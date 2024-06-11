Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: “She Really Has Issues”

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationships with your family members can get tricky. Especially when you can’t work as a team.

In a recent TikTok video, Jessica Peres said she dropped off her daughter Victoria with her sister for the afternoon and everything seemed to be going well.

However, Jessica learned that she had to work over the weekend, so she asked her sister – who has three kids of her own – if she could watch Victoria while she was away.

Her sister agreed, but after Jessica picked up her daughter, she received an invoice for everything her child did and touched.

After Jessica picked up her daughter from her sister – who took care of the child over the weekend – she was shocked also to receive an invoice

Share icon

Image credits: 305_lil1

“So my sister had the balls to post all this BS on TikTok, mind you. Like this is normal. I guess this is the normal thing. Mind you. This is an invoice and her requesting $72, okay? Because my daughter stayed with her over the weekend because I had to go to work.”

Share icon

Image credits: 305_lil1

“So I went to work over the weekend and she decided there was a big event and I had to go. I had no one to take care of her. And she’s charging me like, how ridiculous is this girl? She flushed the toilet five times. They get $10 for Wi-Fi, $4.50 for Netflix.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pressmaster/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

“A bag of chips. Like, really? Really? How ridiculous is she? And now she did a TikTok about it. I don’t get it, she really has issues.”

Share icon

Image credits: Leeloo The First/Pexels (not the actual photo)

The mother’s TikTok has been viewed over 2.7 million times

And has received a lot of strong reactions

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon