People Reveal What Things Are Socially Acceptable Only If You're A Man (75 Answers)
It’s 2023. Spain is providing women with menstrual leave, female professional athletes in the US are finally receiving the same salaries as their male counterparts, and Scotland has passed a bill requiring free menstrual products to be available in public restrooms. Alongside all of the wins women have recently had, however, we still have a long way to go in creating a truly equal society.
One curious Reddit user recently asked people to share things that are socially acceptable for men to do that women face unfair judgment for, so below, you'll find some of their most prevalent responses, as well as conversations we were lucky enough to have with the person who posed this question and the host of Feminist Talks with Nandar.
Frowning, or even failing to smile *all the time*. My husband was shocked when I told him how often a man tells me to smile when I'm just going about my business.
Being dedicated to your work and missing time with your kids
If you're a woman, many of the responses on this list will come as no surprise to you. We tend to become desensitized to the double standards we encounter often because it's exhausting to expend energy being constantly frustrated about them or engaging in heated discussions with individuals who deny their existence. But it's important to keep talking about these issues to ensure that one day our children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren won't have to experience them.
To learn more about how this particular conversation started in the first place, we reached out to the Reddit user who invited others to share things that are socially acceptable for men to do but frowned upon when women do them, and he was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. "My main goal [when creating this post] was to find comebacks that use logic against transphobia," he shared.
And when it comes to how many of these inequalities he has seen first-hand, the OP said, "I haven’t really observed many of them in my lifetime, but they do bother me." He went on to suppose that people tend to underestimate one gender due to "traditional roles that are deeply rooted" in many of us.
Letting body hair grow.
This one bothers me. Like, even if I just have a little hair on my legs I feel pressured into cutting it because apparently I need to have unnaturally smooth legs to look pretty. One, I don’t care whether I look perfect and wish society would feel the same. And two, my parents never want me to grow up and haven’t even noticed my leg hair, to the point where I have to cut it with scissors over the bathroom sink in secret. 0/10, would not recommend as my scissors are blunt and can’t cut anything. (Sorry for ranting it just really bothers me)
Shaving your head. I do it a couple times a year and find it completely freeing. But have been judged for it by some. “Real women don’t shave their head” kind of thing. Why not?
Honestly, I’ve kinda wanted to just shave it too. Unfortunately I have a weird and prominent dip in the back of my skull that makes my head look ugly, but I at least want to cut my hair short. I know many women have short hair, but changing my appearance at all seems like too much of a risk since some middle schoolers can be complete jerks and can turn you into a joke over just about anything. :(
We also reached out to Nandar, host of Feminist Talks With Nandar, to hear her thoughts on the topic. "I think it is important to also discuss what men are not taught to do that women are forced to do because both affect us negatively," she told Bored Panda. "I grew up in a small village in Shan State Myanmar with two brothers who had the freedom to do whatever they wanted to do when they wanted to. For example, I would have to help do the household chores after the school break, while my brothers would hang out with their friends or play football. I did not like doing household chores, but I had to. Why? 'Because I am a girl' was the answer to that and so many other questions."
"I was not allowed to go out at night or sleepover at a friend’s house when my brothers could," Nandar went on to share. "I was also not allowed to wear the clothes that I wanted to wear. One time, when I was wearing a short skirt up to my knees, my brother made me go change immediately. Since then, I stopped wearing short skirts for over a decade. After I got my first period, I was scolded by my uncle not to do any sports, because it is 'not appropriate for men to see a grown woman' do that. (This implies that my body is growing, and men won’t be able to control themselves around woman). I gave up doing anything jumpy or sporty from then on. Enjoying and liking sex is another huge taboo in our culture. If a man talks about how he likes sex and has done it, people praise him for it. But when a woman even slightly mentions that she is curious about sex, she becomes a slut in society’s definition."
EATING ANOTHER SLICE OF PIZZA (or other food stuff.)
The amount of times I've sat in a meeting warring with myself about how I'll be judged for having another food item is just sad.
It's not your body, I'll decide what to do with mine and if you feel so inclined, have less food yourself. also f*ck off mate
Not wanting to have kids, if you’re a woman who decided to be child free people will call you lonely, selfish, and act like you’re wasting your life because apparently all women are here for is breeding. Once you’re 40-50 with no kids, society will insist you regret your decision not to have kids & will end up lonely with nobody in your life & 50 cats!
Once again I disagree with the stereotypes I'm reading on this thread. At almost 80 years old, I know so many women and couples who have not had children and are leading very happy lives. Where we live in BC, society does not insist you regret your decision . . . . . Far from it.
"The world we live in, as of now, is deeply patriarchy, which means the rules are set by and for men to enjoy their full rights while controlling women’s choices and bodies as they please," Nandar went on to explain. "Of course, things are slowly progressing because of the feminist movement around the world. These double standards exists because men feel the need to control women’s lives, so that they can continue dominating in every aspects of their lives. It isn’t fair, and it is because of these kinds of injustices that feminism was born and feminists like us are continuing to fight for our human rights to remove the patriarchy system and build a fairer world."
Bragging about how many people you’ve slept with
I don't think that sounds good coming from anyone, no matter what sex you are.
'babysit' your own kids. Thankfully it's falling out of favour but the amount of times my dad got asked by our family if he was 'babysitting' us while my mum was busy was wild. No, he's not babysitting us, he's being a parent. My mum never got asked if she was 'babysitting' us while dad was busy.
True, but women are guilty of this too. Asking me if I was babysitting. Acting surprised that I can change diapers or do other basic parenting stuff. I'm talking USA. Some countries still very much have 'women's work' categories. I got kind of scolded in the Philippines for washing my own clothes. And that was coming from the FEMALE relatives. LOL
When it comes to how we can dismantle the patriarchy and remove these double standards, Nandar says women should refuse to conform to these arbitrary expectations. "I used to follow all these norms and standards despite the fact that it was making me deeply unhappy and confused. I thought that conforming to the norms is the way to achieve being a ‘good girl’ because I wanted to matter in society, but gradually, because of access to the right education, I was enlightened enough not to do that," she noted.
"The double standards and cultures do not serve us in anyway. They don't give any benefits or rights to grow fully as a person. In order for one to live fully, one must exercise their rights fully," Nandar continued. "This applies to all genders. Men must learn to give up their entitlement over women’s choices and bodies and realize that [we] are not something for them to take control of. Unlearn and relearn how you define masculinity because that is what has often led men to think that they are in full control of women’s lives. Without both parties (men and women) participation, it won’t be possible to remove the double standards that have become [part of our] culture."
Welding. My mother had a hell of a time just trying to do her job without guys messing with her and thinking either she's stupid or doesn't know what she's doing even though they went through the same classes and she's been doing it longer then most
I've gotten the dumbest comments from people about doing things that aren't "womanly" lol ... Someone commented that my deodorant scent was masculine and I should be wearing woman's deodorant once. Like, sorry I'd rather not spend twice the money for Secret when I could get a cheap-a*s speed stick that just smells like pine trees.
Some of the men's products smell better. I like the way most men's bodywash smells over women's.
Nandar went on to share some wise words for women who are unfairly judged for these innocent actions. "This is advice I would give to my younger self: Don’t be afraid to speak your mind, even if people around you are making you feel bad for it," she told Bored Panda. "Be yourself. Stand up for what you believe, even if you are alone. Your voice matters. When you are standing up for yourself, you are standing up for generations of women before and after you. You may not know or feel like that right now, but it matters. Do and say what makes you feel best."
"Do not be afraid of question the norms," she continued. "The main reason these harmful ideas continue existing is because we don’t question them enough. When we question, we also make those who follow these ideas blindly think. Lastly, do not let anyone or any culture define you. What you do defines you, not your culture or your family. You can make the changes you wish to see."
Expressing anger. If you're mad, you're either a harpish shrew, a crazy b***h, or hormonal.
Promiscuity, in fact, I've never once in my life heard that word applied to a man. Only women are considered "Promiscuous"
As long as no one is sleeping with my spouse, I have one thing to say -- have fun!
When my husband cries in public he literally gets complements for being so "brave" ... When I do it I get asked if it's "that time of the month"
If someone says that to me, it would instantly turn into rage crying.
Nandar also urges all of the men out there to be allies to women. "Don’t be silent when you see injustice," she says. "Don’t ignore or assume that you have nothing to do with it. You are part of the society and culture that harms women’s lives and choices, and you must stand up for them because you are on the other side of the coin. We need to hold hands and change the system, not let the system change us."
If you'd like to hear more words of wisdom from Nandar, be sure to check out her podcast, Feminist Talks With Nandar right here!
Serving yourself a mountain of food at dinner
Sitting in a bar alone.
Be angry
When my boyfriend's sdult son goes into an angry verbal tirade over even small things, he's "passionate".. When I get even so much as a little irritated, I am "irrational" and "overreacting".. I have to keep reminding him that its ok for women to be irritated and angry sometimes. We aren't always sunshine and rainbows.
Wearing the same outfit multiple times in a week.
Fart and/or burp. Times 2 if at the same time.
Or how about the old cough-fart? Sometimes those can really hurt!
Doing jobs that require physical strength or were once considered “manly” like being a mechanic, firefighter, etc.
Edit: Yes, I know men are stronger and there’s evidence backing it. Women can still be capable. Some of you need to realize that some people work out.
Men tend to have more upper body strength, while women tend to have more lower body strength.
Letting your hair go naturally grey before you’re very old.
This is another one I feel is dated / not so true any more. There was a trend in the 70s to ADD grey. I remember it being called frosted hair but the images you mostly get when you google that now are not quite what I mean. It was more like streaks of grey here and there. For a while my mom sold wigs and even some of the wigs came that way.
F*****g drinking. Men can drink beer all day long and no one comments on it but if a woman has a glass of wine every night before bed or a couple beers when out with friends, she’s an alcoholic and a bad influence. I don’t even drink but Louisianans like to party so I know quite a few people who do and there are several of the women who are treated this way amongst our peers. It’s ridiculous.
Negotiate pay. Numerous scientific research studies have shown that even when male and female actors negotiate the same exact way (e.g., same verbiage, same voice inflections, etc.) study participants (regardless of gender) view the female negotiators more negatively.
I have been surprised to discover that it’s not 100% socially acceptable for women to continue working after having a baby while the babies father stays home. I’ve gotten more than a few negative comments about it. So has my partner. Did not expect that to still be an issue for people.
Putting on weight
Succeeding in life. Oftentimes, if you are a success at your job or whatever, people will ask if your dad helped you or if your boyfriend/husband helped you or if you're sleeping with your boss.
Really? I’ve never heard of the former two as being reason for success in real life (excluding the celebrity set, where nepotism is rife, and again, not real life for the majority of people). As for the latter, I’ve only ever known two women who people speculated over, and in fact they had both slept with the boss (and other execs). The other dozens of successful women I’ve worked with, no one ever questioned who helped them or who they slept with.
My family is in a community theatre group. During a production/stage design meeting, my husband picked up a staple gun and began playing with it, even shooting it toward someone's foot (intentionally missing, he's not trying to hurt anyone). He was surprised that the women and girls in the room were shocked by that behavior. "It was just FUN!" He said. I explained that women and girls are expected to be more mature. I explained that there's a prevailing view that girls mature faster than boys, but really it's just the expectation that we'll be better behaved. Turned the other way, we're simply not allowed to have that kind of "fun", nearly from birth. Boys are not only allowed to be rambunctious and wild, but are encouraged to do so. If a girl or woman is either, she's "undisciplined", "uncouth", or "out of control".
That isn't some sexist opinion, it is science. But it applies to younger males / females. Your husband is presumably an adult and should know better. Even if not directly hurting anyone it leaves pointy bits of metal on the floor. .... "Scientists at Newcastle University in the U.K. have discovered that girls tend to optimize brain connections earlier than boys. The researchers conclude that this may explain why females generally mature faster in certain cognitive and emotional areas than males during childhood and adolescence." TLDR: I'd have a problem with that whether it was a man or a woman doing it.
Be unable to change a diaper.
Where is this true? In the USA I have been present for several births in a couple of states. Once the baby is delivered and settled, it seems to be SOP that a person comes around and covers the basics - especially for first time mothers of course. How to properly latch for breastfeeding, how to change diapers, basic bathing / care and so on. And they make it a point to ask if you have questions. No judgement - just helpful advice.
Weirdly, camping. I like to camp alone because it's very therapeutic. My family scowls when I talk about it. When husband camps alone, he gets pats on the back and survivalist discussions. When I do, people look at him like he's failing and I get comments on safety.
-Speak uninterrupted, and point it out without being negatively judged.
-Not worry about birth control.
-Ask for a raise.
-Be assertive.
Being a less than perfect parent.
If you're a firm disciplinarian with your kids that means you're mean and controlling. It's ok for dads to be "strict" but moms are judged (usually by other moms). The same thing goes for moms that are too lenient (people laugh about dad letting little Suzie have ice cream for dinner) and anything else mom related in general.
My ex's family would split up after dinner. All the men would go into another room and the women in the other. I wanted to carry on a conversation I was having with F in law about formula 1 racing and followed him. I got a total look of disapproval. Reminded them it wasn't victorian times and I'll do what the hell i like!
Interestingly enough, there's a double standard about gender roles in general. It is absolutely okay for a man to be seeking a woman who wants children and subscribes to traditional gender roles. He is described as a "family man" or a guy with "good morals." On the flipside, if a woman says she is looking for a provider or someone who can offer financial stability, she is usually labeled a "gold-digger" or even lazy.
(To be clear, I am not saying people should live by gender norms. I don't want kids, and I love working, and I get excited for my friends who want to raise families! I'm happy we have options!)
Reject.
As in rejecting men, opinions, theories. Anything, really. Men do it all the time, unconsciously even.
Women have lost their lives over this.
Be in charge of their reproductive organs.
Scratching or adjusting their privates
It's rarely scratching - almost always adjusting. It comes with the territory of having your bits on the outside. The equivalent for women is adjusting your bras. I can go to any mall or other public place and see women adjust their bras. Just like the guys you try to be subtle about it and just like for the guys people still notice. I've also watched women trying to "de-floss" their butts - specially with the popularity of thongs. But that one not as often.
Doing our own home repairs or knowing about and working on cars.
Speaking up in a meeting as the only woman present.
Expressing a point of view different from the majority.
Been there, done all of these.
Disagree with an opinion.
Being single in general i think is more socially acceptable for guys.
Weaponized incompetence, walking out on their families, mansplaining. There are so many things
Getting sweaty besides at the gym.
Missing major family events like birthdays, games. Gatherings, graduation. If the dad is working it’s accepted. If a mother is working it’s neglect
Talk directly and assertively. Have opinions ( in general), especially ideas to improve a process or function that isn't related to housecleaning and child rearing. Join men conversing about scientific, mechanical, or computing/technology. Sleep with someone who you aren't married to. Wear practical clothes or have short hair. Skip makeup. Disagree with a male coworker, especially if a supervisor.
Showing any emotion other than happiness, love, or sadness. Or conversely, displaying no emotions, because in women it's seen as being angry, upset, or aggressive.
Exist, basically.
Nipple display
Talk about their sex life or how promiscuous they are.
Doing DIY, or lifting anything heavy.
Sexual promiscuity. Normal bodily functions. Putting their career before their family/not wanting a family. Not wanting to have children. Not wanting marriage. Being single in general - “when are you going to find a nice man?” ![gif](emote|free_emotes_pack|facepalm)
Everything but give birth. Well except women are considered chattel by many states so giving birth is actually unacceptable but required.
Don't really agree with this statement. It seems unreasonably harsh and false.
As "white knight" as this will come off, any trades job. Mechanic, plumber, carpenter, etc... A lot of people immediately assume it's a man's job that a woman absolutely knows nothing about
Women doing tec jobs or anything STEM related, having more money then their husband or being the main provider for the family, being better at sports/weight lifting, playing dungeons and dragons, playing computer games or any other type of games, playing to rough with kids, being a lawyer/police officer/fireman, owning property and asking the husband to marry her rather than just waiting for him to ask the woman.
Walk alone at night in many places.
Which is actually not be scared that you’re going to get raped.
Not saying that men don’t get raped. I’m saying that it’s not something men worry about when walking alone.
that's just statistics. I have to assume there are WAY fewer male gay rapists in the world than male heterosexual rapists. Even before you get into physical strength to defend yourself and so on. We can still get mugged or murdered but odds of their being a gay rapist in any alley are (I assume) extremely small.
Letting herself go. It’s socially acceptable for a man to have a “dad bod” or be chubby, but once a woman does this, she gets called endless insults.
Men get praised for sleeping with multiple women, if a woman sleeps with multiple guys she’s deemed a s**t, whore, etc.
Take charge of a chaotic situation
Publicly proposing/getting on a knee with a ring
Disagree without apology
Body hair, asking for help with chores, saying no to sex, and not wanting children
Naming a kid after yourself.
Nobody should do this. It's weird. It's always been weird.
Pee standing up.
Choosing to not marry or be child-free.
Having armpit hair
The way we sit. Men take up more physical space than women typically do with the way legs are positioned.
Sex.women get called s***s
Working out. I dunno why guys don't like a strong woman, but there's a lot of hate for female bodybuilders for some reason
There's a lot of hate for male body builders, too. Anytime it's extreme there's hate. But when it comes to general fitness, I've heard men going gaga over things like abs and biceps and tone.
Abandoning their kids
My ex lives life as he wants
Sitting with their legs spread. Taking up space. Drink in public. Dress any way they want without be accused of “asking for it” or “attention seeking”, be direct, not smile…
Not anymore but when I first got into horror stuff people really had a problem with a girl getting into those types of things. It was weird for guys but even more so for women. It is kind of cool now that people are much more accepting of it then they used to be even if they aren't also into it.
Make equal pay.
Having multiple sex partners or flirt with who ever they want!
Have their bare chest out in the open in a public place
Be goofy by like, eating tacos and chicken nuggets.
Being highly competitive or trying to one-up others.
Cursing is frowned upon when either gender does it, but it is more expected and accepted when men do it.
Being successful.
Spitting.
Nobody mentioned aging, or it being acceptable to be in a relationship with someone younger than you. Wrinkles make men 'distinguished', apparently, but according to society wrinkles just make women look ugly.
Personal story here :P I've been talked down to for asking for a feminine product in public. I just stated that I need a pad and everyone gave me disgusting looks immediately. I get that's it's not normal but it was an emergency. Guess I know the "rules" now
