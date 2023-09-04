I have been drawing and doodling ever since I was a kid. All my school books were full of silly sketches and comics. Drawing has always felt like an escape and I've always loved that feeling it gave me of being immersed in my own little world. However, for most of my early adult life, art was only a hobby I had on the side. During that time, I started participating in t-shirt design competitions and discovered various websites that allowed me to sell and showcase my work.

The more time passed, the more I felt like being an illustrator and a designer was what I would like to do, and I kept working towards that goal. I did briefly explore other forms of art before university, but illustrations and comics were always what I loved the most.