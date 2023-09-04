My name is Teo Zirinis, I'm an illustrator from Athens, Greece. I love drawing cute and usually silly visual puns. I started a series a few years ago that consisted of drawing up a fun pun and then coming up with its goofier opposite. I even gave the series its own title: "On The Puntrary!"

So here are my puns and their sillier opposites. I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I enjoyed making them!

#1

Casheww

Casheww

HandsOffMyDinosaur
I have been drawing and doodling ever since I was a kid. All my school books were full of silly sketches and comics. Drawing has always felt like an escape and I've always loved that feeling it gave me of being immersed in my own little world. However, for most of my early adult life, art was only a hobby I had on the side. During that time, I started participating in t-shirt design competitions and discovered various websites that allowed me to sell and showcase my work.

The more time passed, the more I felt like being an illustrator and a designer was what I would like to do, and I kept working towards that goal. I did briefly explore other forms of art before university, but illustrations and comics were always what I loved the most.
#2

Tangerine

Tangerine

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#3

Cotton Buds

Cotton Buds

HandsOffMyDinosaur
I like to think that my illustrations can bring a little bit of joy and a smile to someone’s face. Drawing makes me happy and ultimately what I aim for is to transmit and share that happiness with whoever is looking at my work.
#4

Earthworm

Earthworm

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#5

Moonlight

Moonlight

HandsOffMyDinosaur
My process is usually quite simple - I always sketch my ideas on paper first and then rework them digitally. The amount of time it takes to finish an illustration depends, of course, on its complexity, but most of them take about an hour to complete.
#6

Dumpling

Dumpling

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#7

Popsicle

Popsicle

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#8

Camping

Camping

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#9

Fire Place

Fire Place

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#10

Poison

Poison

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#11

Ketchup

Ketchup

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#12

Cheers

Cheers

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#13

Pasteurized

Pasteurized

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#14

Triceradrops

Triceradrops

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#15

Caffeine

Caffeine

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#16

Bacteria

Bacteria

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#17

Morning

Morning

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#18

Candlelight

Candlelight

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#19

Mold

Mold

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#20

House Plant

House Plant

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#21

Killer Whale

Killer Whale

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#22

Fireworks

Fireworks

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#23

Cyclops

Cyclops

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#24

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#25

Breakfast

Breakfast

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#26

Planet

Planet

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#27

Radioactive

Radioactive

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#28

Parking

Parking

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#29

Robot

Robot

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#30

Champaigne

Champaigne

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#31

Wardrobe

Wardrobe

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#32

Internship

Internship

HandsOffMyDinosaur
#33

Mango

Mango

HandsOffMyDinosaur
