BRITs host Jack Whitehall joked after the performance, stating, “Such a shame we didn’t have the security ready.”

    Singer pushed off stage mid performance at Brit Awards as chaos unfolds in viral video with glittering backdrop.

    Singer pushed off stage mid performance at Brit Awards as chaos unfolds in viral video with glittering backdrop.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Tweet screenshot showing a fan commenting on a singer's performance during chaos at Brit Awards in a viral video.

    Tweet screenshot showing a fan commenting on a singer's performance during chaos at Brit Awards in a viral video.

    Image credits: DanielM4713

    Sombr also leaned into the narrative on TikTok, posting a video with the caption, “so I am pretty sure the guy that just rushed (to) the stage during my performance is the boyfriend of the girl that this song is about,” with Homewrecker playing in the background.

    For the night, Sombr was nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year, joining a lineup that included Harry Styles, ROSALÍA, Mark Ronson, and Lola Young.

    Though he did not take home a trophy, his performance ensured he dominated post-show conversation.

    BRITs’ viral moment came days after the BAFTA disruption sparked controversy

    Singer in a shiny red outfit being pushed off stage during chaotic Brit Awards performance with gold curtain backdrop.

    Singer in a shiny red outfit being pushed off stage during chaotic Brit Awards performance with gold curtain backdrop.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Singer pushed off stage mid performance at Brit Awards in chaotic viral video capturing dramatic moment.

    Singer pushed off stage mid performance at Brit Awards in chaotic viral video capturing dramatic moment.

    Image credits: yosoytuto

    Singer in red outfit being pushed off stage during chaotic Brit Awards performance with security and gold curtain backdrop.

    Singer in red outfit being pushed off stage during chaotic Brit Awards performance with security and gold curtain backdrop.

    Image credits: sombr

    The staged stunt unfolded just days after the 2026 BAFTA Awards were disrupted by an outburst involving racial slurs during a live broadcast.

    John Davidson, a man identified as a Tourette’s syndrome advocate, shouted an N-word from the audience at Sinners star, Michael B. Jordan, and Delroy Lindo, while the two were at the podium.

    The moment was apparently not censored during the initial airing and immediately made major headlines across social media.

    Twitter reply showing a user commenting on chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance.

    Twitter reply showing a user commenting on chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance.

    Image credits: HisuianArrows

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance in viral video.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance in viral video.

    Image credits: demixready

    Though Davidson later apologized for his outburst, adding, “I can only add that I am and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning.”

    At BRITs, Whitehall referenced the controversy at the start of the award, quipping, “There may be some swearing, but don’t worry, we’ve got the best in the business on the bleep button. It’s the guy who did the BAFTAs. Nothing gets past him.”

    Tweet discussing a staged moment during a chaotic Brit Awards performance where a singer was pushed off stage.

    “Please not this planned stunt,” one user wroteTweet discussing a staged moment during a chaotic Brit Awards performance where a singer was pushed off stage.

    Image credits: echocore13

    Singer being pushed off stage during chaotic Brit Awards performance captured in viral video.

    Singer being pushed off stage during chaotic Brit Awards performance captured in viral video.

    Image credits: ClwydEnComu

    Tweet expressing opinion that chaos at Brit Awards involving singer being pushed off stage is planned.

    Tweet expressing opinion that chaos at Brit Awards involving singer being pushed off stage is planned.

    Image credits: phuwinyouth

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance in viral video.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance in viral video.

    Image credits: sumorphine

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance.

    Image credits: buterafyy

    Social media reaction to chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance in viral video.

    Social media reaction to chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance in viral video.

    Image credits: Hazzertate

    Tweet screenshot criticizing a fake attack claim amidst chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage during performance.

    Tweet screenshot criticizing a fake attack claim amidst chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage during performance.

    Image credits: Burni463371

    Tweet showing a reaction to the chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance.

    Tweet showing a reaction to the chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance.

    Image credits: 4melkcub

    Social media reaction showing a tweet about chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance.

    Social media reaction showing a tweet about chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance.

    Image credits: EngineerOnAuto

    Crowd and security intervening as singer gets pushed off stage during Chaos at Brit Awards performance in viral video.

    Crowd and security intervening as singer gets pushed off stage during Chaos at Brit Awards performance in viral video.

    Image credits: 7hw96jkn6b

    Viral video showing chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance in front of crowd.

    Viral video showing chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance in front of crowd.

    Image credits: immasayitnow

    Tweet expressing distress over a viral video depicting chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage.

    Tweet expressing distress over a viral video depicting chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage.

    Image credits: skywatcherxo

    Tweet screenshot showing a user discussing the possibility of a staged incident involving a singer pushed off stage at the Brit Awards.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user discussing the possibility of a staged incident involving a singer pushed off stage at the Brit Awards.

    Image credits: claramelonss

    Tweet screenshot showing a user reacting to chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance in viral video.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user reacting to chaos at Brit Awards as singer gets pushed off stage mid performance in viral video.

    Image credits: billyk3vin

    Tweet discussing chaos at Brit Awards, mentioning a singer pushed off stage mid performance while voice continues.

    Tweet discussing chaos at Brit Awards, mentioning a singer pushed off stage mid performance while voice continues.

    Image credits: kennedytaylora

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

