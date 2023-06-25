“So Basic I Can’t Even”: 146 Memes That Prove We All Share The Same Brain Cell
Sleepless nights, annoying bosses, and tiring days, all pale compared to the human ability to find humor in adversary. Comedy has been a coping mechanism for difficult times since time immemorial and now, through the magic of the internet, we can share and create those annoyingly relatable experiences and mock them at the same time.
The “So Basic I Can’t Even” Instagram account gathers a delectable selection of memes that one might find, funny, painful, relatable, or a combination of all three. So get comfortable, prepare to scroll, and be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own thoughts below.
Yeah, guys it's the morning. I'm not screaming GOODMORNING at the top of my lungs at 7:30
One of the comforting things about relatable memes is that it shows us that a lot of human experience is at some level shared. Yeah, maybe it’s fun to be unique, but it’s also good to know that other people can and will be able to relate to your experience just by living on the same earth.
This sort of relatability is actually the basis for most memes in general. The word itself refers to something commonly shared in a group, whether it's a gene, idea, belief, or preference. Without this understanding, we would not only miss out on memes, we would not be able to share any humor whatsoever.
I am dreading adulthood. Please just let me go back to kindergarten
It stands to reason that we enjoy content that does relate to our personal experiences. Setting aside memes, comedians, and people who do actually want to make us happy, many salespeople, con artists, and others use this tidbit of our psychology to trick us into trusting them, by using crumbs of shared information to build a rapport. That gives them an "in" to sell us whatever they please.
I’m 13 and already have all three of these, plus 4 cats
This is commonly called the Barnum effect, named after the infamous businessman and showman P.T. Barnum, who would use every psychological trick in the book to attract audiences and get them to pay for his shows. Fortune tellers do the same at a smaller scale, taking little bits of surface-level information and using it to manipulate us into thinking that they know more than they actually do.
But as these memes and many others demonstrate, people can use commonalities for good, not just sales. Every human's experience is different, but there are always a few things one can find in common across every known demographic category. Take nature, for example. It looks different all over the world and people tend to have different interests. Some people even find it somewhat intimidating or prefer certain biomes to others.
I would also be impressed by an ice cream truck, but that's it
There should be a button to scroll to the recipe. Like, no Brenda I don't care that you live in Texas and your mother-in-law is really kind and bakes cookies for your 7 children.
I just ask for money. Tell everyone you're going to use it for something specific that sounds cool but also responsible, then spend it on whatever you want/need
But the vast majority of people showed similar, positive emotions when presented with the same natural images, showing that there is something in common, if we strip away all the variables. So remember, when you are looking at this collection of memes that were made by total strangers, that there are humans out there who can just add some humor to their daily experience and make thousands laugh.
Trade the wine for hot chocolate and I'm in
How about some rainbow flags, I think they're pretty fun
Exactly! I look fabulous in selfies, but whenever anyone else takes a pic I look hideous!
I’d be creeps out, because my mind went to cannibalism
Elementary school teachers: drink some water, you'll be fine!
I don’t know WHY the heck I read “dating Apps” instead of “dating-apps”
Sometimes we don’t have to play and I can just sit on the bleachers and draw or read
I wish. Can somone please explain to me why my highschool seems convinced that I need to learn calculus to become a therapist??
All I want is a few days where I don't have to do anything! Is that really too much to ask??
I’m disappointed in myself, I read bananas, not Bahamas