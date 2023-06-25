Sleepless nights, annoying bosses, and tiring days, all pale compared to the human ability to find humor in adversary. Comedy has been a coping mechanism for difficult times since time immemorial and now, through the magic of the internet, we can share and create those annoyingly relatable experiences and mock them at the same time. 

The “So Basic I Can’t Even” Instagram account gathers a delectable selection of memes that one might find, funny, painful, relatable, or a combination of all three. So get comfortable, prepare to scroll, and be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own thoughts below. 

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

14points
POST
thatbisexualtacocat
thatbisexualtacocat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, guys it's the morning. I'm not screaming GOODMORNING at the top of my lungs at 7:30

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

12points
POST
#3

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

11points
POST

One of the comforting things about relatable memes is that it shows us that a lot of human experience is at some level shared. Yeah, maybe it’s fun to be unique, but it’s also good to know that other people can and will be able to relate to your experience just by living on the same earth.

This sort of relatability is actually the basis for most memes in general. The word itself refers to something commonly shared in a group, whether it's a gene, idea, belief, or preference. Without this understanding, we would not only miss out on memes, we would not be able to share any humor whatsoever. 
#4

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

Lance210 Report

11points
POST
GoGoPDX
GoGoPDX
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I especially love it when there is 182 lids and none of them are the correct one.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

11points
POST
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am dreading adulthood. Please just let me go back to kindergarten

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

IAmAaronWill Report

11points
POST
View more comments

It stands to reason that we enjoy content that does relate to our personal experiences. Setting aside memes, comedians, and people who do actually want to make us happy, many salespeople, con artists, and others use this tidbit of our psychology to trick us into trusting them, by using crumbs of shared information to build a rapport. That gives them an "in" to sell us whatever they please.

#7

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#8

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

11points
POST
PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m 13 and already have all three of these, plus 4 cats

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

OGCORLIN Report

10points
POST
P.C.
P.C.
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not looking forward to that loop.

0
0points
reply

This is commonly called the Barnum effect, named after the infamous businessman and showman P.T. Barnum, who would use every psychological trick in the book to attract audiences and get them to pay for his shows. Fortune tellers do the same at a smaller scale, taking little bits of surface-level information and using it to manipulate us into thinking that they know more than they actually do. 
#10

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

10points
POST
P.C.
P.C.
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope, sorry, can’t do that. Not flexible enough and don’t have the right organs

0
0points
reply
#11

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

2wentysixx Report

10points
POST
#12

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

10points
POST

But as these memes and many others demonstrate, people can use commonalities for good, not just sales. Every human's experience is different, but there are always a few things one can find in common across every known demographic category. Take nature, for example. It looks different all over the world and people tend to have different interests. Some people even find it somewhat intimidating or prefer certain biomes to others.

#13

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

10points
POST
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would also be impressed by an ice cream truck, but that's it

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

HarleyShah Report

10points
POST
thatbisexualtacocat
thatbisexualtacocat
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There should be a button to scroll to the recipe. Like, no Brenda I don't care that you live in Texas and your mother-in-law is really kind and bakes cookies for your 7 children.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

10points
POST
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just ask for money. Tell everyone you're going to use it for something specific that sounds cool but also responsible, then spend it on whatever you want/need

0
0points
reply

But the vast majority of people showed similar, positive emotions when presented with the same natural images, showing that there is something in common, if we strip away all the variables. So remember, when you are looking at this collection of memes that were made by total strangers, that there are humans out there who can just add some humor to their daily experience and make thousands laugh. 
#16

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

10points
POST
#17

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

10points
POST
#18

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

10points
POST
#19

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#20

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

9points
POST
#21

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

9points
POST
#22

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

9points
POST
Maggie Fulton
Maggie Fulton
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is this retirement of which you speak…

0
0points
reply
#23

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

9points
POST
#24

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

9points
POST
PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Happiness comes from animals, other than humans

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

wtfanikett Report

8points
POST
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How about some rainbow flags, I think they're pretty fun

0
0points
reply
#26

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

TiricoHairline Report

8points
POST
#27

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#28

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

8points
POST
PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you, advice giving random stranger

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

8points
POST
IrishGirl
IrishGirl
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But it's deep and it's real and it makes me feel so alive...

0
0points
reply
#30

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

8points
POST
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly! I look fabulous in selfies, but whenever anyone else takes a pic I look hideous!

0
0points
reply
#31

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

8points
POST
#32

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

8points
POST
#33

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

8points
POST
#34

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

BlackSupremeKai Report

7points
POST
#35

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
IrishGirl
IrishGirl
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And December 26 and Mar... no, Apr... ugh the day after whenever easter is...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
IrishGirl
IrishGirl
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤞🏼hoping it's a dog 🤞🏼

0
0points
reply
#37

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d be creeps out, because my mind went to cannibalism

0
0points
reply
#38

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#39

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
#40

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
#41

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
#42

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
#43

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
#44

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
IrishGirl
IrishGirl
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like being a bad b!+¢h

0
0points
reply
#45

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Elementary school teachers: drink some water, you'll be fine!

0
0points
reply
#46

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
#47

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t know WHY the heck I read “dating Apps” instead of “dating-apps”

0
0points
reply
#48

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes we don’t have to play and I can just sit on the bleachers and draw or read

0
0points
reply
#49

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
IrishGirl
IrishGirl
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

plus his texts are green... 🙄

0
0points
reply
#50

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish. Can somone please explain to me why my highschool seems convinced that I need to learn calculus to become a therapist??

0
0points
reply
#51

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
#52

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All I want is a few days where I don't have to do anything! Is that really too much to ask??

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#53

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
#54

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
#55

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
#56

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m disappointed in myself, I read bananas, not Bahamas

0
0points
reply
#57

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
#58

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

7points
POST
PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That dastardly ice cream, always out to get you

0
0points
reply
#59

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#60

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

6points
POST
IrishGirl
IrishGirl
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except for someone telling you their dream...

0
0points
reply
#61

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

6points
POST
#62

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

6points
POST
#63

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

6points
POST
#64

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

6points
POST
#65

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report

6points
POST
#66

So-Basic-I-Cant-Even-Memes

sobasicicanteven Report