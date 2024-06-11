Woman Sends Sister An Invoice Of $72 After Babysitting Her Daughter: “She Really Has Issues”
Relationships with your family members can get tricky. Especially when you can’t work as a team.
In a recent TikTok video, Jessica Peres said she dropped off her daughter Victoria with her sister for the afternoon and everything seemed to be going well.
However, Jessica learned that she had to work over the weekend, so she asked her sister – who has three kids of her own – if she could watch Victoria while she was away.
Her sister agreed, but after Jessica picked up her daughter, she received an invoice for everything her child did and touched.
After Jessica picked up her daughter from her sister – who took care of the child over the weekend – she was shocked also to receive an invoice
Image credits: 305_lil1
“So my sister had the balls to post all this BS on TikTok, mind you. Like this is normal. I guess this is the normal thing. Mind you. This is an invoice and her requesting $72, okay? Because my daughter stayed with her over the weekend because I had to go to work.”
Image credits: 305_lil1
“So I went to work over the weekend and she decided there was a big event and I had to go. I had no one to take care of her. And she’s charging me like, how ridiculous is this girl? She flushed the toilet five times. They get $10 for Wi-Fi, $4.50 for Netflix.”
Image credits: Pressmaster/Envato elements (not the actual photo)
“A bag of chips. Like, really? Really? How ridiculous is she? And now she did a TikTok about it. I don’t get it, she really has issues.”
Image credits: Leeloo The First/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The mother’s TikTok has been viewed over 2.7 million times
@305_lil1 My ridiculous sister #greenscreen #momsoftiktok #momsoftiktokover30 #fyp #sisters #familytime #crunchymom #familydrama #auntsoftiktok #toddlersoftiktok #forlaughs #miami #lakeland #orlando #tampa #centralflorida #funny @Jessy ✨ ♬ original sound – Jessica Pares
And has received a lot of strong reactions
Your sister is a delusional gold digger trying to change you $72 for babysitting and penny pinching every little thing.
Or, and hear me out here, she is trying to recoup her costs? $72 for a week is cheap!!
These posts make me wonder about the cultural differences in what is considered babysitting, what is expected to be paid etc in at least India and the West. From my own experience, grandparents, uncles and aunts are very happy to ‘babysit’. In fact, I have four nephews and one niece and I am always looking for reasons to ‘babysit’ them. Those kids hve people lined up to be taken care of by. Paying relatives/ friends for ‘babysitting’ is unthinkable. Though I understand how in a different context, it can be exploitation of labour.
Where I live (Europe) you mind your family's kids without charge. This is weird af. I'd flush the sister's head down the toilet and charge her 50p for it hahahaLoad More Replies...
This is just ridiculous. The premise is ok, it's understandable to be paid for babysitting, but the details and the fact she posted on TikTok? Bonkers. It must be fake. Who charges 4,50 for one Netflix movie when the monthly subscription is 20 at most? Where in the world is 20 minutes of electricity for playing a game, 7 dollars? Everything on that list is ridiculously expensive and makes no sense. Clout bait.
