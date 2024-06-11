Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: “She Really Has Issues”
Relationships

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: “She Really Has Issues”

Relationships with your family members can get tricky. Especially when you can’t work as a team.

In a recent TikTok video, Jessica Peres said she dropped off her daughter Victoria with her sister for the afternoon and everything seemed to be going well.

However, Jessica learned that she had to work over the weekend, so she asked her sister – who has three kids of her own – if she could watch Victoria while she was away.

Her sister agreed, but after Jessica picked up her daughter, she received an invoice for everything her child did and touched.

After Jessica picked up her daughter from her sister – who took care of the child over the weekend – she was shocked also to receive an invoice

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Image credits: 305_lil1

“So my sister had the balls to post all this BS on TikTok, mind you. Like this is normal. I guess this is the normal thing. Mind you. This is an invoice and her requesting $72, okay? Because my daughter stayed with her over the weekend because I had to go to work.”

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Image credits: 305_lil1

“So I went to work over the weekend and she decided there was a big event and I had to go. I had no one to take care of her. And she’s charging me like, how ridiculous is this girl? She flushed the toilet five times. They get $10 for Wi-Fi, $4.50 for Netflix.”

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Image credits: Pressmaster/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

“A bag of chips. Like, really? Really? How ridiculous is she? And now she did a TikTok about it. I don’t get it, she really has issues.”

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Image credits: Leeloo The First/Pexels (not the actual photo)

The mother’s TikTok has been viewed over 2.7 million times

@305_lil1 My ridiculous sister #greenscreen #momsoftiktok #momsoftiktokover30 #fyp #sisters #familytime #crunchymom #familydrama #auntsoftiktok #toddlersoftiktok #forlaughs #miami #lakeland #orlando #tampa #centralflorida #funny @Jessy ✨ ♬ original sound – Jessica Pares

And has received a lot of strong reactions

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: "She Really Has Issues"

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

beth38 avatar
Beth Wheeler
Beth Wheeler
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your sister is a delusional gold digger trying to change you $72 for babysitting and penny pinching every little thing.

gillandbella avatar
Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or, and hear me out here, she is trying to recoup her costs? $72 for a week is cheap!!

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These posts make me wonder about the cultural differences in what is considered babysitting, what is expected to be paid etc in at least India and the West. From my own experience, grandparents, uncles and aunts are very happy to ‘babysit’. In fact, I have four nephews and one niece and I am always looking for reasons to ‘babysit’ them. Those kids hve people lined up to be taken care of by. Paying relatives/ friends for ‘babysitting’ is unthinkable. Though I understand how in a different context, it can be exploitation of labour.

kerirodonnell avatar
meeeeeeeeeeee
meeeeeeeeeeee
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where I live (Europe) you mind your family's kids without charge. This is weird af. I'd flush the sister's head down the toilet and charge her 50p for it hahaha

lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is just ridiculous. The premise is ok, it's understandable to be paid for babysitting, but the details and the fact she posted on TikTok? Bonkers. It must be fake. Who charges 4,50 for one Netflix movie when the monthly subscription is 20 at most? Where in the world is 20 minutes of electricity for playing a game, 7 dollars? Everything on that list is ridiculously expensive and makes no sense. Clout bait.

