While joking about certain topics has become more prevalent, actually getting into the weeds and discussing things like mental health, social desirability, and being just self-conscious about everything rarely gets earnestly explored. Despite our better judgment, these things remain distasteful for public consumption and get sidelined. 

So it’s not surprising that an internet user wanted to know what “socially unacceptable” things people actually thought about themselves. Answers ranged from brutally honest to poignant, so strap in, get comfortable, and be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own, personal examples. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I can never tell if I am a lazy person or depressed.

MotherChucker81 , Adrian Swancar Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#2

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I talk to myself as if people were listening even when I’m alone

Jesusdidntlikethat , cottonbro studio Report

12points
POST
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes when I realize I’m doing this I tell myself (aloud, of course) to stop it, you weirdo. Dunno if I want to continue reading the rest of these…

0
0points
reply
#3

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I feel like I'm constantly analysing how to interact with people - every conversation I have feels like a performance and not the real me, like Im just mimicking other conversations I've read or heard.

fizzjamk , fauxels Report

12points
POST
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aaaand another one hits far too close

0
0points
reply
View more comments

We, humans, have a strange desire to appear in a way that we think will make people like or respect us more. In research, this is called social desirability bias and it is the bane of survey-makers across the globe. The long and short of it is that even in fully anonymous surveys, people will answer them in ways that they think make them look better. It’s not hard to realize just how much this can skew any data collection.

Beyond survey gathering, it also indicates that we feel a constant, omnipresent pressure to conform to certain standards publicly, even if we hardly follow them at home. We at some level are always aware of what is or isn’t socially acceptable and we’ll modify our public behavior to match. For example, people will state that voting is important and that they do it every election while not actually voting a single time. 
#4

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them As a woman I do not want kids.

I also think people should be able to choose voluntary euthanasia so they don't have to suffer if they don't want to (generally not for mental health problems but for physical ones).

Also, I don't follow rules because this post said one thing and I said three things, so there.

nictme , Kristina Paukshtite Report

12points
POST
#5

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I have no real desire to do anything extraordinary with my life. I just want to have my own little corner in the world, and not be bothered by anyone. Or bother anyone.

Add-on: WOW this blew up! Thanks guys 😊

Specktakles88 , Vlada Karpovich Report

10points
POST
#6

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I hate kids and am a teacher. I’m a high school teacher and I enjoy teaching teenagers, but can’t stand kids under the age of 11.

ljnr , RODNAE Productions Report

10points
POST

Mental health is another topic that most agree is important to discuss but hardly ever broach the subject themselves. So one way people manage to accurately describe the way they feel is through humor. People joke about depression and anxiety quite often, despite both being relatively serious matters. The good news is that just joking about the topic can help alleviate some of the symptoms. Studies show that even a bit of humor can help take the edge off depression and help maintain happier relationships. 
#7

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I definitely do not know at what point expressing my desire to talk to someone crosses from 'reaching out in a friendly way' into 'annoying and impinging'.

And I worry about it !

EDIT: It is weirdly reassuring to see how many others feel similarly.

TheShendelzare , Brooke Cagle Report

9points
POST
#8

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I don’t know what the f**k I’m doing most of the time. Respectfully.

yungwill22 , Andrew Neel Report

9points
POST
#9

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them When I'm out in public I sometimes put my earbuds in just to listen to what other people are saying around me, nothing playing on my end.

EDIT: Didn't really expect this one to get noticed and thank you for the award.

3lseworld , Harry Cunningham Report

9points
POST
freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's why i love transparency mode on my airpods

1
1point
reply

On a fully separate tangent, nose-picking. Abhorrent. Childish. Disgusting. Also, we basically all do it. Despite how unacceptable it appears to be, most humans pick their noses roughly four times a day, no doubt making sure to be out of sight from any fellow nose-pickers. Due to it being so socially unacceptable, people vastly underestimate how often it happens, with only 75% of US respondents in one study believing that everyone has tried it. 
#10

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I daydream wayyyy to much. I'm constantly day dreaming. At home, at work, while I'm driving, before I'm sleeping, while I'm eating. I'm always daydreaming.

Edit: I was not expecting this to blow up as much as it has. I'm really glad to know that I'm not the only one. I'll try to reply to everyone individually.

Betty_blue21 , Nina zeynep güler Report

9points
POST
#11

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I pee in the shower and I’m not ashamed

PencilShavingss , Armin Rimoldi Report

9points
POST
DarcyRose
DarcyRose
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Water on. Step in = pee

2
2points
reply
#12

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I pick my nose relentlessly.

spoink74 , MART PRODUCTION Report

8points
POST

Ok, away from the nose and on to daydreaming. Most of us do this as well, due to boredom or just an escape from reality. But some take it so far that it can begin to interfere with their real lives. This is often called maladaptive daydreaming or excessive daydreaming. Basically, it’s daydreaming so intense and frequent that the person begins to forget where they are, which negatively affects their academic or professional performance. Often this manifests as fake conversions people have in their heads. It, unfortunately, remains understudied and is not currently classified as a mental disorder.
#13

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I have no ambition to do anything. no dream job or passions either. I’m not depressed by any stretch but I just would be happy and fine if all I did was lay around all day and live off saved money. However most people are utterly disgusted by that so I lie and pretend I have a dream job or that I’m passionate about certain things I honestly only really do any of those things for money or to pass the time. I don’t care about any of them.

Boolian_Logic , Karolina Grabowska Report

8points
POST
#14

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I am a grown man who likes to play with action figures and yes I do make the noises to pretend they’re fighting it’s my hobby it relaxes me and yet I rarely tell people because they look at me like I’m a child why should we loose our sense of wonder as we grow?

buffkirby , Michael Sherrin Report

8points
POST
PolymathNecromancer
PolymathNecromancer
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A sense of wonder and some curiosity is ultimately the only thing that will save the world....

0
0points
reply
#15

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I have an incredibly hard time talking to people I don't know.

bb54321 , Polina Zimmerman Report

8points
POST
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, that’s not very strange

0
0points
reply

We also absolutely love some gossip. As one post here mentions, the person will leave earbuds in without anything playing to eavesdrop on what people are speaking about. Or think about going out to dinner and overhearing a terrible first date or argument from a nearby table. Most of us, myself included, would stop what we are doing and listen in. From an evolutionary standpoint, this is an important element of social grooming, but it also often seems childish and people do not want to admit to doing it. 
#16

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I don't want to work.

I just want to live in a grassy field and eat fruit.

BurplePerry , energepic.com Report

8points
POST
#17

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them When I worked in a human transplant tissue lab I would talk to the (deceased) donors to make myself feel better about processing a person who died suddenly hours before.. like “hey Mrs. Byrd, how are we feeling today?” When she is obviously lying in pieces in a cooler about to be swabbed, irradiated, and transplanted in another human.

anon , Anna Shvets Report

7points
POST
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s sweet though

0
0points
reply
#18

I never just have a “few beers” if I have one

Chicekly Report

7points
POST
SallytheCamel
SallytheCamel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One is too many, a million never enough...

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I have fake conversations with people i know in my head that result in me argumenting loudly to no one.

tomo393 , Liza Summer Report

7points
POST
#20

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them Id rather be naked about 80%of the time

Spicedmeat69 , cottonbro studio Report

7points
POST
#21

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I will do nothing but sleep and eat all day if i could

fernandito_chiquito , Pixabay Report

7points
POST
#22

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them Long one here.

I dumpster dive and find perfectly good fruit at the grocery store. I don't eat them but turn it into cider or distill it to something stronger. When I go to a group event or party I just bring a 10+ gallons of whatever to the party as my contribution to the group. I've given many people at least 200 gallons of alcohol to mix drinks for their wedding or events. All for free.

The thing is... I don't drink. Don't drink at all.

Edit

Fixing some confusing wording. Thanks. I don't think this is impressive at all as I think anyone can make alcohol/cider.

boomawangg , Fuzzy Gerdes Report

7points
POST
PolymathNecromancer
PolymathNecromancer
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is curious. I honestly find you quite interesting.

0
0points
reply
#23

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I’m a reasonably attractive, goal-driven woman in my 20s and I have genital herpes. Right before the first pandemic shutdown I was raped at a concert and got it as a result.

I’ve healed a lot from what happened and have very much come to terms with it and I accept it’s a part of who I am, but yeah, generally the perspective on STDs sucks and people are quick to joke about them/judge people who have them when in reality these things can happen to just about anyone.

Edit: I made this post right before bed last night and woke up to so much kindness from you lovely people. Thank you for the reassurance and encouragement, appreciation doesn’t begin to cover how I feel right now. The anniversary of when everything happened is coming up in a few weeks so naturally this has been on my mind a bit more. You’ve all made me feel a lot less alone and have given me a more positive outlook. Thank you so much.

seas1dbeginner , cottonbro studio Report

7points
POST
#24

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them A can go for weeks without talking to anyone. I have no need to talk. I’d make a great vow of silence monk.

irrational_design , Christina Morillo Report

6points
POST
#25

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I can’t do groceries by my self always have to call a homie to come with me. I can do anything publicly but idk wtf it is about grocery stores I need someone to hold my hand or else I am dipping WITHOUT ANY GROCERIES.

Archamaru , Kampus Production Report

6points
POST
PolymathNecromancer
PolymathNecromancer
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No shame in needing a homie to come along and hold your hand. I am grateful you have homies to accompany you <3

0
0points
reply
#26

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them It might sound ridiculous, but I was born a left handed person. It was unacceptable in our family and I was forced to eat and write with my right hand.

Now, I can write with both but much faster and neater with my right hand.

In my dreams, I still write and eat with my left hand.

Edit: Additional information.
I was born in Feb1982..... in India.
Studied in a catholic school, a Jesuit School to be precise.... so Christian(Italian) beliefs.

Yes, I started eating with my left hand again as I use my right hand to wash and wipe my rear. Couldn't wash with my left.

Edit2: Thank you everyone.

Entire-Control-8273 , Cytonn Photography Report

6points
POST
#27

I would rather sleep than talk to another person like, all the time.

aldwin_is_here Report

6points
POST
#28

I have bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. No matter how much people scream “mental health matters” on their social media pages, the stigma is VERY MUCH still there.

EDIT: I wish I could go through and like every single one of your comments. Just know that I see you, I hear you, I recognize you AND your struggles, I appreciate you, and I wish you all the best!! Also PLEASE seek help when you feel like you need it. There are so many professionals out there who I promise will listen!

anon Report

6points
POST
#29

If offered, I would probably endulge in a drug and prostitue fuelled orgy

fckmelifemate Report

6points
POST
#30

i am 46 years old and whenever i come across a self opening door i make a small movement with my hand like i am using the force... i dont even control that consciously anymore its automated behaviour

anon Report

6points
POST
#31

I enjoy the stink of my farts.

akative909 Report

6points
POST
#32

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them Sometimes I like having fake phone conversations. Sometimes because I just need to talk through a problem or plan something out loud but my mom isn't picking up the phone. Sometimes for my own entertainment (trying to get people to eavesdrop).

deqb , Andrea Piacquadio Report

5points
POST
#33

Can't stand brushing my teeth. I do it but hate it.


EDIT: Kinda sad the highest upvoted comment I have is about hating brushing my teeth lol. Please brush your teeth folks: my mom's are falling out because of her poor hygeine when she was younger.

Whetfarts69 Report

5points
POST
#34

People Are Sharing 78 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them I've always struggled with sweaty hands and feet since I was a small child. In formal settings I enjoy the option of wearing opera gloves. People think I'm being fancy. Nah bra I'm just hiding that I have to shake 9000 hands at this event tonight and I don't want to have to keep wiping them on my dress.

happyfunisocheese , cottonbro studio Report

5points
POST
#35

I hate showering. I do it everyday but I hate it

ctgc1031 Report

5points
POST
#36

I don't have any hobbys. I just don't have anything special I do to be entertaint or something that makes me super interesting.

People just question me what the hell I do all day without anything like that.
It's not a good look somehow?

IWannaBeMade1 Report

5points
POST
#37

I think my family are a bunch of self involved manipulating a******s and if they didn’t talk to me again, it might make my life easier.

rockinthe90s Report

5points
POST
#38

I think I’m autistic but I’m not diagnosed. I’ve been reading a ton of studies on ASD presentation in adults but I almost feel embarrassed doing so without a diagnosis.

aalovera Report

5points
POST
#39

I think babies are obnoxious s**t machines.

deadinsidehowboutu Report

5points
POST
#40

I see no conversation off limits.

VegansH8Me Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

There is nothing I've encountered inside a fish tank or kitchen sink that I have felt too grossed out by to shove my hand in. Days old discolored grease congealed at the top of a sink filled with water? I'll reach in and unclog it. A fish filter that hasn't been changed in literal YEARS and is completely full of algae and fish s**t? I'll grab it with my bare hands and toss it no problem.

Oxy_Onslaught Report

5points
POST
#42

I **love** not having kids!

catscannotcompete Report

5points
POST
#43

I’m a woman and I’m completely disgusted by pregnancy, I don’t find it beautiful at all. It creeps me out.

lyzziloo Report

5points
POST
#44

I have never been in an emotionally deep and mutually trusting relationship. I want to be but I've never met someone who felt the same way. I'm very introverted and one poor relationship experience left me reeling for the better part of a decade.

georgewashingguns Report

4points
POST
#45

I met my wife at her wedding.

Edit: Holy s**t, that blew up. RIP my inbox. I posted this just before going to bed last night, sorry to leave you all hanging. I guess it’s story time!

My ex-wife and I went to one of her friend/co-workers wedding about 10 years ago (let’s call the friend Sarah). I had never met Sarah before. Over the years we kind of became friends but not particularly close. She’d come over to take care of our son once in a while when I was working nights and my ex had something going on, we went camping with her and her husband a few times, I even went to the movies with her husband once or twice. Sarah and I always got along really well. We had very similar taste in music, very similar sarcastic senses of humour.

Well, things started getting really s****y between my wife and I and eventually she left me. Sarah kind of acted like a buffer between us because things were tense and we still had a child to consider. This led to Sarah and I starting to have long conversations about pretty personal stuff. Little did I know her marriage was in trouble too. Her husband (let’s call him Dave) had essentially forced her into an open relationship that she didn’t want. She’d agreed to try it because she didn’t want to give up on it but by this point she’d had enough. I even called Dave and told him to sort his s**t out and stop doing this to Sarah. He did not and eventually Sarah left him. Through all of this she and I kept talking, almost like a kind of therapy. We were both going through really difficult things and being there for each other really helped get both of us through.

My ex, Sarah and some of my ex’s other friends were up at a cottage for a girls weekend, and on the Saturday night I get a text from Sarah saying she’s leaving because my ex had outed her for some very personal stuff in front of the other people there who she didn’t even know that well. Her plan was to sleep in her car and drive home in the morning. I was living between the cottage and where she lived and was worried about her so I told her to come crash at my place for the night, which she did (nothing happened).

After that we started hanging out more frequently and really started to become attracted to each other. Sarah had told me before this that she had feelings for me, I had still been trying to make things work with my ex and had told Sarah that we couldn’t because it would devastate her. By the time all this happened I’d started dating a little bit and had given up on working things out. I also wasn’t very concerned about how my ex would react anymore because she’d been pretty horrible to both of us for quite a while now. One thing led to another, and one night we just said f**k it. And that was that. We’ve been together about 5 years now, have a kid and couldn’t be happier.

pukingpixels Report

4points
POST
#46

I am faking everything. Literally. I could not care less about anything. But I fake it all.

NotNotRonSwanson Report

4points
POST
#47

I had 2 kids by the age of 18 in a heavily Mennonite Christian area nicknamed "The Bible Belt" in southern Canada.

dragonking737 Report

4points
POST
#48

I don't talk to anyone other than close relative
Not even friends

Ok-Cat-9129 Report

4points
POST
#49

I think being a stay at home dad would be great. I hope I can be.

mrmoe198 Report

4points
POST
#50

I'm suicidal. Passively, meaning I'm not making any plans. I'm safe and this is a constant for me. It feels like I can't tell my friends except in asking for help. I just want this to be something I can tell people because it's so significant in my inner world.

edit: i am getting professional help, i've been in therapy and medicated for a while. thanks for all your concern, im sorry i didnt say that in the original comment

jabberwocky-123 Report

4points
POST
over it already
over it already
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel you. I am in a place now and have been for a while now where I want to die. I don't want to kill myself, I just don't want to live anymore. Really hard to bring that up with others, but the thought is in the forefront of my mind about 70-80% of my waking hours every day.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

I prefer being alone/away from others

International_Tea711 Report

4points
POST
#52

My father was not a very engaged parent, but when school started trying to force me to be right handed, he went to the school for the first and only time. He told them “ the boy is left handed, let him be” and they did.

clearcreekflood Report

4points
POST
#53

The uncontrollable urge to discuss rats during sexual intercourse. It started off as a joke but now the thoughts are pretty intrusive.

Scarlet_02 Report

4points
POST
#54

I absolutely hate driving. It's hard to find a decent job when there's nothing good around, and the thought of driving further than 10 mins away makes me want to jump off a bridge

Edit: glad I'm not the only one who feels this way
Thanks for all the upvotes, that's my first time past 1k

Xerochu Report

4points
POST
#55

I’m fat

anon Report

4points
POST
#56

I'm **always** slightly high.

Dank__Souls Report

4points
POST
#57

I internet stalk the s**t out of potential crushes to decide if I want to actually pursue a date w them. Totally opposite of my fairly chill exterior.

tshirtbag Report

4points
POST
#58

I work very very hard to be equally prejudiced to all people.

Pearlbarleywine Report

4points
POST
#59

That i lie to seem cool i general dont know why i do probably cause i craved attention but i try not too

Anonymous_kid64 Report

4points
POST
#60

I'm happy to be a jealous psycho who is married to another jealous psycho. When I share stories of how possessive we are people generally ask me how we're still together or if it's smothering.

frankenb00ts Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

I think this world is absolutely ridiculous

theworldsucksnuts Report

4points
POST
#62

I have a voice in my head who I talk to out loud sometimes. Not like my inner thoughts but it’s like they’re another person. I know they’re not real but they make me think twice about doing or not doing something. Usually for the better.

Blurplenapkin Report

4points
POST
#63

I am a pig farmer.

Most y'all eat your pork, but most people don't like to think of where it came from or how it got there. The number of times I've had people imply implicitly and explicitly that I am a murder is absurd considering a vast majority of them I know eat pork or love bacon. Outside of Reddit, I no longer tell anyone what I do.

What really gets me is that I take great pride in the high standards I keep at my farm. They have short and hard lives so I make sure they are taken care of and treated well by my coworkers.

SookHe Report

4points
POST
#64

I flake on plans 99.999% of the time.

Edit: s**t guys, I’m gonna work on this.

Prankishbear Report

4points
POST
#65

I shower once a week. Sometimes I go longer. I also have a hard time getting around to brushing my teeth.

I brought it up with my therapist and I’m trying to improve. Every time I have a good streak going, something f***s up and then I fall into weeks without cleaning myself. I don’t know what to do.

Even worse, I’m completely anosmic. So I can’t even smell myself, and often forget that I need to get clean.

AwesomeDragon101 Report

4points
POST
#66

I support my husband not working.

Come at me bros.

TitsandTators Report

3points
POST
#67

I am really good at relating to everybody and then they say or do something I don't like and I ghost. It doesn't even have to be anything that serious...I just peace out. Someone said I just don't like people but I'm sure it's deeper than that.

majesstic319 Report

3points
POST
#68

I have spent unhealthy amounts of time imagining how radically different my life would be if I didn't mess up big time

Shortstiq Report

3points
POST
#69

I don't care what I look like in public. I dress to be comfortable.

wrapchap Report

3points
POST
#70

I'm a hopeless people pleaser, i'm working very hard on that but i've been abused into being terrified of making anyone upset so i tend to let people walk on me and push limits until it's really breaking me before i start setting boundaries and it often results in hurtful situations for everyone involved.

I'm working on it though.

AnxiousHumanBeing Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

I heat up my cereal in the microwave. It’s cozy.

OrangeCabbageSocks Report

3points
POST
#72

On occasion, I prefer to drink hot water. All my friends think I am insane. Each time I explain, yes, I still drink cold water. Yes, I still use ice in the summer. But sometimes, I prefer hot water to sip on. They just don’t get it.

snowiehair Report

3points
POST
#73

I'm 34 years old and sleep with my childhood teddy bear and I refuse to pass it down to my child.

anon Report

3points
POST
#74

I read fanfiction constantly. Like, a LOT of fanfiction

OriharaIzaya2750 Report

2points
POST
#75

I don't go out of my house if it's not extremely necessary

Jnl8 Report

2points
POST
#76

Apparently me not wanting to drink often is socially unacceptable to my peers. Had some guy basically yell at me over and over at a party because I didn’t want to drink :/

heyjordank Report

2points
POST
#77

I like to give imaginary tours to people from my life when I drive alone. It could be my wife, old friends, cousins, crushes from high school… Doesn’t matter who. I pretend like I’m taking them for a drive around the city to make my drive a little less boring. All this is involuntary.

Edit: Thanks for the award 🤗 I didn’t realize my quirk is so popular. And glad that I’m not the only one.

GoobeNanmaga Report

2points
POST
#78

I like sardines

crunchy_gentlemen Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!