I Drew A Series Of Silly Puns And Their Opposites (33 Pics)
My name is Teo Zirinis, I'm an illustrator from Athens, Greece. I love drawing cute and usually silly visual puns. I started a series a few years ago that consisted of drawing up a fun pun and then coming up with its goofier opposite. I even gave the series its own title: "On The Puntrary!"
So here are my puns and their sillier opposites. I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I enjoyed making them!
Casheww
I have been drawing and doodling ever since I was a kid. All my school books were full of silly sketches and comics. Drawing has always felt like an escape and I've always loved that feeling it gave me of being immersed in my own little world. However, for most of my early adult life, art was only a hobby I had on the side. During that time, I started participating in t-shirt design competitions and discovered various websites that allowed me to sell and showcase my work.
The more time passed, the more I felt like being an illustrator and a designer was what I would like to do, and I kept working towards that goal. I did briefly explore other forms of art before university, but illustrations and comics were always what I loved the most.
Tangerine
I have no idea whats going on in this image. Maybe I should turn off NCage.
Cotton Buds
I like to think that my illustrations can bring a little bit of joy and a smile to someone’s face. Drawing makes me happy and ultimately what I aim for is to transmit and share that happiness with whoever is looking at my work.
Earthworm
Moonlight
My process is usually quite simple - I always sketch my ideas on paper first and then rework them digitally. The amount of time it takes to finish an illustration depends, of course, on its complexity, but most of them take about an hour to complete.
Charming.
Funny things! 😄
hilarious, especially the fronteria :D
